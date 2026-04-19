Anjishnu Roy 19/04/2026 41comments  |  Jump to last

The first Merseyside Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium ended on an extremely bitter note for Everton fans. Not only did the Blues lose in the 10th minute of added time, they also lost young defender Jarrad Branthwaite to what seems to be another serious hamstring injury.

The home fixture against Liverpool was only Branthwaite’s 10th Premier League appearance of the season after persistent hamstring issues of late. He even underwent an operation to fix the issue in October and spent a long time on the sidelines.

Branthwaite was seen clutching his right hamstring in the closing stages of the 2-1 loss to Liverpool before being stretchered off the pitch. The centre-back, who was replaced by Michael Keane, covered his face with his shirt to hide his emotions.

When asked whether he’s had any update on Branthwaite at the end of the contest, David Moyes told Sky Sports, “No, but I’m worried but we have not got any results.

"It doesn't look great, it caused problems because we had already made a couple of subs so we were down to our last one. Jarrad was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, I thought he played so well."

 
//

Reader Comments (41)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Edward Rogers
1 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:18:41
Not according to the BBC ratings.

Almost every RS player was miles better than ours????

Phil Roberts
2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:23:56
You think those ratings are by the BBC?

They are a compilation of what people vote.

Jim Bennings
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:30:49
I just hope it's not another 9 months out, knowing this club's luck, it probably will be.

Jarrad is an immensely good football player but there is something definitely not right about these injuries he is getting with the hamstring and it is becoming a massive issue for him.

Neil Lawson
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:30:50
Glad you posted that Edward. Its disgraceful bias. Salah was pretty much anonymous but scores 2 points higher than Dewsbury-Hall. Its appalling.

More importantly is the injury to Branthwaite. He was exceptional but it looks like a recurrence of the same injury. So devastating for him and for us.

I don't believe in any God but just who is control of today's script? The script we all, as embattled blues, feared. Why us so often? What have we done to deserve this pain on a regular basis?

Until Beto had to go off, we were the team most likely. I was really hopeful and not fearful of " that script ". From his departure, the whole dynamic changed.

Barry was appalling. He barely looks like he could make a Sunday league team. He was genuinely awful and needs to go.

Just thankful we no longer have a cat to kick and that I am old enough to just about deal with my disappointment, yet again.

Edward Rogers
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:43:38
Neil, I reckon I could do better than Barry up front, and I'm in my sixties!!

When I used to play Sunday League, I played with and against, much better players than Barry.

Our time will come Neil, it has to.

Jim Bennings
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:45:46
Barry is horrendous, but the worst thing about him is all season he just looks so so half baked, disinterested.

This is not what you can get away with in the Premier League and especially at a club like Everton where we expect a certain standard of hard work to make up for deficiency.

I look at Beto, he's limited, but you can see he gives a fuck, he cares, he wants to succeed at Everton, it's not his fault he isn't great but the heart makes us want to support him.

Barry on the other hand, just looks vacant, the lights are on but there's nobody at home as the saying goes and he's got the work ethic of a sloth.

But Moyes, Moyes must know this hasn't worked at all for a long time. This now predictable swap at the same stage of every game, it was the same thing that happened at Arsenal and Barry's ineptitude at holding onto the ball that night surrendered the possession too cheaply.

It can't be happening again this season, not that there's much left now to go for but going forward, Beto must be the one to stay as backup, Barry for me must leave for both parties own good.

Mike Price
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:17:36
Hopefully it's not catastrophic and he's back for the new season.

Barry is the worst signing I can ever remember. He has to be gone, no matter what the cost to get rid. Maybe we can get a decent fee for Beto and start again.

We've been quite lucky this season, apart from against them, but it's time to move on from Moyes. He's done a great job stabilising us after the fraud that is Sean Dyche, but I can't take more years of his negative football.

Go and get Iraola and give us all something to look forward to.

Peter Molloy
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:20:35
Once again, the player loses the ball after receiving it, then the same player tries a stupid 35-yard shot over the bar amongst other stupid things.

That player is McNeil -- what Moyes expects George to do in 10 minutes is beyond me but that's dithering David.

Frank Fearns
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:27:46
I just don't get the point of Barry. Even more so, I just don't understand why Moyes keeps playing him.

Does he not see how absolutely useless he is or am I missing something? If he plays any more games or is still here next season... I'll give up.

Christy Ring
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:37:33
I just hope it's his other hamstring, he looked the best player on the pitch.

And then you had Barry, who was an embarrassment. I still think he's still sulking.

Raymond Fox
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:40:02
Shame for Branthwaite, but I said a long time ago we should have sold him.

What's he worth now? Not much, I'm afraid.

Paul Hewitt
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:54:04
This will be Branthwaite's 3rd hamstring injury in a short space of time.

I just hope it's not going to be a recurring thing in his career.

Ian Pilkington
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:01:58
Desperately bad luck for Branthwaite. Hopefully he will be back by August.

Also hugely worrying about Beto's injury. Yes, he's limited but he's a hardworking, decent centre-forward and I dread the thought of him being sidelined. Barry is truly awful and I've said before he must be packed off for good at the end of May. A false No 9 (Dewsbury-Hall? Alcaraz?) would be hugely preferable if Beto is absent.

Moyes has I think won just two derbies out of 25. He seemed happy to settle for a draw. Continuing to play the mediocre McNeil, deservedly surplus in January, is completely baffling.

Tony Abrahams
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:06:58
Footballers get injured, some more than others, but if you are going to sell players like Brantwaite, then you're never gonna push on.

The kid is exceptional, he could have cleared the ball just before he got injured, or maybe played it back to his keeper, but if his keeper had been more alert and taken up a better starting position, then I'm not sure Jarrad would have got injured.

When he put his head in the turf, you just knew he'd done his hammy again. So, if I was Everton, I'd take him out and get him prepared properly for next season.

Hard to swallow, we have got some very good young footballers now, but we need a few more and maybe then we might really begin to push on.

Ian Pilkington
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:11:34
Raymond @11,

Our best central defender since Brian Labone and you wished we'd sold him?

What nonsense.

Jim Bennings
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:23:10
Aye, Moyes's derby record is particularly bad, but I think it goes further than Moyes really.

Since Moyes left in 2013 we have won what, 2 derbies out of how many?

Everton Football Club have a truly horrendous Merseyside derby record; Moyes is just a custodian of that.

John Collins
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:35:46
If that's correct, Jim, it's an absolute disgrace.
Raymond Fox
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:10:30
Tony and Ian, I agree when he is fit, I'm not disputing his ability. I said sell him when, at least to me, it seemed the lad is not going to stand up to playing.

It's too late now -- the horse has bolted; it's now common knowledge he is very injury-prone. We should have cut our losses months and months ago.

Micky Norman
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:16:41
Branthwaite was a definite contender for MotM up to the injury. Desperately unlucky for the lad and the club.

With him and Beto still on the pitch, we win that match. The worry is that the team will play in flip-flops from now till the end of the season.

Jim Bennings
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:27:19
John @17

Unfortunately, it's correct, yes.

Our only 2 Merseyside derby wins since Moyes departed in 2013 are under Ancelotti in the Covid season at Anfield, February 2021, and the 2-0 one under Dyche April 2024.

That's it.

Tony Abrahams
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:29:01
I loved Garner's energy and commitment.

I think Ndiaye had a very good game, along with Dewsbury-Hall, until Ndiaye swapped flanks, but overall I thought that Branthwaite was probably the best player on the pitch.

Brendan McLaughlin
22 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:35:02
Seriously John #17

You didn't know that?

Just how many match tickets have you given away?

Ian Bennett
23 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:35:16
The opener is a catalogue of errors. Terrible pass by McNeil, Branthwaite out of position, Mykolenko not covering.

A great pass, don't get me wrong, I think it is a poor goal to be cut that open on a diagonal with 20 players in a half.

Missed Beto on attacking the ball for the winner. Again, error or error.

We beat ourselves.

Shaun Parker
24 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:37:50
Everton were excellent today, by far and away the best team on the pitch.

I just don't get the noise around Moyes. He has absolutely turned Everton from a club fighting consistently against relegation into a team pushing to grab European football. And in a short space of time.

For what it's worth, we should be not even thinking Champions League football as we are nowhere near ready for that.

I am for one happy the direction we are going, albeit pissed off at the luck we have in derbies.

John Pickles
25 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:33:47
Different ground, same derby luck.

We lose our best defender, probably for the season, and suffer a loss in the last seconds of the match, again.

Christy Ring
26 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:37:36
Raymond, as an Everton fan, embarrassing.

Branthwaite is a class act.

Josh Horne
27 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:34:59
Labone was before my time, Jarrad's good but centre-backs at Everton have regularly been excellent. I don't think he's the best I've seen.

However, we need to look after him and recruit on the assumption of his injury troubles continuing to be a problem. It's a squad game, and ours needs to be better.

Paul Hewitt
28 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:45:59
Shaun @24. I agree about Moyes.

But some fans have very short memories.

Paul Murray
29 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:53:46
Jarrad Branthwaite will be missed big time. We need to invest wisely in a medical fitness expert who can hopefully solve these hamstring issues. It's worth the investment for our Rolls-Royce.

He's by no means the finished article but he's a huge player for us. Without him, the back four is limited. Get well soon, Jarrad... hopefully see you fighting fit in August.
Edward Rogers
30 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:51:26
Josh @ 27

Just out of interest, and I'm by no means disrespecting your opinion, but, who do you reckon is the best centre half you've seen at Everton since the mid seventies?

Raymond Fox
31 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:57:36
Christy, I know he is a class act when he's fit, but there lies the problem, when is he fit play?

Si Cooper
32 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:01:01
Raymond, what are your medical credentials?

Do you absolutely know his injury problems are unsolveable?

If you don’t then you are simply advocating getting rid of a player who we could build a truly competitive team around because you are spooked by his injury history.

Do the names Paul McGrath and Ledley King mean anything to you.

I want EFC to keep hold of their valuable assets until they are sure they are no longer assets, not jettison them when they may just be going through a rough patch.

Dave Williams
33 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:21:17
Shaun#24 very sensible. They have a better squad than us but we are getting there. Remove Salah and VVD from theirs and we are getting closer. Moyes can’t be blamed- last minute goals happen and whilst it’s hard to take there’s no point in looking back at what happened in Moyes first spell. We were unlucky and now have the makings of a good side. To say that Moyes has to go is laughable- he’s done incredibly well albeit some transfers have been poor( down to Moyes or someone else?). The summer window has to be much better as the gap between us and the rest( City apart) is capable of being closed.
Jim Bennings
34 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:47:12
Rather than actually cursing Branthwaite for being injured maybe we need to start asking if our medical team is good enough or not?

This is starting to look very similar to the Dominic Calvert-Lewin situation all over again, hamstring issues remaining a problem, and ongoing yet DCL has gone to Leeds and stayed relatively injury free this season.

Tony Abrahams
35 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:52:31
Don't blame Moyes for the bad things, just praise him for the good things.

Ndiaye was very good, imagine Salah playing in front of Jake O'Brien? Or imagine Ndiaye being allowed to conserve his energy, like Salah?

They made subs because the game lasted 100 minutes; we made subs out of necessity.

A win would have been great but that is the most average Liverpool team I've seen since Brendan Rodgers; that might have even given some of us a false sense of security.

I want more and genuinely believe that, if we get the right people, then Everton are ready to take off again, after all these fucking years…

Paul Murray
36 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:11:37
Si.

Ledley King and Paul McGrath... wow! What players they were! And no training -- just play and rest; absolute beasts and legends, them two.

Somebody mentioned best the centre-backs to play for Everton since the 1970s... well, I was lucky enough to see some great centre-backs over these years. For me, Kevin Ratcliffe was the best and I'd put Phil Jagielka up there too.

Jarrad Branthwaite is nowhere near that level yet. Another centre-back, but at the end of his career really and past his best but a great centre-back: Richard Gough.

Raymond Fox
37 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:09:12
Just my opinion, Simon, the lad's a top player but he won't be first or the last to have his future ruined because he is injury-prone. It's muscle problems I'm talking about, broken legs and the like can happen to any player but, when you get repeated muscle injuries, it's much more serious.

Lets get it right, I wouldn't have sold him for the crown jewels if he had a normal injury record, but he hasn't. I was jumped on when I said months ago they should offload him while he is still valuable. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions that you don't want to take.

I don't want to be proved right, but unfortunately I think I will be.

Dave Abrahams
38 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:42:30
Paul (36) I think Branthwaite’s potential will dwarf Jagielka’s ability, Radcliffe’s speed made him a very good centre half, Jarod is a much better footballer than both of them, imo, injury is the only thing that will stop him getting to the very top, unfortunately that is a very big worry.

Richard Gough was here for two seasons on the best wages of his career, according to himself, he was brilliant that first season but never played many games the second season.

Si Cooper
39 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:26:41
Raymond, why not try to consider potential facts that are contrary to your current opinion?

The lad is still not 24 and there are players who grow out of ‘developmental' injuries. He is still being treated as if he is one of that category and so could have a recurrence at any point until he does eventually ‘grow out of it'.

Even if he is less fortunate than that, he could become a player like King or McGrath, who adopts a regime that allows them to have long and productive careers at the highest level, or some medical improvement in the near future could see an operation sort him out permanently.

Bottom line is you (we) don't know what the future holds for Jarrad Branthwaite and your constant ‘worst case scenario' opinion on the subject is tiresome. Do you expect some sort of ‘accolade' as best ‘predictor'?

Personally, I think his obvious upset yesterday could be simple frustration at something coming back when he thought it was behind him. Or it could be as much to do with the fact that the timing of this injury has probably scuppered any hope he had of making this year's World Cup (he may have recently received some positive news on his likely inclusion).

Similarly, being stretchered off was probably his best option for minimising the injury and so gaining time on the recuperation stage, and isn't necessarily a good indication of how bad the injury is.

John Williams
40 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:08:19
I think Everton will need to buy a very good centre-back this summer.

It's sad about Branthwaite, but count the number of games he has played in these last two seasons... not many. Hamstrings tend to be reoccurring, often with players who have pace.

People have discussed John Stones, but he is similar to Branthwaite with hamstring problems, the same finished Michael Owen.

We are not going to get a fee for Jarrad until he is well and truly fit... but that may not be ever.

As I said, it's sad for the player.

John Collins
41 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:10:40
23-year-old kid written off.

Same kid will develop into the best centre-back in the Premier League for me.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb