Coronavirus forces Premier League to suspend games for 3 weeks

Friday, 13 March, 2020 46comments  |  Jump to last
Everton player in self-isolation

Monday's Merseyside derby is off, Finch Farm is closed and English football has been suspended following the shutdown of professional football until 4th April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken just hours following a statement by the Premier League that this weekend's programme of matches was set to go ahead despite the spread of the coronavirus and the fact that the rest of Europe's major leagues had either been suspended or were scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors.

The situation quickly changed when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for the virus and both squads went into lockdown, prompting an emergency meeting of the Premier League and EFL.

In addition, Everton have closed Goodison Park, Finch Farm and their headquarters at the Royal Liver Building after an un-named player went into self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms suggestive of coronavirus or influenza.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days," a statement read.

"In line with Government guidelines no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the Club's USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all Club sites until further notice."

Meanwhile, the Premier League's statement on the suspension of matches until 3rd April, with fixtures set to resume the next day, read as follows:

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters added:

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The suspension of all Premier League, EFL and top-level women's football in England means the forthcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for 27 March and 31 March respectively, have also been shelved.

 

Jim Bennings
1 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:40:28
I can’t see how they finish this season really though!?

We’ve already got a match to be rearranged with Norwich that was called off, then Norwich will have to play a rearrangement of their FA Cup quarter final, it just goes on doesn’t it?

I still can’t see how they finish the season at this rate.

Tony Everan
2 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:41:17
Considering the peak of cases is forecast to be mid May, that's it for this season.

No chance of it recommencing.

Brent Stephens
3 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:58:15
BBC "Matches in the Championship, League One and League Two have been called off until 3 April."
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:03:57
And Sky saying 3rd April date also applies to the EPL.

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest".

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
5 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:16:05
PL statement.

The Premier League says it intends to return on 4 April, "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".

In a statement the Premier League said: "Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."

Sensible stuff.

Jim Wilson
6 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:31:07
This season should be null and void without any shadow of a doubt. Restart a new season in August. No ifs no buts.
Simon Smith
7 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:33:33
According to Sky, we have someone or some players with coronavirus. They haven't stated who. Makes sense with us playing Arsenal not that long ago...
Tony Abrahams
8 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:35:51
More sensible than the Prime Minister, and his experts last night. If your over 70 don't go on a cruise... Incredible.

I'm glad people are waking up to how bad this could be for so many people in society, it's gonna be boring without the football, so I'm now going for my last pint because I'm expecting life to start slowing right down completely.

Liam Reilly
9 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:36:37
According to the Mail Online (not the most reputable source I know): "Three Leicester players are being tested and Everton's squad in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms of the virus."

Wonder if one of them is Pickford; about the only thing he's caught this season.

Just kidding - hope all the players and staff are well.

Simon Smith
10 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:38:45
Make it 2 pints Tony, one is never enough. Enjoy.
Kieran Kinsella
11 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:44:19
Liam

LMAO

Rob Halligan
12 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:48:53
Let's assume that Man City go all the way in the FA Cup and Champions League. They could have a maximum 19 games to play, though I've heard all future European rounds could be one-off games. Still, they could have a maximum of 17 games to play. Even at 2games per week they would be looking at finishing their season mid - late June. This isn't going to happen, so just scrap the season now.
John Raftery
13 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:53:43
It seems highly unlikely a decision could be made to resume the season on 4th April. The thinking seems to be to complete the season in the summer to allow next season to commence as normal in August with Euro 2020 postponed for a year. That is based on the spread of the virus peaking in 12 - 14 weeks, which is hardly a safe and stable assumption at present.
Dale Rose
14 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:59:17
Can't see anything going on until next season now. The only way really.

I feel so wretched and sad about our friends in Mordor however. That's Karma you bastards .

To all Evertonians and older fans and their families take care one and all.

Michael Lynch
15 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:06:08
I reckon we'll miss a few rounds of games, then they'll start playing them on an ad hoc basis, depending on each club's situation with the virus, possibly behind closed doors. Probably won't be enough to settle relegation/promotion battles so that might go to some kind of play off in May/June, but sadly it should give the Shite the chance to win the title as they only need City to fail to win one more game really.

Europa and CL might not even get finished, or the FA Cup for that matter.

I'm assuming we season ticket holders will get credit for next season, possibly for cup games if the club are mean about it, or they'll give us a pint and a giant twix bar each.

If our government's advisors are right, the idea is to spread this epidemic over as long a period as possible to avoid melt down in the NHS while getting the majority of young and healthy people infected and immune. Essentially, this is like any other coronavirus (flu etc), the real difference being that nobody has immunity to this one yet and so it spreads quicker and more widely than the usual seasonal flu. Plus it seems to cause a higher rate of serious illness.

Anyway, I'm not going to the pub for a while, I'll be cracking open a bottle at home instead. After I've washed my hands of course.

Tom Bowers
16 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:07:09
Just when RS were hitting a bad run, but none of the chasing group deserve anything even if RS lost all remaining games which of course wouldn't have happened.

On possible godsend is that the Blues wouldn't have had to face a possible backlash after the Athletico game although Everton would have been like lambs to the slaughter anyway after the dreadful performance at Chelski.

Pat Kelly
17 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:09:03
Everton were well ahead of the rest as usual and wrote the season off at Christmas. Stay safe everyone and hope we all make it.
Steve Brown
18 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:23:00
Living in a country which had the secondest highest number of cases through January and February after China, from experience it will take 3 months to stabilise the outbreak in the UK. All major events were stopped and remain stopped for the foreseeable future.
Sam Barrett
19 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:28:08
Watch the beloved kopites (Klopp included) reveal their true colours over the next few weeks. Will be very entertaining.
Kieran Kinsella
20 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:32:45
Maybe they’ll restart this one and realign the seasons so there’s a Preseason break for winter 2022 for the World Cup?
Alan McGuffog
21 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:33:11
And to think loads of people were saying our midfield were too slow to catch a cold. Happy now ?
Chris Williams
22 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:33:30
Neville Southall comment last weekend

Wear gloves. When I wore them I caught fuck all

John Boon
23 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:38:26
On the earlier article I had posted that I had cancelled a long awaited return to Liverpool with my son and son in law in order to see the Derby. WOW ! that was a very close call made just ten hours before the flight. Disappointed but I was fully refunded and hope to do the same trip in August for next season.

I was hoping to meet up with John McFarlane and possibly some other TW's to celebrate a win and also my son's 50th Birthday. "Instant Karma" if those other bunch do not get the Prem Title. Many thanks to all those who posted their sympathies. We will be back.

John Boon
Jim Bennings
25 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:46:19
If the season is over at least we won’t have to lose anymore bloody away games lol
Brent Stephens
26 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:47:07
John, glad you were refunded! Well done.
John Chambers
27 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:57:54
Not sure who at the PL/FA can think April 3 is realistic. We are being told C19 won’t peak till June. You’ve then got to give players a “pre-season” if they haven’t been able to train for several weeks. I think we’ll be lucky to be in a position to start next season
Kieran Kinsella
28 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:00:53
John 27

I imagine (hope) they’re just buying time while they figure out how to deal with promotion/relegation, sponsors wanting money back for games not played, FL clubs becoming insolvent due to lost gate receipts etc

Kieran Kinsella
29 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:02:21
Jim Bennings

For once we can enjoy a derby weekend

John Keating
30 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:03:40
I think they should just cancel everything, as if this season never happened ( like Silva being here)
See where we are in the Summer and start everything off from fresh.
Obviously there will be no European football until after next season.
No doubt there would be a lot of aggro just cancelling this season but firstly we have to think of people, secondly footy without spectators is nonsense.

Ensuring Clubs remain sort of solvent will need looking at especially lower league Clubs.

Michael O'Malley
31 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:10:37
And will sky refund customers for cancelled games
Martin Nicholls
32 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:12:45
RS can have no complaints if a line was drawn under this season now. While the majority of fans didn't want a winter break, Klopp was one of the most outspoken lobbyists in favour of it - had it not been for that break, they might well have won PL by now! In future Klippetty, be careful what you wish for!!
Andy Duff
33 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:12:50
The issue with postponing until the summer is a lot of players contracts will end in June. The transfer window opens in July.

They have to finish this by end of June if they don't then I can't see them finishing it.

Maybe the RS didn't read the small print in their deal with the devil and this is their punishment.

John McFarlane Snr
34 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:13:09
Hi all, I think that the football authorities have belatedly, reached the correct decision, I have done a lot of soul searching over the last few days, and to be perfectly honest, I think I would have been selfish,and I would have attended the Game.

