Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Malone consortium back in Everton takeover picture

Lyndon Lloyd | 22/07/2024

An American consortium headed up by the former General Manager of the Montreal Expos and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball teams, Kevin Malone, is once again being talked about in terms of buying Everton.

Malone's group were credited with interest in making an offer for Farhad Moshiri's majority stake a few months ago but were not among the bidders when the likes of the Friedkin Group and Vatche Manoukian made approaches last month.

Now, after the Dan Friedkin's company withdrew from talks, Alan Myers of Sky Sports is claiming that Malone and his consortium, which "includes US investment firms", will launch a takeover bid "in the coming weeks".

 

Original Source: @AlanMyersMedia  

Reader Comments (7)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Mark Ryan
1 Posted 22/07/2024 at 19:55:13
Is that good thing or is he another Friedkin waiting to happen? I've never heard of this chap having an interest. Likely bollocks?
Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 22/07/2024 at 20:01:16
Mark. You would think anyone interested in buying us now, knows what there getting themselves into.
Gavin Johnson
4 Posted 22/07/2024 at 20:25:31
Maybe this lot may be more bullish in getting past the 777 problem if they are a consortium vehicle, rather than a group like Friedkin...It's only my guess but the adverse publicity may not matter so much if it's a consortium of faceless investors fronting the money.
Bobby Mallon
5 Posted 22/07/2024 at 20:35:47
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Andy Duff
6 Posted 22/07/2024 at 20:57:41
The LA dodgers just beat the Redsox it's an omen
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
7 Posted 22/07/2024 at 21:10:22
I think Friedkin has paid off Bell and Downing and therefore they are not owed anything. So we now owe DFG

We have loans from 777 who have borrowed from A-Cap

We have loans from MSP Sports Capital

We have loans from Moshiri

Anyone else??

Who were the ones backed by Dell Computers Financial?

Ian Bennett
8 Posted 22/07/2024 at 21:19:19
Phil, it was reported that Msp has also been paid off by friedkin.

The outstanding loans are friedkin, Moshiri, 777 and media rights and funding.

Downing, bell and msp are cleared.

Dell was backing the bell and Downing buy out bid, but that looks dead.

