24/07/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Being part of a multi-club ownership model was always going to take some time to get used to for Evertonians.

It’s different for a team like Manchester City, who are, without doubt, the top of the tree at The City Football Group.

But when it comes to TFG, Everton and Roma are, arguably, clubs of similar stature.

Roma have certainly had more recent success, and they have won a trophy under TFG, winning the Conference League in 2021-22. They finished in the Champions League places in Serie A last season, too.

And much of their qualification for Europe’s elite club competition owed to the fact that, in January, the people in charge at Roma were brave and decisive in the transfer market.

Donyell Malen arrived on loan from Aston Villa, with an obligation to make the move permanent. Malen went on to score 13 league goals and propel Roma into the top four. That was 5 more goals than anyone else managed in that time in Serie A.

Gian Piero Gasperini — an extremely demanding, older coach, a bit like David Moyes — urged TFG to be more present, and it seems they listened. Claudio Ranieri was dismissed from his director role, and Ryan Friedkin was on the ground in the Italian capital for much of the back half of the season.

TFG want their two flagship clubs to be run separately, and “locally”, as Everton CEO Angus Kinnear has put it.

But it is hard not to look at the drive Roma are showing, albeit from a stronger position when it comes to having Champions League football to offer, and wonder why that is not seemingly being replicated as much at Everton. Or at least, there’s not yet evidence of it.

That being said, it has hardly been plain sailing for Roma.

For much of the past two weeks, they had been in talks with West Ham over a move for Crysencio Summerville. The winger had impressed last season and then again at the World Cup. Roma made several offers and seemed close to striking an agreement at around the €55M (£45M) mark. A reasonable fee, especially in this market.

Then, out of the blue, Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League rushed in and agreed a £60M deal with West Ham, and Summerville has chosen the riches of the Middle East over the history and culture of the Italian capital.

Roma also reportedly missed out on Mason Greenwood — albeit, the fact TFG were willing to consider a move for him perhaps tells its own story — and as it stands, they have not had any incomings this summer, beyond Malen’s move being made permanent.

It has not been for a lack of trying, but like Everton, it seems there are some “failures in some departments” — a phrase Moyes coined last summer amid his frustration at a lack of movement in the market.

Roma also need to sell. Manu Koné, a top-class midfielder — as he proved at the World Cup with France — is their big asset and is expected to leave. There has been interest from Manchester United as well as big teams across the continent and, yes, Saudi Arabia.

I was going to write this is where Roma’s situation differs from that of Everton’s but, I can’t really be sure anymore. Because really, what are Everton waiting for on some of their targets? The ideal player, at the ideal age and at the ideal price, to fall out of the sky? It doesn’t work that way.

And while I am sure that significant work is under way, patience is wearing thin among the fanbase and one can’t help but wonder if Everton, too, need to sell before they buy.

I will stress, clubs must be used to selling and they must be good at it. If an offer comes in for Ilimian Ndiaye, and it starts with a £7, then I’d be open to it. You have to be.

But are Everton waiting for that offer for one of their better players to come in before they commit more money on outgoings? That just can’t be the case. We’ve had far too much of that in recent years. There are other players that need to be moved on and should be getting actively pushed towards an exit (respectfully, of course) in order to create funds.

It seems it could be that way at Roma. That they can’t go the extra mile for a player like Summerville because they need to sell first. Even with the Champions League income to follow later this year.

Questions will no doubt be asked of TFG by fans of both clubs — it is getting well into the window now; there is just over five weeks of it left. As it stands, both fanbases won’t be happy.

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