Rub of the green and Brazilian gold lift the Blues to victory over Palace
“He’s worth his weight in gold, that lad,” was the first thought that came to mind as Richarlison raced down the left flank for the second match in a row and delivered a telling blow for Everton, this time scoring with an excellent finish to put the Toffees 2-1 up.
Of course, he’s worth more than that — a hell of a lot more, given that his weight in gold would only fetch around £3.5m at today’s prices — and the club probably wouldn’t entertain any offers under £100m for their Brazilian star. On days like these he is priceless to Everton.
His individual effort represented a huge pressure valve for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who looked to be in the process of throwing away the good work they had done in the first half. They had already given up the 18th-minute lead they had seized with another moment of Brazilian magic, were inviting all sorts of pressure with their inability to keep the ball and had seen the ball come back off Jordan Pickford’s left-hand post for the second time in the game.
Then Richarlison single-handedly put them back in front and though Jordan Pickford had to make amends for an awful slip-up for the visitors’ goal by denying Christian Benteke what looked to be a nailed on equaliser, it was an advantage they went on to not only protect but augment with a late goal by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The result was paramount and Everton were worthy winners on the balance of the contest but Ancelotti will be mindful of the fact that his team, perhaps, narrowly prevented another “Newcastle” or, at least, avoided having to try and press desperately for a narrow victory in the closing stages.
Because there was a phase of about 15 minutes in the second half where Palace looked as though they were going to upset the apple cart in the way they often have at Goodison Park just when it felt as though the Blues were on the cusp of going places in terms of the league table.
Had they done so, you suspect that the post-match inquest would have focused on the manager’s decision to rotate a couple of his players out, especially Mason Holgate who has emerged in recent weeks as a bona fide contender for player of the season.
The defender making way for Michael Keane was one of three changes Ancelotti made to his starting XI on top of the one forced upon him by Fabian Delph’s red card at Watford last weekend and consequent suspension. Morgan Schneiderlin came into central midfield in his stead, Bernard replaced Alex Iwobi on the left and Seamus Coleman returned in place of Djibril Sidibé but none of those changes appeared in the first half to have been detrimental.
Indeed, the home side started on the front foot, pressing hard and high up the pitch and getting an early opportunity to test Vicente Guaita with an early Lucas Digne free-kick that the Spaniard managed to push away despite the sun shining in his face.
But it was Palace who almost took a 13th-minute lead when James McArthur seized on a loose ball in Everton’s penalty area and found Patrick van Aanholt who tried to surprise Pickford with an early shot from the angle that came back off the post.
Having made some early inroads, Everton began to find it harder to play their way through the visitors’ press, they were resorting to longer balls forward and their chief playmaker, Bernard, was largely anonymous.
Typically for the Brazilian, he often only needs to make a couple of telling contributions per game and what was, arguably, his only one on the day came at the end of a nicely-worked goal and the best move of the first half.
Schneiderlin, looking much more like the player Everton thought they were getting when they signed him from Manchester United three years ago, toed the ball away from Wilfried Zaha as the Ivorian tried to escape a clutch of blue jerseys in his own half, Coleman and Theo Walcott combined with quick passes before Gylfi Sigurdsson evaded his marker and fed Walcott again who did brilliantly to make space past Van Aanholt to deliver a deep cross.
His delivery was deeper than Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the six-yard box but was tracked by Bernard who arrived unmarked to despatch a perfectly-struck volley down the centre of the goal to make it 1-0.
Sadly, that terrific contribution would be Walcott’s last meaningful one of the game as he was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards, with Sidibé coming on to play wide on the right.
Bernard missed Calvert-Lewin by inches with a dinked centre after 25 minutes and Richarlison’s choked effort two minutes later failed to trouble Guaita and it wasn’t until the closing stages of the half that Palace threatened again.
First McArthur sliced a volley of his own well off target; then Pickford came to claim the ball off Zaha’s feet and looked to have done so before he spilled it and the winger went down under the attentions of Coleman but his appeals for a penalty were in vain.
If Everton had in the main been professional for the first 45 minutes, their start to the second half was annoyingly sloppy as they struggled to maintain possession and played themselves into trouble trying to pass out from the back.
This game had thrown up a number of potential “Everton that” banana skins — Palace hadn’t won away since the end of November or beaten Everton for five years, were winless since Boxing Day and Roy Hodgson has never won at Goodison Park as a manager — and there were perhaps too many for the Blues to sidestep entirely.
In the end it was Benteke’s run of 1,476 minutes without a goal that predictably came to an end six minutes after half-time, although quite how it did without Pickford appearing to get so much as a touch on the ball as it flew under his gloves was mystifying.
The keeper had knocked a ball straight to Luka Milivojević in Palace’s half that the midfielder knocked forward and Benteke was able to beat Keane in the air. Zaha picked up the second ball and played the Belgian into space behind Digne where he took one touch before despatching a low shot that Pickford should have had covered but instead, inexplicably, allowed it to fly underneath him.
A few minutes after that, Hodgson’s men almost took the lead. Coleman failed to deal with an awkward in-swinging corner from Van Aanholt that bounced onto Benteke’s chest before coming back off the upright and Calvert-Lewin hacked it away.
The game pivoted 90 seconds later as Schneiderlin lofted a clearance over two Palace players and Calvert-Lewin flicked it over his marker with his head sending Richarlison away on the counter-attack. Whereas last week at Vicarage Road he had two players racing up in support, this time he had only Sidibé for company but he didn’t need him.
Keeping the last man, Gary Cahill, guessing, he drove inside the defender and fired a shot past the keeper and inside the far post to put the Toffees back in front.
Had it not been for Pickford, that lead would have lasted just three minutes. Zaha found McArthur down Palace’s left and when his attempted cross kicked up off Mina, it fell invitingly for Benteke in front of goal but Pickford spread himself and diverted the Belgian’s header wide with his shoulder.
Back at the other end, Sigurdsson’s persistent run inside the box where his close control took him through a forest of opposition legs almost yielded a third goal but Guaita palmed his prodded effort aside.
With Bernard withdrawn with 25 minutes to go and Tom Davies introduced in his stead, it felt as though Ancelotti had prematurely adopted more defensive posture and it was hard not to be skeptical of the decision to throw on a player who had been instrumental in that late collapse against Newcastle a fortnight ago. However, while it did have the effect of inviting Palace on to a degree, the visitors were mostly held at bay for the remainder of the contest — Benteke had one half-chance that he half-volleyed wide — and Davies performed admirably.
If the Blues needed some insurance — and, let’s face it, they’ve shown that even a two-goal advantage isn’t enough sometimes, they got it in the 87th-minute. Digne won a corner on the left and then arrowed the resulting set-piece into the box where Richarlison rose to steer a header towards the top corner of Guaita’s goal.
It came back off the woodwork, however, and dropped at the feet of Calvert-Lewin who tapped it in past the prone Guaita from close range to make it 3-1.
And the striker should have had a second in injury time when Richarlison forced one last save from the keeper but though he had almost the whole goal to aim for as the rebound came back invitingly to him, he somehow scooped it into the Park End.
That would have put a nice, if somewhat harsh, gloss on the score line and improved Everton's goal difference in the context of their push towards the top six but claiming the points was the main thing and Ancelotti’s charges’ superior quality told in the end.
2 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:40:54
3 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:49:30
4 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:08:12
5 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:20:26
Let’s hope the whole team is ready to get into Arsenal. I’m convinced EFC can beat them.
6 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:22:22
7 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:26:11
I also want to call out my mate Terry White for emailing me yesterday to predict that Carlo would start Coleman at right-back specifically to deal with his old enemy Zaha. Carlo did, and Coleman ate Zaha's lunch.
Lotta smart people on TW.
8 Posted 08/02/2020 at 19:53:46
9 Posted 08/02/2020 at 20:22:38
These players have had spells under Koeman, Allardyce and Silva where they have completely downed tools and I will be glad when these parasites leave our club.
Take Silva, for example; if there were players who should have had a gripe it was Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Davies who were continually overlooked despite their competitors not doing the business, yet they prolonged his stay due to their character.
I hope they excel until the end of the season so we can get rid.
10 Posted 08/02/2020 at 20:38:18
The reason John Pierce's comment is a great one is because it condenses the truth into its simplest form. There's no excuses now for the lad so he's performing to the best of his ability. There's nowhere for him to hide, it's bleeding ridiculous.
Richarlison is just getting better and better. No wonder Barca are desperate to sign him up and making silly offers. What did they pay for the 26-year-old Coutinho? Richarlison is going nowhere and has to be a core member of this renaissance of Everton FC.
Calvert-Lewin looked 5% off today, a tiny bit jaded. I think the 2-week break is needed for him to get back to full power.
Respect to Seamus for a great battling performance, I enjoyed watching him giving his all to the cause and keeping Zaha largely out of the game.
Roll on, Arsenal away; from what I have seen of them this season, we have a decent chance of getting 3 points there. We should go there confident we can do damage.
11 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:09:46
I am losing confidence in Pickford, but he's got 4 big games to rescue it back.
Ancelotti looks an inspired choice. Lots of work ahead, but we are making steps forward.
13 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:23:46
Palace is always a tough game and in their first four seasons back in the top flight they never lost at Goodison but we’ve now beaten them three on the spin here so all is well.
The decisive moment was Richarlison’s goal coming at a time when I could see Palace going ahead and we were on the ropes.
Coleman rolled back the years today, he was excellent and if that was one last hurrah then it’s great to have seen it today.
Schneiderlin was very good credit where it’s due.
There is problems in defence however and I still feel it all stems from Pickford in goal, he brings so much unrest amongst the fans now so I can only imagine it’s the same with the players in front of him.
But anyway, on to a very winnable (yes I know we haven’t won there since 1996) trip to Arsenal.
But this is a bang average Gunners team let’s not beat about the bush, they are there to be beaten and likewise United in March 1st.
If we can get even 4 points from those two games then we have every chance of the Europa League.
14 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:25:51
After the Anfield defeats (losing 5-2 to their B team and 1-0 to their C team), I was done with this group of players. I was ready to disown them. This feeling intensified with the Newcastle game.
But then they win 2 on the bounce showing heart, fight, determination and finally some quality, and they reel you back in.
I'm ready to forgive if we can beat them at Goodison and get top 4. High bar? Well, they've highly (and repeatedly) let us all down. But actually now we're playing like a team. We're forcing victories through sheer will.
The Richarlison goal was brilliant. Well done, lads!!
15 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:46:59
What I draw from this is how bitter they must all feel that, for their peak years, these players had coaches who were shockingly bad. I think the phrase 'shockingly bad' just about sums up Marco, Sam, and the Blonde Bombshell.
That extra £5 million a year we are paying Carlo is probably the best spent money Everton have made in the last 10 years.
16 Posted 08/02/2020 at 21:59:31
Calvert-Lewin – not his best game but a great flick for Richarlison and learning the centre-forward skill of being in the 6-yard box when it matters. 20 next season, I think.
Richarlison reminds me of a young Ronaldo (current Juve). Holgate could be a future skipper, and Lucas Digne is the toughest Frenchman I know. Hope we get Euro footy next season.
17 Posted 08/02/2020 at 22:18:53
Neither Louis van Gaal or Mourinho could return him to that form and in spells has raised his game under three different managers here before reverting to type. I expect the same under Carlo if given the time.
18 Posted 08/02/2020 at 22:25:27
That's not me beefing Everton up, fact, play and believe, like today, take our chances, no gifts, and we can smash Arsenal.
The Master, in this case, will teach a master student, and fantastic player for Everton, a master class in how to play to win and win, with total belief.
In Carlo, we trust.
19 Posted 08/02/2020 at 23:05:19
For some reason, we expect them to operate at peak performance no matter what. Well, I for one have fully never bought into the players down tooling. For me, the manager's job is playing the best team with the players he has got in the best positions he believes can do the business. In truth, this often means playing players out of their best position with scant instruction or limitations curtailing their effectiveness, for the good of the team, we are told.
But what happens when you have a manager who cannot get the best from a player, or ignores players? Players first of all lose confidence in their own ability and then confidence in their manager. Not so much a 'down tools' as loss of confidence and a loss of belief in themselves or their manager.
It's exactly the same in everyone's day-to-day job... no difference. Get a manager who can communicate, has a plan, and is clear what he wants each player to do; then you have a motivated individual and a team playing for a manager.
In Carlo Ancelotti, we appear to have a gold carat manager leading high paid individuals fashioning them into a team. His experience is worth more than a summer transfer window. At long last, we have gotten away from spending huge amounts on players whilst getting opportunists as managers.
It is perhaps why great teams operate so well... they understand what they have to do, a team held together by confidence in their ability and belief in the manager.
