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The 2026 World Cup — 3rd Quarter-Final
Tonight's another massive night for England at the 2026 World Cup:
Saturday 11 July 2026
22:00 England vs Norway - ITV 1
England face Norway in the third quarter-final on Saturday evening, in Miami. The Three Lions handled the heat of the Azteca Stadium to beat Mexico in the last round, despite Jarell Quansah's red card.
Up next are a Norway side fresh from beating Brazil, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals. The Manchester City forward has seven goals at this summer's tournament to date.
Reader Comments (2)
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2 Posted 11/07/2026 at 18:13:58
More quality in the English side, so it's theirs to lose.
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1 Posted 11/07/2026 at 17:52:40
I venture to say their best chance is extra time and penalties.
However, their defensive work has been poor at times and with Haaland sniffing around that can be a problem.
They showed a lot of grit at the Azteca after Quansah's craziness, especially Bellingham, who finally put in a good shift.
Norway are a good outfit, probably the best they have ever been, so it's vitally important everyone is on top of their game to help advance to the semis.