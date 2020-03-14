Opinion

Unchartered waters and difficult decisions

The Premier League has pencilled in a resumption of action for the first week of April but the feeling is that that is optimistic. The question that will be pondered anxiously between now and then is what happens next?

It’s strange to think as we sit here in the wake of the whirlwind events of this past week that Everton might not kick a ball in anger again until August. No one knows, of course; the more dire prognostications suggest that the three weeks’ buffer that the Premier League has bought itself by suspending matches until the first week of April won’t be enough. The prediction is that the forced halt of professional football will need to be extended, perhaps well into May as novel coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.

At the time of writing, the official count of those who have tested positive for the virus in the United Kingdom stands at 798. That’s around 400 more than was the case a couple of days ago but it represents just 0.0012% of the population. There is, of course, no way to know exactly how many people are walking around with the virus and, because of that, no remotely accurate way to know what the mortality rate of COVID-19, the illness caused by this particular SARS virus, might be in the British Isles.

China has experienced over 3,000 deaths from around 80,000 reported cases and social media timelines are full of messages from residents of Italy, where the number of fatalities has passed 1,000 from 15,000-plus officials cases, urging other countries not to be complacent about the risks from COVID-19. Which is why major sport organisations across Europe and the football leagues in England have acted out of an abundance of caution to cancel or suspend leagues and events ahead of an anticipated mandate from the Government.

The Premier League in England, of course, did everything it could to keep its schedule of matches intact, even if that entailed the deeply unpalatable solution of playing them in empty stadiums just to ensure that the season was completed and that they avoided significant penalties, particularly with regard to their overseas broadcast contracts, triggered by their failure to fulfil the mandated number of televised games. Being the biggest beast on that particular landscape means that the Premier League has the most to lose from a cancelled season.

Of course, while we sit here like an island nation under a tsunami warning but unsure of whether the incoming surge will be a ripple or a tidal wave, the question that will be pondered anxiously between now and the 4th of April is what happens next?

Uefa honchos will meet with stakeholders via videoconference on Tuesday chiefly to discuss the fate of the European Championships. Should they agree to postponing it until 2021 — that the tournament will be spread out across 12 different venues in as many nations might end up being a huge slice of serendipity to come from Michel Platini’s original proposal as it will minimise the disruption to preparations that would be suffered by a single host nation — it would give Europe’s leagues the breathing room they would need to extend their seasons into the summer.

Again, that might not be enough; while the contractual implications of going beyond the 30th June deadlines on so many contracts could be worked out through special dispensation, everything depends on when the virus contagion peaks on the Continent and in the UK. Some experts say we might not be on the back side of the curve until June. In that case, there might not be enough time to play the rest of the scheduled 2019-20 games before season 2021-20 starts being impacted.

All of this has led to the argument being put forth that the Football Association and the Premier League should simply cancel the season altogether if matches do not resume in April. How that is handled will involve no small amount of controversy, though. The prevailing proposal, one outlined in The Telegraph, would be to declare the season over with the current standings regarded as final.

There are number of issues with this, of course — not all teams have faced each other home and away so there are inherent disadvantages to some clubs — and they could spark a slew of legal challenges. It would hand Liverpool the league title but it would also deny a host of clubs, not least an ascendent Manchester United, the chance of qualifying for the Champions League (Manchester City’s ongoing legal fight with Uefa notwithstanding) or the Europa League. It would also relegate Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City based on the current table, unless it was agreed that there would be no relegation. As it is explained in the Telegraph article, the proposal would see the Premier League retain its current 20 clubs and the top two in the EFL Championship promoted as usual but then next season the bottom five would go down, a notion that would be particularly uncomfortable to the teams most likely to finish in the bottom half and one which would probably see the League Cup scrapped for a season to make room in the calendar.

The cleanest solution, of course, would be to void the 2019-20 season altogether and start afresh in August. Lord knows it’s been a mess from start to partial finish with the failed Video Assistant Referee experiment and there would be few outside of Anfield who would feel aggrieved. Keep the Premier League as it is with the same 20 teams, same European qualifiers and perhaps even kick off with the same schedule for 2020-21.

That would be tough on Everton, of course, given that we were handed those two gruelling four-game sequences against “big six” opposition in December and March, but it would be the fairest way of going about it without significantly complicating the relegation picture, the divvying up of European places and muddying the format for next season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb