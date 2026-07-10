10/07/2026





Friday 10 July 2026

20:00 Spain vs Belgium - BBC One

Spain take on Belgium on Friday evening, as the European Champions look to add the World Cup to their Euro 2024 triumph.

La Roja are yet to concede a goal at the 2026 tournament, after snatching a late win against Portugal in the previous round. Belgium eliminated co-hosts USA in emphatic fashion, with ex-Everton forward Romelu Lukaku on target.

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