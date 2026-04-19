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"No shame in how we performed": David Moyes gives verdict on loss to Liverpool
David Moyes believes that Everton didn’t get the result they deserved after suffering a late heartbreak in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
The Toffees dominated much of the contest and created several chances but fortune was not on their side. They had the ball in the back of the net through Iliman Ndiaye after an impressive first-half showing but it was ruled out with Jake O’Brien being offside in the buildup to the goal.
The visitors scored against the run of play just a couple of minutes later through Mo Salah. Everton restored parity with Beto finishing off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross but Virgil Van Dijk headed the late winner for his side in the 10th minute of added time.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for Moyes’ brigade and the manager echoed those sentiments in his post-match comments. "I thought the players played great today, they didn't get the result they deserved,” he told BBC Sports.
“We deserved more from it than we did. They did a great job. Disappointed with the last goal but in the main the players did a brilliant job.
"There's no shame in how we performed today, we're playing against one of the teams in the league who expect to be challenging for Champions League and trophies. I think we gave them a good run for their money. I want this team to always be competitive. They didn't have it their own way."
Asked about Ndiaye’s disallowed goal in the first half, Moyes added, "The game was quite chaotic. In that period, it looked like a good goal for me but we trust the people that they got it right. We're not here to make any excuses, we should have got more, we didn't."
//
Reader Comments (627)
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2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:09:56
It's not good enough for us not to get the win we needed, we need to play well, score, have it disallowed, then give them a cheap goal immediately.
But then somehow get back on terms, we then lose our best player, and then, and only then, are we allowed to lose to a winner in the 10th minute of injury time from a poxy corner to that gobshite.
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:32:21
.
You spewed it, David. Again
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:43:42
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:32:08
Forgive me, but those are the words, okay a re-interpretation, of a football dickhead. You should be commiserating with us, David, not rationalizing a crap outcome.
I don't trust this chap to take us any further. This is what he can do.
Next.
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:06:55
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:15:01
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:39:49
If they qualify for the champions league it’ll be because there’s an extra slot, guaranteeing the team that finishes fifth a place this season, so why would you expect them to have it all their own way anyway?
I thought they had gone backwards last season, when I watched them in the flesh at Goodison, and after watching them again today, then I think I got all the confirmation that was needed to say that is probably the worst team Liverpool have had in years.
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 2026/04/19 : 20:48:14
I can't be the only one who thinks Moyes is crap!!
Boring... negative... none of our kids are being given a chance. Röhl was MotM at Aston Villa -- his reward? Dropped.
Aznou turned the game v Sunderland... he's not even sub since... Iroebugnam done good... sub. Dibling... Who?
George from Chelsea... For fuck's sake, we need to fuck Moyes off before these kids leave!"
#MoyesOut
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:56:50
No you are certainly not on your own.
There's five or six others...
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:23:54
Beto a good goal, but more misses.
Myko and McNeil (Salah goal)
Tarks and Picks (VD goal).Cant remember when Picks last caught a corner ball.
Barry just useless.
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:51:48
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:57:06
Far too much respect for a team that's been beat 17 times this season I think.
I posted in the week, if we play in same fashion as against Chelsea we will win.
We didn't. We sat and accepted the draw imo
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:07:39
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:11:11
I don’t understand why the owners don’t see it and make the ruthless changes that are 30 years overdue.
We give charity contracts to players like Coleman and are grateful to Moyes for being better than Dyche🤷♂️
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:22:18
Moyes has won 2 out of around 25 Derbies. He was happy to take a point today. For once there will be a good choice of managers available at the end of May.
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:32:42
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:49:27
They have a far deeper squad, better players, and a winners pedigree. A poor season by their standards still had them out of our reach in a Champions League spot before a ball was kicked.
Our biggest problem with derbies is, in my view, that we put too much importance on them.
We narrowly lost, move on. Europe still very much within reach.
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:52:56
They probably do have a better squad.
Why did the manager set up in a you play then we play manner given that?
They have been beat on 17 occasions this season. The majority of them defeats were against teams who got in their face.
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 23:16:05
Just curious, Can you explain your comments
“Why did the manager set up in a you play then we play manner given that?”
We had the same team as against Chelsea, and got in their face from first minute, what was different this match.
Yes we seemed to lose impetus when they scored but came out on front foot in second half. For me we lost momentum when Beto and then Brantwaite was injured
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 23:44:24
The Moyes bashers, give it a rest.
