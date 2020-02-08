Report

Rub of the green and Brazilian gold lift the Blues to victory over Palace

“He’s worth his weight in gold, that lad,” was the first thought that came to mind as Richarlison raced down the left flank for the second match in a row and delivered a telling blow for Everton, this time scoring with an excellent finish to put the Toffees 2-1 up.

Of course, he’s worth more than that — a hell of a lot more, given that his weight in gold would only fetch around £3.5m at today’s prices — and the club probably wouldn’t entertain any offers under £100m for their Brazilian star. On days like these he is priceless to Everton.

His individual effort represented a huge pressure valve for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who looked to be in the process of throwing away the good work they had done in the first half. They had already given up the 18th-minute lead they had seized with another moment of Brazilian magic, were inviting all sorts of pressure with their inability to keep the ball and had seen the ball come back off Jordan Pickford’s left-hand post for the second time in the game.

Then Richarlison single-handedly put them back in front and though Jordan Pickford had to make amends for an awful slip-up for the visitors’ goal by denying Christian Benteke what looked to be a nailed on equaliser, it was an advantage they went on to not only protect but augment with a late goal by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The result was paramount and Everton were worthy winners on the balance of the contest but Ancelotti will be mindful of the fact that his team, perhaps, narrowly prevented another “Newcastle” or, at least, avoided having to try and press desperately for a narrow victory in the closing stages.

Because there was a phase of about 15 minutes in the second half where Palace looked as though they were going to upset the apple cart in the way they often have at Goodison Park just when it felt as though the Blues were on the cusp of going places in terms of the league table.

Had they done so, you suspect that the post-match inquest would have focused on the manager’s decision to rotate a couple of his players out, especially Mason Holgate who has emerged in recent weeks as a bona fide contender for player of the season.

The defender making way for Michael Keane was one of three changes Ancelotti made to his starting XI on top of the one forced upon him by Fabian Delph’s red card at Watford last weekend and consequent suspension. Morgan Schneiderlin came into central midfield in his stead, Bernard replaced Alex Iwobi on the left and Seamus Coleman returned in place of Djibril Sidibé but none of those changes appeared in the first half to have been detrimental.

Indeed, the home side started on the front foot, pressing hard and high up the pitch and getting an early opportunity to test Vicente Guaita with an early Lucas Digne free-kick that the Spaniard managed to push away despite the sun shining in his face.

But it was Palace who almost took a 13th-minute lead when James McArthur seized on a loose ball in Everton’s penalty area and found Patrick van Aanholt who tried to surprise Pickford with an early shot from the angle that came back off the post.

Having made some early inroads, Everton began to find it harder to play their way through the visitors’ press, they were resorting to longer balls forward and their chief playmaker, Bernard, was largely anonymous.

Typically for the Brazilian, he often only needs to make a couple of telling contributions per game and what was, arguably, his only one on the day came at the end of a nicely-worked goal and the best move of the first half.

Schneiderlin, looking much more like the player Everton thought they were getting when they signed him from Manchester United three years ago, toed the ball away from Wilfried Zaha as the Ivorian tried to escape a clutch of blue jerseys in his own half, Coleman and Theo Walcott combined with quick passes before Gylfi Sigurdsson evaded his marker and fed Walcott again who did brilliantly to make space past Van Aanholt to deliver a deep cross.

His delivery was deeper than Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the six-yard box but was tracked by Bernard who arrived unmarked to despatch a perfectly-struck volley down the centre of the goal to make it 1-0.

Sadly, that terrific contribution would be Walcott’s last meaningful one of the game as he was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards, with Sidibé coming on to play wide on the right.

Bernard missed Calvert-Lewin by inches with a dinked centre after 25 minutes and Richarlison’s choked effort two minutes later failed to trouble Guaita and it wasn’t until the closing stages of the half that Palace threatened again.

First McArthur sliced a volley of his own well off target; then Pickford came to claim the ball off Zaha’s feet and looked to have done so before he spilled it and the winger went down under the attentions of Coleman but his appeals for a penalty were in vain.

If Everton had in the main been professional for the first 45 minutes, their start to the second half was annoyingly sloppy as they struggled to maintain possession and played themselves into trouble trying to pass out from the back.

This game had thrown up a number of potential “Everton that” banana skins — Palace hadn’t won away since the end of November or beaten Everton for five years, were winless since Boxing Day and Roy Hodgson has never won at Goodison Park as a manager — and there were perhaps too many for the Blues to sidestep entirely.

In the end it was Benteke’s run of 1,476 minutes without a goal that predictably came to an end six minutes after half-time, although quite how it did without Pickford appearing to get so much as a touch on the ball as it flew under his gloves was mystifying.

The keeper had knocked a ball straight to Luka Milivojević in Palace’s half that the midfielder knocked forward and Benteke was able to beat Keane in the air. Zaha picked up the second ball and played the Belgian into space behind Digne where he took one touch before despatching a low shot that Pickford should have had covered but instead, inexplicably, allowed it to fly underneath him.

A few minutes after that, Hodgson’s men almost took the lead. Coleman failed to deal with an awkward in-swinging corner from Van Aanholt that bounced onto Benteke’s chest before coming back off the upright and Calvert-Lewin hacked it away.

The game pivoted 90 seconds later as Schneiderlin lofted a clearance over two Palace players and Calvert-Lewin flicked it over his marker with his head sending Richarlison away on the counter-attack. Whereas last week at Vicarage Road he had two players racing up in support, this time he had only Sidibé for company but he didn’t need him.

Keeping the last man, Gary Cahill, guessing, he drove inside the defender and fired a shot past the keeper and inside the far post to put the Toffees back in front.

Had it not been for Pickford, that lead would have lasted just three minutes. Zaha found McArthur down Palace’s left and when his attempted cross kicked up off Mina, it fell invitingly for Benteke in front of goal but Pickford spread himself and diverted the Belgian’s header wide with his shoulder.

Back at the other end, Sigurdsson’s persistent run inside the box where his close control took him through a forest of opposition legs almost yielded a third goal but Guaita palmed his prodded effort aside.

With Bernard withdrawn with 25 minutes to go and Tom Davies introduced in his stead, it felt as though Ancelotti had prematurely adopted more defensive posture and it was hard not to be skeptical of the decision to throw on a player who had been instrumental in that late collapse against Newcastle a fortnight ago. However, while it did have the effect of inviting Palace on to a degree, the visitors were mostly held at bay for the remainder of the contest — Benteke had one half-chance that he half-volleyed wide — and Davies performed admirably.

If the Blues needed some insurance — and, let’s face it, they’ve shown that even a two-goal advantage isn’t enough sometimes, they got it in the 87th-minute. Digne won a corner on the left and then arrowed the resulting set-piece into the box where Richarlison rose to steer a header towards the top corner of Guaita’s goal.

It came back off the woodwork, however, and dropped at the feet of Calvert-Lewin who tapped it in past the prone Guaita from close range to make it 3-1.

And the striker should have had a second in injury time when Richarlison forced one last save from the keeper but though he had almost the whole goal to aim for as the rebound came back invitingly to him, he somehow scooped it into the Park End.

That would have put a nice, if somewhat harsh, gloss on the score line and improved Everton's goal difference in the context of their push towards the top six but claiming the points was the main thing and Ancelotti’s charges’ superior quality told in the end.

