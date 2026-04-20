Patric Ridge 20/04/2026 21comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 1 - 2 Liverpool

Gana Gueye goes flying after yet another Liverpool foul
(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Well, the bad thing happened. And it happened in typically heartbreaking fashion — Virgil van Dijk cropping up with a header in the 100th minute to ensure Liverpool took the bragging rights from the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A 2-1 loss in this fashion, to them, is gut-wrenching, but here are three things we learned from Sunday’s defeat.

Everton Are Cursed

Getting this one out of the way early. While we should not wallow in self-defeatism or derby misery, it is hard not to think that this simply would not have happened against pretty much any other club in the Premier League.

Hill Dickinson Stadium was rocking in the early afternoon sunshine, and the Toffees were the better side right up until the moment Mohamed Salah opened the scoring — that goal coming only a couple of minutes after wild celebrations for Iliman Ndiaye’s goal had been cut short by a VAR check, which deemed Jake O’Brien to have been offside in the build-up.

The Toffees were not brilliant, but their performance definitely merited at least a point. They had battled hard to get back into it through Beto’s equaliser.

But when it comes to facing Liverpool, even when the respective form of the clubs seems to suggest that this might just be the Toffees’ time to shine, Everton just seem to be cursed.

Everton Need Better

Thierno Barry and Tyrique George came on to try and swing the game in Everton’s favour — albeit, the former substitution was enforced by Beto taking a knock to the head — but ultimately, neither attacking change made the desired impact.

Barry failed to provide a platform to build off, while George, fresh from a bright cameo against Brentford last week, could not get into the game, and was not swift enough to release the ball when he had it to feet.

If Everton are to get to a level where they can really take advantage when they go into games like derbies, then simply put, the club need to start being bullish in the transfer market.

Last year, Everton spent plenty of money on players to fill out the squad, but bar Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish, none of them have made a real impact, with Barry at least scoring some important goals. That is simply not good enough, and this coming transfer window must be different.

Branthwaite's Issues Piling Up

It looks like Jarrad Branthwaite’s season could be over. 

He was having an excellent game but, as the match entered its closing stages, he went down after a bad slip while trying to muscle Cody Gakpo out of play.

The centre-back’s right hamstring appeared to pull immediately, and after receiving treatment, Branthwaite had to be taken off on a stretcher. It was in the time added on because of that lengthy stoppage that Liverpool got their winner.

But we now know for certain that Branthwaite needs fixing. If Everton are to get the best out of him, then they need to solve his injury issues. If not, he may not fulfil his immense potential, and the Toffees will be worse off for it.

 
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Reader Comments (21)

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Tony Abrahams
1 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:50:52
The curse has gone nobody felt cursed when we got a last-minute equaliser in this fixture last season.

We definitely need to be better and we also need the manager to be a lot braver because rather than feeling cursed, we should instead remember that old adage about making your own luck.

You simply can't have enough good players so, if Branthwaite is out of the team, we are definitely going to miss him, even though we haven't really had him fit all season.

He needs to get himself right because it's clear that we need to build our team around players like Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner

Christy Ring
2 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:17:27
Losing Branthwaite and Beto in the game, made a huge difference to the outcome. It's devastating for Jarrad, and I just hope he'll be back for preseason. Beto put in a great shift, sadly Barry put no effort in whatsoever, even Chris Sutton remarked about his lack of effort.
Kevin Molloy
3 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:22:02
I don't want Barry to get another minute. Play George if we have to stick someone up front.
Dave Abrahams
4 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:28:40
Patric I think we have been cursed off the field by people running the club for a long time, in fact since I started watching the club in 1948 the only time the club was properly run was when John Moore’s was the owner a man who knew football and business— knew them very well indeed.

I’m waiting for the present owners to prove they want success for Everton FC so they can sell us for a few £Billion, it’s early days for them here but they seem to have a bigger interest in Roma than us.

Time will tell.

Ian Wilkins
5 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:31:02
We need more players of quality and character. We need both.

We were at least the equal of them yesterday but lacked the character to grab the game, seize the moments.

They have a deeper squad, that’s down to money.

Imagine a fit Richarlison instead of a pitiful Barry.

This Summer, our wheeling and dealings are so important from all angles.

We must add quality and players of the right character with a winning mentality. We have some quality but unless we add to them why would Ndiaye and Garner stay. They want to win things, why shouldn’t they.

We can’t spend £40m on players who don’t play all season. I’m not having a go at Dibling, simply those that chose to make the purchase at that price.

This Summer our dealings, with the full transfer committee in place, have to be better.

