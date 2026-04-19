Michael Kenrick 19/04/2026 36comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Well, after failing to beat the Red Bastards, I've marked them all down a point from what I was going to give them. No Man of the Match because that was a glorious opportunity to beat them spurned yet again.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Stupidly booked early on but made some key saves, yet marked down for letting them score twice. 

Jake O'Brien - 7

Solid defending and did well a couple of times getting forward. 

James Tarkowski - 6

Key clearance off the line but marked down for not stopping Van Dijk's header.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Brilliant positioning but it could be a massive hit with his hamstring after clearly being fouled by Graebberch -- not given.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Well involved but his crossing is just not accurate enough.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7 

His interventions are just brilliant -- and he didn't do any of his daft shots

James Garner - 7

Well involved: Garner was Garner

Dwight McNeil - 5

Clever touches but he's just not strong enough, and failed to shoot on target 

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7

Showed great desire and anticipation but the ball doesn't quite stick to him as it should.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Such great feet, and a good goal, but otherwise, he did not deliver enough end-product, and that's my biggest beef with him.

Beto - 8

He scored and he worked very hard... but his miss when clean through was horrific. 

Substitutes:

Thierno Barry - 3

Ran about after he came on but did not affect the play.

Tyrique George - 3 

Given 10 minutes plus stoppage time to make an impact. Did nothing bar trap the ball nicely with his first touch.

Michael Keane - 5

Late sub, perhaps should have done more at that last corner?

 
//

Reader Comments (36)

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Neal Kernohan
1 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:42:08
What did Barry do to get a 3?
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:43:58
Nothing.
Paul Murray
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:46:16
Pickford 5, poor
O'Brien 6
Mykolenko 6
Tarkowski 5
Branthwaite 7
Garner 6
Gueye 6
Dewsbury-Hall 7
Ndiaye 7
McNeil 4
Beto 8

Barry 0
George 4

Moyes 0. Didn't try to win

Poor 2nd half performance for me as they were crap too, they were there for the taking.

And to cap it off, Jarrad Branthwaite will be out for the rest of the season.

Anyone for Irola, lol? Oh and Barry, please fuck off with your sulk and worst touch ever.

Totally pissed off. 😠

Neil Cremin
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:47:09
I think you were very generous on Barry.

Also why are we so vulnerable at corners?

Neil Cremin
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:53:10
Curious, Paul, on how you maintain that Moyes didn't try to win.

What should he have done.

Kevin Naylor
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:55:06
Moyes's record over the last 30 years just proves he hasn't got what it takes to get to the next level -- and never will have.

This is his level and, if you are happy with that, then great.

Mark Ryan
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:01:15
He should refuse to play Barry in any game. That would be a start, Neil.

Anyone but Barry up front would have galvanised the team. That's on Moyes. It's his team.

If I were the manager, I wouldn't play Barry ever.

Derek Powell
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:03:09
Moyes has won only four of his 41 Premier League games against Liverpool.

His points-per-game rate of 0.54 is the lowest against any team in his managerial career in the competition. What's he ever won domestically?

Paul Murray
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:04:12
Put us on the front foot, Neil, which he didn't. He left Dwight McNeil on for far too long -- he was blowing after 55 minutes, jogging back as usual

There was no intensity after the initial first 20 minutes. Even when we scored, we weren't doing much... neither were they; that's why it's pissed me off.

As for bringing Barry on, I don't care the only other striker on bench. Liverpool took a striker off and put a winger on who should've scored by the way.

We put a sulking lump up front who cannot control a football and looks like he's serving a 25-year prison sentence when he plays. I detest the wanker Barry -- that is not Moyes.

If you think we tried to attack and win the game today, Neil, fair play, that's your opinion, but it definitely isn't mine. We set up not to lose, as is usual in the big games that matter.

Neil Cremin
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:06:32
Mark,

I agree about Barry but not sure who we would use to replace Beto. Half TW were advocating for George to play to give us an attacking advantage but that didn't work.

Funny enough, I thought it might have been an opportunity for Dibling... but you never know.

Paul Murray
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:08:59
You cannot expect George to turn the game on its head with 10 minutes here and there, Neil.

