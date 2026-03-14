Gallant Everton defence ultimately embarrassed by 16-year-old kid
Everton make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Everton
Everton defended brilliantly for 89 minutes against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening without their two best centre-backs, both missing from the heart of the defence.
But the match ended after 16-year-old Max Dowman created the first easy tap-in with a clever cross that fooled Jordan Pickford, before he ran the full length of the field to score into an empty net after Pickford and the entire Everton team had gone upfield for a final corner.
With Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski both 'unavailable', Michael Keane started alongside Jake O'Brien as the Blues' centre-backs at the Emirates.
James Garner switched to right-back, with Vitalii Mykolenko on the left side of defence. Tim Iroegbunam (the correct spelling) partnered Idrissa Gana Gueye in defensive midfield.
The front line stayed the same with Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye on the flanks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the No 10 role, and Beto preferred to Barry up front.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – bidding for his 100th clean sheet for Everton – captained the team in the absence of James Tarkowski.
First Half
The game started with Everton attacking, Declan Rice going down because someone stood on his foot. But the expected [pattern of Arsenal passing and possession soon set in. Arsenal took a very quick free-kick when Gana tangled with Eze. That resulted in a throw-in, then a corner taken short and a fierce shot from Madueke that Pickford parried.
It was frenetic as Arsenal tried to force their way in, Tim Iroegbunam across well to deny Havertz, but they won the ball back and Calafiori's shot was deflected for another corner. Arsenal worked it well for another Calafiori shot, this time over the Everton bar.
Zubemendi's shot was blocked by Gana before Saka shot wide. A tremendous ball in Saka with a point-blank header, pawed away incredibly by Pickford but Saka flagged offside.
Madueke tried to get around Keane, who did exceptionally well to block him, no foul. Arsenal dominating play, the game conducted almost entirely in the Everton half.
That was until Ndiaye broke away and crossed, parried by Raya straight to McNeil, Calafiori incredibly blocking his powerful shot while on the ground! Everton worked it around again well, and McNeil fired off a tremendous shot that beat Raya but smacked off the post!!! Ndiaye could do little with the rebound that flew the wrong side of the post.
Eze put through a great ball for Havertz but Keane covered him and Havertz dived for the penalty -- not given -- but Keane did in fact catch his left foot. Not seen by VAR? Strange one...
Everton got forward down the left again but the cross from Gana was not accurate enough. Everton played it around before going back to Pickford for the pointless punt that conceded possession and Arsenal surged forward but the defensive covering from Garner, Keane and Gueye was spot-on.
Dewsbury-Hall tried to drive forward but there was one pirouette too many. But Everton worked it forward well and it opened up from a smart pass by Iroegbunam for Dewsbury-Hall forced a good save from Raya with a low shot, too close to him.
Beto was clearly fouled by an Arsenal 'hug' on an aerial challenge but nothing given and no VAR check.
A foul outside the Everton area saw a laborious set-up from Arsenal, Rice after an age smacking it into the Everton wall.
From an extended workaround, Saka looked to break in and won a corner that he took, flicked on by Calafiori but glanced away by Keane at the far post.
Ndiaye did very well to get forward under close supervision but Beto was adjudged to have fouled his man -- he really didn't attack the ball from Ndiaye properly.
McNeil drove down the right and Rice fouled him, much to Arsenal's angst. Garner swung in the free-kick, Raya out but he fluffed his punch. However, it was enough to take the ball away from the Everton attackers.
Arsenal attacked again, Gana blocking away Rice's cross for another Arsenal corner, taken by Rice. Shot attempts were well blocked until Eze skied his shot with 5 minutes added before the break.
Arsenal built another drive into the Everton area but everything they tried was blocked by blue shirts. Everton had some nice possession with good passing but Beto could not make himself into the required target man.
A lovely one-two between Garner and Iroegbunam should have led to more than a weak shot from Gana, straight at Raya. But the All-Blues went in at the break with their clean sheet intact after having played pretty well against the Premier League leaders.
Second Half
Everton had to do a lot of defending from the restart. But Ndiaye did well to steal the ball, Dewsbury-Hall running into traffic in the Arsenal 6-yard area. But they came forward again and won a corner off Ndiaye, their first.
Garner swung it in, McNeil and then Beto seeing their shots kept out. The save Raya produced with his foot just inside the post to keep out Beto's shot was simply outstanding. But Everton kept possession for a short spell before Everton's high press almost paid off.
Another strong attack from Arsenal ended with Pickford gathering the ball. But they could not do the 'playing out' thing and Arsenal were soon pressing forward again, but limited to the perennial workaround.
Gabriel looked to overlap but a desperate block by Garner gave away a corner, Keane heading it out but only for more red recycling. Everton almost got free from the pressure but the fine passing margins failed them and another corner saw Eze's shot blocked.
Everton got into Arsenal's half but that only seemed to inspire Arsenal, Madueke dancing in. Pickford parried a Saka shot across goal, Garner there to clear, but the pressure now approaching boiling point, Moyes angry about something and getting booked.
Everton were stretched on a free-kick that was easily defended by Arsenal, Goykeres, breaking at pace. Eze tried a curling shot that beat Pickford but also the post as the tension in the game became even more intense.
Mykolenko got forward and won Everton only their second corner, but the ball just would not fall for them and time was called on Beto, with Barry on in his place after 69 minutes.
Another Arsenal advance was well stopped by Iroegbunam and Garner. Everton looked to advance down the left and Saliba was called for fouling Gana. An incredible delivery from Garner, glancing off Mosquera's head, but no corner given, and 16-year-old Dowman on to torment Everton in the final quarter.
Gabriel drove a poor shot well wide but Arsenal soon had the ball to build again, Dowman drifting past Myko. Dowman then spun away from Dewsbury-Hall before Eze's tremendous effort was batted away by Pickford.
