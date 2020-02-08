Report

Rub of the green and Brazilian gold lift the Blues to victory over Palace

By Lyndon Lloyd 08/02/2020
“He’s worth his weight in gold, that lad,” was the first thought that came to mind as Richarlison raced down the left flank for the second match in a row and delivered a telling blow for Everton, this time scoring with an excellent finish to put the Toffees 2-1 up.

Of course, he’s worth more than that — a hell of a lot more, given that his weight in gold would only fetch around £3.5m at today’s prices — and the club probably wouldn’t entertain any offers under £100m for their Brazilian star. On days like these he is priceless to Everton.

His individual effort represented a huge pressure valve for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who looked to be in the process of throwing away the good work they had done in the first half. They had already given up the 18th-minute lead they had seized with another moment of Brazilian magic, were inviting all sorts of pressure with their inability to keep the ball and had seen the ball come back off Jordan Pickford’s left-hand post for the second time in the game.

Then Richarlison single-handedly put them back in front and though Jordan Pickford had to make amends for an awful slip-up for the visitors’ goal by denying Christian Benteke what looked to be a nailed on equaliser, it was an advantage they went on to not only protect but augment with a late goal by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The result was paramount and Everton were worthy winners on the balance of the contest but Ancelotti will be mindful of the fact that his team, perhaps, narrowly prevented another “Newcastle” or, at least, avoided having to try and press desperately for a narrow victory in the closing stages.

Because there was a phase of about 15 minutes in the second half where Palace looked as though they were going to upset the apple cart in the way they often have at Goodison Park just when it felt as though the Blues were on the cusp of going places in terms of the league table.

Had they done so, you suspect that the post-match inquest would have focused on the manager’s decision to rotate a couple of his players out, especially Mason Holgate who has emerged in recent weeks as a bona fide contender for player of the season.

The defender making way for Michael Keane was one of three changes Ancelotti made to his starting XI on top of the one forced upon him by Fabian Delph’s red card at Watford last weekend and consequent suspension. Morgan Schneiderlin came into central midfield in his stead, Bernard replaced Alex Iwobi on the left and Seamus Coleman returned in place of Djibril Sidibé but none of those changes appeared in the first half to have been detrimental.

Indeed, the home side started on the front foot, pressing hard and high up the pitch and getting an early opportunity to test Vicente Guaita with an early Lucas Digne free-kick that the Spaniard managed to push away despite the sun shining in his face.

But it was Palace who almost took a 13th-minute lead when James McArthur seized on a loose ball in Everton’s penalty area and found Patrick van Aanholt who tried to surprise Pickford with an early shot from the angle that came back off the post.

Having made some early inroads, Everton began to find it harder to play their way through the visitors’ press, they were resorting to longer balls forward and their chief playmaker, Bernard, was largely anonymous.

Typically for the Brazilian, he often only needs to make a couple of telling contributions per game and what was, arguably, his only one on the day came at the end of a nicely-worked goal and the best move of the first half.

Schneiderlin, looking much more like the player Everton thought they were getting when they signed him from Manchester United three years ago, toed the ball away from Wilfried Zaha as the Ivorian tried to escape a clutch of blue jerseys in his own half, Coleman and Theo Walcott combined with quick passes before Gylfi Sigurdsson evaded his marker and fed Walcott again who did brilliantly to make space past Van Aanholt to deliver a deep cross.

His delivery was deeper than Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the six-yard box but was tracked by Bernard who arrived unmarked to despatch a perfectly-struck volley down the centre of the goal to make it 1-0.

Sadly, that terrific contribution would be Walcott’s last meaningful one of the game as he was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards, with Sidibé coming on to play wide on the right.

Bernard missed Calvert-Lewin by inches with a dinked centre after 25 minutes and Richarlison’s choked effort two minutes later failed to trouble Guaita and it wasn’t until the closing stages of the half that Palace threatened again.

First McArthur sliced a volley of his own well off target; then Pickford came to claim the ball off Zaha’s feet and looked to have done so before he spilled it and the winger went down under the attentions of Coleman but his appeals for a penalty were in vain.

If Everton had in the main been professional for the first 45 minutes, their start to the second half was annoyingly sloppy as they struggled to maintain possession and played themselves into trouble trying to pass out from the back.

This game had thrown up a number of potential “Everton that” banana skins — Palace hadn’t won away since the end of November or beaten Everton for five years, were winless since Boxing Day and Roy Hodgson has never won at Goodison Park as a manager — and there were perhaps too many for the Blues to sidestep entirely.

In the end it was Benteke’s run of 1,476 minutes without a goal that predictably came to an end six minutes after half-time, although quite how it did without Pickford appearing to get so much as a touch on the ball as it flew under his gloves was mystifying.

The keeper had knocked a ball straight to Luka Milivojević in Palace’s half that the midfielder knocked forward and Benteke was able to beat Keane in the air. Zaha picked up the second ball and played the Belgian into space behind Digne where he took one touch before despatching a low shot that Pickford should have had covered but instead, inexplicably, allowed it to fly underneath him.

A few minutes after that, Hodgson’s men almost took the lead. Coleman failed to deal with an awkward in-swinging corner from Van Aanholt that bounced onto Benteke’s chest before coming back off the upright and Calvert-Lewin hacked it away.

The game pivoted 90 seconds later as Schneiderlin lofted a clearance over two Palace players and Calvert-Lewin flicked it over his marker with his head sending Richarlison away on the counter-attack. Whereas last week at Vicarage Road he had two players racing up in support, this time he had only Sidibé for company but he didn’t need him.

Keeping the last man, Gary Cahill, guessing, he drove inside the defender and fired a shot past the keeper and inside the far post to put the Toffees back in front.

Had it not been for Pickford, that lead would have lasted just three minutes. Zaha found McArthur down Palace’s left and when his attempted cross kicked up off Mina, it fell invitingly for Benteke in front of goal but Pickford spread himself and diverted the Belgian’s header wide with his shoulder.

Back at the other end, Sigurdsson’s persistent run inside the box where his close control took him through a forest of opposition legs almost yielded a third goal but Guaita palmed his prodded effort aside.

With Bernard withdrawn with 25 minutes to go and Tom Davies introduced in his stead, it felt as though Ancelotti had prematurely adopted more defensive posture and it was hard not to be skeptical of the decision to throw on a player who had been instrumental in that late collapse against Newcastle a fortnight ago. However, while it did have the effect of inviting Palace on to a degree, the visitors were mostly held at bay for the remainder of the contest — Benteke had one half-chance that he half-volleyed wide — and Davies performed admirably.

