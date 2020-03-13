Seasons2019-20Everton News
Coronavirus forces Premier League to suspend games for 3 weeks
Everton player in self-isolation
Monday's Merseyside derby is off, Finch Farm is closed and English football has been suspended following the shutdown of professional football until 4th April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken just hours following a statement by the Premier League that this weekend's programme of matches was set to go ahead despite the spread of the coronavirus and the fact that the rest of Europe's major leagues had either been suspended or were scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors.
The situation quickly changed when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for the virus and both squads went into lockdown, prompting an emergency meeting of the Premier League and EFL.
In addition, Everton have closed Goodison Park, Finch Farm and their headquarters at the Royal Liver Building after an un-named player went into self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms suggestive of coronavirus or influenza.
"Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days," a statement read.
"In line with Government guidelines no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the Club's USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all Club sites until further notice."
Meanwhile, the Premier League's statement on the suspension of matches until 3rd April, with fixtures set to resume the next day, read as follows:
"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.
"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.
Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters added:
"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.
"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."
The suspension of all Premier League, EFL and top-level women's football in England means the forthcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for 27 March and 31 March respectively, have also been shelved.
2 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:41:17
No chance of it recommencing.
3 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:58:15
4 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:03:57
"The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest".
[BRZ]
5 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:16:05
The Premier League says it intends to return on 4 April, "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time".
In a statement the Premier League said: "Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.
"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."
Sensible stuff.
6 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:31:07
7 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:33:33
8 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:35:51
I'm glad people are waking up to how bad this could be for so many people in society, it's gonna be boring without the football, so I'm now going for my last pint because I'm expecting life to start slowing right down completely.
9 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:36:37
Wonder if one of them is Pickford; about the only thing he's caught this season.
Just kidding - hope all the players and staff are well.
10 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:38:45
11 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:44:19
LMAO
12 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:48:53
13 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:53:43
14 Posted 13/03/2020 at 11:59:17
I feel so wretched and sad about our friends in Mordor however. That's Karma you bastards .
To all Evertonians and older fans and their families take care one and all.
15 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:06:08
Europa and CL might not even get finished, or the FA Cup for that matter.
I'm assuming we season ticket holders will get credit for next season, possibly for cup games if the club are mean about it, or they'll give us a pint and a giant twix bar each.
If our government's advisors are right, the idea is to spread this epidemic over as long a period as possible to avoid melt down in the NHS while getting the majority of young and healthy people infected and immune. Essentially, this is like any other coronavirus (flu etc), the real difference being that nobody has immunity to this one yet and so it spreads quicker and more widely than the usual seasonal flu. Plus it seems to cause a higher rate of serious illness.
Anyway, I'm not going to the pub for a while, I'll be cracking open a bottle at home instead. After I've washed my hands of course.
16 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:07:09
On possible godsend is that the Blues wouldn't have had to face a possible backlash after the Athletico game although Everton would have been like lambs to the slaughter anyway after the dreadful performance at Chelski.
17 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:09:03
18 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:23:00
19 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:28:08
20 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:32:45
21 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:33:11
22 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:33:30
Wear gloves. When I wore them I caught fuck all
23 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:38:26
I was hoping to meet up with John McFarlane and possibly some other TW's to celebrate a win and also my son's 50th Birthday. "Instant Karma" if those other bunch do not get the Prem Title. Many thanks to all those who posted their sympathies. We will be back.
25 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:46:19
26 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:47:07
27 Posted 13/03/2020 at 12:57:54
28 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:00:53
I imagine (hope) they’re just buying time while they figure out how to deal with promotion/relegation, sponsors wanting money back for games not played, FL clubs becoming insolvent due to lost gate receipts etc
29 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:02:21
For once we can enjoy a derby weekend
30 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:03:40
See where we are in the Summer and start everything off from fresh.
Obviously there will be no European football until after next season.
No doubt there would be a lot of aggro just cancelling this season but firstly we have to think of people, secondly footy without spectators is nonsense.
Ensuring Clubs remain sort of solvent will need looking at especially lower league Clubs.
31 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:10:37
32 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:12:45
33 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:12:50
They have to finish this by end of June if they don't then I can't see them finishing it.
Maybe the RS didn't read the small print in their deal with the devil and this is their punishment.
34 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:13:09
I admit that this course of action would have been hypocritical, considering the fact that I have often commented on there being more important things in life than football, thankfully the decision has been taken out of my hands.
However the current situation has convinced me that my claim was correct, and will ensure that I will not be tempted should a similar situation arise.
I stand chastened. Best wishes John.
35 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:21:56
Then pick some preferred venues that must include the Olympic stadium cannot have other "supporters" not making a return on a investment.
36 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:30:24
The season should be written off but Liverpool should be allowed an advantage for next season to make up for them not winning this season, that VAR always goes in their favour. Oh wait, that was this season's deal.
37 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:31:46
38 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:41:30
39 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:51:13
This stoppage was inevitable, and it seems highly unlikely that the crisis will have passed in three weeks.
My best guess is the season will eventually be resumed without trying to make up the missed games. It might be too complicated to extend the season into July just to make sure every fixture is played.
40 Posted 13/03/2020 at 13:53:01
To give an idea of the size of Canada, this virus started off in British Columbia and Liverpool is closer to me than Vancouver by over a 1000 km. Now I don't now if I am supposed to stay in, in isolation, as I will be at risk at having diabetes, or carry on as normal as I am not sure if there are any cases here.
I am glad the games have been cancelled as it will give Everton a chance to recover from that disgusting display at Chelsea.
As I watch all the games on T.V I am happy that we are not playing behind closed doors as, in empty stadiums after watching P.S.G.against Dortmund and a couple of other games without the crowd there was no excitement that is produced by a crowd, and this was highlighted when I switched over to the Liverpool v A.Madrid game after the other game finished.
My own opinion is this season should just end as is and just promotion and relegation decided by the present league positions and any cup games scrapped, as this Virus that started off in China 7-8 weeks ago is only just starting to be contained.
You cant contain a new virus in a couple of weeks that up to today there are no vaccinations to contain or cure it.
[BRZ]
41 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:05:32
Karma with a capital K-A-R-M-A if that does prove to be the case, many a football fan may conclude.
42 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:06:01
43 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:09:34
44 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:16:24
I bet half of the Subutteo players had more movement and a better array of passes than out midfield.
45 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:30:30
Lol, they did. You should have seen Peter Reid, he doesn't even have a head any more yet he was all over the field
46 Posted 13/03/2020 at 14:47:22
1 Posted 13/03/2020 at 10:40:28
We’ve already got a match to be rearranged with Norwich that was called off, then Norwich will have to play a rearrangement of their FA Cup quarter final, it just goes on doesn’t it?
I still can’t see how they finish the season at this rate.