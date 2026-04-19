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Everton v Liverpool: Player Ratings
Well, after failing to beat the Red Bastards, I've marked them all down a point from what I was going to give them. No Man of the Match because that was a glorious opportunity to beat them spurned yet again.
Jordan Pickford - 6
Stupidly booked early on but made some key saves, yet marked down for letting them score twice.
Jake O'Brien - 7
Solid defending and did well a couple of times getting forward.
James Tarkowski - 6
Key clearance off the line but marked down for not stopping Van Dijk's header.
Jarrad Branthwaite - 7
Brilliant positioning but it could be a massive hit with his hamstring after clearly being fouled by Graebberch -- not given.
Vitalii Mykolenko - 6
Well involved but his crossing is just not accurate enough.
Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7
His interventions are just brilliant -- and he didn't do any of his daft shots
James Garner - 7
Well involved: Garner was Garner
Dwight McNeil - 5
Clever touches but he's just not strong enough, and failed to shoot on target
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7
Showed great desire and anticipation but the ball doesn't quite stick to him as it should.
Iliman Ndiaye - 7
Such great feet, and a good goal, but otherwise, he did not deliver enough end-product, and that's my biggest beef with him.
Beto - 8
He scored and he worked very hard... but his miss when clean through was horrific.
Substitutes:
Thierno Barry - 3
Ran about after he came on but did not affect the play.
Tyrique George - 3
Given 10 minutes plus stoppage time to make an impact. Did nothing bar trap the ball nicely with his first touch.
Michael Keane - 5
Late sub, perhaps should have done more at that last corner?
//
Reader Comments (36)
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2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:43:58
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:46:16
O'Brien 6
Mykolenko 6
Tarkowski 5
Branthwaite 7
Garner 6
Gueye 6
Dewsbury-Hall 7
Ndiaye 7
McNeil 4
Beto 8
Barry 0
George 4
Moyes 0. Didn't try to win
Poor 2nd half performance for me as they were crap too, they were there for the taking.
And to cap it off, Jarrad Branthwaite will be out for the rest of the season.
Anyone for Irola, lol? Oh and Barry, please fuck off with your sulk and worst touch ever.
Totally pissed off. 😠
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:47:09
Also why are we so vulnerable at corners?
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:53:10
What should he have done.
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:55:06
This is his level and, if you are happy with that, then great.
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:01:15
Anyone but Barry up front would have galvanised the team. That's on Moyes. It's his team.
If I were the manager, I wouldn't play Barry ever.
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:03:09
His points-per-game rate of 0.54 is the lowest against any team in his managerial career in the competition. What's he ever won domestically?
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:04:12
There was no intensity after the initial first 20 minutes. Even when we scored, we weren't doing much... neither were they; that's why it's pissed me off.
As for bringing Barry on, I don't care the only other striker on bench. Liverpool took a striker off and put a winger on who should've scored by the way.
We put a sulking lump up front who cannot control a football and looks like he's serving a 25-year prison sentence when he plays. I detest the wanker Barry -- that is not Moyes.
If you think we tried to attack and win the game today, Neil, fair play, that's your opinion, but it definitely isn't mine. We set up not to lose, as is usual in the big games that matter.
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:06:32
I agree about Barry but not sure who we would use to replace Beto. Half TW were advocating for George to play to give us an attacking advantage but that didn't work.
Funny enough, I thought it might have been an opportunity for Dibling... but you never know.
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:08:59
He deserves a start or a full few halves at least.
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:14:40
I'd have Dibling before Barry. I'd have Officer Dibble before Barry.
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:22:20
I'm bitterly disappointed
I'm not getting into discussion on Moyes's history. I'm just looking at today's game.
He did start the same team that destroyed Chelsea so for me that was going out to win.
As soon as Barry came on for Beto, I knew it was making us weaker. I did think George would add something, he didn't.
Finally, where I would fault Moyes is not sorting out our vulnerabilities on corners.
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:26:26
How much is Barry get paid to look miserable and to be useless?
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:26:57
George didn't take his chance.
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:29:56
Moyes has an inferiority complex against Liverpool. If ever a Liverpool team were there for the taking, it was today.
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:35:03
What I seen today was players that seemed to run out of ideas every time we got near their box.
The middle of the park never really had the stardust today to make a difference, McNeil isn't good enough in games of this ilk. I think Garner and Gana lost possession too many times and while Dewsbury-Hall was industrious, he never had enough dangerous moments, much like Ndiaye.
The game changed when Moyes did what he does that pisses me off, the Barry for Beto substitute.
Why, why, why?
They hate playing against Beto, Barry comes on and gives them an easy ride, he offers zero muscle, zero fight, and his touch and hold-up play is abysmal.
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:37:57
Pickford once again exposed at a corner. How many times is that? Where's Tarkowski against the danger man?
Crap pass from McNeil, and no surprise that Mykolenko is nowhere near his man.
George did nowt in 21 minutes. Liverpool on their 3rd choice keeper and our players offered nothing.
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:52:25
Barry, today, was a disgrace. I agree with everyone who says he should never play again. Those who scouted him and signed him also need to go.
You can forgive anyone for trying their best but not succeeding. You can never forgive someone who can not be arsed to even make any effort.
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:52:30
The substitution was forced due to Beto's injury. He went down because he couldn't see due his collision with Konate.
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:55:20
Maybe, just maybe, they're not as crap as we think... and we're not as good.
22 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:57:10
If we have to lose, lets go out on our shield as opposed to a meek rabbit in the headlights. I am sick of this frozen by fear approach!!
The worst RS team for years and we again come up short.
23 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:02:40
24 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:05:14
Barry behaves like a sulking kid who's lost his teddy bear and can't seem bothered to even break into a trot!
McNeill plays in fits and starts and Iroegbunam rarely gets the call to contribute until it's too late.
After the scrapping display against Chelsea, I expected the team to at least try to get on the front foot more but even the impetus generated by Beto's goal was temporary and Liverpool rapidly regained control.
In addition, players who suffer potentially serious injury should be assessed quickly and stretchered off so that the game can continue. 11 Minutes of added time is ridiculous!
25 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:07:56
I pray Beto is fit for the rest of the games because Barry blunts our attack the way O'Brien at right back does. At least Jake offers defensive qualities
There is nothing I see in Barry that shows promise. He isn't quick, he isn't strong, he doesn't work hard, he doesn't strike a good ball, isn't a good finisher, doesn't make good runs and anticipates nothing and to top it off appears to be a big sulk.
Beto at least is a physical presence, has decent pace, makes good runs, sniffs out chances nearly every game, works hard, clearly fucking loves it here and yes he will miss costly chances but he has multiple chances each game through his endeavour to never stop trying and will score goals. He would have double figures if he had started all the games Barry did and double figures in the Premier League isn't to be sniffed at.
Until we can get a top striker, Beto is by far the better option and Barry should be moved out.
26 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:22:50
I always liked Beto's attitude and agree with Martin that we should have had more faith in him. Even Haaland misses chances.
27 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:31:22
28 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:56:14
We have had some shit strikers, but at least Niasse, Rondon, Stracqualursi, they all tried.
And, let me say that, although Jake O’Brien does a solid job at right back, he blunts us big time offensively. But here is the weird thing, even when we looked to be in total control, it felt as if the players were holding themselves back. I noticed that at several moments, they just seemed slow in reacting — the O’Brien offside, McNeil's blunder, Mykolenko late to react, Branthwaite having to make a last ditch tackle on Wirtz, Dewsbury-Hall slow to react on at least 2-3 occasions…
I can't put my finger on it, but it was strange.
29 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:12:11
Can we please play O'Brien at centre-back. And Patterson at right-back.
30 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:09:36
Can't be easy, which isn't to excuse his performance.
31 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:07:14
O'Brien right-back? Armstrong been brought on to play wide. We will win fuck-all with Moyes.
Boring, negative, dithering Dave.
32 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:36:06
Why, why, why?"
'Cos Beto was injured.
33 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:47:55
I thought Beto was very good bar the fluff in the first half, he is a real physical handful, the problem his the replacement Barry.
I make a prediction, Barry is gone, he just cannot hack it, not interested now, zero effort yesterday, and I think he is homesick, he will be back in France next season.
Its a game we could have won with luck, we have come a long way and heading in the right direction.
Painful loss, but we will still get a European place, Europa or Conference rather than fighting relegation previously.
34 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:35:45
35 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:39:14
I felt most of the ratings were fair. George played really well against Brentford. Brentford aren't Liverpool. Didn't expect him to go out there and tear it up. I'm certainly up for giving him more minutes as we see the season out.
36 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:06:49
I know he was booed by a few when he came on against Chelsea, but with the scores level with 15 minutes remaining in a Merseyside derby, then anyone who knows anything about Evertonians, surely wouldn’t have had to ask such a ridiculous question.
Sorry Scott, everyone was way to invested in wanting Everton, to go and win the game to boo any of our players, but I think it might be different if he comes on next week though.
It’s not my style, I’ve only ever booed one player in over fifty years, because I thought Schniderlin, was a complete fraud who didn’t want to play for Everton, but I think a lot of people have totally had enough of Barry now.
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1 Posted 19/04/2026 at 16:42:08