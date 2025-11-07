07/11/2025





Iliman Ndiaye is fit for Saturday’s clash against Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

There were some concerns about the participation of the Everton number 10 following his injury-enforced substitution in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Monday. However, Ndiaye seemed to struggle with cramps and manager David Moyes confirmed that there was nothing major to worry about in the post-match press conference.

Ndiaye was the star for Everton at the Stadium of Light after he beat the attention of four defenders to score a wonderful solo goal that gave the visitors the lead in the opening half hour before they lost control of proceedings for the remainder of the contest.

“He’s fine. He’s trained today, so hopefully everything is okay,” Moyes said in the pre-match press conference.

Asked about speculation surrounding Ndiaye’s future, given his brilliant form, Moyes added, “I don’t really see the speculation because I’m not looking, probably. I think he’s got a three-and-a-half year deal here, maybe more, so it’s something that we’re fully aware of and he’s playing really well.

“It would be wrong for teams not to talk about him because of his form.

“Here at Everton, we’re building a team and we want to build with players like Ili, so we’ve got no intention of letting him go, that’s for sure.”

Signed from Marseille in 2024, Ndiaye has become an instant fan favourite among Evertonians. He finished as the top scorer last season and has also begun the current campaign on a strong note.

The 25-year-old also attracted interest from Internazionale during the summer transfer window, with The Athletic reporting that the club rejected a £40million bid for him. Ndiaye holds the prestigious honours of being the final and the opening goalscorer at Goodison Park and Hill Dickinson Stadium, respectively.

