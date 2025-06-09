Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Calvert-Lewin appears to drop a massive hint that he's leaving Everton Michael Kenrick | 09/06/2025 134comments | Jump to last Calvert-Lewin appears to have dropped the biggest hint yet that he's leaving Everton, having apparently rejected a number of contract offers made by the club. Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Dominic Calvert-Lewin said: "I have to be careful with what I say because I am still contracted to Everton, I have a long history with Everton and a big respect for the club. "The main thing for me is I want to win, I want to be in a winning environment. After the last three or four seasons it has been about survival. 'When I started my career, I wanted to play in the Premier League, play for England a go to major tournaments with England and play in the Champions League. "I have played in a major tournament for England, I have played in the Premier League, but I haven’t played in the Champions League. There are still things I would like to achieve before my time is done. "To have the opportunity to decide potentially where that place will be. If it gives me the best opportunity and environment to win and score goals, then that would be the return of me to the England team and playing in the Champions League. "That has been my driver to play at the highest level possible. My representation of that is the Champions League, World Cups, Euros and getting into that bracket of elite players." Calvert-Lewin, who has only scored 17 Premier League goals in the past four seasons for Everton, last played for England in 2021 after winning 11 caps and scoring 4 goals. In this season's Rumour Mill, he has so far been linked with moves to Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, with only two of those sides in next season's Champions League.

Reader Comments (134)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

Colin Crooks 1 Posted 09/06/2025 at 09:41:23 Rumours in town last night. The dogs were barking that Calvert-Lewin is about to sign a new contract to keep him here.I won't believe it until the taxi drivers confirm it.

Liam Mogan 2 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:00:30 If Calvert-Lewin signs, can we have more discussion on who is better, him or Beto?I dont think it's been covered enough.

Andrew Ellams 3 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:29:43 Calvert-Lewin will only sign if we are the least worst option he has on the table. We don't need that. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:34:52 Even though I won't be sorry if he goes, it'll be good news if he stays. We know he can do the job Moyes wants doing, and without the £40M outlay which can be diverted elsewhere. Clive Rogers 5 Posted 09/06/2025 at 11:43:23 Dom scored one goal under Moyes last season, and only started 2 games, missing 12 games injured. In the last 4 games, he played a total of 30 minutes as a sub. I don’t think Moyes rates him highly. Steve Brown 6 Posted 09/06/2025 at 11:47:22 Signing Dominic on a new contract would be great decision on many levels.He is the best forward at the club, it would testament to the influence of the manager and it would allow us to focus on other areas of the team. If he did decide to move in 1-2 seasons, we would also get a fee. I would still like us to sign an striker with a different characteristics to give the team tactical options, but the pressure would be off. Ryan Holroyd 7 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:25:53 Paul Joyce reporting Calvert-Lewin will leave. Clive Rogers 8 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:46:11 Article on the Echo app says he is leaving. He wants Champions League football. Sam Hoare 9 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:50:21 Calvert-Lewin is leaving, according to Bobble, who is right 95% of the time. The best thing for him as he'll earn more money and have a new fan base to win over.Less good for us potentially as it's another body to replace but I'm glad we didn't accede to his high wage demands (assuming there was a genuine negotiation).A mixed legacy. Superb value of course and a lot of important goals but also a sense of what could have been if he stayed fit (not his fault, of course) and a bit of underperforming in his last season or two. Plus rumours that he turned down a viable deal with Newcastle last summer, which if true, potentially did us out of £20M — a bit like Ross Barkley.All-in-all, a good player at great value who scored some good and crucial goals that probably kept us up in a tough time for the club. Best of luck to him. Mark Murphy 10 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:53:39 Clive, you mean Calvert-Lewin?I’ll be very interested to see which Champions League club sign him up then! Christy Ring 11 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:54:12 The Everton official website have stated that they are in talks with Calvert-Lewin's and Keane's representatives, while Gueye and Coleman have been offered new contracts. Jake FitzGerald 12 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:03:28 I hope Paul Joyce is right. Hoping that Calvert-Lewin will come good is cognitive dissonance of the highest order – he’s just not arsed about Everton anymore. I wish him well in not bothering barn doors at some other club. Ryan Holroyd 13 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:12:22 Players left if, as expected, Calvert-Lewin and Keane leave and Gana and Coleman stay:Pickford TyrerPatterson Coleman O'Brien TarkowskiBranthwaite Mykolenko Gana Garner IroegbunamArmstrong Alcaraz McNeil Ndiaye Beto ChermitiMassive massive job ahead of Moyes, Kinnear and the recruitment team… Rob Halligan 14 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:42:30 Mark… Rangers or Celtic would be a good fit for Calvert-Lewin seeing as both are in the Champions League. Neil Lawson 15 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:47:17 I gather Calvert-Lewin is staying but as back-up keeper to Pickford and Harry Tyrer. Mark Murphy 16 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:11:59 Good point, Rob, but he'll kiss his England chances goodbye.Do they really get two places in the Champions League? Rob Halligan 17 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:13:46 I think Celtic go into the group stages automatically while Rangers have to go through the qualifying rounds. Could be wrong though. Danny O'Neill 18 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:25:08 The Bobble, usually reliable, has reported on X that Calvert-Lewin is going to leave Everton on a free after failing to agree terms with the club. Paul Hewitt 19 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:48:38 Rob. Rangers have two qualifying rounds to get past before they enter the groups. Charles Brewer 20 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:51:21 The Times is reporting that he's on his way.He won't be missed much. After one season where Ancelotti divined just how he could be effective – basically, stay in the opposition goal area – he has been almost completely useless and, from observation, it would appear that he also lost any motivation in the past couple of years. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was best at jumping above opposition players when receiving very accurate crosses from the wings – his feet were just a way of working out which way up he was (a bit like Delaney's donkey's tail) and there has been very little in that department for some seasons.His inability to stay onside was astonishing, and most teams will have worked out that he could be neutralised by a sly step up the pitch, or not reacting too quickly when a through-ball was about to be played. So let's see what can be done with Beto – whose attitude at least is a marked improvement. Christy Ring 21 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:54:55 Rob, Celtic's and Rangers' highest earners would be on less than half of Calvert~Lewin's salary. Dave Roberts 22 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:57:07 It doesn't really matter who he had been playing for. He's spent so much time in the sick bay, he wouldn't have been reaching the 'elite' level anyway. Unless he thinks his injuries are all in some way Everton's fault. Put yourself on the market, sunshine, and see how many real 'elite' clubs come calling — and if Tuchel comes knocking on your door.Despite hardly playing for 3 years, you do miss a hell of a lot of sitters. You've scored a few important goals for us in that time but can I suggest Doucoure has done that more often than you?A word of advice: Never think you're better than you are… nor deserve better than you're entitled to. Mike Hayes 23 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:59:03 Good luck to him hope he gets what he wants wherever he goes 💙 Danny O'Neill 24 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:10:29 I can't knock any player for injuries.I can't knock any player for ambition. He hasn't been disrespectful.It's disappointing that he doesn't think he can achieve it with Everton. No ill feeling from me. We move on and thank you for the Palace goal. Kev Johnson 25 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:18:52 If Calvert-Lewin signs, can we have more discussion on who is better, him or Beto? I don't think it's been covered enough. (Liam@2).Ha-ha-ha! Good one, Liam. Made me laugh a lot.I never thought Calvert-Lewin would stay, as it goes. Beto will be with us next season, either as first or second choice (whatever people think of him). Chermiti will go out on loan. So, another centre-forward will be coming in. I don't have the foggiest who that will be. Ian Jones 26 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:23:52 Mike @ 23. If he goes, my feelings exactly... Dave Roberts 27 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:27:24 Danny 24.I don't knock Calvert-Lewin for injuries either. That can happen to any player. But what annoys me is, if he has made a decision to leave, then to use the fact Everton have been struggling as his reason while he was hardly ever there to help us not to have to struggle. That is just taking the piss. Jay Harris 28 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:40:30 What bugs me is this feeling of entitlement of the modern generation.Having spent the last 3 years of his contract mostly on the treatment table at Everton's expense, you might have expected him to at least sign an extension that would have made the club a few quid.He showed his greed by turning down Newcastle because they weren't matching his demands.Sorry, Dom, but this shows arrogance not humility. Paul Kossoff 29 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:46:08 Calvert-Lewin should be told by Everton now that no further contract talks will take place. He's made it quite clear over the last season that he wouldn't sign, and I hope now we look elsewhere to replace him. Even if no one comes in for him, he's snubbed us, so do the same. Paul Hewitt 30 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:48:56 So Calvert-Lewin wants to leave. Okat, just don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out. But if it's like one of your shots, it would miss. Paul Kossoff 31 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:00:23 Sam 9."Plus rumours that he turned down a viable deal with Newcastle last summer, which if true, potentially (did us out of £20M) — a bit like Ross Barkley. Best of luck to him." Why? Pure greed from Calvert-Lewin. As was said, he could have signed an extension last season that would have given a club in financial difficulty some cash. Good luck to him? He doesn't need it. Dan Nulty 32 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:07:42 I wouldn't be surprised if he ended up in Italy. Brits are doing well there at the moment. Mike Allison 33 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:55:42 Whilst there might be legitimate frustrations with Dom, I've always liked him and thought a significant section of the fan base have been way too harsh on him. As it stands, I don't think there's any way he can stay. He's made it clear he doesn't want to be here and some fans have made it clear they don't want him here. This means it has to be best for all concerned if he moves on.Our big problem is that nobody we have, and nobody we've been linked with, is anywhere near as good as a fit and in-form Calvert-Lewin. However, as he's rarely been fit and in form for very long whilst with us, I'll settle for someone less talented but more reliable and available. Beto and Chermiti are both decent options, we definitely need to as a third.All of our strikers, whoever they are, will look much better if we can recruit the right quality in the (at least) three players we still need in the winger/attacking midfield positions. Danny O'Neill 34 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:01:53 I hadn't thought of Celtic or Rangers. Possible, but if salary is a factor, then I doubt they would meet his demands.English clubs in the Champions League next season. The only one I could think of that might be interested would be Tottenham. But then would Levy, who pulls the strings, be interested in paying out for a striker with an injury record like his?It seems our new owners are more robust than the previous regime. But Levy is absolutely ruthless.The continent might be a good shout Dan @32. Scott Hamilton 35 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:04:51 I've not got anything against him but, if he wants to leave, then, frankly, he can do one.Time for a new era. Let's build a squad that has the mentality and ability to challenge every team they play. Andrew Ellams 36 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:07:38 I think this guy is a symbol of the Moshiri era at Everton and for that reason both he and the club probably need fresh starts away from one another.Good luck to him but we really do need a change of ethic at this club. Phil Roberts 37 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:16:44 Love journos.1. Calvert-Lewin wants Champions League2. Man Utd looking to sign Calvert-Lewin on a free. Barry Williams 38 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:16:46 This is the issue with team games – players can actually believe they are exonerated from the club – in this case, Everton – not performing to the player's desired levels and expectations, when – if the player themselves had performed to the levels that they are obviously aspiring to – then maybe the club would have been in a better position to actually have met those desired expectations. It never ceases to surprise me that the players themselves don't feel any responsibility for a team's under-performance.I have defended Calvert-Lewin on here, but I do not think he is in a position to be desiring what he is desiring given his recent performances and injury record over the last few years.Team sports, hey – give me boxing every time! Peter Moore 39 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:18:55 Defence a strength.Scoring goals a weakness.For someone who clearly likes to use a mirror: A pity he is not more self aware. Tony Waring 40 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:21:44 Well, if Spurs are interested, could we arrange a swap with Richarlison coming in the other direction? Sam Hoare 42 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:41:05 Paul @31, The truth is most of us don't know what offers were made and if Calvert-Lewin genuinely turned down a move to the Skunks that lost us a big wedge. It seems quite plausible but it's still hearsay nonetheless. Neil Thomas 43 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:55:54 Wants a Champions League team… lol. Like who? Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, or Newcastle. He wouldn't get in any of those teams. And if he wants to play Championship standard with Celtic or Rangers, then good luck to him. Very decent player, but what use is he if he only plays a dozen games per season? Whatever people think of Beto, at least he's available every game. Jonathan Oppenheimer 44 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:59:47 Always a class act and worked hard for us. Sad that he played when he did and had the injuries he had. In some alternate reality, healthy and with the right players around him, he could’ve been an Everton legend. Hopefully will still be remembered fondly.I’ve said before, but will say again, I hope we don’t splurge yet on a striker. Beto plus someone with something to prove on loan and we’ll be fine if we bring in 2 quality midfielders, keep Gana, and strengthen at fullback. Hopefully that Chermiti kicks on, or if we buy a striker, make it another in the Chermiti/young-and-cheapish-with-potential, and keep working with Beto and his 10-15 goals in the meantime. If we get more goals from midfield next season, we’ll be fine.Thanks again, Dom, for wearing the badge with pride. Brian Williams 45 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:04:18 Good luck Dom. As a striker it must have been shite playing for our shitshow of a club/team over the past few years. Ian Bennett 46 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:25:45 I'll wish him the best of luck. Amazed he ever came back from the injury that kept him out for that long. Mal van Schaick 47 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:26:13 Probably see him on the catwalk in Italy. Chou Chou bye bye. Ashley Roberts 48 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:40:18 There is no loyalty in football nowadays. If he really wanted to carry on playing for Everton he would have already signed a contract. He is looking for the biggest pay cheque he can receive and you cannot blame him for that. TBH he has not really justified a new improved contract and so will probably go to a club for more money and sit on the subs bench. It does not appear that anybody is chasing him to lead their attack. I think for player and club he needs to move on. The motivation has gone and so probably best if we cut ties. I think with Beto and Chermiti we have hungry players and if we can bring in Barry who knows!! Paul Kossoff 49 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:40:26 It's now come to light that Villarreal believe Barry is comfortable staying at the Spanish outfit this summer, according to AS.The Yellow Submarines qualified for the Champions League, and there is a belief he wouldn't want to trade that for a move to Goodison Park.Looks like we have to look elsewhere for a striker. We don't get sorted out soon then we are down from four to two if Calvert-Lewin goes. Barry Williams 50 Posted 09/06/2025 at 18:43:48 Paul Kossoff - 49,Out of those 4 strikers, only 1 was fit most of the time anyway! Robert Tressell 51 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:01:07 Committed the cardinal sins of (A) wearing daft clothes; and (B) failing to maintain good form when the quality of the team deteriorated sharply, injuries bit and he was left isolated by tactical focus on defence. It's a shame he could never have played the role he was made for - being an excellent option from the bench in a quality side that has a more talented forward. Hope he goes abroad as it would annoy me to see him playing for a rival. Paul Kossoff 52 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:05:15 We are supposedly now after Aleksandar Mitrovic, he knows the premier League, he's not that old at 30 but £40m is a bit steep.. Another is Nick Woltemade from the Bundesleague. He's 23 and round 6.5Woltemade would cost Everton less than £20m he's scored 12 league goals.But his team Stuttgart are going to offer him a new and improved deal.Another player we are after is midfielder Gustavo Hamer a bid in the region of £20m is wanted by the blades. But it's strikers we need if DlC goes. Mike Corcoran 53 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:07:25 I’d like him to stay but fear a Davies-Rodwell hole awaits him. Paul Kossoff 54 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:08:08 Barry, so true, but we expect that don't we, sadly. Sean Kelly 55 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:12:51 Are we back to the days of Kenwright and Dithering Davey in the transfer market? We will be left with the scraps again come the last day of the window. Sean Kelly 56 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:16:27 Mike, I will let someone else stoop to that level with a comment. 🤪🤪 Barry Williams 57 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:24:21 Paul Kossoff - 54Yip, so anyone who is reasonable and can stay fit would actually be a plus point ludicrously! Christy Ring 58 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:27:36 I've always been a fan of Dom, and I'll be disappointed if he goes, as seems likely now. It would have been nice to see him play in an attacking line-up under Moyes, especially after his performance against Spurs, considering he was completely isolated under Dyche's totally defensive tactics. Would it not have been cheaper to offer him an improved contract, considering we'll have to pay in excess of £30M+ to replace him? We bought him for £1.5M, so I can't understand the whinging about him leaving on a free. I reckon he'll go to the Geordies and replace the more injury-prone Wilson, but still on the bench as back-up to Isak. Sad if he leaves, but wish him all the best, he always gave 100% here, with a smile on his face, and definitely appreciated the fans. Colin Crooks 59 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:50:39 Some really, really snide comments on this thread from people who don't have a shred of evidence to back up what they say. The hearsay and assumptions are not made because of anything by way of supporting facts. The are made simply because people who don't like him want them to be true.It was widely reported that the club turned down a genuine offer for him from Newcastle, but people prefer to believe a report started by one grubby little reporter... "He turned Newcastle down and cost us £20M"... What??? Do people really think a club of Newcastle's newfound wealth and savvy would need to risk the punishment for approaching a man contracted to another club when he will be a free agent in a few days and they can talk openly to him? The insinuation that he cost the club £20M is disgusting. A clear attempt to plunge a dagger in his back as he leaves. I noticed in his interview that he laughed loudly at the prospect of being out of contract… unemployed.Perhaps it's the certain knowledge that he will have more offers and earn more money than all those who have hated upon him for so long, put together... Wherever he ends up. And they expect loyalty? John Charles 60 Posted 09/06/2025 at 19:52:38 Thank goodness.An average player when fit… and that not very often.If we are to progress it is this type of mid-table (at the very best) player we must shed. The idea of giving him an improved contract was idiotic. Paul Kossoff 61 Posted 09/06/2025 at 20:04:50 Colin, the likelihood – if Calvert-Lewin ends up going to Newcastle for free – is that was always the plan. Newcastle told him they wouldn't pay his wage demands but, if he comes on a free, then he gets a big signing-on fee to compensate the poor lad. Whichever way you choose to look at it, Everton have offered him a new contract and he's turned it down. That means he's already got offers from other clubs. His favourite film is probably Shaft, because that's what he's (apparently) doing to us. I expect loyalty from a player that's being paid millions, that and 100% effort… not much to ask for, is it? I actually like him, and hope he stays, because, when he's fit, we are a better team. Steve Shave 62 Posted 09/06/2025 at 20:22:49 Wow, I wish him well but, if he is playing regularly for a Champions League team, I'd be surprised. Maybe one of the Turkish big boys could be sniffing around? That's possible, he wouldn't have said it unless he legit thinks he is going to one; otherwise, he'll look a plank signing for someone shit. Colin Crooks 63 Posted 09/06/2025 at 20:31:45 Paul @ 61I'll make a deal with you. If you (or anybody else) can put up a single shred of evidence that Newcastle were stupid enough to approach him when he was under contract, especially when they could talk freely to him in a few