If the Blues needed some insurance — and, let’s face it, they’ve shown that even a two-goal advantage isn’t enough sometimes, they got it in the 87th-minute. Digne won a corner on the left and then arrowed the resulting set-piece into the box where Richarlison rose to steer a header towards the top corner of Guaita’s goal.

It came back off the woodwork, however, and dropped at the feet of Calvert-Lewin who tapped it in past the prone Guaita from close range to make it 3-1.

And the striker should have had a second in injury time when Richarlison forced one last save from the keeper but though he had almost the whole goal to aim for as the rebound came back invitingly to him, he somehow scooped it into the Park End.

That would have put a nice, if somewhat harsh, gloss on the score line and improved Everton's goal difference in the context of their push towards the top six but claiming the points was the main thing and Ancelotti’s charges’ superior quality told in the end.

Reader Comments (103)

Martin Mason
1 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:23:53
Good write up, Lyndon; iffy performance but great result and an amazing performance by Richarlison. Odds on us keeping him?
Steve Shave
2 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:40:54
Happy to keep picking up points not playing well, wait till Carlo gets his first 11 next season, COYB! Oh and Richarlison was superb.
Martin Mason
3 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:49:30
The turnaround that Carlo has made and the performances he is getting out of what isn't a great squad is amazing. We have some very hard games when we get back but now, amazingly, I see us getting some results.
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:08:12
Nowhere is Carlo's influence seen more clearly than in the rejuvenation of Schneiderlin. I saw things from him today that I haven't seen since the spring of 2017. Tackling, passing, sharpness, and actual ballwinning -- he won the ball that turned into the first goal. Never thought I'd see it again from him. Ancelotti is obviously one hell of a motivator.
Paul Birmingham
5 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:20:26
Mike@4, I agree, if Schneiderlin, keeps this level of commitment and approach, in every game, then Carlo will have done a Lazarus, on him.

Let’s hope the whole team is ready to get into Arsenal. I’m convinced EFC can beat them.

Paul Tran
6 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:22:22
Yes, Mike, and I tip my hat to John Pierce, who wins the post of the year on the Live Forum for his suggestion that the appointment of Ancelotti means that Schneiderlin has 'run out of managers to disrespect'.
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:26:11
Yep, Paul, that was a beautiful comment.

I also want to call out my mate Terry White for emailing me yesterday to predict that Carlo would start Coleman at right-back specifically to deal with his old enemy Zaha. Carlo did, and Coleman ate Zaha's lunch.

Lotta smart people on TW.

Martin Mason
8 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:53:46
Paul, then shame on Schneiderlin. Our worst ever buy but who cares as long as Carlo can manage the child.
Conor McCourt
9 Posted 08/02/2020 at 20:22:38
Martin 8, that echoes my thoughts exactly. Certainly posters are entitled to praise the performances of Schneiderlin and Sigurdsson on a game-by-game basis but, for me, it makes me detest them even more.

These players have had spells under Koeman, Allardyce and Silva where they have completely downed tools and I will be glad when these parasites leave our club.

Take Silva, for example; if there were players who should have had a gripe it was Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Davies who were continually overlooked despite their competitors not doing the business, yet they prolonged his stay due to their character.

I hope they excel until the end of the season so we can get rid.

Tony Everan
10 Posted 08/02/2020 at 20:38:18
Makes you wonder what's going on with Morgan Schneiderlin when he puts in a performance like that. All that Mike (#4) says plus berating Mina and Sigurdsson, showing how much he cared and wanted to win. It's infuriating because fans know he's capable of that but where's it all been until recently?

The reason John Pierce's comment is a great one is because it condenses the truth into its simplest form. There's no excuses now for the lad so he's performing to the best of his ability. There's nowhere for him to hide, it's bleeding ridiculous.

Richarlison is just getting better and better. No wonder Barca are desperate to sign him up and making silly offers. What did they pay for the 26-year-old Coutinho? Richarlison is going nowhere and has to be a core member of this renaissance of Everton FC.

Calvert-Lewin looked 5% off today, a tiny bit jaded. I think the 2-week break is needed for him to get back to full power.

Respect to Seamus for a great battling performance, I enjoyed watching him giving his all to the cause and keeping Zaha largely out of the game.

Roll on, Arsenal away; from what I have seen of them this season, we have a decent chance of getting 3 points there. We should go there confident we can do damage.

Ian Bennett
11 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:09:46
The improvement from Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Holgate is fantastic to see. I hope all are here for a long time.

I am losing confidence in Pickford, but he's got 4 big games to rescue it back.

Ancelotti looks an inspired choice. Lots of work ahead, but we are making steps forward.

Jim Bennings
13 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:23:46
Great win, I’m not arsed at all about the performance to be honest.

Palace is always a tough game and in their first four seasons back in the top flight they never lost at Goodison but we’ve now beaten them three on the spin here so all is well.

The decisive moment was Richarlison’s goal coming at a time when I could see Palace going ahead and we were on the ropes.

Coleman rolled back the years today, he was excellent and if that was one last hurrah then it’s great to have seen it today.

Schneiderlin was very good credit where it’s due.

There is problems in defence however and I still feel it all stems from Pickford in goal, he brings so much unrest amongst the fans now so I can only imagine it’s the same with the players in front of him.

But anyway, on to a very winnable (yes I know we haven’t won there since 1996) trip to Arsenal.

But this is a bang average Gunners team let’s not beat about the bush, they are there to be beaten and likewise United in March 1st.

If we can get even 4 points from those two games then we have every chance of the Europa League.

Kase Chow
14 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:25:51
Superb win. We really needed that Europa league is a firm possibility IF we can keep consistent. Top 4 is a slim outside chance which I think is an unbelievable thing to say (but look at the table keep winning and you never know).

After the Anfield defeats (losing 5-2 to their B team and 1-0 to their C team), I was done with this group of players. I was ready to disown them. This feeling intensified with the Newcastle game.

But then they win 2 on the bounce showing heart, fight, determination and finally some quality, and they reel you back in.

I'm ready to forgive if we can beat them at Goodison and get top 4. High bar? Well, they've highly (and repeatedly) let us all down. But actually now we're playing like a team. We're forcing victories through sheer will.

The Richarlison goal was brilliant. Well done, lads!!

Kevin Molloy
15 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:46:59
I think it's a little bit unfair to be hitting Morgan over the head with his upturn in form. They've all improved significantly, why single him out?

What I draw from this is how bitter they must all feel that, for their peak years, these players had coaches who were shockingly bad. I think the phrase 'shockingly bad' just about sums up Marco, Sam, and the Blonde Bombshell.

That extra £5 million a year we are paying Carlo is probably the best spent money Everton have made in the last 10 years.

Paul Rimmer
16 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:59:31
Amidst all the dross, we have signed some quality players and the future looks bright.

