Anjishnu Roy 19/04/2026 627comments  |  Jump to last

David Moyes believes that Everton didn’t get the result they deserved after suffering a late heartbreak in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees dominated much of the contest and created several chances but fortune was not on their side. They had the ball in the back of the net through Iliman Ndiaye after an impressive first-half showing but it was ruled out with Jake O’Brien being offside in the buildup to the goal.

The visitors scored against the run of play just a couple of minutes later through Mo Salah. Everton restored parity with Beto finishing off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross but Virgil Van Dijk headed the late winner for his side in the 10th minute of added time.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Moyes’ brigade and the manager echoed those sentiments in his post-match comments. "I thought the players played great today, they didn't get the result they deserved,” he told BBC Sports.

“We deserved more from it than we did. They did a great job. Disappointed with the last goal but in the main the players did a brilliant job.

"There's no shame in how we performed today, we're playing against one of the teams in the league who expect to be challenging for Champions League and trophies. I think we gave them a good run for their money. I want this team to always be competitive. They didn't have it their own way."

Asked about Ndiaye’s disallowed goal in the first half, Moyes added, "The game was quite chaotic. In that period, it looked like a good goal for me but we trust the people that they got it right. We're not here to make any excuses, we should have got more, we didn't."

 
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Reader Comments (627)

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Merle Urquart
1 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:54:38
A total loser til the last!
Kevin Molloy
2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:09:56
I notice this all the time with Everton. Events seem to conspire to extract the maximum amount of disappointment out of us.

It's not good enough for us not to get the win we needed, we need to play well, score, have it disallowed, then give them a cheap goal immediately.

But then somehow get back on terms, we then lose our best player, and then, and only then, are we allowed to lose to a winner in the 10th minute of injury time from a poxy corner to that gobshite.

John Collins
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:32:21
Oh yes there is.
.
You spewed it, David. Again
Sean Kearns
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:43:42
He’s right like… we played well and Beto had first half chances. The difference was that No Salad buried his chance when it arose, and Beto put his chance out for almost a throw in when he was in on goal. I’ll ask again. How could our captain and vice captain not see what was about to happen and change up the gameplan!! Attack the fucking ball!! Getting first contact is taught at a young age. Why do we try to wrestle and sacrifice (or gamble on) getting first contact…. Jake was pulling Pickfords jersey back!! We are even wrestling our own players instead of going for the ball! Watch the last replay from behind the goal, Jake is pulling Jordan back for one of two reasons. Either he’s just obsessed with wrestling and is being instructed to do so, potentially he think he’s grabbing an opposing player. Or he’s intentionally trying to keep Jordan on his line by holding him back because that’s the gameplan
Dale Self
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:32:08
Good gawd! The ratcheting-down of expectations is outrageous here. If I may paraphrase, "we're playing one of those those teams with, you know, higher expectations and more money, you see. They didn't have it their way, we served it up to them, and well, they took their chances. No shame in that, so fund me in the next window will ya?".

Forgive me, but those are the words, okay a re-interpretation, of a football dickhead. You should be commiserating with us, David, not rationalizing a crap outcome.

I don't trust this chap to take us any further. This is what he can do.

Next.

Simon Dalzell
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:06:55
Same old story. Just not good enough against quite a poor red shite. We need a manager who does not say '' no shame''. Several players and more importantly a manager in the mould of Brighton manager needed. Maybe him indeed,
Brendan McLaughlin
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:15:01
We didn't deserve to loose says Moyes...cue spitting feathers from the chickens.
Tony Abrahams
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:39:49
They didn’t have it there own way but Liverpool have lost seventeen games and haven’t even remotely looked like a team that have been challenging for trophies this season.

If they qualify for the champions league it’ll be because there’s an extra slot, guaranteeing the team that finishes fifth a place this season, so why would you expect them to have it all their own way anyway?

I thought they had gone backwards last season, when I watched them in the flesh at Goodison, and after watching them again today, then I think I got all the confirmation that was needed to say that is probably the worst team Liverpool have had in years.

Rob Beattie
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 2026/04/19 : 20:48:14

I can't be the only one who thinks Moyes is crap!!

Boring... negative... none of our kids are being given a chance. Röhl was MotM at Aston Villa -- his reward? Dropped.

Aznou turned the game v Sunderland... he's not even sub since... Iroebugnam done good... sub. Dibling... Who?

George from Chelsea... For fuck's sake, we need to fuck Moyes off before these kids leave!"

#MoyesOut

Brendan McLaughlin
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:56:50
Rob #9

No you are certainly not on your own.

There's five or six others...

Pete Jeffries
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:23:54
Its been the same culprits crucial mistakes that have cost us points all this season.

Beto a good goal, but more misses.

Myko and McNeil (Salah goal)

Tarks and Picks (VD goal).Cant remember when Picks last caught a corner ball.

Barry just useless.

Nick Page
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:51:48
Tony we said the same thing before we lost an FAC SF to the fucking vile bastards. The only way you beat these vermin is going for them from minute one. No respect. Absolutely none. Never talk to them. Never fraternise with them. Play to win. Allan Border has the playbook when he turned Aussie cricket team around in the 80’s. Shankly did the same with this lot. Everton are too fucking nice. If we had £500m to spew like this lot we’d still waste it: the entire club needs an aim, a direction, control. Still too many hangers on. I want to see us buying players like Brentford, Bournemouth and Brighton and adding on to that. I want to see us identify problem position six months ago and have a list of players lined up in every position. At least six. With all the right stats. Not some summer chasing out of reach has beens in a World Cup year again. Probably finish 15th - far hungrier teams around us.
John Collins
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:57:06
Nick.

Far too much respect for a team that's been beat 17 times this season I think.

I posted in the week, if we play in same fashion as against Chelsea we will win.

We didn't. We sat and accepted the draw imo

Mike Powell
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:07:39
Some of the shite posted on here is a joke, we were the better team, we lost the game when Beto went off, he run them ragged,but them poxy twats always seem to get one over on us, Barry is useless, Moysie is top manager this result was not on him, the ref gave them everything,could go on but what's the use, you anti Moyes brigade need to give it a rest
Mike Price
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:11:11
Nick #12 Agree with every point you made.

I don’t understand why the owners don’t see it and make the ruthless changes that are 30 years overdue.

We give charity contracts to players like Coleman and are grateful to Moyes for being better than Dyche🤷‍♂️

Ian Pilkington
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:22:18
If we are to move upwards, mediocrities like McNeil and Barry have to be ditched.

Moyes has won 2 out of around 25 Derbies. He was happy to take a point today. For once there will be a good choice of managers available at the end of May.

Soren Moyer
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:32:42
FFS! Moyes is NOT a top manager and not wanting him at Everton is NOT blasphemy!!!!!
Josh Horne
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:49:27
Not a Moyes fan but I do agree with his comments.

They have a far deeper squad, better players, and a winners pedigree. A poor season by their standards still had them out of our reach in a Champions League spot before a ball was kicked.

Our biggest problem with derbies is, in my view, that we put too much importance on them.

We narrowly lost, move on. Europe still very much within reach.

John Collins
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:52:56
Josh.

They probably do have a better squad.

Why did the manager set up in a you play then we play manner given that?

They have been beat on 17 occasions this season. The majority of them defeats were against teams who got in their face.

Neil Cremin
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 23:16:05
John

Just curious, Can you explain your comments

“Why did the manager set up in a you play then we play manner given that?”

We had the same team as against Chelsea, and got in their face from first minute, what was different this match.

Yes we seemed to lose impetus when they scored but came out on front foot in second half. For me we lost momentum when Beto and then Brantwaite was injured

Ray Jacques
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 23:44:24
We were simply unlucky today.

The Moyes bashers, give it a rest.

Si Cooper
22 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:34:41
I’d heard Moyes thought that we should have had a penalty for the Jones challenge on Dewsbury-Hall. I agree but the lack of posts mentioning it presumably means most were satisfied by the ref’s call?

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207 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:51
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208 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:52
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209 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:53
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210 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:54
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211 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:55
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212 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:56
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213 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:57
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214 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:58
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215 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:40:59
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216 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:00
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217 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:01
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218 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:02
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219 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:03
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220 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:04
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221 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:05
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222 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:06
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223 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:07
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224 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:08
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225 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:09
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226 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:10
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227 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:11
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228 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:11
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229 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:12
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230 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:13
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231 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:14
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232 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:15
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233 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:16
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234 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:17
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235 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:18
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236 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:19
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237 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:20
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238 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:21
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239 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:22
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240 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:23
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241 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:24
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242 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:25
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243 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:26
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244 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:27
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245 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:28
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246 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:29
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247 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:30
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248 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:31
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249 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:32
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250 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:32
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251 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:33
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252 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:34
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253 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:35
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254 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:36
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255 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:37
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256 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:38
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257 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:39
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258 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:40
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259 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:41
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260 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:42
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261 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:43
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262 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:44
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263 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:45
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264 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:46
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265 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:47
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266 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:48
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267 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:49
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270 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:41:52
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295 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:16
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296 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:16
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297 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:17
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298 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:18
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299 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:19
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300 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:20
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301 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:21
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302 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:22
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303 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:23
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304 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:24
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305 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:25
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306 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:26
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307 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:27
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308 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:28
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309 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:29
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310 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:30
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311 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:31
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312 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:32
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313 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:33
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314 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:34
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315 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:35
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316 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:36
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317 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:37
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318 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:38
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319 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:39
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320 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:40
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321 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:40
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322 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:41
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323 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:42
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324 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:43
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325 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:44
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326 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:45
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327 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:46
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328 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:47
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329 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:48
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330 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:49
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331 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:50
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332 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:51
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333 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:52
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334 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:53
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335 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:54
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336 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:55
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337 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:56
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338 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:57
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339 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:58
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340 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:42:59
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341 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:00
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342 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:01
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343 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:02
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344 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:02
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345 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:03
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346 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:04
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347 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:05
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348 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:06
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349 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:07
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350 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:08
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351 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:09
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352 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:10
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353 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:11
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354 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:12
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355 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:13
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356 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:14
xMAn

357 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:15
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358 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:16
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359 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:17
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360 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:18
xMAn

361 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:19
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362 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:20
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363 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:21
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364 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:22
xMAn

365 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:23
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366 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:24
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367 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:25
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368 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:26
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369 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:27
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370 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:28
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371 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:29
xMAn

372 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:30
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373 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:31
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374 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:32
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375 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:33
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376 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:34
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377 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:35
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378 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:36
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379 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:37
xMAn

380 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:38
xMAn

381 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:39
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382 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:40
xMAn

383 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:41
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384 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:41
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385 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:42
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386 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:43
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387 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:44
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388 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:45
xMAn

389 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:46
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390 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:47
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391 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:48
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392 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:49
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393 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:50
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394 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:51
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395 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:52
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396 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:53
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397 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:54
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398 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:55
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399 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:56
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400 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:57
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401 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:58
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402 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:43:59
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403 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:00
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404 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:01
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405 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:02
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406 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:03
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407 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:04
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408 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:05
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409 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:06
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410 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:07
xMAn

411 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:08
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412 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:09
xMAn

413 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:10
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414 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:11
xMAn

415 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:12
xMAn

416 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:13
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417 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:14
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418 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:15
xMAn

419 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:16
xMAn

420 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:17
xMAn

421 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:18
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422 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:19
xMAn

423 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:20
xMAn

424 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:21
xMAn

425 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:22
xMAn

426 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:23
xMAn

427 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:24
xMAn

428 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:25
xMAn

429 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:26
xMAn

430 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:27
xMAn

431 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:28
xMAn

432 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:29
xMAn

433 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:30
xMAn

434 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:31
xMAn

435 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:32
xMAn

436 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:33
xMAn

437 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:34
xMAn

438 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:35
xMAn

439 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:36
xMAn

440 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:37
xMAn

441 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:37
xMAn

442 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:38
xMAn

443 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:39
xMAn

444 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:40
xMAn

445 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:41
xMAn

446 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:42
xMAn

447 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:43
xMAn

448 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:44
xMAn

449 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:45
xMAn

450 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:46
xMAn

451 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:47
xMAn

452 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:48
xMAn

453 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:49
xMAn

454 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:50
xMAn

455 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:51
xMAn

456 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:52
xMAn

457 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:53
xMAn

460 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:44:56
xMAn

485 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:20
xMAn

486 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:21
xMAn

487 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:22
xMAn

488 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:23
xMAn

489 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:24
xMAn

490 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:25
xMAn

491 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:26
xMAn

492 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:27
xMAn

493 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:28
xMAn

494 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:29
xMAn

495 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:30
xMAn

496 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:31
xMAn

497 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:32
xMAn

498 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:33
xMAn

499 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:34
xMAn

500 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:34
xMAn

501 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:35
xMAn

502 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:36
xMAn

503 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:37
xMAn

504 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:38
xMAn

505 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:39
xMAn

506 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:40
xMAn

507 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:41
xMAn

508 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:42
xMAn

509 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:43
xMAn

510 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:44
xMAn

511 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:45
xMAn

512 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:46
xMAn

513 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:47
xMAn

514 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:48
xMAn

515 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:49
xMAn

516 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:50
xMAn

517 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:51
xMAn

518 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:52
xMAn

519 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:53
xMAn

520 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:54
xMAn

521 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:55
xMAn

522 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:56
xMAn

523 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:57
xMAn

524 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:58
xMAn

525 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:45:59
xMAn

526 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:00
xMAn

527 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:01
xMAn

528 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:02
xMAn

529 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:02
xMAn

530 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:03
xMAn

531 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:04
xMAn

532 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:05
xMAn

533 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:06
xMAn

534 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:07
xMAn

535 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:08
xMAn

536 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:09
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537 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:10
xMAn

538 Posted 19/04/2026 at 00:46:11
xMAn
Steve Brown
539 Posted 20/04/2026 at 01:06:21
AI’s summary thoughts on Moyes’s post match remarks are telling - cannot compute!! Abort, abort!! -, and still make more sense than Rorrison, Charles, Powell, Hewitt and Molloy combined.
Dale Self
540 Posted 20/04/2026 at 03:55:20
Hey xMAn,

Put this in yer char set, no need to wait or delay-

8===>

Paul Griffiths
541 Posted 20/04/2026 at 03:58:19
'I think we gave them a good run for their money'.

This abject stab at - what? - satisfying the masses just about says it all.

'Just make sure, boys, that when you get out there, try to give them a good run for their money and that we can say loudly and proudly, they didn't have it their own way!'

Absolutely pathetic.

Stu Gre
542 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:30:20
Ray #21

Thing is this wasn't unlucky, it was predictable because it's happened so many times under Moyes.

We are always at risk of conceding late goals against teams like Liverpool and Arsenal because Moyes is flawed. It's a shame, but people that continually back him no matter what all logic and evidence suggests are the ones who need to give it a rest.

Paul Hewitt
543 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:04:48
Steve @539. What's the problem?

Missing the relegation battles, are we?

Ian Bennett
544 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:40:35
Could be Darren's Cat on the key board.
Ian Jones
545 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:53:00
I thought over 500 posts meant it was worth reading.

As for the game itself, I was out for the afternoon. Came in, Villa game had just finished, channel turned over to our game just before the corner was taken, noticed the 10+ mins of injury time, knew what was coming, channel back to Villa, then was told Liverpool had scored...completely expected.

Bill Fairfield
546 Posted 20/04/2026 at 07:54:53
David. go and find yourself a decent centre forward. If one of these two are up front next season, we haven’t moved forward.
Andrew Ellams
547 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:09:08
These are the comments of a lower division club who've just run a PL club close in a cup game and not the manager of a team who would have been in 6th place and 2 pts outside the CL places if they had won.

The next 5 games are huge now because if they let this slide and end up down in 12th or 13th place then the summer could be more about who stays than who comes in. Why wouldn't Garner and N'Diaye have their heads turned by clubs who actually playing in Europe?

Andy Meighan
548 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:12:44
Wether we like it or not there isn't a manager out there who could have done the job he's done.

I didnt want him back, but hes here so hey ho.

I can remember the derbies under Martinez at Anfield where they absolutely tore us to bits, trying to give the ball to Leiva to score, an absolute piss take even the 3 all game at Goodison we should have scored 7 but once again didnt.

It's them, they've fkn cursed us, and like I've pointed out they're our bogey side.

That finish had nothing to do with Moyes yesterday, once Beto went off, them 2 at cb for them just stepped up 3 or 4 yards because we had no out ball, and when Jarrad suffered his injury he wasn't there to pick Van T..t up.

Fine margins oh and only having seen the highlights that looked like a pen on KDH to me, but we don't get pens do we, especially against them.

No manager could have affected that outcome yesterday, not one single one.

As a mate said last night to me last night if you didnt know them 2 teams you wouldn't have been able to tell who'd spent half a billion, and who hadn't.

Summed it up for me.

John Collins
549 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:51:34

"Wether we like it or not there isn't a manager out there who could have done the job he's done"

😂 😂 Anywhere?

Stu Gre
550 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:01:13
Andy your post sums up so much. It isn't a curse, it's an inferiority complex and it's been there even in the Kendall years.

No doubt that Moyes has done a better job than Dyche, Benitez and Lampard, but they weren't good enough rather than him being great.

The world of football has moved on. Teams like Everton should be hiring proven winners. It's no coincidence that we won at Anfield under Ancelotti. Strange Covid season, but Moyes would not have done that because at 1 nil up DM would have tried to protect it. Tactically he, and others are deep in the don't lose culture.

I don't expect us to win the league, but taking Villas lead and hiring a proven winner should be our next step.

Personally I'd look to Glasner as a first step. He wins things and isn't afraid to challenge the owners for the betterment of his team.

Glasner record v Liverpool according to tramsfermarkt: P6, W4, D1, L1.

John Collins
551 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:08:54
"No shame in how we performed. They didn't have it their own way"

Comment of a Stockport manager after a noble defeat at City?

Andrew Ellams
552 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:25:16
Stu @ 550, Ancelotti also lost at Anfield when they fielded a team of kids.
Eric Myles
553 Posted 20/04/2026 at 09:29:04
I see I'm not the only one that's been having problems with this site.
John Collins
554 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:00:37
5 games to go, 3 away.

What is the acceptable finishing league position for David to be deemed to have done a good job this season?

He is still 1 point short of Dyche total points in his first season I believe

Dave Abrahams
555 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:06:14
If you’ve just started on this thread there are only about 30 posts about the game and Moyes’s comments on the match.
Tommy Carter
556 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:14:40
0 points from a possible 6 against Liverpool. 1 from a possible 12.

Dumped out of both domestic cup competitions in the early rounds.

This is normal service resumed. Strikers that don’t score goals.

Let’s be clear, defensively he can organise a team and make them hard to beat and he is capable of winning games as a counter attacking team.

He has improved players. There is no doubt about that. He can get players performing. These are his strengths.

But he is not a winner. He is not capable of winning from a position of strength. Yesterday Liverpool offered virtually no threat for the entire game. They had a striker that was completely anonymous. Yet they still beat Moyes’ team.

This is a manager that has won virtually nothing in his entire career. His pals in the media may be impressed with that conference league victory, but I’m not.

He has reached his ceiling at Everton already - he will not better what he has achieved this season.

Maybe he needs the club to employ a winner to work alongside him. Maybe in a DoF capacity or an assistant manager.

Alternatively, replace him altogether but I have no idea with who. Glasner and Iraola are both available at the end of the season. I think Eddie Howe probably will be too. All of them are better than Moyes in my opinion.

Darren Hind
557 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:21:21
"No manager could have affected that outcome, not a single one"

Brave words when you consider it can never be proven. The suggestion that we are "cursed" is toe curling Hocus Pocus. The reason this inferiority complex prevails is that so many people connected to the club actually think we ARE cursed ..... Talk about a self fulfilling prophecy.

Moyes isn't just under this spell of inferiority. He actually perpetuates it. He even speaks the language of the loser. He's the Uriah Heep of football. Know's his place and after decades in the game is still ever so fucken "umble"

"No shame" ? we were bullied out of a result when their captain dismissed our captain with utter contemp. That split second of action encapsulated nearly 40 years of abject capitulation.

Fuck off Moyes and take your inferiority complex with you

Andrew Clare
558 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:34:08
We now have everything in place to move up a level and challenge for Europe every year except for on key area, the manager.

Moyes has done a great job but unfortunately he is not the man to take us into the top 4 or win a trophy.

He was here for 11 years and didn’t win a thing. HE IS NOT A WINNER.

Everton are the least successful big club in England.

When I was a boy in the early sixties we were one of the most successful clubs in the country.

We had a chairman and a manager who were the best.

That’s what I want now.

It’s not difficult. Just appoint the right manager.

As stated earlier Villa have done it, why can’t we.

Derek Thomas
559 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:38:12
"We didn't deserve to lose"

*in best Goldfinger manner* No Mr Moyes, you didn't deserve to WIN.

The bauble that is The Champions League and / or The Thursday Cup...of which apparently there are legion was dangled infront of us, 2 wins lads and it's on - 6pts.

How many did we get?

1!

And that was a last gasp equaliser.

And this isn't the first time in 20 odd years, though to be fair, not just Moyes - But mostly it's Moyes.

Yet again he fails Napoleon's main requirement for a General, never mind his experience and tactical knowledge - Is he lucky?

No he isn't

He won't get any better.

We all hoped...well most of us did. Just as most of us knew deep down, once Beto frightened the life out of an unsuspecting corner flag it was only going one way.

Ndiaye gave us our Bullseye...and here's what you could've won moment

Then normal service was resumed.

Taxi for Moyes - but it won't happen

Paul Hewitt
560 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:39:15
Andrew@558. We've been trying to get the right manager since Kendall first left. Not worked out. And who do you think would do a good job if it's easy just to get the right manager?
Andrew Ellams
561 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:40:43
Villa's success hurts even more because they actually did go down when they went through their bad patch and look where they are now.

They made bad financial decisions and employed the wrong managers along the way but now they're the team that have stepped up to take Spurs place in the top 6.

Mark Steers
562 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:51:29
Well I told you all last week about Moyes mid table manager at best.

Wev'e seen his movie before 10 seasons of it thats a fair chance to be given I think.

Now back to top his bank balance up before yesterday he was starting to manipulate the fans again telling them we're moveing forward slowly ha ha.

I have bang tthis drum all season any manager who plays a Centre Half at right back nearly every game and has 2 proper Rigbt Backs watching on the bench is not doing his job SIMPLE.

PLEASE GET THIS MAN OUT OF OUR CLUB.

when he goes please take SHAMELESS COLEMAN with you the worst CAPTAIN in EVERTONS HISTORY.

Im sure the BANK OF SLIGO IS FULL BY NOW.

Good bye to them please.

John Collins
563 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:01:10
Green eyed monster there over the ackers Seamus is taking home.

None of your business what he earns.

Your right on the Moyesiah though

Kevin Molloy
564 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:02:45
we were in danger of getting relegated last season, but now everybody is rending their garments over those wasted years not qualifying for the CL? now Davy is 'holding us back' even though he took over a relegation haunted team just a year ago?

okay.

Tommy Carter
565 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:10:32
@560 Paul. We found it in Joe Royle and the board didn’t support him properly and he left.

The fact that we couldn’t attract a manager that summer in 1997 shows how much of a mess it was at board level at the club. Number 1 target Bobby Robson turned us down and then we couldn’t even attract Andy Gray out of his commentary role at Sky. Kenwright made the call to Howard in Majorca that summer to bring him ‘back home’. An awful decision and one that illustrates the depth of the rot that had set in

Paul Hewitt
566 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:17:43
Have I missed something?. What have Aston villa won recently?
Andrew Ellams
567 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:23:13
They're competing with the best Paul. Heading for their second season in 3 in the Champions League, probable favourites to win the Europa League and giving their fans something to actually shout about.

Meanwhile we dipped out of both cups early, are now clinging on to a top half finish and lost home and away to our nearest rivals. If you don't think they're streets ahead of us then you're a little bit delusional.

Brian Harrison
568 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:24:30
Obviously, if we lost as we did, irrespective of the performance, you could have written a lot of the posts from Moyes's critics.

I think some need to have a look at the quality of their squad and the fact they broke the British transfer record twice in the summer, while our recruitment team bought in Barry, who in my opinion is way short of Premier League quality.

We also spent a huge chunk of our transfer kitty on a player that the manager obviously doesn't rate as he preferred a loan player from Chelsea and a player he was prepared to sell to Palace rather than Dibbling.

Beto tries very hard but sadly he hasnt the quality to take us forward. They got a lucky deflection in the last minute of the game and, because our captain wasn't strong enough, they scored the winner with virtually the last touch of the game.

Yes, it was soul-destroying to see them. Win another derby in that way and any last-minute goals are hard to take. But for most of the match, we were as good if not better than last season's Champions.

Their 2 goals came from our mistakes. Now how the manager could be blamed for McNeil giving the ball away for their first and Tarkowski not doing his job at the back, I don't know... But the fans who don't want Moyes will always blame him for things he couldn't control.

Paul Hewitt
569 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:27:52
Being in the Champions League isn't being successful, it means you just finished in the Top 5.

It may be my age, but medals on the table is what matters. Give me a League Cup win but finish 10th over getting into the Champions League.

Andrew Clare
570 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:29:12
Paul there are plenty of good managers out there with excellent track records.

Too many of our fans have only known the recent years from Moyes Mk 1 onwards. A lot of them don't realise the massive potential there is here now with the new owners and the new stadium.

Everton are now in the perfect position to attract a successful, ambitious young manager. We are not unlucky -- a good team creates its own luck. Look at our neighbours: they won't stop until the last second of a match, that's not lucky that's the way to win.

Too many excuses. Find the right man and we will succeed.

Tommy Carter
571 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:34:12
@ 570 Andrew

You're right Andrew. When those 11 added minutes were announced, my opinion is that Moyes was sweating and just wanted the match to end as a draw.

Only one team tried to win that game from 90 minutes onwards.

John Collins
572 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:01:48
Changing the manager does not guarantee we will win a trophy.

Keeping the manager guarantees we won't win a trophy.

Stu Gre
573 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:22:32
Paul H - being I. The Champions League isn't success... but it is a stepping stone and real progress. More money and the chance to get better players, and of course win another trophy.

In Emery, Aston Villa hired the most successful manager in Europa League history, who has also won a total of 10 trophies as manager.

If you want to finish 10th and win the League Cup, is Moyes really your man? His track record in cups isn't that of a winner, is it?

Tony Abrahams
574 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:24:51
How the fullback was offside from Pickford's long pass.

Hang on he's not a natural fullback though, he's a central defender playing out of position because we haven't got any fullbacks. You can't blame the manager for that either... at least he didn't play our best midfielder there yesterday.

I know but he had a fullback on the bench. Patterson? He's fucken shite, even though we haven't lost when he has unfortunately had to be selected in the team this season.

Paul Hewitt
575 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:26:26
If you could get me Iraola, Glasner or even the Brighton manager, then I would get rid of Moyes.

But we ain't getting a manager of that calibre.

Stu Gre
576 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:30:44
Why not, Paul?

Glasner is currently clubless next season -- do you think what we have to offer wouldn't be attractive to him?

Mark Murphy
577 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:31:11
I agree, Tony.

As Mark S said earlier -- he had two right backs at his disposal. He should have played Seamus.

Kevin Molloy
578 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:34:22
He's been here for a year, and we're in the mix for a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years, John, and you want to get rid, yes?

That's not making a whole heap of sense.

Stu Gre
579 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:39:35
Because we won't make Champions League, Kevin -- just like we were never going to beat Liverpool yesterday.

Paul BTW you make a good point, you don't want to get rid of Moyes for the sake of it.

I'd caution off Iraola as he's unproven, rather like Pochettino -- looks good but hasn't won much more than Moyes.

Tommy Carter
580 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:45:33
People that go on about how we should be grateful for where we are compared to previous seasons -- that's exactly the space that Moyes excels within.

How about we should never have been in those positions in the first place???

What the management of Moyes has revealed is that Garner, O'Brien, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall are excellent players.

Tarkowski is a solid and incredibly reliable centre-back. Branthwaite, Gana and Pickford we already knew were excellent players.

Iroegbunam and Keane, offer decent cover and are not as bad as previous managers made them look.

So there are 7 excellent players there. With decent back up. I personally think Alcaraz is a good player too.

A team with players of that standard should not be achieving any less than what Moyes has delivered this season. Which is a mid-table offering and no prospect of cup success.

Mark Steers
581 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:54:11
Look, let's pray our owners are looking at the big picture...

1st: Moyes is average (and old as well) to move us forward... I don't think any Evertonian would argue.

2nd: Oliver Glasner -- this is his 3rd season with Crystal Palace and he has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, and is in the semi-final in Europe. He also has seen the club sell Olise, Eze, Guehui -- and has also beaten the Red Shite 5 times .

Come on, owners, make your move before someone else get him.

And he loves our new stadium

Tony Abrahams
582 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:59:12
If he's available, I'd go all out for Glasner, who comes across as someone who wants to work for people with real ambition.

I might be wrong but that's how I see him; plus his team play some fast, aggressive and attacking football at times.

Paul Hewitt
583 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:08:12
I'd also like if it was possible to get Marco Rose, but he's going to Bournemouth.

Or the Dortmund manager (whose name I can never remember). But that's a leap too far in my opinion.

John Collins
584 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:32:50
Tony,

I think I'm right in saying Palace have beaten Liverpool in 4 of the 6 games they played with Glasner in charge.

Not a mention of "We're playing against one of the teams in the league who expect to be challenging Champions League and trophies" from Glasner.

Tommy Carter
585 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:34:32
@581 Mark, you make some excellent points.