days, I will put up a public apology and admit I didn't know what the fuck I was talking about.Providing... if you can't put up a shred of evidence,you have the decency to come back and admit you are peddling unsubstantiated shite against a player you have long history of denigrating for his fashion sense. You won't of course, because you can't... Neither will anybody else peddling this ridiculous story.You do have my sympathy concerning your disappointment in Calvert-Lewin for not showing you any loyalty though... For the life of me, I don`t understand it. Ernie Baywood 64 Posted 09/06/2025 at 20:39:05 I find it amusing that he is apparently showing greed by not moving to Newcastle last year or not signing a new contract. The reason? To make the club a few million. Who exactly is being greedy in that scenario? He's been at the club for close to a decade. He's entitled to move on, just as Everton are. This is the best way for him to get the best opportunity possible. Good luck to him. He's been a much more important player to us than many give him credit for. Sam Hoare 65 Posted 09/06/2025 at 20:49:07 Colin @63,Here is an article from The Athletic (one of the more reliable sources of football journalism) claiming Newcastle were in discussions with Everton over a deal for Calvert-Lewin last summer.Newcastle in discussions with Everton over Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal As I said above, we have no idea if this is actually true or, if it is true, why it fell apart. Colin Crooks 66 Posted 09/06/2025 at 21:16:29 Sam, I read that report at the time. It contradicted an earlier report they had put out, so I treated it with the contempt it deserved. If I had a pound for every time The Athletic had pretended to know stuff only to be proved totally wrong, I would be a millionaire. I'm glad you had the good sense to admit you had no idea if it was true and didn't try to pass it off as evidence. The idea that any club trying to secretly negotiate with a player contracted to another club would contact The Athletic and risk falling foul of the law is beyond credible. I've got to ask: If, as we have established, you don't know... why on earth did you plant the insinuation that Calvert-Lewin had cost the club £20M? Sam Hoare 67 Posted 09/06/2025 at 21:33:57 Colin, there was no insinuation. I said that there were “rumours” (which is true) that, if correct, might suggest the club missed out on a transfer fee. Obviously neither of us can ever know the inner workings of the club.Lots of sources reported a potential negotiation: Newcastle keen to bolster forward line with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-LewinYou asked for a ‘shred' of evidence. What did you have in mind, I wonder?Incidentally, The Athletic – whilst certainly not always right – definitely has had some scoops and was one of the first to say we were trying to buy Ndiaye: The Transfer DealSheet: Latest on Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and more Ryan Holroyd 68 Posted 09/06/2025 at 21:33:57 I thought the story was Everton wanted £40M (lol) and Newcastle didn't want to pay it.Not Calvert-Lewin cost Everton £20M. Everton re-sign Harrison, Newcastle end Calvert-Lewin chase Colin Crooks 69 Posted 09/06/2025 at 22:22:28 Sam,You repeated what you describe as rumour, (The Athtletic driven story) and then you drew the conclusion and made the insinuation that "if true", "potentially did us out of £20M – a bit like Ross Barkley".Where did you get £20M from?Can you point me to those rumours you spoke about claiming that Calvert-Lewin had cost the club £20M before you started it on here? Are you saying Everton had accepted a bid for that amount? If so, when? And where were The Athletic when that happened?Or are are you saying that Calvert-Lewin entered into secret negotiations with Newcastle illegally without a deal being struck between the clubs?The idea that Calvert-Lewin held illegal private talks with Newcastle and one or both parties decided to share that with The Athletic is absolutely for the birds.You asked what I had in mind when looking for a shred of evidence? How about something remotely credible? Andrew Keatley 70 Posted 09/06/2025 at 22:23:43 We are Everton fans. We want what is best for Everton Football Club. Players do not share the loyalty to this club that we do, and we should not expect them to. Calvert-Lewin, like all players, has to prioritise loyalty to his family and to his own ambition ahead of any football club, and if he thinks he can find a better option for himself at the end of his existing contract, then that is his prerogative.We are all aware that his years at Everton have coincided with chaos and uncertainty on and off the pitch. He has largely fulfilled his youthful promise, and has been instrumental in this club retaining Premier League status over the last four years. I won't begrudge him a fresh start if that is what he decides on. We need a fresh start ourselves, and hopefully, if Calvert-Lewin departs, then that will put greater onus on us finding a striker who can prove to be a major asset for the club. Sam Hoare 71 Posted 09/06/2025 at 22:41:33 Colin, £20M was the figure mentioned by some sources: Dominic Calvert-Lewin exit: Everton ace could bank £20M to join NewcastleYou asked for a ‘shred of evidence' that Newcastle made an approach for Calvert-Lewin. I've given 3 different reports. I'm not suggesting that makes it 100% definite but two of the reports are from some of the more credible football sources available. Obviously the club would not confirm such things until the deal was done so not sure what more evidence you could expect for preliminary discussions. Derek Thomas 72 Posted 09/06/2025 at 22:52:28 Except for the now seemingly obligatory large 'signing on fee' he can go where he likes... to whomsoever will have him.But anybody who's been watching for the last 3 seasons or so will presumably know of his injuries and decide how much they want to gamble on his future long-term fitness.Good luck to him and thanks for your efforts.Next! Les Callan 73 Posted 09/06/2025 at 22:59:12 The sooner he goes the better. Over rated, and thinks he’s better than he is. Mike Gaynes 74 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:08:08 Most of us do, Les. Kevin Molloy 75 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:17:52 Sandra Calvert Lewin has sent millions of blues into a frenzy of hope late Monday 9th June by issuing a frying pan to the face of shite chatter Paul Joyce of the London Times. 'Not true' Elle dit. Les Callan 76 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:18:14 I don’t think “ most “ of us do at all Mike. Mike Gaynes 77 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:25:35 Joke, Les. Humor. Ar-ar. Poking a bit of fun at your DCL mindreading.Colin #66, examples please of the many things you say The Athletic got wrong? On the contrary, I've found Boyland to be quite consistently right. Bill Watson 78 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:28:19 Having a centre forward with a scoring rate, including penalties, of 1 in every four games is just not good enough and is one of the reasons why we've struggled so much in recent seasons. He was signed as a midfield player and has never been a natural goalscorer. When he's through one on he invariably fails to score, the last example being in the last few minutes at Newcastle. His first attempt hit the goalie and his second, from the rebound, was ballooned yards over the bar.The other issue is his appalling injury record. Maybe he can't help that but we simply can't afford to pay huge salaries to players who are regularly out for months on end. Brent Stephens 79 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:28:31 Les, how good does he think he is? And how do you know?Are your powers of intuition as good as you think they are? Si Cooper 80 Posted 09/06/2025 at 23:53:03 Even if he signed a new contract it wouldn’t necessarily ‘save us’ £40 million quid unless we can get him back to being a 20+ goal a season striker.His wife is Swiss and may be keen for him to try the continent. Ernie Baywood 81 Posted 09/06/2025 at 00:04:22 Les, every top athlete