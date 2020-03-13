Coronavirus forces Premier League to suspend games for 3 weeks

Friday, 13 March, 2020



Everton player in self-isolation





Monday's Merseyside derby is off, Finch Farm is closed and English football has been suspended following the shutdown of professional football until 4th April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken just hours following a statement by the Premier League that this weekend's programme of matches was set to go ahead despite the spread of the coronavirus and the fact that the rest of Europe's major leagues had either been suspended or were scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors.

The situation quickly changed when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for the virus and both squads went into lockdown, prompting an emergency meeting of the Premier League and EFL.

In addition, Everton have closed Goodison Park, Finch Farm and their headquarters at the Royal Liver Building after an un-named player went into self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms suggestive of coronavirus or influenza.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days," a statement read.

"In line with Government guidelines no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the Club's USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all Club sites until further notice."

Meanwhile, the Premier League's statement on the suspension of matches until 3rd April, with fixtures set to resume the next day, read as follows:

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters added:

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The suspension of all Premier League, EFL and top-level women's football in England means the forthcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for 27 March and 31 March respectively, have also been shelved.