He deserves a start or a full few halves at least.

Mark Ryan
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:14:40
Neil, I'd play my gran before Barry. I think he brings down the mood. He lowers the expectation of the fans and so the team will feel the same.

I'd have Dibling before Barry. I'd have Officer Dibble before Barry.

Neil Cremin
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:22:20
Paul

I'm bitterly disappointed

I'm not getting into discussion on Moyes's history. I'm just looking at today's game.

He did start the same team that destroyed Chelsea so for me that was going out to win.

As soon as Barry came on for Beto, I knew it was making us weaker. I did think George would add something, he didn't.

Finally, where I would fault Moyes is not sorting out our vulnerabilities on corners.

Mark Ryan
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:26:26
At least if I came on I'd look like I mean it and I'd do it for free.

How much is Barry get paid to look miserable and to be useless?

Mihir Ambardekar
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:26:57
We just don't have enough players that can make an instant impact.

George didn't take his chance.

John Collins
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:29:56
Paul.

Moyes has an inferiority complex against Liverpool. If ever a Liverpool team were there for the taking, it was today.

Jim Bennings
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:35:03
I don't think anyone really had an amazing game if I'm honest.

What I seen today was players that seemed to run out of ideas every time we got near their box.

The middle of the park never really had the stardust today to make a difference, McNeil isn't good enough in games of this ilk. I think Garner and Gana lost possession too many times and while Dewsbury-Hall was industrious, he never had enough dangerous moments, much like Ndiaye.

The game changed when Moyes did what he does that pisses me off, the Barry for Beto substitute.

Why, why, why?

They hate playing against Beto, Barry comes on and gives them an easy ride, he offers zero muscle, zero fight, and his touch and hold-up play is abysmal.

Ian Bennett
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:37:57
Was it Moyes that didn't come for the cross? Or was it Moyes that gave a shit ball away? Or was it Moyes that left Salah in space?

Pickford once again exposed at a corner. How many times is that? Where's Tarkowski against the danger man?

Crap pass from McNeil, and no surprise that Mykolenko is nowhere near his man.

George did nowt in 21 minutes. Liverpool on their 3rd choice keeper and our players offered nothing.

Neil Lawson
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:52:25
Mark's gran. Get your boots.

Barry, today, was a disgrace. I agree with everyone who says he should never play again. Those who scouted him and signed him also need to go.

You can forgive anyone for trying their best but not succeeding. You can never forgive someone who can not be arsed to even make any effort.

Neil Cremin
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:52:30
Jim 17

The substitution was forced due to Beto's injury. He went down because he couldn't see due his collision with Konate.

Paul Hewitt
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:55:20
Check our record against the RS over the last 20 years. Losing today wasn't a shock.

Maybe, just maybe, they're not as crap as we think... and we're not as good.

Ian Horan
22 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:57:10
At no point did we look to go for it when the 3rd choice keeper came on.

If we have to lose, lets go out on our shield as opposed to a meek rabbit in the headlights. I am sick of this frozen by fear approach!!

The worst RS team for years and we again come up short.

Paul Hewitt
23 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:02:40
Doesn't Beto miss the game next weekend because he went off with a head injury?
Frank Worrall
24 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:05:14
There are too many weaknesses in this squad.

Barry behaves like a sulking kid who's lost his teddy bear and can't seem bothered to even break into a trot!

McNeill plays in fits and starts and Iroegbunam rarely gets the call to contribute until it's too late.

After the scrapping display against Chelsea, I expected the team to at least try to get on the front foot more but even the impetus generated by Beto's goal was temporary and Liverpool rapidly regained control.

In addition, players who suffer potentially serious injury should be assessed quickly and stretchered off so that the game can continue. 11 Minutes of added time is ridiculous!

Martin Mulrooney
25 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:07:56
I've said it before we had even kicked a ball this season, our forwards would prove to be our weakness and cost us Europe. Also, that Beto was better than Barry and a pointless purchase and would be a failure and that Beto would outscore him and Barry wouldn't get double figures.