Calvert-Lewin – not his best game but a great flick for Richarlison and learning the centre-forward skill of being in the 6-yard box when it matters. 20 next season, I think.

Richarlison reminds me of a young Ronaldo (current Juve). Holgate could be a future skipper, and Lucas Digne is the toughest Frenchman I know. Hope we get Euro footy next season.

Conor McCourt
17 Posted 08/02/2020 at 22:18:53
Kevin @15, I totally disagree with your critique especially of Koeman whom Morgan played some of his best football under at Saints and was the main reason in coming here.

Neither Louis van Gaal or Mourinho could return him to that form and in spells has raised his game under three different managers here before reverting to type. I expect the same under Carlo if given the time.

Paul Birmingham
18 Posted 08/02/2020 at 22:25:27
If we keep this spirit, we can take Arsenal.

That's not me beefing Everton up, fact, play and believe, like today, take our chances, no gifts, and we can smash Arsenal.

The Master, in this case, will teach a master student, and fantastic player for Everton, a master class in how to play to win and win, with total belief.

In Carlo, we trust.

Christine Foster
19 Posted 08/02/2020 at 23:05:19
Football is a business, we are now told, and footballers are workers, hired to do a job. Paid exorbitant amounts but only as good as what they do and who they work for.

For some reason, we expect them to operate at peak performance no matter what. Well, I for one have fully never bought into the players down tooling. For me, the manager's job is playing the best team with the players he has got in the best positions he believes can do the business. In truth, this often means playing players out of their best position with scant instruction or limitations curtailing their effectiveness, for the good of the team, we are told.

But what happens when you have a manager who cannot get the best from a player, or ignores players? Players first of all lose confidence in their own ability and then confidence in their manager. Not so much a 'down tools' as loss of confidence and a loss of belief in themselves or their manager.

It's exactly the same in everyone's day-to-day job... no difference. Get a manager who can communicate, has a plan, and is clear what he wants each player to do; then you have a motivated individual and a team playing for a manager.

In Carlo Ancelotti, we appear to have a gold carat manager leading high paid individuals fashioning them into a team. His experience is worth more than a summer transfer window. At long last, we have gotten away from spending huge amounts on players whilst getting opportunists as managers.

It is perhaps why great teams operate so well... they understand what they have to do, a team held together by confidence in their ability and belief in the manager.

On a player level, we may have some distance to travel, but we have the best buy the club could get, a world-class manager. In the time he has been here, it's clear to see the uplift in players' desire and work rate. You only get that when you have a leader to believe in.

Many here will say footballers are paid well enough, indeed they are... but, if you put the wrong fuel in a Ferrari, it stutters... doesn't matter how good you are.

Okay, and now the bit I hope you get... I think the RS have at most 3 or 4 world-class players in their squad... that's all. They have a world class, unconventional manager who brings out the best in the rest and plays to the strengths of a few.

In Carlos we have the same.

John Raftery
20 Posted 08/02/2020 at 23:58:25
It was good to get a 3-1 win from a performance which, for the first hour, was less than convincing. Richarlison's goal, which reminded me of Eden Hazard at his best, changed the course of the game. With a player of that quality in the team, we always have a chance.

A few months ago, I thought – despite his poor form – Pickford was not our biggest problem. But, as the weeks go by, he is getting there. The number of gaffes is mounting steadily. I see no evidence of increasing maturity. What I do see is a keeper so desperate to be involved in the action, a keeper whose hyperactivity has an unsettling effect on those in front of him. He is now failing to make what should be routine saves. A rookie keeper would have been ashamed of the goal he conceded today.

Andy Crooks
21 Posted 09/02/2020 at 00:37:19
I agree, John. I don't rate Pickford at all. He spreads panic. It is incredible that he has played for England. A flapping, flaffing second-rate clown.
Paul Dewhurst
22 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:31:34
The differences I see, Carlo Ancelotti is very relaxed... till he's not! Then he blows. Silva has looked miserable since Day 1 – a Portuguese Mike Walker – so that always filters down.

And since Duncan took over and Carlo has continued when he can is playing players in their best positions. Round pegs in round holes doing jobs and working hard.

Calvert-Lewin said after the game “Win our personal battles.” Not playing to a philosophy that doesn't suit the parts; playing to strengths and being positive about their role in the team.

Bill Gienapp
23 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:37:50
Am I the only one not particularly intimidated by our upcoming fixtures? In years past, a trip to the Emirates meant getting our asses kicked more often than not, but this Arsenal side is a shell of its former self.

There's really no reason at all to fret over a very ordinary Man Utd side coming to Goodison and, while Chelsea are capable of good stuff, they're a very schizophrenic team that has had some truly dreadful losses at Stamford Bridge this season. The RS are the RS, but all bets are off in a Goodison derby.

If Carlo maintains the hard work and self-belief, I see no reason we can't keep our momentum going.

Phil Sammon
24 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:56:28
Paul 18,

‘The Master, in this case, will teach a master student, and fantastic player for Everton, a master class in how to play to win and win, with total belief.'

How many beers deep were you when you wrote this, Paul? This Eric Cantona level gibberish.

Paul Kelly
25 Posted 09/02/2020 at 03:51:35
Paul @ 22, I think it's a bit harsh comparing Silva to Mike Walker.

Never, ever, have I ever seen a Portuguese person with a better tan than Mike Walker!!!!!!

Robert Tressell
26 Posted 09/02/2020 at 08:39:50
To kick us on to the next level, we do need some upgrades in the playing staff. But the next level is top 4 now. Some of our most consistent performers are those generally labelled as shite.

Gbamin and Gomes will improve things again if they are fit next season. Add 2 more very good players to this (patched-up) team and let's see how good we can be. And please don't sell Richarlison.

Mal van Schaick
27 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:02:05
New manager rules with an iron fist alongside Dunc. I think that some of the lightweights have got the message now “Put a performance in, or you're out”. Now this is happening, the players who we could see putting a shift in look like good players. We look together on the pitch now.

I'm not fussed about the Europa League... Thursday, Sunday shite. I would rather be in the top four. Thanks, Silva.

John Mckay
28 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:45:23
We have had a very poor season but within striking distance to the top 4 which means only 1 thing, every team below Leicester are all terrible!

I just hope we can get a bit of consistency now over the remainder or the season because the teams above us will defo slip up.

Don't fear Arsenal or Man Utd.

Play the kids vs Liverpool and give the first team a break and assault the other teams around us with a fresher squad!

Johnny Rainford
29 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:48:28
Andy #21 agree totally mate. Anyone who thinks Pickford made a great save to atone for his earlier gaff needs to look at it again. He knew nothing about it, he just happened to be in the way. Some of his blunders have arguably cost us games where previously we didn't have the mental strength to recover. His arrogance and attitude stink. He is a liability and needs to be replaced.
Steve Little
30 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:00:19
Really disappointed with the amount of criticism re team selection prior to this match.

