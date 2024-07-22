Malone consortium back in Everton takeover picture

| 22/07/2024



An American consortium headed up by the former General Manager of the Montreal Expos and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball teams, Kevin Malone, is once again being talked about in terms of buying Everton.

Malone's group were credited with interest in making an offer for Farhad Moshiri's majority stake a few months ago but were not among the bidders when the likes of the Friedkin Group and Vatche Manoukian made approaches last month.

Now, after the Dan Friedkin's company withdrew from talks, Alan Myers of Sky Sports is claiming that Malone and his consortium, which "includes US investment firms", will launch a takeover bid "in the coming weeks".