I admit that this course of action would have been hypocritical, considering the fact that I have often commented on there being more important things in life than football, thankfully the decision has been taken out of my hands.

However the current situation has convinced me that my claim was correct, and will ensure that I will not be tempted should a similar situation arise.
I stand chastened. Best wishes John.

Paul Jones
35 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:21:56
I would have thought the FA would not miss a business opportunity in the interests of the game. Play offs down to where Man United finish and wild cards for other preferred teams like Arsenal, Spurs & Newcastle. Got to reward them new voters in the North East.
Then pick some preferred venues that must include the Olympic stadium cannot have other "supporters" not making a return on a investment.
Tony Cunningham
36 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:30:24
Thank god the reds got beaten last week or else they'd have been going on forever as if they'd completed the season unbeaten.

The season should be written off but Liverpool should be allowed an advantage for next season to make up for them not winning this season, that VAR always goes in their favour. Oh wait, that was this season's deal.

Dave Abrahams
37 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:31:46
John (34), well at least you were honest about your intentions, hope you are okay and stay that way, good luck and good health to you Josh and all the family.
Christy Ring
38 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:41:30
The Premier league should make this season null and void, and start afresh in August, which would satisfy the majority of clubs, 19 to be exact.
Mike Gaynes
39 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:51:13
Jarring to find Everton at the center of this now. We'll probably know soon who the first-team player is. Let's hope the self-quarantining works and there's been no spread in the club.

This stoppage was inevitable, and it seems highly unlikely that the crisis will have passed in three weeks.

My best guess is the season will eventually be resumed without trying to make up the missed games. It might be too complicated to extend the season into July just to make sure every fixture is played.

Bill Gall
40 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:53:01
As a person aged 79 it becomes difficult in wondering what to do as the province that I live in New Brunswick is on the East Coast and at the moment we only have 1 who is suspected but not confirmed of the virus.
To give an idea of the size of Canada, this virus started off in British Columbia and Liverpool is closer to me than Vancouver by over a 1000 km. Now I don't now if I am supposed to stay in, in isolation, as I will be at risk at having diabetes, or carry on as normal as I am not sure if there are any cases here.
I am glad the games have been cancelled as it will give Everton a chance to recover from that disgusting display at Chelsea.
As I watch all the games on T.V I am happy that we are not playing behind closed doors as, in empty stadiums after watching P.S.G.against Dortmund and a couple of other games without the crowd there was no excitement that is produced by a crowd, and this was highlighted when I switched over to the Liverpool v A.Madrid game after the other game finished.
My own opinion is this season should just end as is and just promotion and relegation decided by the present league positions and any cup games scrapped, as this Virus that started off in China 7-8 weeks ago is only just starting to be contained.
You cant contain a new virus in a couple of weeks that up to today there are no vaccinations to contain or cure it.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
41 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:05:32
Well with little or no live sports for the 1000s of TV sports channels to broadcast for the coming weeks - months even - possibly the best sport is going to be to watch and listen to the bleating and justifications from our loveable 'bours on the unfairness of it all if they are to be denied that long-desired league title.

Karma with a capital K-A-R-M-A if that does prove to be the case, many a football fan may conclude.

Jim Burns
42 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:06:01
Aside from everyone staying fit and well through this - my only other wish now is that the RS are well and truly fucked. If so, there is a God, and such a thing as karma - its been a long time since 1914, 1935 and Heysel - but worth the wait - fingers crossed.
Kieran Kinsella
43 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:09:34
I settled the derby myself with old Subutteo set. 3-0 to Everton, Gary Lineker with a hatrick. It was a little unfair on the RS as Lineker broke off his base so I used bluetack to fix him and it gave him a bit of a weight advantage which helped power in shots from our own half. Nonetheless, I will pass on the results to the EPL for official recording.
Jim Bennings
44 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:16:24
Kieran

I bet half of the Subutteo players had more movement and a better array of passes than out midfield.

Kieran Kinsella
45 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:30:30
Jim Bennings

Lol, they did. You should have seen Peter Reid, he doesn't even have a head any more yet he was all over the field

Ray Roche
46 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:47:22
Bill, you can’t do that re finish the league as it is. Relegating a team which may avoid relegation could finish that club. Look where Bolton and Coventry are now. Villa have invested money and are not dead yet.