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540 Posted 20/04/2026 at 03:55:20
Put this in yer char set, no need to wait or delay-
8===>
541 Posted 20/04/2026 at 03:58:19
This abject stab at - what? - satisfying the masses just about says it all.
'Just make sure, boys, that when you get out there, try to give them a good run for their money and that we can say loudly and proudly, they didn't have it their own way!'
Absolutely pathetic.
542 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:30:20
Thing is this wasn't unlucky, it was predictable because it's happened so many times under Moyes.
We are always at risk of conceding late goals against teams like Liverpool and Arsenal because Moyes is flawed. It's a shame, but people that continually back him no matter what all logic and evidence suggests are the ones who need to give it a rest.
543 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:04:48
Missing the relegation battles, are we?
544 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:40:35
545 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:53:00
As for the game itself, I was out for the afternoon. Came in, Villa game had just finished, channel turned over to our game just before the corner was taken, noticed the 10+ mins of injury time, knew what was coming, channel back to Villa, then was told Liverpool had scored...completely expected.
546 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:54:53
547 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:09:08
The next 5 games are huge now because if they let this slide and end up down in 12th or 13th place then the summer could be more about who stays than who comes in. Why wouldn't Garner and N'Diaye have their heads turned by clubs who actually playing in Europe?
548 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:12:44
I didnt want him back, but hes here so hey ho.
I can remember the derbies under Martinez at Anfield where they absolutely tore us to bits, trying to give the ball to Leiva to score, an absolute piss take even the 3 all game at Goodison we should have scored 7 but once again didnt.
It's them, they've fkn cursed us, and like I've pointed out they're our bogey side.
That finish had nothing to do with Moyes yesterday, once Beto went off, them 2 at cb for them just stepped up 3 or 4 yards because we had no out ball, and when Jarrad suffered his injury he wasn't there to pick Van T..t up.
Fine margins oh and only having seen the highlights that looked like a pen on KDH to me, but we don't get pens do we, especially against them.
No manager could have affected that outcome yesterday, not one single one.
As a mate said last night to me last night if you didnt know them 2 teams you wouldn't have been able to tell who'd spent half a billion, and who hadn't.
Summed it up for me.
549 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:51:34
"Wether we like it or not there isn't a manager out there who could have done the job he's done"
😂 😂 Anywhere?
550 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:01:13
No doubt that Moyes has done a better job than Dyche, Benitez and Lampard, but they weren't good enough rather than him being great.
The world of football has moved on. Teams like Everton should be hiring proven winners. It's no coincidence that we won at Anfield under Ancelotti. Strange Covid season, but Moyes would not have done that because at 1 nil up DM would have tried to protect it. Tactically he, and others are deep in the don't lose culture.
I don't expect us to win the league, but taking Villas lead and hiring a proven winner should be our next step.
Personally I'd look to Glasner as a first step. He wins things and isn't afraid to challenge the owners for the betterment of his team.
Glasner record v Liverpool according to tramsfermarkt: P6, W4, D1, L1.
551 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:08:54
Comment of a Stockport manager after a noble defeat at City?
552 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:25:16
553 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:29:04
554 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:00:37
What is the acceptable finishing league position for David to be deemed to have done a good job this season?
He is still 1 point short of Dyche total points in his first season I believe
555 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:06:14
556 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:14:40
Dumped out of both domestic cup competitions in the early rounds.
This is normal service resumed. Strikers that don’t score goals.
Let’s be clear, defensively he can organise a team and make them hard to beat and he is capable of winning games as a counter attacking team.
He has improved players. There is no doubt about that. He can get players performing. These are his strengths.
But he is not a winner. He is not capable of winning from a position of strength. Yesterday Liverpool offered virtually no threat for the entire game. They had a striker that was completely anonymous. Yet they still beat Moyes’ team.
This is a manager that has won virtually nothing in his entire career. His pals in the media may be impressed with that conference league victory, but I’m not.
He has reached his ceiling at Everton already - he will not better what he has achieved this season.
Maybe he needs the club to employ a winner to work alongside him. Maybe in a DoF capacity or an assistant manager.
Alternatively, replace him altogether but I have no idea with who. Glasner and Iraola are both available at the end of the season. I think Eddie Howe probably will be too. All of them are better than Moyes in my opinion.
557 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:21:21
Brave words when you consider it can never be proven. The suggestion that we are "cursed" is toe curling Hocus Pocus. The reason this inferiority complex prevails is that so many people connected to the club actually think we ARE cursed ..... Talk about a self fulfilling prophecy.
Moyes isn't just under this spell of inferiority. He actually perpetuates it. He even speaks the language of the loser. He's the Uriah Heep of football. Know's his place and after decades in the game is still ever so fucken "umble"
"No shame" ? we were bullied out of a result when their captain dismissed our captain with utter contemp. That split second of action encapsulated nearly 40 years of abject capitulation.
Fuck off Moyes and take your inferiority complex with you
558 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:34:08
Moyes has done a great job but unfortunately he is not the man to take us into the top 4 or win a trophy.
He was here for 11 years and didn’t win a thing. HE IS NOT A WINNER.
Everton are the least successful big club in England.
When I was a boy in the early sixties we were one of the most successful clubs in the country.
We had a chairman and a manager who were the best.
That’s what I want now.
It’s not difficult. Just appoint the right manager.
As stated earlier Villa have done it, why can’t we.
559 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:38:12
*in best Goldfinger manner* No Mr Moyes, you didn't deserve to WIN.
The bauble that is The Champions League and / or The Thursday Cup...of which apparently there are legion was dangled infront of us, 2 wins lads and it's on - 6pts.
How many did we get?
1!
And that was a last gasp equaliser.
And this isn't the first time in 20 odd years, though to be fair, not just Moyes - But mostly it's Moyes.
Yet again he fails Napoleon's main requirement for a General, never mind his experience and tactical knowledge - Is he lucky?
No he isn't
He won't get any better.
We all hoped...well most of us did. Just as most of us knew deep down, once Beto frightened the life out of an unsuspecting corner flag it was only going one way.
Ndiaye gave us our Bullseye...and here's what you could've won moment
Then normal service was resumed.
Taxi for Moyes - but it won't happen
560 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:39:15
561 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:40:43
They made bad financial decisions and employed the wrong managers along the way but now they're the team that have stepped up to take Spurs place in the top 6.
562 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:51:29
Wev'e seen his movie before 10 seasons of it thats a fair chance to be given I think.
Now back to top his bank balance up before yesterday he was starting to manipulate the fans again telling them we're moveing forward slowly ha ha.
I have bang tthis drum all season any manager who plays a Centre Half at right back nearly every game and has 2 proper Rigbt Backs watching on the bench is not doing his job SIMPLE.
PLEASE GET THIS MAN OUT OF OUR CLUB.
when he goes please take SHAMELESS COLEMAN with you the worst CAPTAIN in EVERTONS HISTORY.
Im sure the BANK OF SLIGO IS FULL BY NOW.
Good bye to them please.
563 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:01:10
None of your business what he earns.
Your right on the Moyesiah though
564 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:02:45
okay.
565 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:10:32
The fact that we couldn’t attract a manager that summer in 1997 shows how much of a mess it was at board level at the club. Number 1 target Bobby Robson turned us down and then we couldn’t even attract Andy Gray out of his commentary role at Sky. Kenwright made the call to Howard in Majorca that summer to bring him ‘back home’. An awful decision and one that illustrates the depth of the rot that had set in
566 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:17:43
567 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:23:13
Meanwhile we dipped out of both cups early, are now clinging on to a top half finish and lost home and away to our nearest rivals. If you don't think they're streets ahead of us then you're a little bit delusional.
568 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:24:30
I think some need to have a look at the quality of their squad and the fact they broke the British transfer record twice in the summer, while our recruitment team bought in Barry, who in my opinion is way short of Premier League quality.
We also spent a huge chunk of our transfer kitty on a player that the manager obviously doesn't rate as he preferred a loan player from Chelsea and a player he was prepared to sell to Palace rather than Dibbling.
Beto tries very hard but sadly he hasnt the quality to take us forward. They got a lucky deflection in the last minute of the game and, because our captain wasn't strong enough, they scored the winner with virtually the last touch of the game.
Yes, it was soul-destroying to see them. Win another derby in that way and any last-minute goals are hard to take. But for most of the match, we were as good if not better than last season's Champions.
Their 2 goals came from our mistakes. Now how the manager could be blamed for McNeil giving the ball away for their first and Tarkowski not doing his job at the back, I don't know... But the fans who don't want Moyes will always blame him for things he couldn't control.
569 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:27:52
It may be my age, but medals on the table is what matters. Give me a League Cup win but finish 10th over getting into the Champions League.
570 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:29:12
Too many of our fans have only known the recent years from Moyes Mk 1 onwards. A lot of them don't realise the massive potential there is here now with the new owners and the new stadium.
Everton are now in the perfect position to attract a successful, ambitious young manager. We are not unlucky -- a good team creates its own luck. Look at our neighbours: they won't stop until the last second of a match, that's not lucky that's the way to win.
Too many excuses. Find the right man and we will succeed.
571 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:34:12
You're right Andrew. When those 11 added minutes were announced, my opinion is that Moyes was sweating and just wanted the match to end as a draw.
Only one team tried to win that game from 90 minutes onwards.
572 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:01:48
Keeping the manager guarantees we won't win a trophy.
573 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:22:32
In Emery, Aston Villa hired the most successful manager in Europa League history, who has also won a total of 10 trophies as manager.
If you want to finish 10th and win the League Cup, is Moyes really your man? His track record in cups isn't that of a winner, is it?
574 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:24:51
Hang on he's not a natural fullback though, he's a central defender playing out of position because we haven't got any fullbacks. You can't blame the manager for that either... at least he didn't play our best midfielder there yesterday.
I know but he had a fullback on the bench. Patterson? He's fucken shite, even though we haven't lost when he has unfortunately had to be selected in the team this season.
575 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:26:26
But we ain't getting a manager of that calibre.
576 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:30:44
Glasner is currently clubless next season -- do you think what we have to offer wouldn't be attractive to him?
577 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:31:11
As Mark S said earlier -- he had two right backs at his disposal. He should have played Seamus.
578 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:34:22
That's not making a whole heap of sense.
579 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:39:35
Paul BTW you make a good point, you don't want to get rid of Moyes for the sake of it.
I'd caution off Iraola as he's unproven, rather like Pochettino -- looks good but hasn't won much more than Moyes.
580 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:45:33
How about we should never have been in those positions in the first place???
What the management of Moyes has revealed is that Garner, O'Brien, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall are excellent players.
Tarkowski is a solid and incredibly reliable centre-back. Branthwaite, Gana and Pickford we already knew were excellent players.
Iroegbunam and Keane, offer decent cover and are not as bad as previous managers made them look.
So there are 7 excellent players there. With decent back up. I personally think Alcaraz is a good player too.
A team with players of that standard should not be achieving any less than what Moyes has delivered this season. Which is a mid-table offering and no prospect of cup success.
581 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:54:11
1st: Moyes is average (and old as well) to move us forward... I don't think any Evertonian would argue.
2nd: Oliver Glasner -- this is his 3rd season with Crystal Palace and he has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, and is in the semi-final in Europe. He also has seen the club sell Olise, Eze, Guehui -- and has also beaten the Red Shite 5 times .
Come on, owners, make your move before someone else get him.
And he loves our new stadium
582 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:59:12
I might be wrong but that's how I see him; plus his team play some fast, aggressive and attacking football at times.
583 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:08:12
Or the Dortmund manager (whose name I can never remember). But that's a leap too far in my opinion.
584 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:32:50
I think I'm right in saying Palace have beaten Liverpool in 4 of the 6 games they played with Glasner in charge.
Not a mention of "We're playing against one of the teams in the league who expect to be challenging Champions League and trophies" from Glasner.
585 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:34:32
His 3 at the back system might also suit Tarks, Branthwaite and O’Brien.
586 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:01:12
For fans of his, Eddie Howe will likely be leaving Newcastle.
14 managers who have won World Cups, Champions League, league titles and domestic cups. An unprecedented selection of talent.
TFG, take your pick.
587 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:02:45
Tarkowski needs to go, along with McNeil and Mykolenko. Thanks for the surviving relegation but not good enough.
588 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:04:40
Then have to get Dyche back in to keep us up. :)
589 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:12:56
We are currently on 47, with 5 games to go, of course.
590 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:48:42
You can't win these games unless you can make the players believe they can. And you can't make the players believe they can if you don't believe it yourself.
I had to double-check John's post. All we have heard all season is how we have improved out of all recognition since Moyes took over from Dyche. Yet, despite spending £170M, he still hasn't equalled him???
Get this coward gone!
591 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:55:59
I thought we did deserve more for our general performance yesterday and some marginals definitely didn’t go our way.
I’d put O’Brien, Keane and Tarkowski all in the dock for their winner. Those three should have been right up against Konate and the Dutch knob and collectively being a solid wall that was pushing them back when that ball was played in.
592 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:56:33
He's got some of us thinking "Be careful what you wish for. This lad will keep us free from a relegation scrap."
593 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:59:21
We haven't won anything since 1995. I have no expectations.
594 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:03:18
You didn't even have to wait 3 minutes to have your point rubber-stamped!
595 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:07:44
A sad day when good Blues have no expectation, mate.
596 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:09:31
He has had a few poor moments this season but largely as dependable as ever. A good penalty box defender for the most part. He also is one of few that gives us a bit of an edge.
597 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:19:45
I go into every season hoping to win something. Not expecting it.
598 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:23:07
599 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:45:14
Time to get into the 21st Century -- not only our approach to football but a more driven success criteria laid down to the manager and players. I won't mention entertainment as Moyes has no idea... £65 to watch 7 behind the ball and attackers attacking in isolation.
600 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:20:35
Poor subs when we have players on the bench to freshen up the middle, they were out on their feet ffs.
McNeil is still a waste of a shirt imo.
601 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:33:00
Could TFG change managers? Hypothetically, I guess so.
Will they? No way.
In my opinion, Friedkin won't care a jot about the cups Moyes didn't win 15-20 years ago. He will assess his manager entirely on his performance since taking over a train wreck 15 months ago and putting it back on the tracks. And I think he will be entirely satisfied with his employee's progress and give him the chance to extend it.
Keep in mind also that this owner has had a horrible recent experience with changing managers -- after Roma sacked Mou, the club went through three more gaffers in 16 months before finding their current guy -- and I believe there's no way Friedkin will want to risk similar chaos now.
Our recruiters will be looking for right backs and center backs and strikers and speedy wingers this summer.
Not a manager.
602 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:39:12
Tells you all you need to know.
603 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:46:43
We are not Roma, we are fucking Everton.
604 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:51:04
There's the boys at a Roma game.
605 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:52:13
This article today speculates that Roma might be thinking of making a managerial change.
John, the Friedkins love visiting Rome. Liverpool however…
606 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:57:07
Begs the question,why haven't they been near our games
607 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:34:13
John don't be scared to say what you think.
Remember I'm 66 and seen the best and the worst of Right Backs.
Oh by the way Coleman would be anywhere near the top.
608 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:38:11
He hasnt played, so difficult to rate his season mate
Overall for Everton he's 8 out of 10 for me.
609 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:40:45
Yesterday's ref has not booked a liverpool player in his last 4 games refereeing their games.
Got to be a record that
610 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:50:44
611 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:51:37
And the idea that Moyes should have subbed earlier is not exactly original thinking. I was calling for George at 60 minutes and he came on at 79. That was really poor from Moyes, but I'm not sure what it has to do with bravery.
Steve #605, yep, Gasperini was brought in to move Roma forward (into the CL) and failed. You know, it might just speak to TFG's ambition that they'll sack a manager who can't move them up from 6th.
Moyes has delivered progress, which is why I believe he'll be kept on -- at least until he doesn't. Let's just hope that when TFG eventually does decide it's time to change managers, they'll do a better job of it.
612 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:57:08
We were timid.
613 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:05:35
Season before 1.
Season before that 2.
Season before that 3.
You want me to carry on absolute con merchant thats why we have had to play o brien garner young and so on
614 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:09:48
Steady on
615 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:24:00
How do you view progress? Results might have been a bit better, but I think Moyes, made just as much progress, in the last few months of last season, than he has done this season.
He might have signed a few more players but I personally don’t see any improvement in results or the style of the football, since February to May, last season.
616 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:25:31
I don't think thats good john.
617 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:28:54
618 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:30:14
619 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:31:32
620 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:32:29
621 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:33:53
Its a crazy world we live in.
622 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:46:09
That coming together would have been a penalty at Anfield, simply because it was a very clumsy challenge, but we didn’t even get a free kick for the initial trip just outside the box.
Van Dyke’s bad foul, sees Pickford getting booked, but the Hungarian, who plays for Liverpool, was allowed to wag his finger into the referee’s face three times after wrestling N’Diaye, to the floor.
Branthwaite who is the more switched on footballer actually checked his run, I just wish O’Brien, had a similar football brain.
I switched it off after that,
623 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:07:23
624 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:14:43
625 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:22:35
The running off the ball in possession was poor.
Very conservative.
626 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:25:48
627 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:30:01
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