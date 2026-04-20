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What we learned from another heartbreaking derby defeat for Everton
Everton 1 - 2 Liverpool
Gana Gueye goes flying after yet another Liverpool foul
Well, the bad thing happened. And it happened in typically heartbreaking fashion — Virgil van Dijk cropping up with a header in the 100th minute to ensure Liverpool took the bragging rights from the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
A 2-1 loss in this fashion, to them, is gut-wrenching, but here are three things we learned from Sunday’s defeat.
Everton Are Cursed
Getting this one out of the way early. While we should not wallow in self-defeatism or derby misery, it is hard not to think that this simply would not have happened against pretty much any other club in the Premier League.
Hill Dickinson Stadium was rocking in the early afternoon sunshine, and the Toffees were the better side right up until the moment Mohamed Salah opened the scoring — that goal coming only a couple of minutes after wild celebrations for Iliman Ndiaye’s goal had been cut short by a VAR check, which deemed Jake O’Brien to have been offside in the build-up.
The Toffees were not brilliant, but their performance definitely merited at least a point. They had battled hard to get back into it through Beto’s equaliser.
But when it comes to facing Liverpool, even when the respective form of the clubs seems to suggest that this might just be the Toffees’ time to shine, Everton just seem to be cursed.
Everton Need Better
Thierno Barry and Tyrique George came on to try and swing the game in Everton’s favour — albeit, the former substitution was enforced by Beto taking a knock to the head — but ultimately, neither attacking change made the desired impact.
Barry failed to provide a platform to build off, while George, fresh from a bright cameo against Brentford last week, could not get into the game, and was not swift enough to release the ball when he had it to feet.
If Everton are to get to a level where they can really take advantage when they go into games like derbies, then simply put, the club need to start being bullish in the transfer market.
Last year, Everton spent plenty of money on players to fill out the squad, but bar Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish, none of them have made a real impact, with Barry at least scoring some important goals. That is simply not good enough, and this coming transfer window must be different.
Branthwaite's Issues Piling Up
It looks like Jarrad Branthwaite’s season could be over.
He was having an excellent game but, as the match entered its closing stages, he went down after a bad slip while trying to muscle Cody Gakpo out of play.
The centre-back’s right hamstring appeared to pull immediately, and after receiving treatment, Branthwaite had to be taken off on a stretcher. It was in the time added on because of that lengthy stoppage that Liverpool got their winner.
But we now know for certain that Branthwaite needs fixing. If Everton are to get the best out of him, then they need to solve his injury issues. If not, he may not fulfil his immense potential, and the Toffees will be worse off for it.
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Reader Comments (21)
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2 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:17:27
3 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:22:02
4 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:28:40
I’m waiting for the present owners to prove they want success for Everton FC so they can sell us for a few £Billion, it’s early days for them here but they seem to have a bigger interest in Roma than us.
Time will tell.
5 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:31:02
We were at least the equal of them yesterday but lacked the character to grab the game, seize the moments.
They have a deeper squad, that’s down to money.
Imagine a fit Richarlison instead of a pitiful Barry.
This Summer, our wheeling and dealings are so important from all angles.
We must add quality and players of the right character with a winning mentality. We have some quality but unless we add to them why would Ndiaye and Garner stay. They want to win things, why shouldn’t they.
We can’t spend £40m on players who don’t play all season. I’m not having a go at Dibling, simply those that chose to make the purchase at that price.
This Summer our dealings, with the full transfer committee in place, have to be better.
I really really don’t want to hear mentions of Soucek, Tete, etc makeweights and Moyes warhorses. No thanks. Do your job, identify talent with hunger.
We’re also going to find out more about TFG. Do they want us to be winners, or are they happy with improved financial performance.
The two go hand in hand, I hope they see it that way.
6 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:35:40
We simply shit ourselves when we play them.
7 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:40:28
Can't we enforce a 5-day ToffeeWeb closure to help reduce our pain, disappointment and anger until just before the kick off with the Hammers?
ps: Send Barry on loan to Marine.
8 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:12:43
It happens.
9 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:14:16
10 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:33:00
11 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:48:32
Fine margins, or maybe certain players being a little bit more switched on at vital times. I doubt many Liverpudlians really fancied themselves yesterday but, by the skin of their teeth, they got the victory in the end, possibly helped by their use of substitutions in the very latter stages of the game.
12 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:20:21
Not only was the Dutch knob's foul on Gana thuggish, the sheer lack of respect to just continue playing as if you had cleanly taken possession should have had the referee in his face and brandishing a yellow card.
It's not ‘professionalism' when it's so obvious you've simply clattered into the opposition and shows an absence of decency that someone should be taking the lowlife to task for.
13 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:08:53
14 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:32:07
That match was just another example of we aren't ready for Europe. We certainly don't have the depth in quality to fight on two fronts and need several new players (at least three by my count) this summer. Would rather we try for top six next season with additional players, a healthy Grealish (I think he stays) and a healthy Branthwaite.
Absolutely gutted for Branthwaite. Hope he gets the treatment he needs and can build himself up to start next season. Really feel for him here.
15 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:15:37
Our keeper is 6ft, his arms 2 to 3 feet, how the fuck is Tarkowski, Obrien and Pickford not sorting that out.
Where was Barry on heading away the danger like beto.
Set pieces at home are a joke. We are meant to have lads that a physical rather than technical. Where the hell were they?
16 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:28:23
Your 100% correct.
They know he doesn't come for crosses so should be dealing with it.
A bit of wrestling would have been enough.
17 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:31:01
About 4 yards out.
Pickford starts to come then stops.
18 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:21:40
It just plays it safe and tries to "Wing it"...sees how it pans out like! WHY...the answer lies with the management I'm afraid...and always has too!
Pity about Branthwaithe... feel for lad,but our club could easily fill that big void with the lad from Cardiff City...his name is Dylan Lawler... even our past CB & Captain Mr Ratcliffe thinks he is future star in the making... should we.listen to him. fuck YES!
19 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:29:52
There are some significant transfers in needed to show intent and encourage our better players to stay.. probably another CB now and I guess Keane gets another extension.
Hopefully the investment will be there.
20 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:35:15
Anyone know the truth on this. Perhaps after today I should ask Kier Starmer as he know the truth.
21 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:40:54
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1 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:50:52
We definitely need to be better and we also need the manager to be a lot braver because rather than feeling cursed, we should instead remember that old adage about making your own luck.
You simply can't have enough good players so, if Branthwaite is out of the team, we are definitely going to miss him, even though we haven't really had him fit all season.
He needs to get himself right because it's clear that we need to build our team around players like Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner