Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton move for Ecuador international right-back

Lyndon Lloyd | 20/07/2024 1comment  |  Jump to last

Ángelo Preciado could be on his way from Sparta Prague to Everton in a £7.5m according to unconfirmed reports.

MercadoFutbol.com and Radio Caravana, both in the right-back's home country of Ecuador, make the claim that the transfer has been agreed, with the latter suggesting it would be on terms of £2.5m a year or £48,000 a week.

Belgian side Genk first brought Preciado to Europe when they signed him from Independiente del Valle four years ago but he only moved to the Czech Republic last September and made just nine league appearances last season.

The 26-year-old missed a couple of games through injury and was an unused substitute for six others before serving two three-game suspensions late in 2023-24.

 Preciado has been capped 41 times by Ecuador and can operate as either a full-back or right-winger.

Pat Kelly
1 Posted 20/07/2024 at 17:11:23
I doubt we'll be spending anymore money after the latest takeover collapse.

