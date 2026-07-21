21/07/2026

Everton U21s forward George Morgan has rejoined French side AS Cannes on loan for the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 19-year-old Welsh youth international spent the second half of last season with the Côte d'Azur club, making 12 appearances and scoring twice —including a goal on his debut — as Cannes successfully secured promotion to Ligue 3.

Morgan had previously caught the eye at Finch Farm during the 2024-25 season, where he bagged an impressive 7 goals in 13 games for Everton’s Under-18s. His trajectory was rewarded back in January when he put pen to paper on a new long-term deal keeping him tied to the Blues until June 2028.

The young striker had featured in Paul Tait’s U21 squad during their recent pre-season training camp in Scotland, even setting up a goal in the Blues' opening friendly against Oldham Athletic. However, Everton management have decided that another full season of senior football in France represents the best next step for his ongoing development.

Morgan got a taste of real, competitive men's football in France last season and clearly made a decent impression. With a fresh contract signed through 2028, a full season starting in Ligue 3 should give him the minutes and physical test he needs, so it will be interesting to see if he can progress beyond this level.

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