Everton had a great chance to counter down the left but Barry's hold-up play was utterly hopeless and Arsenal were on the attack again, with barely 10 minutes left. A Martinelli cross was poorly overhit past everyone.
Everton would get the ball... but could not keep it for long, it kept coming back and Dowman had a good chance for a wonder goal but spooned it high over Pickford's goal.
An Arsenal free-kick was worked around and around until Iroegbunam drew a foul of Eze to relieve the pressure, with 5 minutes left as Moyes made some more changes.
Martinelli got past Mykolenko again but his cross was cleared before Eze fouled Rohl. Arsenal tried to pull Everton forward almost got into troouble but they had done enough because the next attack saw Dowman swing a brilliant ball to the far post that Pickford came for but barely touched with his fingertips and Goykeres had an easy finish from 2 yards. Resistance is futile.
Arsenal had what they wanted and Martinelli looked to make it two with a fine shot that Pickford palmed over for a corner but Arsenal only wanted to waste time. While Moyes went for his late masterstroke: Tyrique George. But it was Keane who tried to drive the ball goalwards in the final added minute, Everton winning a late corner.
Pickford came forward for Garner's delivery... but it all went wrong and Dowman could gallop half the field unhindered, to put it into an empty net, what an utter embarrassment for Everton -- destroyed by a 16-year-old.
Arsenal: Raya; Timber (38' Mosquera), Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori (74' Hincapie); Zubimendi (74' Dowman), Rice, Eze; Saka, Havertz (61' Gyökeres), Madueke (61' Martinelli).
Subs not Used: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Jesus.
Everton: Pickford, Garner, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana (90+5' George), Iroegbunam (86' Röhl), McNeil (86' Armstrong), Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto (70' Barry).
Subs not Used: Travers, Patterson, Dibling, Coleman, Aznou.
//
Reader Comments (173)
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2 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:20:22
Branthwaite missing is no surprise — we'll have to wait and see when he returns.
Let's see what transpires on the field today.
3 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:23:52
4 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:25:24
But, what do I know!?
5 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:28:06
This is what he said about Branthwaite:
"Jarrad, we think, will be okay, so we'll go into the game and hopefully we're all fine."
Which is code for "There's no fucken chance."
6 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:29:41
Now I'm just sick of him because, although he has stabilised the club (which I did expect), he has quickly reached his glass ceiling, which I also expected.
I think he is now also more stubborn and pig-headed. Even winning today (unlikely) won't change my mind.
Rant over. UTFT
7 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:30:25
8 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:33:28
A nightmare double blow That is a significant loss for Everton, with both centre-backs out. Not only does it create instability, it is also the absence of two big presences when it comes to dealing with set pieces, an Arsenal strength. This was always shaping to be a tough evening but it just got much tougher.
That is a significant loss for Everton, with both centre-backs out.
Not only does it create instability, it is also the absence of two big presences when it comes to dealing with set pieces, an Arsenal strength.
This was always shaping to be a tough evening but it just got much tougher.
No shit, Sherlock!
9 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:24
Arsenal aren't going to win every game that's left, they will drop points. And it could very well be today.
We have the 2nd best away record in the Premier League behind Arsenal. Let's have it!!!
10 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:47
Very tough game has now become even tougher -- a lot will rest on how our two defensive midfielders perform.
11 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:41:00
Saying Branthwaite was okay, so there was a reason he didn't go to Portugal... why didn't he tell the truth?
Taking Garner out of midfield -- another cowardly decision.
12 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:48:52
13 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:49:53
Hopefully we can get something but the midfield pairing is not good. Tim Iroegbunam over Harrison Armstrong? No thanks.
UTFT -- fingers crossed.
14 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:55:36
Cowardice in Garner? No, he just doesn't fancy Patterson. End of story.
15 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:56:59
Patterson at full-back a better option than putting Tim in midfield.
We'll see Saka going down waving his arms from the slightest touch, the most overrated winger in England, in my opinion, no matter how much the pundits praise him.
16 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:00:39
17 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:02:35
18 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:04:12
19 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:07:09
20 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:12:42
Came off with hamstring tightness, didn’t travel to train. Tarkowski, Moyes wont give detail, usually means out for a while.
That’ll make for a difficult run in if the case.
Branthwaite is our best defender, Tatks our captain in an otherwise quiet team.
21 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:16:45
22 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:21:12
If anything we will be better on the ball.
23 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:08
24 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:55
Still think we can get something. All the pressure is on them and they do have previous for choking.
COYB
25 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:31:10
I didn't mention central areas.
Garner will step into midfield, and will still add quality.
26 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:39:08
I'm fed up with this ultra-negative approach of Moyes. Which weakens the team more.
Garner and Iroegbunam or Patterson and Garner? I know where my money is...
27 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:50:52
28 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:06:04
29 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:16:21
Got a few games from Lampard but Dyche and Moyes have not given him much of a chance. Someone said he's the worst full back they've seen at Everton in 50 years, nah, I remember Pistone, albeit on the left.
We're doing ok by the way, both teams could be ahead going into half time, COYB
30 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:27:37
31 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:29:09
Dewsbury-Hall also should have done better with his shot which was at a comfortable height for Raya. Ndiaye and McNeil protecting their full backs superbly.
32 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:29:14
Exactly the same second half please.
33 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:31:46
Really unlucky, Dwight.
34 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:32:39
Everton That.
And his next smacks the post.
Eveton That x2.
And the rebound is so strong, it comes straight off Ndiaye's knee and inches wide.
Everton That x3.
35 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:35:25
We can win it. COYB
36 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:36:28
Dewsbury-Hall and Gana Gueye have been very good. Tim Iroegbunam the worst player, although not terrible, just mostly anonymous.
37 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:41:02
38 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:44:09
We deserve a goal and xG suggests we will score. Let's fucking go!!!
39 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:45:30
If we stick at it like this, we could get a result.
40 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:46:53
The fake made-up song before their games is the most cringe thing I've ever seen.
41 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:47:16
I think we should change Tim Iroegbunam for either Armstrong or Rohl, or maybe Patterson and put Garner back in midfield.
First involvement by Iroegbunam in the second half was a pass to Calafiori!
42 Posted 14/03/2026 at 18:58:58
43 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:00:50
44 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:04:38
Even a point here is sound.
45 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:07:11
Moyes needs to grow a pair and make some changes. Iroegbunam needs to be changed.
46 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:12:13
Moyes played mind games and we have time wasted excellently against the biggest time wasters in the league.
Keep it up, lads.
47 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:14:48
Needs to get some fresh legs in midfield!!!
48 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:18:41
49 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:20:57
50 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:22:14
Everton as fuck!!!
51 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:28:55
52 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:29:04
53 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:29:50
For a change, Pickford cost us.
54 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:31:10
55 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:33:37
56 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:34:03
As an aside, when we have forwards who would struggle to score at a Young Farmer's tea dance. Is there any difference in build between that young Arsenal guy and Braiden Graham? Just saying.
57 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:34:06
A 16-year-old kid. How fucking embarrassing is that?
Moyes's secret weapon? Tyrique George on for the last minute. Did he even touch the ball? Pathetic.
58 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:36:11
59 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:38:16
To be honest, I'm shocked he allowed it.
60 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:38:30
Pickford/s error turned the game. We had the best chances, we should have scored.
61 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:39:32
I can remember everyone saying he should give Anichebe a chance but he wouldn't and then Anichebe proves everyone right.
Bringing Armstrong on to play on the wing when you have Tyrique George and waiting until last 5 minutes to change things up... make it make sense!
62 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:41:10
63 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:43:19
It's never ever going to change until we get a manager that wants to win the game.
Moyes is never positive, he is a reactionary manager and it will always be this way.
Too late with his sub's again and he brings on an ex Chelsea player who would probably love to have a go at Arsenal with 90 seconds to go - no time to do fuck all.
64 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:43:49
65 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:45:04
Would have got one I fancy save for that misjudgement from Pickford. They were never going to score.
Beto was knackered, needing replacing but boy was Barry a shocking replacement.
66 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:45:07
Given where we are now, if Arteta can trust a 16-year-old, then why can't we give Armstrong a proper run and give Graham some game time? George too.
67 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:46:31
Pickford bottles it not challenging their player -- does he not know where he is on the pitch!
68 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:46:38
Moyes would rather send young players out on loan, like Leon Osman and Leighton Baines. I think Rooney is the only exception.
Moyes is just a slightly upgraded version of Dyche when it comes to tactics.
69 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:52:01
70 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:52:16
We deserved more from the game but that's sport.
We had enough chances to score and embarrass their goalkeeper for missing a similar cross but didn't get the lucky break for a tap in.
We hit the post, keeper managed to keep Beto's effort out and their left back with a scorpion block denied a certain goal.
Pickford has saved us countless times but he does have the odd rick in his game. He didn't have that much to do tonight as the reshuffled defence did well and had Gana and Tim sweeping up in front.
I thought Tim was fantastic tonight and very unlucky getting the hook.
Arsenal ended up with 4 centre-backs across the back. A few square pegs in round holes for the champions in waiting.
Another plucky Moyes away performance. Quality counts and Arsenal have it in abundance where as we struggle outside of the starting 11.
71 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:54:42
I don't mind sending the goalie up in a Cup game but not the Premier League. I was as angry as if we had played crap. We had played really well but history will say Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 scoreline.
It will serve us right if we lose a place or 2 at the end of the season by a single goal. The cherry off the top of the cake.
ps: I dislike Arteta too.
72 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:55:04
Tim Iroegbunam was shite. Gana Gueye was brilliant and was doing the job of 2 players. Iroegbunam shouldn't have been on the pitch.
73 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:56:23
Goalkeeper error at the end, and struggled to keep hold of the ball at the top end.
I thought they were unlucky not to come away with a point.
74 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:57:30
The 2nd goal nor the 1st goal would never have happened until Pickford's rush of blood. How comments on the Live Forum can blame Moyes and his substitutions is utterly ridiculous
We were heading comfortably for a point, even though we missed a couple of easy chances apart from McNeil off the post.
75 Posted 14/03/2026 at 19:58:30
Don't think we watched the same match??
76 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:00:49
He waits until we're down a goal to make changes he should have made much earlier.
The only sub he made before a goal was Beto for Barry. Garner should be in midfield, simple as.
77 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:03:48
I said he should never have played Garner at fullback, but the Pickford error cost us the game.
They had totally run out of ideas, and we were cruising for a point.
78 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:04:49
79 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:06:00
Hero one week -- villain the next.
80 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:06:07
We were desperately unlucky tonight and you couldn't fault the effort and desire of the lads with a couple of exceptions.
There's idiots on here trying to blame Pickford, get a brain.
81 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:06:13
Arsenal could have played till midnight and wouldn't have scored... Pickford misjudged the cross and they get lucky and win the game.
But it was Barry's fault we lost, according to some. I'm honestly getting to the point where I don't give a toss anymore, it's just the same shite, season after season, 31 years and counting.
82 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:07:17
A great keeper... but his howlers cost us games.
83 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:08:26
I wouldn't take MotM off the lad; if he doesn't come on for that 10 minutes, we get at least a draw.
If Man City don't beat West Ham later, it's effectively won them the league.
84 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:08:42
We should not let players who are already tired try to compete with players who have a bit more quality and can change the match. That's down to the grey-haired one...
85 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:13:21
Everton played well tonight and one mistake from Pickford in the 89th minute and we lose the game. The second goal had zero effect on the result as we had to chase a draw at the end with the final corner.
I know you love to be captain negative but let's be fair here, the boys played well and deserved a draw. If the 16-year-old had bagged a hattrick then your 'destroyed' comments may have been merited.
86 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:15:35
Although Arsenal had a lot more possession, they didn't really look like scoring and their very slow build-up in attack was playing into Everton's hands.
I really thought we would snatch a goal on the break until that cock-up and Graham Mockford immiediately came into my head — I wonder why?
And then Calamity came up for the corner and when it came to him and an Arsenal player, he never even went and challenged him for the ball but backed away and allowed him to head the ball forward -- and that move allowed the second goal.
We were definitely worth at least one point and I couldn't criticise Moyes for that game plan today — we frustrated Arsenal. The demented little Spaniard looked like he was doing an impersonation of Calamity -- screaming, shouting at everything and everyone ‘til Calamity calmed his nerves and upset ours to literally throw the game away.
87 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:16:25
But obviously he seems to not understand it.
88 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:21:51
A 16-year-old kid. How fucking embarrassing is that?
Moyes's secret weapon? Tyrique George on for the last minute. Did he even touch the ball? Pathetic.
The game was already lost because of a keeper error. Sending the keeper up in the last seconds of the game, for the kid to score a second in the dying embers of the game, made fuck all difference.
89 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:21:58
I thought we deserved at least a point. Good effort. Very unlucky.
90 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:28:07
I'm not a McNeil fan but he played well, but to swap him for Armstrong? For fuck's sake! He should've brought George on instead.
Armstrong is not a winger, and McNeil isn't an 89-minute player due to lack of game time; he should have changed it much sooner.
91 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:29:35
Some people cannot wait for their “favourites” to make a mistake, but Moyes did okay tonight, didn't he? Until next time.
92 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:31:17
For fuck's sake, does he not realise he is meant to be the furthest player up the pitch?
93 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:33:33
Other than gift all the pundits, footie video editors, our avowed enemies, and every other Premier League fan a tremendous laugh at our expense.
As if it wasn't bad enough that the 16-year-old kid had swung over the cross which broke our defence already. Utterly fucking embarrassing. Everton that.
94 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:38:05
Agreed, Jordan fucked up but Moyes's fault all day.
We all sing Jordan's song because he's earned it. Even the best players make mistakes, but when the general can't organise his army for the war...
95 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:43:43
Pickford probably did cost us the game but our ‘football' is a hard watch. Rohl, George and Armstrong are the future and, with nothing at stake, they should all have been on the
pitch from the start.
I don't understand why Dowman isn't starting for Arsenal... but then Arteta will have learnt a lot from Moyes.
96 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:46:14
What starting 11 would you have played tonight which lives up to the motto?
97 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:48:10
I cannot fault Moyes and his substitutions, an error from Pickford cost us the game, but he has been brilliant.
We definitely deserved a point, so look at the positives going forward.
98 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:51:03
I can show him how I can rotate warm and cold cans of lager in the fridge to good effect and think he could learn a lot.
99 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:53:22
A rare mistake by Pickford and we lose, how is that Moyes's fault? Ridiculous what people pin on the manager.
Unlucky to not get something from today after a good effort.
100 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:56:06
Max Dowman, 16, came on, created one goal, and scored another -- that's half-way to a hat-trick!
But that 2nd goal was in the most embarrassing circumstances possible for Everton -- a goal that will be shown countless times to our enduring embarrassment.
Although the ultimate embarrassment in my book is that this idiot of a Supreme Leader has his own youngsters on his books but just refuses to give them game time.
Oh no, sorry... I'm wrong, he gives one lad a whole minute at the end of the game. Utterly pathetic.
101 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:56:18
102 Posted 14/03/2026 at 20:56:42
"Only Mediocrity Is Good Enough", is our motto for Moyes lovers.
106 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:02:39
The game was lost because we don't have players who can score goals. We should have been 1 if not more up in the first half.
It is a team effort and mistakes happen all over the pitch. The sad thing about a keeper is he, not like his teammates, is not allowed to make a mistake -- especially if it leads to a goal.
Pickford has saved more points for Everton than any other player we have, but only the mistakes he may make are highlighted and criticized by supporters like yourself.
Yes, we lost... but it wasn't because of one player, we lost because we never took advantage of the opportunities we had.
107 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:04:26
We could have been more than one up if we had the cajoles up front.
108 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:05:54
111 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:10:58
They bring on 5 subs, fresh legs, relay runners, etc... we don't! Barry as per was ineffective.
Forget Pickford touches the cross but doesn't get fully there -- it's a judgement call on his part and he gets way more right than he gets wrong.
The real travesty was allowing the young kid to deliver the cross with so much time and space and that's back to point 1. Why hasn't he put on our subs when Arsenal did!
Dave, wake up and smell the coffee -- you do this every week!
118 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:19:52
That's what I was trying to make a point on.
120 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:22:07
I love Pickford and he has saved us countless times but he is a cocky bugger and sometimes that bites us.
123 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:31:02
Two chances from some sustained possession and the right opening up for McNeil looked like we could finally do it.
McNeil and Garner made for a watchable duo. They timed the double on Madueke very well, waiting for his feint inside and then closing the by-line option. They also held possession well.
I don't know what to say about the first goal. But that is how it goes with Moyes. We were lucky v Palace and v Brighton, so this is the other side.
The attack with this eleven looked decent working through the middle and retaining possession. Beto began to show some reliabilty bringing the ball down or providing a one-touch. There were even several instances of the ball being worked through the middle with proper timing of the man coming into space from the next line. Although we often would break down, we had a multi-option advance functioning, against Arsenal.
All credit to Moyes there but -- and you knew there would be one -- not rotating enough earlier came back to haunt him.
When Barry came on, the long ball up top began to unsettle our flow. We were no longer moving up the pitch in form, we were getting stretched. Those players had not played much together and the lack of line discipline made it harder for them to find a man or mark properly.
Up until then, I thought I'd be having a good grin on if my Arsenal supporter dropped by, and it would be very iffy until they got a result he could brag about. It is somewhat unfair but I will say it anyway:
Fuckin Moyes!
125 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:39:44
Sorry MK, I think this is nonsense. Do you remember Rooney scoring against Arsenal?
Dowman played well, he is obviously a bit of a prodigy, but all he really did that actually counted was deliver a good cross (that Pickford fractionally misjudged) and neatly out manoeuvre a desperate attempted tackle by Dewsbury-Hall.
It is the sadly typical over-blown reaction to it that is the real embarrassment.
Some very weird comments. How is O'Brien the worst full back defensively we've had in the last 50 years? He helped to transform our season by stepping in there last season. You can criticise his attacking contribution from that position but he is not defensively terrible.
The way some latch on to marginal mistakes to lambast players they patently hold grudges against is also embarrassing. Pickford has a split second to make a decision and is literally inches away from snuffing out the Arsenal attack if he can divert the ball away from the players at the back post. It's a mistake, sure... but the level of perfection expected from goalkeepers is ridiculous.
I think they were right to get Pickford up for the last minute corner. Makes little difference if we lose 2 - 0 but it's massive if we get the equaliser. The big problem was the delivery which criminally failed to get over their first man. Who was responsible for that? Some players get no criticism do they?
It seems Pickford is even criticised for not pole-axing someone to prevent them clearing the ball. Risk a red card just for the sake of saving one more in the goals against column?
I have no problem with his decisions in this game; he's unfortunate they were fully punished when other players make mistakes all the time that don't get punished at all. That's football for you.
126 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:43:10
Ran the gauntlet after the game in my Everton jacket but kept my chin up, wished them the best and cursed the referee.
Just before the end, at 0-0, I told my mate Rob if we get away with this I'll never call Moyes again. But we didn't. Pickford had a brain fart and we lost against the top team. Worse things happen at sea.
I left the ground, got jostled and jeered at all the way to the pub where I stood alone watching part of the England rugger game until I could stand the sneering smug twats no longer.
I'm on a train full of teenage fuckwits shouting “Red Army” at me. I'm hurting and pissed off!
127 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:44:51
As if it wasn't bad enough that the 16-year-old kid had swung over the cross which broke our defence already. Utterly fucking embarrassing. Everton that.
So to be clear, you'd rather just 1 nil, and not try something to level? I don't blame them for it. I just thought it was a shit corner.
If you want to save the embarrassment, then the goal should have been stopped. Mykolenko should have fouled in their half. Just take their man out.
128 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:45:30
How could Moyes have got more out of the game tonight?
I am not a Moyes fan but genuinely am interested in how he could have done better tonight.
Michael, we have all seen a lot worse away performances than tonight which would rank as embarrassing; tonight wasn't one of them.
129 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:46:38
The word is that Barry gave tickets for the Everton end to some of his friends who are Arsenal fans.
They celebrated when Arsenal scored and not surprisingly it all kicked off.
They had to be escorted out, Barry is upset with the Everton fans.
130 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:50:50
I wondered what that was about. Cunts.
131 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:54:40
We are upset at you. Hopeless.
132 Posted 14/03/2026 at 21:54:47
I'm not a Beto fan. But he offers more than Barry. Barry is fucking garbage.
133 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:12:10
Calamity is usually glued to his line so why come for a ball that wasn't his?
The team had grafted well all night only to lose it through his fault and he didn't have to foul his opponent for the second goal, just go up with for the header and put him off getting it; he stepped back instead.
I know it wasn't you who made that claim — that was Si @125.
135 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:17:39
I was really concerned that both Tarkowski and Branthwaite were out, but why the hell would Moyes broadcast that ahead??
The team stood up today and I was proud of them. Jordan detractors, take a breath please. Sending him up at the end was a last gamble, but we had already lost.
The players deserve some respect, and I resist criticising our manger tonight, this was a big ask, and he nearly pulled it off.
It was a very deflating end to a good contest, and we all felt a similar level of emotion in those closing minutes. We've seen many worse moments than this. We go again, heads up.
136 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:20:50
We have all seen a lot worse away performances than tonight which would rank as embarrassing; tonight wasn't one of them.
For clarification, we put up a gallant defence for the best part of 89 minutes. Then we let a 16-year-old kid who had come on slightly embarrass our defence by drawing an uncharacteristic error from our otherwise excellent goalkeeper. That led to their first goal, scored into an empty net from 2 yards. That's embarrassing to watch for me as an Evertonian.
But for excruciating mind-numbing embarrassment that will for eternity be what is remembered by everyone and his mother about this game is what we enabled that 16-year-old kid to do at the end. All the wonderful defending that had preceded it counted for nothing and was rendered utterly worthless.
But hey, that's football, init. I'll probably feel better in the morning.
137 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:20:50
Please for the love of god, play Braiden Graham!! It can't be any worse!
139 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:25:12
If he doesn't go for that cross and they score from it, you'd be having a pop at him for not coming for it.
I stand by my opinion on the attempt to intercept the cross and I've read other posts that show others agree with me.
I don't really get the call for players being more desperate to prevent their second. 1-0 or 2-0, what's the big difference?
140 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:28:19
Found a corner in a proper pub to reflect.
We didn't ok and were good for a point.
Moyes did well, no issues with him at all.
Only seen it live so far but I couldn't understand what Pickford was trying to do for their first goal.
And for their second I don't think I've ever seen an Everton team throw the keeper up for the last hurrah?
But we almost got a result.
No shame.
Arsenal aren't all that.
Neither are we
141 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:35:37
Thought it might be offside with Pickford being ahead of the ball, but Garner and Armstrong play him on.
142 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:37:04
Pickford did get fingertips to the cross so he was about 6 inches away from neutralising it effectively. That's a marginal mistake for me, not an absolute howler.
I'm pretty sure I've seen Pickford go up for corners before, but I could be wrong.
