Everton move for Ecuador international right-back

| 20/07/2024



Ángelo Preciado could be on his way from Sparta Prague to Everton in a £7.5m according to unconfirmed reports.

MercadoFutbol.com and Radio Caravana, both in the right-back's home country of Ecuador, make the claim that the transfer has been agreed, with the latter suggesting it would be on terms of £2.5m a year or £48,000 a week.

Belgian side Genk first brought Preciado to Europe when they signed him from Independiente del Valle four years ago but he only moved to the Czech Republic last September and made just nine league appearances last season.

The 26-year-old missed a couple of games through injury and was an unused substitute for six others before serving two three-game suspensions late in 2023-24.

Article continues below video content

Preciado has been capped 41 times by Ecuador and can operate as either a full-back or right-winger.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb