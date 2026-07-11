11/07/2026





Tonight's another massive night for England at the 2026 World Cup:

Saturday 11 July 2026

22:00 England vs Norway - ITV 1

England face Norway in the third quarter-final on Saturday evening, in Miami. The Three Lions handled the heat of the Azteca Stadium to beat Mexico in the last round, despite Jarell Quansah's red card.

Up next are a Norway side fresh from beating Brazil, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals. The Manchester City forward has seven goals at this summer's tournament to date.

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