143 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:38:23
Asked David Moyes about the absences of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, and at what point it became clear they would not be available.
Response to both questions: "I have nothing to say about them."— Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) March 14, 2026
Strange and prickly from the old goat. Perhaps he's had a falling out?
Where's The Bobble when you need him?
144 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:52:17
Can anyone explain to me the logic that we have the lad George, who is apparently direct and quick, so Moyes decides to give him 90 seconds?
145 Posted 14/03/2026 at 22:55:48
Backfired on him but I've no problem with the keeper going up in the last few minutes.
146 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:01:43
I have no problem with the keeper going up.
I do have a problem with Pickford not challenging their player when he should have done.
147 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:12:04
You really need to have a word with yourself, we were the better side.
Absolutely devastated to lose that, we were well the better side, but Sky love Arsenal and won't tell you otherwise.
148 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:12:37
We went toe to toe with a team that cost a fortune, and is still in for four possible trophies. With a bit of luck, we could have come away with a point that we deserved.
Arsenal know they got a real tough one out of the way tonight and only just scraped across the line. Everton fans should be rejoicing if they realize with a summer transfer window ahead that, with some additions to our squad, we won't be far off challenging for silverware or striking gold.
149 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:13:26
He's got to be up there, hasn't he? What an ineffectual lolloping cart horse he is. My Nan had more of a football brain than he has. Garbage.
151 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:18:46
Maybe it wasn't just Barry's fault because a few of our players were tiring, and then Pickford got his feet all wrong (not for the first time in the game) and wasn't initially decisive enough in a game that was always going to be won by the smallest of margins.
I couldn't understand Pickford going up because attacking crosses isn't his strongest point, something that was evident when he backed away from a high ball which allowed the Arsenal player a free header.
But credit to that 16-year-old for capitalising on the space and showing loads of composure to break away and score.
A typical Moyes performance, gritty and determined, but ultimately another defeat away to Arsenal.
154 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:32:57
I think Pickford's looking to loiter around 15-18 yards out to maybe volley a half-cleared ball rather than going for the first ball and trying to get a header in.
It can't really be natural for a keeper to head the ball when 99.999% of the time they are able to use their hands, so I think it's also understandable why he didn't challenge their player.
More likely to flatten the guy if it's not something you practice routinely and snuff out the attack anyway so why not drop off and hope he messes his header and it allows you to get a shot off?
156 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:42:42
Despite the above, we gave a very good showing, the back four defended well, the midfield worked hard, and we carried a threat up front. Could easily have notched a couple of goals first half with a bit more luck.
We lost marginally to this season's champions who got the break their play didn't really deserve. It's frustrating as hell to lose that way, a moment of madness, and a lucky break but there were plenty of positives today.
157 Posted 14/03/2026 at 23:44:19
I thought with Beto on we might have got the win.
Barry is fucking awful!
160 Posted 14/03/2026 at 00:10:21
Jordan is a superb keeper. Another worldy today but in the end it didn't matter because the Gooner was offside. We are so lucky to have him.
161 Posted 15/03/2026 at 00:29:07
Disclaimer 2: I'm not Moyes's biggest fan.
We had 3 good chances in the 1st half and could've gone in 1, 2 or... and I know it sounds daft... even 3 goals to the good??? But deffo 2 up.
In a tale of 2 decisions, Moyes got it right; Pickford got it wrong.
Also; If you push the Goalie up at 97mins for a Hail Mary well there's always a chance you get caught on the break.
(Maybe some statto can tell me the ratio between goals actually scored by keepers vs goals scored in the breakaway... I have a sneaky feeling that breakaways is the higher total... Nudge nudge, wink wink, taps nose, say no more, squire!)
Anyway, fairplay to the lad, stayed calm, took it well.
Everton That.
162 Posted 15/03/2026 at 00:32:11
Got a ticket for the home game next week but then I'm done.
It's just insignificant now.
163 Posted 15/03/2026 at 04:11:08
We had done well and had the better chances but why did he come out for a cross and flail one hand at it instead of trying to make the catch and then the ever trendy going up for a corner. Rarely does it pay off and we should have practiced systems for corners few of which would include our own goalkeeper.
The only other things I disagreed with were the substitutions. Iroegbunam was playing well and didn't look like he was flagging and if Beto was to come off for any reason other than it was around the 70-minute mark then the more mobile George would have been my choice and on the first goal we didn't seem to have as many back and cutting down the space as before the substitutions.
Otherwise, we didn't deserve that.
164 Posted 15/03/2026 at 06:39:53
That's football.
165 Posted 15/03/2026 at 06:50:39
But oftentimes I think he is reluctant because the 11 (Barry / Beto not withstanding) is functioning as a unit and, if it ain't broke -- don't fix it?
McNeil over-stretched himself and needed to come off.
Tim Iroegbunam? Well, I'm not too sure why he had to come off.
Anyway, on come Rohl and Armstrong and, before they've even got bedded in, Arsenal score.
That momentary imbalance while you get orientated -- where am I? Who is next to me? Behind me? Where's the guy I'm marking? Oh right, him, etc -- gave Arsenal the space to cross.
Fine margins -- this time, not in our favour.
166 Posted 15/03/2026 at 07:44:50
Sure, they had the lion's share of possession, but our football was often better than theirs. Our players looked confident and, more importantly, we played with a purpose and a desire to win. Unfortunately, on this occasion, fortune did not favour the brave. We were undone by an individual error.
The young Arsenal boy is being talked about in the same excited language in which we once spoke about Rooney. I feel no shame or embarrassment in conceding the second goal to him, only envy.
If you're going to go down (and every team does at some stage), then you go down fighting and by throwing the kitchen sink trying to get a point, we conceded another. I'll live with that.
I don't know whether or not Moyes has listened to his critics, or the penny has dropped all by itself, but that is the third game on the trot where the big boot up to an isolated striker had not been our primary tactic. That in itself is an enormous step in the right direction.
These players can play and I won't listen to another word from people who say we have no alternative but to play our matches from behind the couch.
Pickford is Pickford. He probably did cost us a point, but credit where it is due. That young boy sent in a cruise missile of a cross into a dangerous area. One which would have tested the judgement of any keeper.
If we are going to say Pickford's judgement cost us a point, we have to remember that his shot-stopping brilliance won us two at Newcastle. There are no perfect keepers.
I'm bitterly disappointed with the result, but delighted with a performance which would only have required a fraction of Arsenal's luck to have brought the points home.
You don't need to be the most talented team ever assembled to try to win a game and -- contrary to the myth often peddled on here -- you don't have to be "gung ho" in your approach. That's just the language of the idiot. You just need a burning desire to win. It really is that simple.
167 Posted 15/03/2026 at 08:03:20
McNeil is improved and shows what he can and can't offer. He is never going to be Andre Kanchelskis, but he can offer good crosses or shots with his left peg, and will put in a shift.
Mykolenko was solid enough at left-back. Can we get better? Yes, but against these sides, he is a decent blocker.
Gana, despite all the calling to say he is finished, has played pretty well in all of the away games, which suits his style.
Garner did a good job at right back to nulify their left winger, but it is clear we missed him in the middle.
And Beto was game up front, but hold up play and ability to link up with blue shirts is still basic. Ndiaye showed some great skill, fed into Beto, who played a sideways pass aimlessly.
The squad was desperately thin over Christmas, so a window of 4 or 5 players that are ready to deliver would see this side kick on. Not a million miles away, with younger players having time on their side to step up like Garner.
168 Posted 15/03/2026 at 08:39:00
Jordon was within centimetres of knocking the ball away, we can forgive him that.
The result was 1-0 nill to them really, they scored their second because we were all in their box trying to get an equaliser. They wouldn't have got another if we were in a normal formation.
169 Posted 15/03/2026 at 08:46:17
I don't lack objectivity with Pickford. I see him for what he is — a very good shot stopper with his faults known to every Everton fan who watches him.
If you watch the first goal, he is initially undecided whether to go for the ball or not, then decides to go for it, a bad decision.
By the way, I call him 'Calamity' for two reasons — firstly for the huge demonstrations he makes after nearly every opposition attack, screaming at his defenders for God knows what...
And secondly, a lot of his mistakes that cause goals are really calamitous — and he gets away with plenty of mistakes as well.
Finally, I think he is well over-hyped by Everton fans and, talking to many Everton fans in the ground and around town, I know I'm not the only one.
171 Posted 15/03/2026 at 09:23:10
I'm not blaming Pickford, he has saved us enough times and my honest view of football is that blaming someone solves nothing with regards the result.
Lack of effort is the only thing that should not be acceptable and, until Barry came on, this is not something you could accuse any of our players of last night.
Maybe I'm being harsh on Barry, maybe it was just a lack of desire and a player lacking a real understanding of the game, but get your fucking body in, lad, and stop being a fuckin rag-doll.
172 Posted 15/03/2026 at 09:53:11
We switched off for the throw that allowed Dowman a free cross into a crowded back post area, excellent cross though it was. Otherwise, we defended as well as ever. Pickford going up for the corner seemed perfectly justified in the circumstances.
Dowman did briliiantly to break free for his goal. He turned the match and is going to be a phenomenal player. Forget his age, if Dibling is worth £40M (he's not), what price for the player who took us apart?
173 Posted 15/03/2026 at 10:23:44
Hopefully you are right, Darren.
174 Posted 15/03/2026 at 10:29:41
175 Posted 15/03/2026 at 10:52:13
How ironic that you and I were talking about Dowman in the week saying what a terrific player he is and will become. Little did we know he would come on and have a hand in both goals.
All losses are painful but to lose in the last couple of minutes in the manner we did was heart breaking. I think what it does show is that, even missing Grealish, Branthwaite and Tarkowski, we can go to the home of the Champions elect and create the better chances, and didn't deserve to get nothing from the game.
176 Posted 15/03/2026 at 10:58:28
We deserved a point on first half performance alone.
177 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:23:09
Barry looks like he'd rather be anywhere but here! At least Beto has a go. Sorry, but they are just not good enough.
178 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:27:22
I don't advocate the keeper going up for a corner (Derek has pointed out it's a ‘two-edged sword' option) but I don't see it as unreasonable in the context of yesterday's game, especially with the possibility of ‘redemption' for a player who maybe more than any other would like to make amends for his previous mistake.
My post was just to see whether you accepted that a keeper is generally unlikely to act in the way an outfield player would in the circumstances.
Dave (169), objectivity is not just about noticing the good and bad an individual does, it is also about how you rate those things respectively. If for a particular person you consistently downplay the good and exaggerate the bad, or vice versa, you are not being objective.
You are, rightly, an acclaimed member of this community for a variety of creditable reasons, but it is my opinion that you apparently have certain pet peeves that trigger a bigger antipathy than they really warrant. I get concerned for your blood pressure.
My experience is that most football followers (and I'm routinely exposed to supporters of many different teams) judge Pickford's attributes (including his evident ‘passion') to comfortably outweigh his deficiencies.
179 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:31:46
If Dowman was at Everton, he wouldn't get first-team minutes.
180 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:54:34
181 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:55:49
Moyes got his tactics spot on. Keep playing like that and we will pick up plenty more points. COYB
182 Posted 15/03/2026 at 11:59:35
True,sad but true
183 Posted 15/03/2026 at 12:14:54
We all know both of them are shite, Moyes knows they are shite, so why play them?
We went to Arsenal last night who started without a striker on the pitch. Oh, and they ended up with 4 centre-backs in defence.
If the champions in waiting can do that at home, why can't we?
We are playing with 10 men every week if starting either of those two. Who in their right mind is going to buy those 2 from us? We will be stuck with them for another couple of seasons.
Whoever scouted Barry needs sacking. I would rather start George, Dibling or Graham than either of them. In fact, I would play Keane up top instead of them. Useless.
184 Posted 15/03/2026 at 13:44:51
If you check my posts on Pickford, you will find he's had plenty of praise off me for the good part of his game, as you put it.
In fact, I had him down as my MotM for that tremendous save he made v Newcastle, alongside many other fans. I don't think I exaggerate his bad points, they are there for all to see.
Thanks for getting concerned about my blood pressure but that is one thing that is always okay when it gets taken. But, being honest, it has never been taken while I've been watching Pickford!
I do agree that most fans have their favourites or possibly pet hates. The two I disliked in recent times, Iwobi and Onana, were simply because one of them pulled out of the 50-50 tackles, a bottler, and the other one went missing from the games for minutes on end.
185 Posted 15/03/2026 at 13:56:19
It was a slight misjudgement on the cross. He came a long way, got a fingertip on it, and was unlucky with the consequences. If Armstrong was a little further forward, it would have been disallowed for offside -- but that's football.
I am happy he came for the cross. He gets plenty of criticism for not commanding his box but, when he does, these things happen.
Hardest position on the pitch. Any mistake is a goal. Any error elsewhere, no one says nowt.
186 Posted 15/03/2026 at 13:57:50
1) Substituting Beto. Barry's lack of everything and useless control effectively left us with ten men and nothing up front.
2) Pickford's Superman impression. He'd already gotten away with one earlier in the game. Goalkeepers are taught, if you come, you've gotta get it.
The cross was an excellent one. Arsenal had loaded the far post. Jordan realised this. However, he should have left the cross and tried to block any attempt from the Arsenal lads.
But hindsight is a wonderful thing and he will be inconsolable with himself. Had he tipped it out, then a point was a certainty.
At the other end, Raya was also caught out a couple of times flailing. He got away with it.
Pickford is a loyal and True Blue. We are lucky to have him.
188 Posted 15/03/2026 at 14:22:03
"Rotated beer in the fridge" is hilarious. Maybe you could have eleven in there to show him something other than 4-2-3-1.
189 Posted 15/03/2026 at 14:34:07
Mykolenko had completely switched off after putting the ball out for the throw, and Dowman had so much time to cross the ball. That goal won the game; the 2nd goal was incidental in my opinion.
I thought Beto was poor, he gave possession so easily, and I had no problem with the substitutions. I even said on the Live Forum, "Bring on Rohl and Armstrong for McNeil and Iroegbunam", who had run out of steam.
Just 2 minutes later, Moyes changed it and the substitutions had nothing to do with their first goal.
We played really well last night; we've come a long way when you can criticise the team who deserved a draw away to the Premier League leaders.
190 Posted 15/03/2026 at 14:43:14
There was nothing wrong with Pickford going up for that corner, the ball broke their way from it and Dowman, a future star no doubt, showed speed, strength and skill to do what he did -- his age is irrelevant.
What happened yesterday was the drawback of setting up how we do away from home. It's brought lots of success this season, yes, but usually only by one goal. We aren't clinical, missed what few chances we did have, and that was that.
191 Posted 15/03/2026 at 19:37:03
I don't particularly like seeing goalkeepers go up for corners but, if they do, then surely they should be putting themselves into an area to contest the initial cross, rather than the second or third ball?
It's already gone, but I don't think we will see him going up for corners again in the future after what happened yesterday.
192 Posted 15/03/2026 at 20:23:03
I do think he should have got amongst it, though, but, in the end, it was inconsequential to the final outcome.
On other away days, McNeil's shot goes in off the post, their defender doesn't block the goalbound shot, and Dewsbury-Hall's effort isn't saved and we win 3-0.
Shouldn't get too down about this result as the performance had loads of positives.
193 Posted 15/03/2026 at 21:33:32
The Arsenal kid now holds the record of being the youngest player to score a goal, in the Premier League — and he took it off our own James Vaughan.
194 Posted 15/03/2026 at 23:10:45
Man Utd were allowed to take the corner, the ball broke to Jagielka, who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the ref blew for full-time.
The same should have happened yesterday. It would not have made a difference, we would have still lost, but a goal was allowed to be scored well after the additional minutes added on.
195 Posted 15/03/2026 at 23:45:10
"I said to the players at half-time: ‘This is okay, but if we're really going to get [the press] talking about us and putting us as headliners, then we're going to have to win and we're going to have to find a way of at least coming away from here with something.' In the end, we weren't able to do that,” he added.
Him as headliner he means... negative manager. Change it if you want to win it then what's the point in putting on a player with 90 seconds to go who should have been on a lot earlier if you want to win!
196 Posted 16/03/2026 at 09:41:23
As for the goals, forget the second one, but their first goal was a lapse of concentration and a misjudgment from Pickford.
How can we complain with some great away performances and results this season and an improved league position, not fighting relegation.
197 Posted 16/03/2026 at 09:45:19
With luck, we could have won this one, even the London Standard called Everton an impressive side -- and we were.
The players will have grown in confidence after realizing how close to a win we were, and what extra is needed to get across the line. We all know what is needed in the summer and I think we will be right up there next season.
I think we will beat both Chelsea and the dark side at BMD if we put in a similar performance, and we could yet achieve European football.
There has been a total reset since the manager came in and, along with the new stadium, we our now seen as a team that warrants respect and is heading in the right direction.
198 Posted 16/03/2026 at 15:17:26
The only bit on nothingness that still says nothing is to confirm his X post:
The Blues boss was tight-lipped over the absences of first-choice pairing James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday, refusing to provide detail about the circumstances of either player's omission from the matchday squad.
Our Supreme Leader deems it unnecessary for the plebs to have any info on this.
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1 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:19:50
How will Everton's defence cope without two of their best stoppers???