thinks they're better than they are. Believing in your own ability is kind of a prerequisite. I just don't see the issue people seem to have with DCL. Signed almost a decade ago for 1.5M. He's overachieved compared to what anyone might have expected from him at that point. He's suffered terribly with injuries and I really feel for him. He's put in some great shifts for us.Seems like quite a nice lad too.I might disagree with a few things people post on here, but the attitude towards him has me flummoxed on a completely new level.Unless it's entirely about that photo shoot. Which would be really weird. Eric Myles 82 Posted 10/06/2025 at 00:35:42 Robert #51 "It's a shame he could never have played the role he was made for - being an excellent option from the bench in a quality side that has a more talented forward."So Newcastle it is then!And they'll be in Europe next season which is what he wants. Paul Kossoff 83 Posted 10/06/2025 at 00:35:42 Colin 63. I don't know where you got the idea that a club can't, or won't approach a player of another club and that it's illegal.A team can approach a player to discuss signing after following a specific procedure involving a "Notice of Approach" if the player is currently registered with another club. This notice must be sent to the player's current club, and they have 7 days to respond or "waive" the notice, allowing immediate discussions. That's official rules regarding transfers.Also I would never say you don't know what the fk you are talking about.All as I've said before, opinions, like them or not you have to respect people are entitled to that.Again I hope DLC stays, and yes, I think it was embarrassing for a then 24 year old man to, paid or not, dress as a school girl. But if that's his (bag.) Sam has given you the evidence that Newcastle talked to him and I've given you the evidence that teams are allowed to speak to contracted players. Colin Crooks 84 Posted 09/06/2025 at 00:38:28 You are embarrassing yourself here SamYou used "rumours" that DCL had turned down a viable deal to make the insinuation that he cost the club 20m...Yet your latest "evidence " from the Goodison News (hehe) doesnt support your claim, it actually contradicts it Read your own "Evidence" It clearly states that Newastle DIDNT want to pay a big fee. Oh and don't try to shift the goalpost, I havent asked for Evidence that Newcastle made an approach for DCL I have asked for evidence that they made an approach TO DCL. You cast the slur on the player claiming "He turned down a viable deal" Yet depite your wriggling and twisting You have yet to come up with anything to back that up.So come on I am asking you directly. One more time If the clubs hadnt agree'd a fee which they clearly hadnt...How did the player get to turn down a deal he couldnt possibly have been offered ?If DCL does end up at Newcastle it will be because they bid their time so they didnt have to pay a transfer fee. The player doesnt need to risk breaching the wording of his own contract He just has to keep his gob shut and bide his time too Thats how it works.PaulI think you`ll ind the club has the right to say "Fuck off. He is under contract to us and the only way you can talk to him is if you make us an offer we cant refuse. on the other hand...Perhaps you are right. Perhaps it only makes sense to read part of the rules.... Perhaps Everton were offering him a kings ransome to stay while encouraging another club to come and take him or nothing...Yeah that`ll be it Nicolas Piñon 85 Posted 10/06/2025 at 01:11:15 17 goals in four seasons and injury prone and says he wants Champions League football. Wont find a better example of high self esteem in in football in a long time. Steve Oshaugh 86 Posted 10/06/2025 at 02:13:42 I'm thankful for some crucial goals and he usually put a shift in but I'm really not bothered if he goes. It looks like he isn't bothered either so maybe it's just the right time. I hope for his sake another team is able to get the goals out of him but his record shows that it ain't us. I assume the club were only trying to keep him to lessen the impact of the massive overhaul but on justifiably reduced terms. Hopefully, we can move on and get a more reliable player in terms of getting on the field and scoring goals Paul Hewitt 87 Posted 10/06/2025 at 05:15:37 I'm sure Everton and Newcastle had agreed a swap deal between Calvert-Lewin and Minteh, with Minteh very keen to come to Everton. Unfortunately Calvert-Lewin was asking far too much salary, so the deal never happened. Minteh went on to sign for Brighton and had a decent season. Christine Foster 88 Posted 10/06/2025 at 06:47:36 Jesus wept. Everytime, every bleeding time, no matter who the player is, whatever the circumstances, whatever the truth, if a player can't agree to the terms offered then according to many they show no loyalty at best or are robbing Everton of a possible chunk of money.DCL cost nothing, gave years to this club, was abused (still is) for his lifestyle, was best mates with Tom Davies, another who received the treatment, scored some great goals for us, had to play under the orders of many, truly dreadful managers, did so willingly for the team..The injuries were bad, the stats not great but much of that was due to the tactics employed and what he was asked to do. But that's all forgotten and scurrilous rumors of what he has "cost" us are a disgrace. Tha latest set of attacks on his wife are to me, the nail in his coffin.I will be sorry to see him go but that's football. Good luck to him, thank you for your service. I hope he chooses his next club carefully. Alan J Thompson 89 Posted 10/06/2025 at 06:55:49 I sometimes wonder why so many get worked up about this. Is it because of admiration for him as a player and/or a person because if so we seem to be split on the matter.A contract was agreed that the player, injury and other afflictions apart, would make himself available and in condition to play for the club mostly as per the Manager's/Head Coach's instructions for a given period of time at the expiry of which either could dispense with the other. They could have agreed a longer period, get out clauses or possibly extensions provided certain conditions on pay and increases were met but each would have had their own interests in mind, at the very least offer and acceptance.It may be a condition of the League's rules that clubs do not discuss with or make offers to players under contract to other clubs without the current employers (those paying wages) permission but does that include said players Agent, family or just a friendly journalist that somebody from a club just happened to bump into in the local?I've been made redundant 3 or 4 times, sacked in almost as many, promoted several times and left for better positions and pay on a few occasions and in some made lifelong friendships, I think it's called part of life. There is now 20 days of that contract remaining at which time the future may become clear but until then, I see that one in number 9 has been at it again.Have at it, Ladies and Gentlemen. Paul Hewitt 90 Posted 10/06/2025 at 06:59:38 Christine @88. Unfortunately, that's the life of a Premier League footballer. You take the good things that come with it, and also the bad. If you don't like it, get another profession. Danny O'Neill 91 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:04:56 I agree with all of that Christine, especially your last sentence. The important thing for Dominic, is that he gets back to playing football.I think you're right Alan. My understanding is that if a player is under contract with one club, they cannot be approached directly by another with regards to a transfer.That would need to be club-to-club, to see if the owning club is open to discussing a move. So Newcastle would have had to approach Everton and ask permission to talk to the player and his agent.I'm sure there are all sorts of background conversations going on, especially between agents.That's about the limit of my knowledge on the subject. Someone who wants to point out more, will have to dig out the FA rules. Steve Shave 92 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:14:27 Well said, Christine, his treatment by sections of his own fans has at times been embarrassing and a disgrace. If he leaves now, it will be because of them, of that I feel sure. Paul Hewitt 93 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:23:57 Steve @92. You think Calvert-Lewin isn't going to get abused from his next club if he performs like he has for us in the last few seasons? I can guarantee he will; not saying it's right… but it will happen. Robert Tressell 94 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:31:41 Let's be honest though — there is a lot more to the abuse than the performances… Eddie Dunn 95 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:36:56 A decent player and a friend who actually worked at the club thought the world of him.Now he will hopefully achieve his ambition of playing Champs League. It irks me a little that players let themselves off the hook when blaming their teammates for lack of success. It's collective responsibility and if Dom had hit the target more often instead of the keepers shins, then he might have been poached by a rival. Derek Thomas 96 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:48:12 Wants Champions League, girlfriend Swiss - Basel it is then. Sam Hoare 97 Posted 10/06/2025 at 07:55:02 Colin@84 there's only one person here embarassing themselves.From the outset I've said that these were only rumours whose veracity we can't be sure of and yet you're desperate to stir the pot by alleging 'some really, really snide comments' and 'casting slurs' on the players and "The insinuation that he cost the club £20M is disgusting".There are multiple reports that Newcastle entered into talks with Everton over DCL. Here's yet another (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/24/newcastle-transfers-pull-out-calvert-lewin-deal-everton/) If these talks did not progress there are presumably only a few good reasons why. Either Everton wanted a higher fee, which is plausible but then they knew they stood to lose him a year later and desperately needed the cash from a PSR standpoint. Or Newcastle changed targets (they didn't bring in another first team striker last summer, only the youngster Osula). Or DCL turned down their wages knowing he'd be a free agent the following summer and could demand a high signing on fee.I didn't even say that I thought the last option was most likely. I just said it was plausible; which it is. And if he did do that then that's totally within his rights, you're keen to paint me as someone who'd 'plunge a dagger in his back as he leaves.' but I wished him good luck. I like the player. I was only discussing his legacy and part of that will inevitably be conjecture as to why his move to Newcastle didn't happen.Your language is aggressive and ad hominem (not for the first time); I've no problem with you disagreeing but I've no interest in a fight, so I'll leave you to it at this point. Rob Dolby 98 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:01:21 DCL looks like he is leaving on a free transfer to whoever the highest payer is. He has hinted at Champions League so let's see how that pans out. Very few players leave the Blues for greener grass.I have left jobs for higher wages, I have done my bit and walked away.Fans are the only people involved in football who are loyal. Everyone else takes from the club.Regarding the abuse. It's a common thing now for anyone in the public eye. In his wife's situation, do you think she posted stats about her husband naively thinking people would agree?I am not condoning the abuse, I just think the noises from his camp over the last 12 months have made him out to be some sort of victim.In reality, he has earned millions, courts the media, lives a Cheshire jet-set life, and has hardly kicked a ball for us in 2 years.Whoever gets him next had better make sure they have a spare treatment table for him — or his wife might take to socials again! Tony Abrahams 99 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:02:17 If someone offered me a free bet, I'd put it on Calvert-Lewin signing for Newcastle. We will soon find out but, if he's going, it's time for Everton to concentrate on who we are going to bring in. Christy Ring 100 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:04:34 Christine, great post, you summed it up in a nutshell, when it was posted on here the abuse his wife got for praising him and the club on social media, she got no sympathy from the chosen few, blaming her for putting it up in the first place. We also see the blame Calvert-Lewin is getting on here for having hamstring injuries, it's called football and I wish him the best, whatever he decides. I enjoyed watching him play for us, he owes us nothing. Colin Crooks 101 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:27:46 Paul HewittRead Christine's post very slowly and please try to understand what she is saying. This is not about a mans ability. Its about long concerted abuse. Its about nasty innuendo. idle nasty gossip.It was insinuated by Sam in post 9 that DCL turned down a move costing us 20m. Trust me that was not done to show the player in anything but a bad light.By the time Paul Kossoff 31 comes along it had become fact. He copies Sams slur and tells us it down to DCL's Greed.Sam decides to take up the challenge to provide evidence that DCL had actually had an offer to turn down, but, by putting up a whole load of reports about Newcastle's interest in him, He was only putting up what the cats and dogs in the street knew. He has offered not slightest piece of evidence which would remotely suggest that the player had turned anybody down. Despite his best efforts.Paul K then comes along with further "evidence". Apparently ANY club can enter negotiations with any player simply by giving his current club a weeks notice - SighIt was therefore no surprise at all when you came along and told us that you were "sure" DCL had scuppered a different deal by demanding too much. By now it had become Toffeeweb FACT.DCL is as guilty of costing the club 20m as he was of burning down all those orphanages and killing those nuns.The Bastard Paul Hewitt 102 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:36:58 Colin, It was reported in the press about the swap deal between us and Newcastle, and why it didn't happen. If the press are lying, I will apologise. Ian Jones 103 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:41:41 As ever, I'm guessing very few people know the real story as to what is going on or went on in the past with Calvert-Lewin and transfers or general club interest, the main one being Calvert-Lewin. I will look forward to reading his book when he's retired.Good luck to Calvert-Lewin with whatever he decides to do. Danny O'Neill 104 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:48:17 In fairness to the player ,Paul, he has been plagued with injuries these past few seasons and, as Christine points out, and many of us have, the tactics he played under during that time wouldn't have suited many strikers I can think of.Leading the charge with no one behind or alongside him. The defence still on the 18 yard line with the midfield not far in front of them. Dominic looking at the parting of the Red Sea behind him.And it's not just the time out with injuries. Don't underestimate the time it takes to get back to match fitness after a lengthy spell out. There is a difference between training and playing competitively. It takes time to oil the rust. Some players have better recovery times than others.People pay their money and are entitled to their opinions on players, just like on here.There is a history of developing "targets". We are not alone in that, most clubs will have them.Leon Osman and Tony Hibbert are examples. Two fine servants and Osman, a great technically gifted player. Although I never sensed it as much inside Goodison. Michael Keane has come in for a lot of stick. Justifiably for a lot of his performances over the seasons. Myself included. Nothing that a few special goals can't sort out.Jack Harrison this season.I can only speak for myself, but we sometimes groan or express surprise before the match when the team selection is announced, but