I pray Beto is fit for the rest of the games because Barry blunts our attack the way O'Brien at right back does. At least Jake offers defensive qualities

There is nothing I see in Barry that shows promise. He isn't quick, he isn't strong, he doesn't work hard, he doesn't strike a good ball, isn't a good finisher, doesn't make good runs and anticipates nothing and to top it off appears to be a big sulk.

Beto at least is a physical presence, has decent pace, makes good runs, sniffs out chances nearly every game, works hard, clearly fucking loves it here and yes he will miss costly chances but he has multiple chances each game through his endeavour to never stop trying and will score goals. He would have double figures if he had started all the games Barry did and double figures in the Premier League isn't to be sniffed at.

Until we can get a top striker, Beto is by far the better option and Barry should be moved out.

Neil Cremin
26 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:22:50
I have said numerous times that Barry is weak mentally and physically and not up to the physicality of the Premier League.

I always liked Beto's attitude and agree with Martin that we should have had more faith in him. Even Haaland misses chances.

Paul Hewitt
27 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:31:22
Sure Beto misses next game because he went off with a head injury.
Ajay Gopal
28 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:56:14
I think I heard the commentator say that Everton did not use Beto's sub as a concussion substitute. That should mean that he is eligible to play.

We have had some shit strikers, but at least Niasse, Rondon, Stracqualursi, they all tried.

And, let me say that, although Jake O’Brien does a solid job at right back, he blunts us big time offensively. But here is the weird thing, even when we looked to be in total control, it felt as if the players were holding themselves back. I noticed that at several moments, they just seemed slow in reacting — the O’Brien offside, McNeil's blunder, Mykolenko late to react, Branthwaite having to make a last ditch tackle on Wirtz, Dewsbury-Hall slow to react on at least 2-3 occasions…

I can't put my finger on it, but it was strange.

Paul Hewitt
29 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:12:11
With Branthwaite now probably out for the season …

Can we please play O'Brien at centre-back. And Patterson at right-back.

Scott Robinson
30 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:09:36
Were the crowd booing when Barry came on?

Can't be easy, which isn't to excuse his performance.

Rob Beattie
31 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:07:14
Paul 11. so does Iroebugnam, Rohl, Aznou, Alcaraz, Dibling. Moyes would rather not concede than score...

O'Brien right-back? Armstrong been brought on to play wide. We will win fuck-all with Moyes.

Boring, negative, dithering Dave.

Eric Myles
32 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:36:06
Jim #17 "The game changed when Moyes did what he does that pisses me off, the Barry for Beto substitute.

Why, why, why?"

'Cos Beto was injured.

Martin Berry
33 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:47:55
The problem is upfront and Moyes will put that right.

I thought Beto was very good bar the fluff in the first half, he is a real physical handful, the problem his the replacement Barry.

I make a prediction, Barry is gone, he just cannot hack it, not interested now, zero effort yesterday, and I think he is homesick, he will be back in France next season.

Its a game we could have won with luck, we have come a long way and heading in the right direction.

Painful loss, but we will still get a European place, Europa or Conference rather than fighting relegation previously.

Mike Powell
34 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:35:45
Barry and George were woeful when they came on, we went down hill when Beto went off
Bill Hawker
35 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:39:14
Ajay #28 Don't forget Sandro Ramirez. What a stinker of a signing that one was.

I felt most of the ratings were fair. George played really well against Brentford. Brentford aren't Liverpool. Didn't expect him to go out there and tear it up. I'm certainly up for giving him more minutes as we see the season out.

Tony Abrahams
36 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:06:49
Scott@30, what makes you ask a question like that mate?

I know he was booed by a few when he came on against Chelsea, but with the scores level with 15 minutes remaining in a Merseyside derby, then anyone who knows anything about Evertonians, surely wouldn’t have had to ask such a ridiculous question.

Sorry Scott, everyone was way to invested in wanting Everton, to go and win the game to boo any of our players, but I think it might be different if he comes on next week though.

It’s not my style, I’ve only ever booed one player in over fifty years, because I thought Schniderlin, was a complete fraud who didn’t want to play for Everton, but I think a lot of people have totally had enough of Barry now.

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