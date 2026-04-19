19/04/2026





The first Merseyside Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium ended on an extremely bitter note for Everton fans. Not only did the Blues lose in the 10th minute of added time, they also lost young defender Jarrad Branthwaite to what seems to be another serious hamstring injury.

The home fixture against Liverpool was only Branthwaite’s 10th Premier League appearance of the season after persistent hamstring issues of late. He even underwent an operation to fix the issue in October and spent a long time on the sidelines.

Branthwaite was seen clutching his right hamstring in the closing stages of the 2-1 loss to Liverpool before being stretchered off the pitch. The centre-back, who was replaced by Michael Keane, covered his face with his shirt to hide his emotions.

When asked whether he’s had any update on Branthwaite at the end of the contest, David Moyes told Sky Sports, “No, but I’m worried but we have not got any results.

"It doesn't look great, it caused problems because we had already made a couple of subs so we were down to our last one. Jarrad was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, I thought he played so well."

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