once they cross the line and that whistle goes, I don't really care who is playing. Conor McCourt 105 Posted 10/06/2025 at 08:50:30 Was it not widely reported that Newcastle wanted the player and the player wanted Newcastle but it didn't happen because they couldn't shift Wilson who was in the last year of his hefty contract and wanted to sit tight?These are the first reports I have heard that Dominic turned them down and they don't make sense. Whereas a club without Champions League football with PSR tight could not have afforded to pay 3 hefty striker salaries in the current climate. Sam Hoare 106 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:03:53 Clearly no-one here knows what happened with the Newcastle deal. None of us have inside information. So anyone claiming certainty on either side is likely blowing hot air. Trevor Bailey 107 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:10:15 Colin @101, Are you the resident wind-up merchant for TW? Kevin Molloy 108 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:12:10 He ran his contract down. And he did it at a time when we were absolutely brassic. Things could very well have gone a different way last season, but he'd have been okay cos he took the transfer fee we might have got and stuck it in his back pocket. It will be a relief once he's out the door. Ernie Baywood 109 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:16:31 So it's all irrelevant then. This is a fairly simple situation. He's absolutely entitled to field offers. Everton are entitled to make one, should they wish. I don't think either party deserves criticism. Both have stuck to their word. Both have given a lot of time to the other. Both have acted fairly and reasonably. And now both are doing what they believe is in their own best interest.Our support really seems to be falling into this social media age of there always being goodies and baddies. Like you show how much of a fan you are by how riled you get by every possible situation.I'd like to ask that Dom gets a little respect, but how about having a little bit for yourself? Conor McCourt 110 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:20:46 Here is one such report, attributed from The Telegraph: Newcastle star cost club £7m after 'refusing' transfer before Callum Wilson ruined swap dealDominic Calvert-Lewin 'involved in swap deal talks' after Newcastle star 'refused' to move Dave Lynch 111 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:24:17 Personally I couldn't give a flying fuck about deals or no deals.Calvert-Lewin is not a good footballer! He looks the part, athletic in stature and moves gracefully across the turf… but put him in front of goal and he's next to useless. I know he's had his injuries but, even when fit, his goal return is woeful.I remember Kevin Gallagher playing for Newcastle and Blackburn – extremely injury-prone but, when fit, he scored a lot of goals.If Calvert-Lewin fell off a ship, he'd miss the water. Robert Tressell 112 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:25:14 We get it, Colin – you disagree with Paul and Sam. Paul Hewitt 113 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:26:00 Calvert-Lewin should have been placed on the transfer list the moment he refused to sign his contract two seasons ago –that's on the club, not Dom. My main issue s with certain people saying Calvert-Lewin is leaving because of the abuse from fans. Good luck in finding a club that don't have a fan base that does the same. Abroad, fans storm the training ground. But good luck wherever you end up. Colin Crooks 114 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:26:49 The only people I see speaking with any degree of certainty on this thread are those telling us Calvert-Lewin has been greedy and cost the club £20M.Tony,I wouldn't bet against him going to Newcastle. In the absence of fact, applying common sense is usually the best option open to us. A player in the last throws of his contract is in the driving seat. He doesn't have to turn down anything. He simply has to sit tight and keep a dignified silence. Leave it to others to drive themselves crazy peddling and recycling rumours. Steve Carter 115 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:28:54 Flatters to deceive. Dave [111] sums it up. Danny O'Neill 116 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:29:19 Another way of looking at it, is that at 28, this will be his last big contract if he secures it. He is naturally going to try for the best deal for him and his family.Don't forget, clubs and managers can be just as ruthless. For those old enough to remember, Howard Kendall visited Andy Gray personally, after being decisive in helping us win an FA Cup, the league and ECWC, to tell him he'd bought Gary Lineker and he was no longer required.Everton has already done it with a number of players and the U21s/U18s. Surplus to requirements, services no longer required, we're restructuring etc. It happens in all forms of employment.As supporters, we are unconditionally emotionally attached to Everton. Not all players are, although they'll always have affection, once they've been here. Conor McCourt 117 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:33:16 Sam, I don't think anyone is claiming anything with certainty but you have a player speaking about his England ambitions, about wanting to compete for honours, about the rigours of competing at the wrong end of the table.You have a manager who has constantly been an open admirer of the player and has been linked with moves over several windows.Then you have a club in Newcastle who have little wriggle room with PSR and 2 highly paid centre forwards at the club. All these three statements above are facts — not 'blowing hot air'. You are correct that no one knows with any degree of certainty but that's the case in everything we read.Now we had one poster on another thread claiming that Beto and Barry and Kean and Calvert-Lewin are all comparable strikers and used some Mickey Mouse analytical site as proof of them to be. I would say that's the very definition of blowing hot air! Mike Doyle 118 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:38:25 Christine #88 - Well said. My thoughts entirely. Of course it's not unique to us and Calvert-Lewin. Apparently the social media platforms of Norway are crashing under the volume of abuse levelled at Trent A-A who has let down the RS and their supporters by allowing his contract to run down and leave on a free. Laurie Hartley 119 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:39:05 Dave Lynch # 111,It was worth coming on here to read your last sentence! 😂 Denver Daniels 120 Posted 10/06/2025 at 09:44:32 I was hoping he'd stay but it looks like either terms couldn't be agreed or he wanted a fresh start somewhere else regardless. I trust we have a replacement lined up. Sam Hoare 121 Posted 10/06/2025 at 10:03:08 Conor @117, if you don't think anyone is claiming anything with certainty here, I suggest some re-reading.Sure, it's very plausible that Newcastle didn't feel they could match the wage demands of Calvert-Lewin because they already had Wilson etc. But it remains true that we don't know exactly what happened, as you agree. I only ever offered possibility on the subject and gave many qualifications.As for FBref, you may not like it, but I prefer a site that has actually tried to do a little bit of analysis. Feel free to offer your own analysis on that subject but don't expect me to believe something is true just because it's your opinion. Mark Taylor 122 Posted 10/06/2025 at 10:34:10 One might argue, if some of the rumours were true, that Calvert-Lewin misplayed his hand when he did not sort out his future before his most recent injury, whether with us or someone else.I think he might have been hoping/expecting that playing the second half of the season fully fit would seen him score enough goals to make him a highly attractive free agent. Instead, the injury will just have reminded everyone of his recent injury record.I said at the time it happened that this was unfortunate for him because it would have seriously impaired his market value. The idea of a