25/12/2025





David Moyes insists that Everton will not be looking for “quick fixes” and it’s best to temper expectations for the January transfer window.

The Toffees are currently facing a squad crisis, with several key players missing, including Jarrad Branthwaite, Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Idrissa Gana Gueye. While the winter transfer window seems like a probable solution to the team’s issues, the club maintains that it will not be distracted from its long-term plans and resort to short-term solutions.

“I think in all the press conferences I’ve been in, I’ve always said I don’t think we’ll be doing loads of business in January,” Moyes said at the pre-match press conference in Finch Farm.

“If we find some players, we’ll be delighted to do it and the CEO will be as well, and the owners if we can do it.

“But I think it’s more to do with trying to have a plan where the ownership want us to have a plan and want us to prepare and do everything in a certain fashion.

“So, I don’t think it will be coming up with a load of quick fixes.

“That’s the way it’s moving and some of the difference taking place at Everton at the moment.”

The position of striker has been a headache so far this season. Both Beto and Thierno Barry have looked off it, and have just two league goals between them. Asked if he’d like to sign a striker in January, the Everton boss responded, “Maybe I’d like to bring other things in as well? We’ll just need to wait and see.

“We don’t want to get everybody’s hopes up. There’s a lot of speculation and I sort of laugh at it a little bit.”

Everton chief executive Angus Kinnear had earlier clarified the club’s stance regarding the winter transfer window, suggesting that while the club “will work towards identifying and executing opportunities that will make us stronger in the long term, these opportunities will need to be exceptional, and we will avoid short-term fixes that will weaken our hand for phase two of our rebuild next summer."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb