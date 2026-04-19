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David Moyes “worried about” Jarrad Branthwaite after Merseyside Derby
The first Merseyside Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium ended on an extremely bitter note for Everton fans. Not only did the Blues lose in the 10th minute of added time, they also lost young defender Jarrad Branthwaite to what seems to be another serious hamstring injury.
The home fixture against Liverpool was only Branthwaite’s 10th Premier League appearance of the season after persistent hamstring issues of late. He even underwent an operation to fix the issue in October and spent a long time on the sidelines.
Branthwaite was seen clutching his right hamstring in the closing stages of the 2-1 loss to Liverpool before being stretchered off the pitch. The centre-back, who was replaced by Michael Keane, covered his face with his shirt to hide his emotions.
When asked whether he’s had any update on Branthwaite at the end of the contest, David Moyes told Sky Sports, “No, but I’m worried but we have not got any results.
"It doesn't look great, it caused problems because we had already made a couple of subs so we were down to our last one. Jarrad was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, I thought he played so well."
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Reader Comments (41)
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2 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:23:56
They are a compilation of what people vote.
3 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:30:49
Jarrad is an immensely good football player but there is something definitely not right about these injuries he is getting with the hamstring and it is becoming a massive issue for him.
4 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:30:50
More importantly is the injury to Branthwaite. He was exceptional but it looks like a recurrence of the same injury. So devastating for him and for us.
I don't believe in any God but just who is control of today's script? The script we all, as embattled blues, feared. Why us so often? What have we done to deserve this pain on a regular basis?
Until Beto had to go off, we were the team most likely. I was really hopeful and not fearful of " that script ". From his departure, the whole dynamic changed.
Barry was appalling. He barely looks like he could make a Sunday league team. He was genuinely awful and needs to go.
Just thankful we no longer have a cat to kick and that I am old enough to just about deal with my disappointment, yet again.
5 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:43:38
When I used to play Sunday League, I played with and against, much better players than Barry.
Our time will come Neil, it has to.
6 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:45:46
This is not what you can get away with in the Premier League and especially at a club like Everton where we expect a certain standard of hard work to make up for deficiency.
I look at Beto, he's limited, but you can see he gives a fuck, he cares, he wants to succeed at Everton, it's not his fault he isn't great but the heart makes us want to support him.
Barry on the other hand, just looks vacant, the lights are on but there's nobody at home as the saying goes and he's got the work ethic of a sloth.
But Moyes, Moyes must know this hasn't worked at all for a long time. This now predictable swap at the same stage of every game, it was the same thing that happened at Arsenal and Barry's ineptitude at holding onto the ball that night surrendered the possession too cheaply.
It can't be happening again this season, not that there's much left now to go for but going forward, Beto must be the one to stay as backup, Barry for me must leave for both parties own good.
7 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:17:36
Barry is the worst signing I can ever remember. He has to be gone, no matter what the cost to get rid. Maybe we can get a decent fee for Beto and start again.
We've been quite lucky this season, apart from against them, but it's time to move on from Moyes. He's done a great job stabilising us after the fraud that is Sean Dyche, but I can't take more years of his negative football.
Go and get Iraola and give us all something to look forward to.
8 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:20:35
That player is McNeil -- what Moyes expects George to do in 10 minutes is beyond me but that's dithering David.
9 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:27:46
Does he not see how absolutely useless he is or am I missing something? If he plays any more games or is still here next season... I'll give up.
10 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:37:33
And then you had Barry, who was an embarrassment. I still think he's still sulking.
11 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:40:02
What's he worth now? Not much, I'm afraid.
12 Posted 19/04/2026 at 18:54:04
I just hope it's not going to be a recurring thing in his career.
13 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:01:58
Also hugely worrying about Beto's injury. Yes, he's limited but he's a hardworking, decent centre-forward and I dread the thought of him being sidelined. Barry is truly awful and I've said before he must be packed off for good at the end of May. A false No 9 (Dewsbury-Hall? Alcaraz?) would be hugely preferable if Beto is absent.
Moyes has I think won just two derbies out of 25. He seemed happy to settle for a draw. Continuing to play the mediocre McNeil, deservedly surplus in January, is completely baffling.
14 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:06:58
The kid is exceptional, he could have cleared the ball just before he got injured, or maybe played it back to his keeper, but if his keeper had been more alert and taken up a better starting position, then I'm not sure Jarrad would have got injured.
When he put his head in the turf, you just knew he'd done his hammy again. So, if I was Everton, I'd take him out and get him prepared properly for next season.
Hard to swallow, we have got some very good young footballers now, but we need a few more and maybe then we might really begin to push on.
15 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:11:34
Our best central defender since Brian Labone and you wished we'd sold him?
What nonsense.
16 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:23:10
Since Moyes left in 2013 we have won what, 2 derbies out of how many?
Everton Football Club have a truly horrendous Merseyside derby record; Moyes is just a custodian of that.
17 Posted 19/04/2026 at 19:35:46
18 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:10:30
It's too late now -- the horse has bolted; it's now common knowledge he is very injury-prone. We should have cut our losses months and months ago.
19 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:16:41
With him and Beto still on the pitch, we win that match. The worry is that the team will play in flip-flops from now till the end of the season.
20 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:27:19
Unfortunately, it's correct, yes.
Our only 2 Merseyside derby wins since Moyes departed in 2013 are under Ancelotti in the Covid season at Anfield, February 2021, and the 2-0 one under Dyche April 2024.
That's it.
21 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:29:01
I think Ndiaye had a very good game, along with Dewsbury-Hall, until Ndiaye swapped flanks, but overall I thought that Branthwaite was probably the best player on the pitch.
22 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:35:02
You didn't know that?
Just how many match tickets have you given away?
23 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:35:16
A great pass, don't get me wrong, I think it is a poor goal to be cut that open on a diagonal with 20 players in a half.
Missed Beto on attacking the ball for the winner. Again, error or error.
We beat ourselves.
24 Posted 19/04/2026 at 20:37:50
I just don't get the noise around Moyes. He has absolutely turned Everton from a club fighting consistently against relegation into a team pushing to grab European football. And in a short space of time.
For what it's worth, we should be not even thinking Champions League football as we are nowhere near ready for that.
I am for one happy the direction we are going, albeit pissed off at the luck we have in derbies.
25 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:33:47
We lose our best defender, probably for the season, and suffer a loss in the last seconds of the match, again.
26 Posted 19/04/2026 at 21:37:36
Branthwaite is a class act.
27 Posted 19/04/2026 at 22:34:59
However, we need to look after him and recruit on the assumption of his injury troubles continuing to be a problem. It's a squad game, and ours needs to be better.
28 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:45:59
But some fans have very short memories.
29 Posted 20/04/2026 at 06:53:46
He's by no means the finished article but he's a huge player for us. Without him, the back four is limited. Get well soon, Jarrad... hopefully see you fighting fit in August.
30 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:51:26
Just out of interest, and I'm by no means disrespecting your opinion, but, who do you reckon is the best centre half you've seen at Everton since the mid seventies?
31 Posted 20/04/2026 at 08:57:36
32 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:01:01
Do you absolutely know his injury problems are unsolveable?
If you don’t then you are simply advocating getting rid of a player who we could build a truly competitive team around because you are spooked by his injury history.
Do the names Paul McGrath and Ledley King mean anything to you.
I want EFC to keep hold of their valuable assets until they are sure they are no longer assets, not jettison them when they may just be going through a rough patch.
33 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:21:17
34 Posted 20/04/2026 at 10:47:12
This is starting to look very similar to the Dominic Calvert-Lewin situation all over again, hamstring issues remaining a problem, and ongoing yet DCL has gone to Leeds and stayed relatively injury free this season.
35 Posted 20/04/2026 at 11:52:31
Ndiaye was very good, imagine Salah playing in front of Jake O'Brien? Or imagine Ndiaye being allowed to conserve his energy, like Salah?
They made subs because the game lasted 100 minutes; we made subs out of necessity.
A win would have been great but that is the most average Liverpool team I've seen since Brendan Rodgers; that might have even given some of us a false sense of security.
I want more and genuinely believe that, if we get the right people, then Everton are ready to take off again, after all these fucking years…
36 Posted 20/04/2026 at 12:11:37
Ledley King and Paul McGrath... wow! What players they were! And no training -- just play and rest; absolute beasts and legends, them two.
Somebody mentioned best the centre-backs to play for Everton since the 1970s... well, I was lucky enough to see some great centre-backs over these years. For me, Kevin Ratcliffe was the best and I'd put Phil Jagielka up there too.
Jarrad Branthwaite is nowhere near that level yet. Another centre-back, but at the end of his career really and past his best but a great centre-back: Richard Gough.
37 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:09:12
Lets get it right, I wouldn't have sold him for the crown jewels if he had a normal injury record, but he hasn't. I was jumped on when I said months ago they should offload him while he is still valuable. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions that you don't want to take.
I don't want to be proved right, but unfortunately I think I will be.
38 Posted 20/04/2026 at 13:42:30
Richard Gough was here for two seasons on the best wages of his career, according to himself, he was brilliant that first season but never played many games the second season.
39 Posted 20/04/2026 at 14:26:41
The lad is still not 24 and there are players who grow out of ‘developmental' injuries. He is still being treated as if he is one of that category and so could have a recurrence at any point until he does eventually ‘grow out of it'.
Even if he is less fortunate than that, he could become a player like King or McGrath, who adopts a regime that allows them to have long and productive careers at the highest level, or some medical improvement in the near future could see an operation sort him out permanently.
Bottom line is you (we) don't know what the future holds for Jarrad Branthwaite and your constant ‘worst case scenario' opinion on the subject is tiresome. Do you expect some sort of ‘accolade' as best ‘predictor'?
Personally, I think his obvious upset yesterday could be simple frustration at something coming back when he thought it was behind him. Or it could be as much to do with the fact that the timing of this injury has probably scuppered any hope he had of making this year's World Cup (he may have recently received some positive news on his likely inclusion).
Similarly, being stretchered off was probably his best option for minimising the injury and so gaining time on the recuperation stage, and isn't necessarily a good indication of how bad the injury is.
40 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:08:19
It's sad about Branthwaite, but count the number of games he has played in these last two seasons... not many. Hamstrings tend to be reoccurring, often with players who have pace.
People have discussed John Stones, but he is similar to Branthwaite with hamstring problems, the same finished Michael Owen.
We are not going to get a fee for Jarrad until he is well and truly fit... but that may not be ever.
As I said, it's sad for the player.
41 Posted 20/04/2026 at 15:10:40
Same kid will develop into the best centre-back in the Premier League for me.
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1 Posted 19/04/2026 at 17:18:41
Almost every RS player was miles better than ours????