I really really don’t want to hear mentions of Soucek, Tete, etc makeweights and Moyes warhorses. No thanks. Do your job, identify talent with hunger.

We’re also going to find out more about TFG. Do they want us to be winners, or are they happy with improved financial performance.

The two go hand in hand, I hope they see it that way.

John Collins
6 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:35:40
Curse, my plums.

We simply shit ourselves when we play them.

Neil Lawson
7 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:40:28
The fact that what happened was all too predictable is bad enough without having to pore all over it for days.

Can't we enforce a 5-day ToffeeWeb closure to help reduce our pain, disappointment and anger until just before the kick off with the Hammers?

ps: Send Barry on loan to Marine.

Paul Hewitt
8 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:12:43
Or Liverpool are just better.

It happens.

John Collins
9 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:14:16
We learned we won't be playing in Europe next season.
Edward Rogers
10 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:33:00
What the hell have Marine done to upset you Neil?
Tony Abrahams
11 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:48:32
Liverpool are definitely more ruthless and a hell of a lot more ambitious than Everton, unfortunately, but I didn't think they were better than Everton out on the pitch yesterday, Paul.

Fine margins, or maybe certain players being a little bit more switched on at vital times. I doubt many Liverpudlians really fancied themselves yesterday but, by the skin of their teeth, they got the victory in the end, possibly helped by their use of substitutions in the very latter stages of the game.

Si Cooper
12 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:20:21
The picture with the article reminded me of a point I wanted to make.

Not only was the Dutch knob's foul on Gana thuggish, the sheer lack of respect to just continue playing as if you had cleanly taken possession should have had the referee in his face and brandishing a yellow card.

It's not ‘professionalism' when it's so obvious you've simply clattered into the opposition and shows an absence of decency that someone should be taking the lowlife to task for.

Neil Lawson
13 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:08:53
Edward 10. As a Crosby boy, nothing. Should have added that he could warm their bench for all of their hard working and committed players and take out the oranges at half time.
Bill Hawker
14 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:32:07
Not shocked at the VVD winner but of course, wished we'd done better there.

That match was just another example of we aren't ready for Europe. We certainly don't have the depth in quality to fight on two fronts and need several new players (at least three by my count) this summer. Would rather we try for top six next season with additional players, a healthy Grealish (I think he stays) and a healthy Branthwaite.

Absolutely gutted for Branthwaite. Hope he gets the treatment he needs and can build himself up to start next season. Really feel for him here.

Ian Bennett
15 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:15:37
How many goals have we conceded like that? How far out was it?- 2 yards top.

Our keeper is 6ft, his arms 2 to 3 feet, how the fuck is Tarkowski, Obrien and Pickford not sorting that out.

Where was Barry on heading away the danger like beto.

Set pieces at home are a joke. We are meant to have lads that a physical rather than technical. Where the hell were they?

John Collins
16 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:28:23
Edge of the 6 yard box I think Ian. That's from seeing it at the game.

Your 100% correct.

They know he doesn't come for crosses so should be dealing with it.

A bit of wrestling would have been enough.

John Collins
17 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:31:01
Just watched it now Ian.

About 4 yards out.

Pickford starts to come then stops.

Billy Shears
18 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:21:40
We must know by now,that our beloved club doesn't show up and compete in the really BIG games that really matter since 1995.

It just plays it safe and tries to "Wing it"...sees how it pans out like! WHY...the answer lies with the management I'm afraid...and always has too!

Pity about Branthwaithe... feel for lad,but our club could easily fill that big void with the lad from Cardiff City...his name is Dylan Lawler... even our past CB & Captain Mr Ratcliffe thinks he is future star in the making... should we.listen to him. fuck YES!

Alastair Donaldson
19 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:29:52
Couldn’t bear to watch it on MOTD with that expert Danny Murphy, but did 11 minutes injury time seem right?

There are some significant transfers in needed to show intent and encourage our better players to stay.. probably another CB now and I guess Keane gets another extension.

Hopefully the investment will be there.

Phil Roberts
20 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:35:15
Lots of stuff on FB about a conversation between Kavanah and VAR but wonder if it is all clickbait. One link was stopped by my virus checker.

Anyone know the truth on this. Perhaps after today I should ask Kier Starmer as he know the truth.

Mark Ryan
21 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:40:54
What we learnt was get rid of Barry asap and go and get Eddie Howe before someone else does. Thanks Dave but your time here is up. Mid table is where we are and that just about sums up Moyes's ambition. He'll drone on about where we were last season, of course he will but mid table is not where I want to be, far from it. He needs to retire and Eddie Howe is the man we need. Operation Get Eddie is what we learnt

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