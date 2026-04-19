19/04/2026



(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Well, after failing to beat the Red Bastards, I've marked them all down a point from what I was going to give them. No Man of the Match because that was a glorious opportunity to beat them spurned yet again.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Stupidly booked early on but made some key saves, yet marked down for letting them score twice.

Jake O'Brien - 7

Solid defending and did well a couple of times getting forward.

James Tarkowski - 6

Key clearance off the line but marked down for not stopping Van Dijk's header.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Brilliant positioning but it could be a massive hit with his hamstring after clearly being fouled by Graebberch -- not given.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Well involved but his crossing is just not accurate enough.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

His interventions are just brilliant -- and he didn't do any of his daft shots

James Garner - 7

Well involved: Garner was Garner

Dwight McNeil - 5

Clever touches but he's just not strong enough, and failed to shoot on target

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7

Showed great desire and anticipation but the ball doesn't quite stick to him as it should.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Such great feet, and a good goal, but otherwise, he did not deliver enough end-product, and that's my biggest beef with him.

Beto - 8

He scored and he worked very hard... but his miss when clean through was horrific.

Substitutes:

Thierno Barry - 3

Ran about after he came on but did not affect the play.

Tyrique George - 3

Given 10 minutes plus stoppage time to make an impact. Did nothing bar trap the ball nicely with his first touch.

Michael Keane - 5

Late sub, perhaps should have done more at that last corner?

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