His 3 at the back system might also suit Tarks, Branthwaite and O’Brien.

Steve Brown
586 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:01:12
Available for certain at the end of the season - Iraola, Glasner, Maresca, Alonso, Pocchettino, Terzic, Rose, Frank, Marco Silva, and on the glamour side Low, Deschamps, Valverde and Zidane.

For fans of his, Eddie Howe will likely be leaving Newcastle.

14 managers who have won World Cups, Champions League, league titles and domestic cups. An unprecedented selection of talent.

TFG, take your pick.

Steve Brown
587 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:02:45
Tommy,

Tarkowski needs to go, along with McNeil and Mykolenko. Thanks for the surviving relegation but not good enough.

Paul Hewitt
588 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:04:40
Can't wait to see the reaction on here if we get rid of Moyes.

Then have to get Dyche back in to keep us up. :)

John Collins
589 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:12:56
Didn't Sean get 48 points, Paul?

We are currently on 47, with 5 games to go, of course.

Darren Hind
590 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:48:42
Dyche also beat a much better Liverpool team than the current one and he did it with an Everton team that was nowhere near as good as our current one.

You can't win these games unless you can make the players believe they can. And you can't make the players believe they can if you don't believe it yourself.

I had to double-check John's post. All we have heard all season is how we have improved out of all recognition since Moyes took over from Dyche. Yet, despite spending £170M, he still hasn't equalled him???

Get this coward gone!

Si Cooper
591 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:55:59
There has to be some consideration that their players might actually raise their game for the derby so their overall form may not be a good indication of what we can expect to face.

I thought we did deserve more for our general performance yesterday and some marginals definitely didn’t go our way.

I’d put O’Brien, Keane and Tarkowski all in the dock for their winner. Those three should have been right up against Konate and the Dutch knob and collectively being a solid wall that was pushing them back when that ball was played in.

John Collins
592 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:56:33
Worse, Darren. He has lowered the expectations of the majority of the best fans in the land.

He's got some of us thinking "Be careful what you wish for. This lad will keep us free from a relegation scrap."

Paul Hewitt
593 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:59:21
John @592.

We haven't won anything since 1995. I have no expectations.

Darren Hind
594 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:03:18
John,

You didn't even have to wait 3 minutes to have your point rubber-stamped!

John Collins
595 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:07:44
Thanks for the confirmation, Paul.

A sad day when good Blues have no expectation, mate.

Tommy Carter
596 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:09:31
@587 Steve,

He has had a few poor moments this season but largely as dependable as ever. A good penalty box defender for the most part. He also is one of few that gives us a bit of an edge.

Paul Hewitt
597 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:19:45
John.

I go into every season hoping to win something. Not expecting it.

John Collins
598 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:23:07
Fair enough, Paul.
Ian Horan
599 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:45:14
Once we hit the 40 points safety, in my opinion, we should play every game on the front foot -- "Go out on our shield" as the saying goes. This league benefits a win-one-lose-one mentality as opposed to Moyes's risk-aversion tactics. Take a point but don't lose!!!

Time to get into the 21st Century -- not only our approach to football but a more driven success criteria laid down to the manager and players. I won't mention entertainment as Moyes has no idea... £65 to watch 7 behind the ball and attackers attacking in isolation.

Dave Lynch
600 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:20:35
Fine margins my arse Moyes!

Poor subs when we have players on the bench to freshen up the middle, they were out on their feet ffs.

McNeil is still a waste of a shirt imo.

Mike Gaynes
601 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:33:00
Terrific debate. However, I still think it's entirely academic.

Could TFG change managers? Hypothetically, I guess so.

Will they? No way.

In my opinion, Friedkin won't care a jot about the cups Moyes didn't win 15-20 years ago. He will assess his manager entirely on his performance since taking over a train wreck 15 months ago and putting it back on the tracks. And I think he will be entirely satisfied with his employee's progress and give him the chance to extend it.

Keep in mind also that this owner has had a horrible recent experience with changing managers -- after Roma sacked Mou, the club went through three more gaffers in 16 months before finding their current guy -- and I believe there's no way Friedkin will want to risk similar chaos now.

Our recruiters will be looking for right backs and center backs and strikers and speedy wingers this summer.

Not a manager.

John Collins
602 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:39:12
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/evertons-lack-bravery-cost-derby-33804229

Tells you all you need to know.

Tony Abrahams
603 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:46:43
Hopefully our recruiters do a good job Mike, but if the silent friedkin’s, aren’t aware that things were going to improve the minute the club, got professional owners, then they need someone to educate them about their investment.

We are not Roma, we are fucking Everton.

John Collins
604 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:51:04
https://share.google/rdBXNpdAjKqaOZGiH

There's the boys at a Roma game.

Steve Brown
605 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:52:13
Mike,

This article today speculates that Roma might be thinking of making a managerial change.

Link

John, the Friedkins love visiting Rome. Liverpool however…

John Collins
606 Posted 20/04/2026 at 16:57:07
There were quite a few photos of them at Roma games Steve.

Begs the question,why haven't they been near our games

Mark Steers
607 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:34:13
John collins if I asked to give your season ratings how money points would you give shamless coleman out of 10.

John don't be scared to say what you think.

Remember I'm 66 and seen the best and the worst of Right Backs.

Oh by the way Coleman would be anywhere near the top.

John Collins
608 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:38:11
I'll try not to be scared Mark 😁

He hasnt played, so difficult to rate his season mate

Overall for Everton he's 8 out of 10 for me.

John Collins
609 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:40:45
Read in Michael Ball column in the echo.

Yesterday's ref has not booked a liverpool player in his last 4 games refereeing their games.

Got to be a record that

Ian Bennett
610 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:50:44
5 games now...
Mike Gaynes
611 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:51:37
John #602, I thought that was a typical Echo article that tells you garbage. I'm mean, Michael Ball saying "David Moyes Must Learn from Arne Slot"? Really? That's all we need to know? Oy vey.

And the idea that Moyes should have subbed earlier is not exactly original thinking. I was calling for George at 60 minutes and he came on at 79. That was really poor from Moyes, but I'm not sure what it has to do with bravery.

Steve #605, yep, Gasperini was brought in to move Roma forward (into the CL) and failed. You know, it might just speak to TFG's ambition that they'll sack a manager who can't move them up from 6th.

Moyes has delivered progress, which is why I believe he'll be kept on -- at least until he doesn't. Let's just hope that when TFG eventually does decide it's time to change managers, they'll do a better job of it.

John Collins
612 Posted 20/04/2026 at 17:57:08
Mike, I thought Michael was 100% correct in his summation.

We were timid.

Mark Steers
613 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:05:35
John the answer u where looking for is Zero.

Season before 1.

Season before that 2.

Season before that 3.

You want me to carry on absolute con merchant thats why we have had to play o brien garner young and so on

John Collins
614 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:09:48
Con merchant?

Steady on

Tony Abrahams
615 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:24:00
Stick or twist? Stick If you’re happy with how things are going then you don’t really change it unless it’s forced upon you, (two out of our three subs) but if you think you need to make changes to impact the game or to freshen up your tiring team, (four out of Liverpool’s five subs) then twist.

How do you view progress? Results might have been a bit better, but I think Moyes, made just as much progress, in the last few months of last season, than he has done this season.

He might have signed a few more players but I personally don’t see any improvement in results or the style of the football, since February to May, last season.

Mark Steers
616 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:25:31
Sometimes you have to say it as it is as club captain he has to a duty to his team mates to lead by example sadly he has short changed all of them and his managers for prob 5 seasons .

I don't think thats good john.

John Collins
617 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:28:54
We'll have to agree to disagree on that one Mark.

John Collins
618 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:30:14
Moysey ain't no Chubby Checker Tony 😁
Mark Murphy
619 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:31:32
Mark, did Mrs Steers come back to you after her torrid affair with Seamus?
Tony Abrahams
620 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:32:29
Come on everybody….. Chubby Checker and the fat boys, would have probably had to change their name if they were starting out now John!
John Collins
621 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:33:53
😁 Probably mate.

Its a crazy world we live in.

Tony Abrahams
622 Posted 20/04/2026 at 18:46:09
Watching the motd highlights on my ipad, it’s a fuckin joke what Liverpool get away with.

That coming together would have been a penalty at Anfield, simply because it was a very clumsy challenge, but we didn’t even get a free kick for the initial trip just outside the box.

Van Dyke’s bad foul, sees Pickford getting booked, but the Hungarian, who plays for Liverpool, was allowed to wag his finger into the referee’s face three times after wrestling N’Diaye, to the floor.

Branthwaite who is the more switched on footballer actually checked his run, I just wish O’Brien, had a similar football brain.

I switched it off after that,

Mike Gaynes
623 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:07:23
John #612, I thought the opposite. I thought we were committed and aggressive. Just made a couple of crucial mistakes.
Ian Bennett
624 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:14:43
At the end I sat there in my seat, and it felt like Mcallistair vs Paul Gerrard.
John Collins
625 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:22:35
The camera follows the ball Mike.

The running off the ball in possession was poor.

Very conservative.

Christy Ring
626 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:25:48
John#609 I couldn't believe it when Michael Ball said, Chris Kavanagh hasn't booked a single Liverpool player in four consecutive matches, unbelievable. Didn't Klopp complain about certain referees, and they haven't reffed a redshite game since? Why didn't our club complain about Kavanagh's statt's in Liverpool's games before yesterday, what did we have to lose, and VanDick sweeping the legs of Gueye, was 100% yellow, and he books Pickford for complaining? I also said in an earlier post, Moyes should have brought on a midfielder, as we were been overrun in midfield, which cost us in the end, as Ball mentioned. I still can't understand why Armstrong is now being overlooked, and not good enough for the bench, he's not injured, as Moyes said Grealish is the only player missing. What's the point in having Rohl on the bench, he's hardly had minutes since his best display against Villa?
Mark Steers
627 Posted 20/04/2026 at 19:30:01
Mark it could be worse than that when they announce Moyes contract extension with shamless his no 2 ha ha.

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