Premier League club in the Champions League spending big money securing an injury-prone striker who rarely scores is unlikely and he is vanishingly unlikely to be first choice in such a team. Presumably our own offer reflects the reality of the risk he brings and, given he is not exactly being chased hard, I suspect other clubs are equally jaundiced. He'll pick up a club for sure, even if it is just a newly promoted one, but I think his chance of a last big pay day got blown earlier this year. Liam Mogan 123 Posted 10/06/2025 at 10:39:51 A couple of weeks ago it was Doucoure, now it's Calvert-Lewin getting the greedy and ungrateful shouts.If Gana Gueye doesn't sign the contract hes been offered, will he get the same treatment? Martin Mason 124 Posted 10/06/2025 at 10:47:01 And when all was said and done, far more was said than done. Much in a way that shouldn't be seen on a site like this and far too much unsubstantiated opinion stated as fact. It's very sad that people struggle so much to differentiate between their opinion and fact and the validity of their opinions which aren't sacrosanct. The decision now is 100% the Club's to make. The outcome is then in the lap of the Gods. If I had to give an updated wish, it's that Calvert-Lewin leaves and makes a clean start at another club. The best option for the club though (simple economics) is that they can reset things, get him fit and playing at his best again, and that is very good, and save wasting money on a £40M forward which is an area where much is wasted. The only people who have the information necessary to make a good decision are at the club though not on TW. I trust the club to make the right decision. Conor McCourt 125 Posted 10/06/2025 at 10:54:32 Sam, the report I chose to believe reads that they could not shift Wilson. Nothing to do with what Calvert-Lewin wanted. How many clubs without Champions League football have 3 high-earning centre-forwards at the club? It was common knowledge that they needed to shift Minteh so they could keep Guimares as they were in danger with PSR.Even before the Minteh swap was mooted, Newcastle were hoping to bring in a striker to compete with Isak and offload the injury-prone Wilson. So, even if Calvert-Lewin wasn't 'being greedy', they still would have needed to find a suitor for Wilson who, like Dominic, was in the final year of his contract and held all the cards.Yes I chose to believe a report centred around facts and realities and plausibility rather than one which is just supposition and even if true (we don't know for certain) doesn't even mention Wilson, which some reporter with so-called knowledge you would have thought proffer was lined up to go to X club.Sam, for someone who claims to know a lot about players and is confident enough to put detailed research in front of what can be quite a challenging audience, surely you can see what my nephew of 8 could tell you about Kean's and Calvert-Lewin's strengths and weaknesses and how much they differ.I think you dug yourself a hole with Colin and it's now a case of the pot calling the kettle black. Steve Brown 126 Posted 10/06/2025 at 11:02:10 A very circular discussion.Here is what we know: 1) there were various deal permutations for a move for Dominic to Newcastle last summer; 2) A swap involving Minteh and /or a straight purchase for Dominic were mooted; 3) It didn't happen.Everton may have wanted the player exchange plus cash; Newcastle may have wanted the player exchange plus cash; Newcastle might have been unwilling to meet Dominic's wage demands; or they may have need to get a striker's wage off the bill to accommodate his wage demands, as Conor says. All possible scenarios.Newcastle will almost certainly have approached Dominic's agent to test his appetite for the move before making a formal approach to Everton. Also, all clubs plant stories in the media if they think it will help their transfer negotiating position.Dominic had a nominal transfer value if sold by Everton last summer, whether it was £20M or less. He does not any more – this can only advantage him in terms of wages at his next club.My personal view is that he has earned the right after 9 years at the club to run down his contract and leave on his own terms. Steve Brown 127 Posted 10/06/2025 at 11:09:59 Sam in fairness you did say at earlier in this thread in your post @ 42.“The truth is most of us don't know what offers were made and if Calvert-Lewin genuinely turned down a move to the Skunks that lost us a big wedge. It seems quite plausible but it's still hearsay nonetheless.”Not sure why that is so controversial. If we only posted about confirmed facts, the transfer window would be a huge bore. Sam Hoare 128 Posted 10/06/2025 at 11:29:21 Conor @125, I'm not sure why you put 'being greedy' in quotation marks. I never said that. You can believe whatever reports you want. I'm glad we agree that neither of us knows the truth.There is no hole. I said there were rumours that may colour how people remember Calvert-Lewin. That is palpably true from this thread alone.As for your umbrage about Thierno Barry, I've never claimed to know a lot about players. I enjoy stats, many don't. You're welcome to stick to your nephew's opinions, each to their own. Sam Hoare 129 Posted 10/06/2025 at 11:32:57 Steve@127, exactly. I've only ever offered the existence of hearsay, a useless offering perhaps, but I don't see why people have got their knickers in a twist to such a degree.I've never claimed to know the truth of it or called him greedy or any such thing. He's more than entitled to do what he sees fit financially in my view at any rate. Colin Crooks 130 Posted 10/06/2025 at 13:51:29 Not true SamOn a site where you know there is a large anti Calvert-Lewin. You peddled what you claim was a "rumour". One which you knew would show The player in a bad light and one which you knew would gain traction - As proved to be the case It could have been left at that, but when The challenge, was put up for somebody to put up a shred of evidence that DCL cost the club 20m because he turned down this mythical offer. It was you who came back. It was you who put up 4-5 different attempts to prove there was no smoke without fire - The fire you yourself had had lit way back in post 9.You then had the nerve to accuse me of stirring the shit for exposing and questioning this most shit stirring of posts. Rich...Very rich.You say you dont want to fight with me. Let me assure you the feeling is mutual. I issued your challenge. You had your chance to provide your evidence Christy Ring 131 Posted 10/06/2025 at 13:54:12 Regarding all the speculation about Dom going to Newcastle last season, don't forget the geordies were also under pressure with PSR, didn't they have to sell Anderson to Forest, and Wilson was injured, and he wasn't going anywhere, so we don't know what rumours were true? Brian Williams 132 Posted 10/06/2025 at 13:57:12 Well Sandra (CL) has come out and denied that Dom's contract talks with Everton have stalled. Steve Brown 133 Posted 10/06/2025 at 14:03:11 Let’s see who Dominic joins this summer if he does not sign a contract extension. Brian Wilkinson 134 Posted 10/06/2025 at 14:40:06 Not sure what the mythical £20 Million Colin, I am with Sam on this one, although it was not an actual £20 Million, because of Everton and Newcastle psr, Newcastle we’re going to give us Philogene as part of the make up for Calvert-Lewin, as Dom refused the move the player exchange fell through and Philogene then went to Ipswich for a cash offer. So in A way, Everton lost out for a player, similar to the way we got Irogbunum for Dobbin to get round psr with Villa.Without concrete proof, Calvert-Lewin turned down the wage offer from Newcastle.But I do remember he met with Newcastle officials or his agent did and the move was called off. Oliver Molloy 135 Posted 10/06/2025 at 23:07:23 Calvert Lewin and his agent want more money than the 90K he currently takes home - in my opinion he is not worth half that.He will make more money leaving and signing on a free - last decent contract for him this is.In saying that it would be a big surprise to me if he finds a club that will pay him a basic 90K per week.