Sure, Holgate has been playing well, but against an attack of Benteke and Ayew you primarily need height and strength. Hence places for Keane and Mina.

I really think our world class manager deserves a little more respect. Just because you personally cannot understand why a team selection has been made, it does not mean that there is not a reason. It probably means you don't understand the game as well you think you do.

Christopher Timmins
31 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:02:23
Just like last weekend, the performance was poor but the result was good. The next 4 games will define our season. If we can get 6 points from the next four games then Europe is on!

Tony Everan
32 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:04:55
We didn't play well for large parts of yesterday and we won. We are 2nd in the current form table.

A great manager. A motivated squad. A world-class game-changing player that every team with top 4 (or better) aspirations needs. Four or five young players who are amongst the best in the league. A new world-class stadium complimenting a world heritage site on the river about to be approved. A billionaire owner and Alisher Usmanov getting more and more involved.

It's early days, but a perfect storm is brewing at EFC, big things are happening for the club. We are slowly getting back to where this proud club belongs. There will still be hiccups along the way but I've not been more optimistic for a long time.

Tony Abrahams
33 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:17:16
I personally thought that it was a fantastic save made by Pickford, and if he knew nothing about it then he got lucky because he played on the front-foot, and was brave.

I’m not saying I think he’s playing well, because I don’t think he his, but I give him credit for that save though, and anyone who doesn’t, is bringing their personal dislike of the player into their judgement imo.

The Palace goal was really poor, but I don’t think Mina and Keane had won a header between them since the start of the second half, and our play was very slow and sloppy, until Richarlison produced speed, style and precision, and then Pickford’s wonder-save kept us in front, and was the last chance that Palace had all day.

Johnny Rainford
34 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:33:31
Tony it's not about personal dislikes mate, it's about facts and the supporting evidence is there for all to see, here's just one example:

https://www.90min.com/posts/6542124-the-candidates-to-replace-jordan-pickford-for-england-ranked

Ian Hams
35 Posted 09/02/2020 at 11:20:30
I was at the match yesterday and thought that Keane played well as did Mina to me it was Coleman who looked off it if any in the defence, yes he did keep Zaha quiet but at times he was running down dead ends and more than once got us into trouble playing blind passes just not getting his head up first.

Schneiderlin was great Siggy not so great although showed flashes, but one thing I do recall is at one point we tried to break from the box losing the ball and every one was too slow to react except DSL who ended up for a vital second being our only defender, and probably saving a certain goal.

My point is that this Dominic might not be a Liniker or Kane yet but he's one of the hardest working players on the pitch and is developing a real talent for being in the right place at the right time as in the goal and that miss.

All in all a great day out with some good football plenty of heart in the mouth moments and all enjoyed with some cracking fans around about me.

Brian Harrison
36 Posted 09/02/2020 at 11:29:36
I have to say I was a little surprised while driving to the ground to hear that Keane had replaced Holgate, But probably Carlo looking at the bigger picture wants to have a good look at everyone. I am sure he will be formulating in his mind what players he sees part of his game plan going forward and which don't. I was also a little surprised when Walcott went off injured that Carlo replaced him with Sidibe, I thought with Iwobi on the bench he might have made a like for like swap. I am never convinced by Sidibe playing just in front of the full back, he seems uncertain in his positional play and falls between the 2 options not attack minded enough and seems to drop 10 yards deeper than Walcott was playing.

But you cant argue with what Carlo did at the end of the day we won a very scrappy game. But I am sure he saw all the old frailties that we have seen for a number of times. For 10 minutes after Palace scored Everton lost their composure and despits making a howler for their first goal his save from Benteke to stop them taking the lead was brilliant. Had we gone a goal down I am not sure we would have come back to win the game.

I still think the crowd inside Goodison became nervous when Palace scored and that nervousness seemed to get through to the players. We can all well understand why our crowd become nervous as the Newcastle result is still very prevalent in the fans minds.

But despite a scrappy game there were some positives Richarlison again proved what a match winner he is. I am sure Carlo knows if he is to build something good here then Richarlison has to be at the centre of it. I think only Barcelona would turn Richarlisons head andif they do come calling and he wants to go then nothing short of the £150 million they paid for Courtinho should we accept. I also thought Coleman was terrific I cant remember to many full backs keeping Zaha as quiet as Seamus did yesterday. Also without doubt Schneiderlin had his best game in years, virtually running midfield on his own, long may it continue.

Mark Guglielmo
37 Posted 09/02/2020 at 12:56:47
Johnny 29 - have you had a chance to see the save again? My initial reaction was the same as yours, that he got lucky. Until I watched it again. Not only was his positioning good, but Benteke's header was going to Pickford's right, i.e. across his body. He got his arm in the way thanks to a brilliant reaction. It was an excellent save. For context I've been ranting about binning JP for months, so no bias here. Just more credit where it's due.

Johnny again 34 - posting an opinion piece from a site like 90min.com has nothing to do with facts and/or supporting evidence (use Pickford's own poor stats for that).

Fun fact about DCL. Did you guys know that only Mbappe, Sancho & Abraham have more goals than he for players under-22 (top 5 flights)? His coming good has been one of the top highlights of the campaign IMO.

Tony Abrahams
38 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:10:59
Sound Johnny, but even if Pickford knew nothing about it, (playing on the front foot and being brave) it was still a brilliant game-changing save IMO.

Pickford has been poor, I don’t need to bother with stats to see this mate, but if you are trying to tell people to look again, because it wasn’t a great save, then its obvious you don’t like our goalie, which is fair enough, but not fair enough that you can’t give credit, where credit is definitely due, which again is just my opinion.

Phil Lewis
39 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:23:58
Pickford continues to frustrate. A goalkeeper who incites panic in his defenders with elementary errors, will never inspire confidence, regardless of occasional spectacular saves made. Give me a steady reliable journeyman any day of the week.
So pleased to see Schneiderlin showing what he is capable of. To be fair his last three performances in Royal Blue have been excellent. Long may it continue. Sadly, Sigurrdson's form has completely deserted him. Personally, I have never seen what others have raved about. I would be the first to applaud should he turn it around, but it seems unlikely. He resembles Geoff Nulty more with every game. Invisible and totally ineffective.
Paul Jones
40 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:24:53
Like Paul Rimmer 16 Richarlison does remind me of a young Ronaldo without the vanity and selfishness. More potential than Couitnho ( as previously mentioned too in a previous post ) so if selling would expect similar or bigger fee from Barcelona etc.
Under the current regime it would appear that the days of doing exclusive cut rate deals for Man United and signing their "not wanted" are over thankfully. Barcelona have been a step up in that market and we haven't had to gift them any outstanding talent.
I believe that Ancellotti will address the erratic performances of Pickford and some of are other expensive signings or move them on without too great a loss in value. Top managers know when the time is right to let a player go. Also despite an upturn in form by some expensive acquisitions, It would not surprise me to see them moved on too.
Yesterday despite the gifted equaliser we eventually recovered and won something that never happened under Silva.
Johnny Rainford
41 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:31:46
Cheers Tony absolutely mate, seriously I have nothing against the lad on a personal level, (why should I I don't know him on that level) I just want the best for Everton mate and nobody can deny his blunders have cost us games going back to the Derby last season. And he IS cocky mate. confidence is great but there's a fine line between over-confidence and cockiness and it's one of his negative traits. Even Shilton commented on it recently and said he needs to lose it from his game. If he didn't make mistakes he would be entitled to feel cocky. But he does and makes the whole stadium nervous as Andy was alluding to above. Fortunately yesterday Richarlison got him out of jail mate but if he's got any sort of future at Everton he's got to stop the Jim Leighton/calamity James blunders.

Sorry Tony bit of a rant mate haha. On a positive note I haven't felt this confident about things for a long time mate. And it's great.

Tony Abrahams
42 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:10:39
Agree Johnny, even my six year old twins are having a laugh at me, with my daughter constantly smiling and saying “oh no dad, and don’t be bloody shouting Ancellotti again!
Steve Shave
43 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:17:07
Tony, I've got 4 year old twins and get them signing the Carlo Magnifico song every Saturday! Carnage. :)
Steve Shave
44 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:24:52
Robert (26) I think we have agreed about your very point on another thread, there are green shoots, shift a few more, bring a few more back and add x 2 high quality "ready for action" signings (RM and CM?) and I think we can have a really good season, grounds for optimism. We haven't even kicked into gear yet but we are winning which for me is a really good sign. What we MUST do is start well next season, we've had too many false dawns of late.
Rick Tarleton
45 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:51:44
A word of praise for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. His chasing and his lovely flick-on for Richarlison's goal were exemplary. He's come on so much since Silva's departure and deserves all the accolades that come his way.
Mike Gaynes
46 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:22:22
Johnny Rainford #29: "He knew nothing about it, he just happened to be in the way."

Sorry, but not one keeper in 10 would even have the quickness and athleticism to get into position to make that save. And he knew everything about it. Watch the replay again. His eyes are on the ball, no flinching or turning away. Certainly your opinion isn't shared by Hodgson, who was caught on camera yelling despairingly, "Fuck me, what a save!"

You can say as many times as you want that it's not personal, but Tony is absolutely right, if you can't give the man credit for a brilliant play no matter your overall view of him, then you've lost the plot. I assume when the play appears among the top ten Saves of the Season, which it assuredly will, you'll still be denigrating it.

As for the link you provided, I clicked in to read it just as one of the author's nominees, Ramsdale, performed a clown act with a flap at a high ball worse than anything you've ever seen from Pickford, giving up a ridiculous equalizer at Sheffield. The article also talks about geniuses like Henderson and Forster. I couldn't care less who plays for England (I'm a Yank), but while I do believe we're eventually gonna need a better keeper, I certainly wouldn't want any of those "candidates" replacing Pickford at Everton.

Mark Guglielmo
47 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:36:35
Mike G 46 - to your point, Benteke's header had an xG of nearly 80% likely, in case anyone cares about that sort of thing.

For those who do, every shot on target starts at 10% likely to score. It really was quite a save by JP.

(of course the one he let in had less than a 5% chance of being a goal, lol)

Mike Gaynes
48 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:46:20
Looks like our old boy Lundstram just won that game for United.
David Pearl
49 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:49:11
Mike, Hodgson has a speech impediment so he could be saying bumblebees don’t shave. We will never truly know.

Most of us on here have seen Big Nev so that’s the bar.

Mike Gaynes
50 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:55:14
David, I doubt we will ever again be fortunate enough to have the best keeper in the world playing for us.

As for Roy's comment, the camera was on close-up, and even those basset-hound jowls couldn't obscure his words from even the most basic lip-readers.

Eddie Dunn
51 Posted 09/02/2020 at 16:09:54
Mike, fair play to you! Pickford was caught in two minds for their goal but credit where credit is due for Jordan, making that save which needed superhuman reflexes. Only a tree sparrow or Doormouse should be able to react that quickly.
DCL missed a tap-in at the end which is quickly forgotten, but it could have been very important. A goalie makes an error and gets hung from the nearest lamp-post.
Picks has his faults but we need a balanced view of his deeds between the sticks.
Jer Kiernan
52 Posted 09/02/2020 at 16:31:13
Highlight of the day for me was Carlos mafia style tirade at Sidebe after he ran down the tunnel to get his lost sock,, Martin Scorsese take note

Pickfords problem, he is too comfortable simple no competition there, He has a few to many howlers in him however I will give him credit where it is due

He has a steely resolve and doesnt crumble which I have seen quite a few keepers do in the past, He has a real confidence in his own ability( a must have for a top keeper), He is still one of the best keepers in the PL, They all come with their own good and bad traits, I just feel he needs to be pushed harder and maybe dropping him for a few games will focus the mind

Not fit to tie Big Nevs bootlaces I am afraid but then again who was ?

Eric Paul
53 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:08:39
Weather Pickford knew anything about it is immaterial, he was in the right place and made himself big which is what top goalkeepers do
Brian Williams
54 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:25:46
Tell yer what, when we win the premiership and the FA Cup double TW's gonna be boring as fuck with people really struggling to rip the shit out of any of our players! 😂
Darren Hind
55 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:28:39
But in the meantime Brian
Darren Hind
56 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:45:08
Johnny Rainford

Some good points well made in your posts. However I have to side with Mike G regarding the save Pickford made.
it was a show stopper, a game changer and if we are going to murder him for the goal (and we are). Then we have to be even handed and give him credit when he pulls one out of the bag

Jay Harris
57 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:48:48
My only problem with Pickford is that he needs to grow up. He is still too "JAck the lad" and is a bag of nerves whenever the ball comes into the area.

If I was playing in front of him he would make me a nervous wreck so Kudos to Keane, Mina and Holgate.

Derek Wadeson
58 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:57:31
I remember when Big Nev signed for us and for the first couple of seasons it was a choice between the young him and the experienced Jim Arnold.

Jim was the steady Eddie and Nev the young pup who pulled of brilliant saves and then made a howler the next minute.

Most fans preferred Jim Arnold at first but when Neville Southall became consistant and cut out the young keepers errors he and us never looked back.

In Pickford we have a young keeper who as he matures will be remembered more for the game changing saves he makes rather than poor errors he is currently making.

Worth the admission money alone was Richies goal yesterday and that save from Pickford.

Tony Abrahams
59 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:58:10
Very good point Jer, because everyone needs competition to keep them on their toes, and Eddie, is correct about goalies mistakes and lamp-posts. I remember when I used to manage a Sunday league team, and the stick the young lad between the posts took from the sidelines, was never replicated when he pulled off a fantastic save.

I listened to my mate who questioned the coaching Pickford must be receiving, and for a kid with outstanding athleticism, then something is definitely going wrong with our goalkeeper right now?

Joe McMahon
60 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:30:02
Derek @58 Nev arriving was nearly 40 years ago. Football is a lot faster now. Jordan has been a professional goalkeeper for a while now, and he seems to be going backwards. We cannot carry on with a keeper who makes a goal mistake every game.

It's a few years since Nigel Martyn retired, but he was awesome from the start all through his career, and I don't remember him making any defenders or the crowd edgy or panicky.

Conor McCourt
61 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:42:02
Tony I think you mentioned Moyes on another thread talking about what he learnt out of the game and saying that he analyzed Redbull Leipzig.

I've been watching them v Bayern and they are so full of vitality and have missed two sitters. I think there was a miscommunication and the reporter must have asked him what he had been doing since out of work and misunderstood his dull Glaswegian tone "drinking red bull and watching 'lipstick'", because it's night and day from West Ham.

They have a young left sided centre half that would be perfect for us but I'm not going to try and spell his name.

Ps Lookman on for the last ten minutes

Andy Crooks
62 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:45:20
Brian, that will not be acceptable. League cup, Champion's League, Charity shield. The double will not be enough. And, in the year when we win the lot, if Unsy doesn't win the under 23s, I shall write an article lamenting the fact that our utter domination will be short lived.
Eddie Dunn
63 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:47:02
I recall seeing the young David Seaman at QPR, on the plastic pitch.
It was clear at his age of 23 or 24, that he was going to be a top keeper. He was of course poached by Arsenal but he had been working with Bob Wilson at QPR and he continued to have him at Arsenal. A top keeper, who helped him develop.
Seaman reached his peak at around 30, but despite huge success and a reputation for penalty saves, he still had the odd howler. Who will forget Nayim from the halfway line?
The point is, that Pickford is at the stage that Seaman was when he moved to QPR. He is a young goalie and is sure to get better.
Perhaps we need a top keeper coach.
He is far from perfect but in time who knows?
Mike Gaynes
64 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:53:21
Jay #57, I know it's a common theme here -- practically a given -- that Pickford makes his defenders nervous, but how do we know that's true? It's not like any of them have ever said anything or shown displeasure with him on the pitch.

And none of those three have ever played in front of a keeper as good as Picks, except Mina in his 5 games at Barcelona (ter Stegen and Cillessen). Mina's WC Colombia keeper was Ospina, who flopped in the Prem. Keane at Burnley played with Heaton, a mostly Championship keeper who couldn't crack England. Holgate played in front of Stek and Robles before Picks.

Jordan certainly makes us nervous, but he is pretty much the best keeper those three have ever played for, so it's hard to say credibly that they're dissatisfied.

Mike Gaynes
65 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:56:57
Andy, 😀!
Paul Tran
66 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:59:28
Your defence of Pickford is admirably robust, Mike. I hope he matures. I hope he stops telling us how confident he is and starts being confident.

I always wondered why Lpool persisted with Grobbelaar, but he had Hansen and Lawrenson in front of him.

Right now, I don't trust him. And I'd wager our defenders don't, either.

Brian Harrison
67 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:03:53
Mike 64

I think when a team constantly concedes from set pieces as we do then questions will be asked of the keeper. There is no way any defender will come out and say Pickford makes them nervous, but there is definitely a nervousness in the crowd when we face a dead ball situation. I remember Hansen saying about Grobellar that he came for everything in the air and took a lot of pressure off the defenders for doing that. Hansen went on to say and because he comes for everything he will drop one from time to time but then we as defenders need to help him out when that happens.

I will admit not many keepers playing in the Premier league come and dominate their 6 yard box, the only keeper that I have seen of late who does is Pope of Burnley. Now if Ancelotti decided Pickford was not to his liking I would have Pope all day long. I think he will be pushing Pickford for his England spot when England play next.

Mike Gaynes
68 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:17:51
PT #66, I'm not so much defending Pickford as defending the idea of keeping him. The criticisms are certainly valid, but I do believe he could mature into a top keeper despite his size. What I fervently hope is that we don't spend one penny buying another keeper this summer -- we have far greater needs. If Picks fails to mature, there is time enough to go looking for a replacement.

Brian #67, I think the questions about our brutal set piece defending have been asked and answered. It has been the product of horrendous coaching (improved by Carlo) and poor defensive execution, not the keeper. I think anybody expecting Pickford to come out and take the ball off the heads of the attackers repeatedly left unmarked by our floundering defense over the past three years is borderline delusional. Picks has his issues, but -- with one or two exceptions -- he could not remotely be held responsible for our recurring set piece disasters.

Brian Harrison
69 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:28:35
Mike 68

I guess you have already forgotten Newcastles opening goal the other week. Pickford came and flapped at a corner didnt clear the 6 yard box and it ended up in the back of our net. The 2nd Newcastle goal he was at least a yard behind the goal line how the hell did he think he could possibly make a save from that position. I would remind you of what the late great Brian Clough said after signing Peter Shilton, this is one of the most important positions in a team and this lad will save us more points to help us win trophies. He also said show me a team that wins the league without a top class keeper.

Yes defenders are also responsible in conceeding from dead ball situations but in my view Pickford is as culpable as any of our defenders.

Martin Mason
70 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:45:24
We have the best English keeper in the EPL who is a shot stopper equal to any goalkeeper playing anywhere. He is very young for a keeper and while he makes very infrequent mistakes that cost goals he is unfortunate that unlike any other positions goalies don't get away with their mistakes. Pickford is a superb keeper who has done brilliantly well at Everton where he has been surrounded by poor defences that have left him exposed badly from day one. At no other club would this debate be going on and that isn't because there is any real substance to it. Shame on some of you guys for your totally irrational criticism of this superb asset. Does that mean I think he hasn't made mistakes, no not a bit and by his own amazing standards he is having a current poor spell, he is human and that comes with it but he never hides when he has made a mistake and the reality is that it doesn't happen that often in reality. Confidence is everything for a keeper, please don't let it be that his own fans contribute to diminishing his.
Paul Tran
71 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:46:11
Fair enough, Mike. If I was in charge, I'd be looking to get a good fee and replacement for Pickford in the summer if he doesn't buck up.
Mike Gaynes
72 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:46:50
Brian, I haven't forgotten anything about that game, least of all the shambolic defending and idiotic decision-making in front of Pickford. If you think Picks was equally culpable for that disaster, we'll just have to agree to disagree. Vehemently.
Joe McMahon
73 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:55:58
Mike @ 72, I'm afraid i'm with Brian. Please don't forget both these beauties below at Anfield in 2018.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/46333097

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42508636

Don Alexander
74 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:56:10
Like Mike Gaynes and others (and btw Mike, is your missus now clear from Wuhan?) I still think we have way more significant worries than Jordan.

Playing for England he displays less erratic performances. It's probably because he has more confidence in his defence. Since he's been with us, and definitely at Sunderland, he's always had way too little to be confident about, and he's still a young goalie with time on his side to approach excellence.

Andy Crooks
75 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:21:51
Martin, God almighty, " his own amazing standards", This debate would be going on at any other club. He conceded a goal yesterday that my late grandmother would have saved with her specs off. You are right that he never hides. It is constant, constant, look at fucking me.
He makes mistakes in every single game. Also, do you really think that anything will diminish the confidence of this clown? He really is utterly crap.
Mike Gaynes
76 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:26:18
PT #71, thing is, to get a better keeper, we'd have to pay more than we would get for Pickford. As I said, that's not the position to spend money on this summer.

Don #74, wife and family still quarantined in Wuhan with no end date yet projected. Stressful time.

Carl Manning
77 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:28:55
There would be a long line of clubs wanting to take Pickford from us if we were to put him up for sale.

There are only 5/6 truly world class keepers around now, for me Oblak and Ederson lead the way.

Pickford reminds me of lloris at spurs. Capable of the sublime but also a ricket. The fact his place in the French national team is beyond reproach and also his position at spurs has been nailed on, has probably prevented lloris from going up to the truly top level.

Let’s hope somebody comes along to really push Jordan! Both at national and club level.

Tony Abrahams
78 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:46:29
It must be really stressful Mike, and I echo what I said the other week and that I hope she is going to be okay mate.

Conor, that’s the point exactly with Moyes, because he comes out like he’s a student of the game and full of knowledge, but as Kevin, said on that other thread, you get found out in the end?

I would love to see a team go down the Leipzig rout, especially if it was Everton, because although experience is needed, you can’t beat hungry youngsters imo, but that’s the problem in this country, the vultures come and take the hungry ones off you, because these type of players always want to win.

Wenger was close so many times, but although Arsenal made loads of money, and built a new ground by qualifying for the champions lge every season, he could never keep hold of his best players, which meant they usually fell just a little bit short, but Moyes knows better I’m sure!

James Hughes
79 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:46:47
Mike; sorry to hear about the family still being in Wuhan wishing them a speedy and healthy return,
Don Alexander
80 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:54:58
Best wishes to them and you Mike.
Eric Paul
81 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:56:00
Don@74
Who would you prefer in front of Pickford, Englands 2 central defenders or ours
Paul Tran
82 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:01:59
Mike, I'm not sure about that.

More importantly, hope you're all re-united soon.

Andy Crooks
83 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:11:11
Mike, hope all works out soon.
Also, I would like to revise my post @ 75. I do not rate Jordan Pickford as a goalie. He is not, though, " utterly crap" and I would like to withdraw that unfortunate comment.
John Pierce
84 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:18:03
Pickford’s save percentage is 50something percent and that’s said to be his strength our survey says. ❌❌❌

Chris Williams
85 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:26:52
I remember an Everton goalkeeper. He was volatile, nervous and erratic. Got sent off, thumped players, and was crap with crosses. Got dropped, came back again and played for us for 10 years. Played for England.

Gordon West did ok.

Everton great seemingly.

Not sure what his save % was mind.

Martin Mason
86 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:30:46
Andy@75, remember mate. Opinion isn't fact. My points stand.
Martin Mason
87 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:32:16
Only at EFC do we destroy our own players rather than support them.
Conor McCourt
88 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:50:53
Tony I couldn't agree more, they are a joy to watch even though a little naive. Some blues are glad to get rid of Lookman because he's only on the bench there but I reckon he will still bite us as he looked sharp tonight and there's a player in there.

I think Arsenal might be at it again as they have bought all these youngsters recently and there is talk Arteta is getting rid of Ozil,Auba and Lacazette in the summer and going that way. Like you I would love to watch a team of Blues playing like kamikazes, attacking from all angles.

Andy Crooks
89 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:08:34
Martin, it's not only at Everton. I have never berated or abused a player at a game, that destroys confidence and is horrible to see and hear. It is pointless and harmful. However, I see nothing wrong with letting off steam on here. They are not likely to read it.
Paul Tran
90 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:16:39
Nowt wrong with calling players out on mistakes, as long as you praise them for the good things.

Pickford makes great saves and makes terrible errors. He might improve and mature with age.

My litmus test is often asking friends who support other clubs what they think. None of them would go near him.

Don Alexander
91 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:16:54
Eric (#81) that's a good question! In fairness I'm not REALLY impressed with any of the England defence. I think they generally have a more coordinated midfield and attack, and the quality of international teams is generally only average in my opinion. Whatever, it's just the impression I get from watching our Jordan.

When I were a lad he might well have benefitted from a boot up the arse, but that's so last century these days I'm told.

Bill Gienapp
92 Posted 09/02/2020 at 23:17:34
The criticism of Pickford, while valid, is starting to get a bit over-the-top. I saw a few people suggest we were better off with Robles. Really? This is the same Robles who can't get a game for Real Bettis?

There's also been much debate over how good Pickford actually is as a shot stopper, invoking all sorts of complex stats. Normally I dig stats, but in this case I think I'll defer to the eye test, which tells me there have been countless times this season Pickford has saved our bacon with big-time saves, often in one-on-one situations. He has his issues, no doubt, but let's be fair.

Graham Hammond
93 Posted 09/02/2020 at 00:10:16
Bill at 92. Your support of Jordan Pickford and your defence of him is admirable and to be applauded. The way I see things, only a few current Everton players have any significant resale value, this is because we have bought garbage and ageing players, we are obviously looking to build and kick on and in my opinion, money is still an issue at the club and therefore choices have to be made. If we can offload Pickford for good money then I am all for it. Pickford may improve, may become more consistent and may become less error-prone, only time will tell. To me, he looks a little bit overweight which is not a great reflection on him, I would prefer my Goalkeeper to be a little bit taller too. We are not a bottomless pit of money and the club seem very reluctant to lose face and sell players for a massive loss or keen to subsidise wages, I am therefore all for a sale in the Summer if we can get a good deal on Pickford. I think also that you took my Robles comments a little bit too literally.
Jay Harris
94 Posted 10/02/2020 at 00:22:15
Mike G,
Im not saying hes a bad keeper just that he is a bag of nerves.

You only have to watch him and see his expressions to know he panics every time a ball comes in his six yard box.

I think he is better than a lot but certainly not top six material and I think it will be a long time before he matures.

Si Cooper
95 Posted 10/02/2020 at 03:10:43
So according to some posters Jordan Pickford is far too cocky, sure of himself and untroubled by the doubts that true competition for his place would bring... and yet for others he is obviously a bag of nerves!
Pumped up is how I would characterise it, supercharged on adrenalin. Problem is that you need that adrenalin for peak performance.
Not channelling that ‘buzz’ in the right way is a common issue for young players.
I’m with Mike G. I think people are overly critical of many of his mistakes and unaware of how ‘dodgy’ pretty much all of the likely alternatives really are so to prioritise replacing someone who could still significantly improve with maturity doesn’t seem the best use of the club’s resources.
Lee Brownlie
96 Posted 10/02/2020 at 03:52:48
Andy Crooks (#21) Don't agree at all about Jordan Pickford.. Not that he doesn't still make some silly mistakes, as on Saturday, but I really can't go along with evidenty silly remarks like 'He's just a flapping second-rate clown'.. which he's clearly not, regularly making saves very few other keeper ANYWHERE do or even COULD make!!!

The guy hasn't just 'played for England', as you, apparently so incredulously, state - as it obviously just doesn't fit your world-view - he is EVERTON and ENGLAND's NUMBER ONE because he makes the saves he does, and the MANAGERS - not 'No, he's just shit' merchants like you - see that EVERY SINGLE DAY THEY WORK WITH HIM!!!

Bill Gienapp
97 Posted 10/02/2020 at 05:36:45
Graham (93) - I don't entirely disagree, my general feeling on Pickford is that he's a bit too Jekyll & Hyde (as evidenced by his performance on Saturday)... but I think people are starting to fixate entirely on the Hyde half, so it's only fair to highlight the good things that he does as well.

Re: Robles, I honestly wasn't responding to any specific post, I'd just seen his name crop up a few times in various threads and felt the need to pump the brakes on that sort of silly talk, LOL.

Rick Tarleton
98 Posted 10/02/2020 at 09:22:13
Pickford reminds me of Howard. He makes superb saves and makes howlers.

However, the real problem with both of them is that they do not create a sense of calmness in their fellow defenders. The truly great keepers, Southall, Jennings, Banks, created confidence and calm around them.

Pickford does also remind me of Gordon West, especially in his early days. West matured into a much better keeper in 1969-70 than he was in 1962-63. Let's hope Pickford learns to reduce the errors.

Matthew Williams
99 Posted 10/02/2020 at 13:28:12
A very pleased Blue here!.

Pity we didn't play Holgate and would love to see our front three start for every game of Rich, Moise and D.C.L, potentially a dangerous trio that could easily fire us into the Europa League.

Jay Harris
100 Posted 10/02/2020 at 14:40:02
Mike G
Sorry to hear about your family.

Hope it resolves itself soon and positively.

Steve Ferns
101 Posted 10/02/2020 at 14:56:38
I think Pickford is a mid-table keeper. Some good saves, some terrible mistakes. No where near as good as some thought, no where near as bad as some make him out to be. He's just an average level Premier League keeper. Which, ironically makes him England's best. But that's an indictment on the standard of English goalkeepers. Henderson definitely looks promising, but he's not good enough for Man Utd, and de Gea for my money needs replacing. Pope is extremely overrated. Heaton left Burnley and showed he was not the same without their defence / tactics. Butland is in the bottom half of the Championship. Freddie Woodman looks promising too. But from an England point of view, you want Pickford's relative experience, with Henderson continuing to emerge and Pope as backup.

As for Everton, the question is, can that high profile be monetarised? If we can "cash in", then I'd sell him. But by cashing in, I'd want to be able to pocket some money after buying a decent replacement. If his reputation is shaken right now, then his price will have fallen. So, I'd keep him. I think he's turned the corner and his performances now are improving again. I would expect him to start for England, and if they have a decent tournament then Pickford's price will rise as a result, and then we could sell him. If not, keep him and play him unless we find a bargain replacement. The reason I'd be happy to keep him is to give Joao Virginia time. He's meant to be a top young keeper and could save us a fortune. I say meant to as he made a load of errors in just 2 games for Reading and then was less than impressive for our u23s. I hope he can come through his own mini-crisis. Otherwise, why not see if Newcastle will part with Woodman?

I note some talk above about Dubravka, I would ask those guys how much they have seen of him. Very erratic keeper for my money. He's the most error strewn keeper in the Premier League this season, according to the official stats. Pickford has made less errors, the exact same as Pope.

I could post a load of xG against stats if anyone is interested, but they effectively say Pickford is slightly above average.

Kevin Molloy
102 Posted 10/02/2020 at 17:49:23
one thing in slight defence of JP is the slight defence put up by Lucas Digne, shocking fullback play.
Mark Guglielmo
103 Posted 10/02/2020 at 22:48:51
Steve 101 - Dubravka is outperforming Pickford in just about every single keeper statistic that matters. And on a considerably worse team I think we'd agree.

xGA, since you brought it up:
–Dubravka's is 46, meaning he should have allowed 10 more goals than he has.
–Pickford's is 33, meaning he should have allowed 4 fewer goals than he has.
Goals Conceded (36 vs 37)
Saves (103 vs 63)
Save % (74 vs 63)
Clean Sheets (7 vs 6) - one of Pickford's was vs. Burnley, who didn't register a shot on target that game.
Passing/Distribution Completion % (51 vs 56) **
Accurate Long Balls (213 vs 218) **
Punches (12 vs 11)
Clearances (26 vs 18)
Sweeper Clearances (8 vs 7)
High Claims (12 vs 11)
Whoscored Rating (6.9 vs. 6.4)

As far as errors leading to goals, Dubravka does have more than Pickford. 3 vs 2 (and yet has still given up 1 less goal, so it's a wash). Using that to make the case he's "the most error strewn keeper in the Premier League" is pretty much ridiculous, mate.

** Pickford has played 90 more minutes.
** Everton also averages 50% possession vs. Newcastle's 39%

Martin Mason
104 Posted 10/02/2020 at 23:03:29
Kevin, thank you. The goal was given away by Digne, Pickford could have saved it but made a mistake and didn't. Other than that, he had a very good game. As always, the kangaroo court is wrong.

Add Your Comments

