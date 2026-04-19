19/04/2026





David Moyes believes that Everton didn’t get the result they deserved after suffering a late heartbreak in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees dominated much of the contest and created several chances but fortune was not on their side. They had the ball in the back of the net through Iliman Ndiaye after an impressive first-half showing but it was ruled out with Jake O’Brien being offside in the buildup to the goal.

The visitors scored against the run of play just a couple of minutes later through Mo Salah. Everton restored parity with Beto finishing off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross but Virgil Van Dijk headed the late winner for his side in the 10th minute of added time.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Moyes’ brigade and the manager echoed those sentiments in his post-match comments. "I thought the players played great today, they didn't get the result they deserved,” he told BBC Sports.

“We deserved more from it than we did. They did a great job. Disappointed with the last goal but in the main the players did a brilliant job.

"There's no shame in how we performed today, we're playing against one of the teams in the league who expect to be challenging for Champions League and trophies. I think we gave them a good run for their money. I want this team to always be competitive. They didn't have it their own way."

Asked about Ndiaye’s disallowed goal in the first half, Moyes added, "The game was quite chaotic. In that period, it looked like a good goal for me but we trust the people that they got it right. We're not here to make any excuses, we should have got more, we didn't."

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