On a player level, we may have some distance to travel, but we have the best buy the club could get, a world-class manager. In the time he has been here, it's clear to see the uplift in players' desire and work rate. You only get that when you have a leader to believe in.
Many here will say footballers are paid well enough, indeed they are... but, if you put the wrong fuel in a Ferrari, it stutters... doesn't matter how good you are.
Okay, and now the bit I hope you get... I think the RS have at most 3 or 4 world-class players in their squad... that's all. They have a world class, unconventional manager who brings out the best in the rest and plays to the strengths of a few.
In Carlos we have the same.
20 Posted 08/02/2020 at 23:58:25
A few months ago, I thought – despite his poor form – Pickford was not our biggest problem. But, as the weeks go by, he is getting there. The number of gaffes is mounting steadily. I see no evidence of increasing maturity. What I do see is a keeper so desperate to be involved in the action, a keeper whose hyperactivity has an unsettling effect on those in front of him. He is now failing to make what should be routine saves. A rookie keeper would have been ashamed of the goal he conceded today.
21 Posted 09/02/2020 at 00:37:19
22 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:31:34
And since Duncan took over and Carlo has continued when he can is playing players in their best positions. Round pegs in round holes doing jobs and working hard.
Calvert-Lewin said after the game “Win our personal battles.” Not playing to a philosophy that doesn't suit the parts; playing to strengths and being positive about their role in the team.
23 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:37:50
There's really no reason at all to fret over a very ordinary Man Utd side coming to Goodison and, while Chelsea are capable of good stuff, they're a very schizophrenic team that has had some truly dreadful losses at Stamford Bridge this season. The RS are the RS, but all bets are off in a Goodison derby.
If Carlo maintains the hard work and self-belief, I see no reason we can't keep our momentum going.
24 Posted 09/02/2020 at 01:56:28
‘The Master, in this case, will teach a master student, and fantastic player for Everton, a master class in how to play to win and win, with total belief.'
How many beers deep were you when you wrote this, Paul? This Eric Cantona level gibberish.
25 Posted 09/02/2020 at 03:51:35
Never, ever, have I ever seen a Portuguese person with a better tan than Mike Walker!!!!!!
26 Posted 09/02/2020 at 08:39:50
Gbamin and Gomes will improve things again if they are fit next season. Add 2 more very good players to this (patched-up) team and let's see how good we can be. And please don't sell Richarlison.
27 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:02:05
I'm not fussed about the Europa League... Thursday, Sunday shite. I would rather be in the top four. Thanks, Silva.
28 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:45:23
I just hope we can get a bit of consistency now over the remainder or the season because the teams above us will defo slip up.
Don't fear Arsenal or Man Utd.
Play the kids vs Liverpool and give the first team a break and assault the other teams around us with a fresher squad!
29 Posted 09/02/2020 at 09:48:28
30 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:00:19
Sure, Holgate has been playing well, but against an attack of Benteke and Ayew you primarily need height and strength. Hence places for Keane and Mina.
I really think our world class manager deserves a little more respect. Just because you personally cannot understand why a team selection has been made, it does not mean that there is not a reason. It probably means you don't understand the game as well you think you do.
31 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:02:23
32 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:04:55
A great manager. A motivated squad. A world-class game-changing player that every team with top 4 (or better) aspirations needs. Four or five young players who are amongst the best in the league. A new world-class stadium complimenting a world heritage site on the river about to be approved. A billionaire owner and Alisher Usmanov getting more and more involved.
It's early days, but a perfect storm is brewing at EFC, big things are happening for the club. We are slowly getting back to where this proud club belongs. There will still be hiccups along the way but I've not been more optimistic for a long time.
33 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:17:16
I’m not saying I think he’s playing well, because I don’t think he his, but I give him credit for that save though, and anyone who doesn’t, is bringing their personal dislike of the player into their judgement imo.
The Palace goal was really poor, but I don’t think Mina and Keane had won a header between them since the start of the second half, and our play was very slow and sloppy, until Richarlison produced speed, style and precision, and then Pickford’s wonder-save kept us in front, and was the last chance that Palace had all day.
34 Posted 09/02/2020 at 10:33:31
https://www.90min.com/posts/6542124-the-candidates-to-replace-jordan-pickford-for-england-ranked
35 Posted 09/02/2020 at 11:20:30
Schneiderlin was great Siggy not so great although showed flashes, but one thing I do recall is at one point we tried to break from the box losing the ball and every one was too slow to react except DSL who ended up for a vital second being our only defender, and probably saving a certain goal.
My point is that this Dominic might not be a Liniker or Kane yet but he's one of the hardest working players on the pitch and is developing a real talent for being in the right place at the right time as in the goal and that miss.
All in all a great day out with some good football plenty of heart in the mouth moments and all enjoyed with some cracking fans around about me.
36 Posted 09/02/2020 at 11:29:36
But you cant argue with what Carlo did at the end of the day we won a very scrappy game. But I am sure he saw all the old frailties that we have seen for a number of times. For 10 minutes after Palace scored Everton lost their composure and despits making a howler for their first goal his save from Benteke to stop them taking the lead was brilliant. Had we gone a goal down I am not sure we would have come back to win the game.
I still think the crowd inside Goodison became nervous when Palace scored and that nervousness seemed to get through to the players. We can all well understand why our crowd become nervous as the Newcastle result is still very prevalent in the fans minds.
But despite a scrappy game there were some positives Richarlison again proved what a match winner he is. I am sure Carlo knows if he is to build something good here then Richarlison has to be at the centre of it. I think only Barcelona would turn Richarlisons head andif they do come calling and he wants to go then nothing short of the £150 million they paid for Courtinho should we accept. I also thought Coleman was terrific I cant remember to many full backs keeping Zaha as quiet as Seamus did yesterday. Also without doubt Schneiderlin had his best game in years, virtually running midfield on his own, long may it continue.
37 Posted 09/02/2020 at 12:56:47
Johnny again 34 - posting an opinion piece from a site like 90min.com has nothing to do with facts and/or supporting evidence (use Pickford's own poor stats for that).
Fun fact about DCL. Did you guys know that only Mbappe, Sancho & Abraham have more goals than he for players under-22 (top 5 flights)? His coming good has been one of the top highlights of the campaign IMO.
38 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:10:59
Pickford has been poor, I don’t need to bother with stats to see this mate, but if you are trying to tell people to look again, because it wasn’t a great save, then its obvious you don’t like our goalie, which is fair enough, but not fair enough that you can’t give credit, where credit is definitely due, which again is just my opinion.
39 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:23:58
So pleased to see Schneiderlin showing what he is capable of. To be fair his last three performances in Royal Blue have been excellent. Long may it continue. Sadly, Sigurrdson's form has completely deserted him. Personally, I have never seen what others have raved about. I would be the first to applaud should he turn it around, but it seems unlikely. He resembles Geoff Nulty more with every game. Invisible and totally ineffective.
40 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:24:53
Under the current regime it would appear that the days of doing exclusive cut rate deals for Man United and signing their "not wanted" are over thankfully. Barcelona have been a step up in that market and we haven't had to gift them any outstanding talent.
I believe that Ancellotti will address the erratic performances of Pickford and some of are other expensive signings or move them on without too great a loss in value. Top managers know when the time is right to let a player go. Also despite an upturn in form by some expensive acquisitions, It would not surprise me to see them moved on too.
Yesterday despite the gifted equaliser we eventually recovered and won something that never happened under Silva.
41 Posted 09/02/2020 at 13:31:46
Sorry Tony bit of a rant mate haha. On a positive note I haven't felt this confident about things for a long time mate. And it's great.
42 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:10:39
43 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:17:07
44 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:24:52
45 Posted 09/02/2020 at 14:51:44
46 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:22:22
Sorry, but not one keeper in 10 would even have the quickness and athleticism to get into position to make that save. And he knew everything about it. Watch the replay again. His eyes are on the ball, no flinching or turning away. Certainly your opinion isn't shared by Hodgson, who was caught on camera yelling despairingly, "Fuck me, what a save!"
You can say as many times as you want that it's not personal, but Tony is absolutely right, if you can't give the man credit for a brilliant play no matter your overall view of him, then you've lost the plot. I assume when the play appears among the top ten Saves of the Season, which it assuredly will, you'll still be denigrating it.
As for the link you provided, I clicked in to read it just as one of the author's nominees, Ramsdale, performed a clown act with a flap at a high ball worse than anything you've ever seen from Pickford, giving up a ridiculous equalizer at Sheffield. The article also talks about geniuses like Henderson and Forster. I couldn't care less who plays for England (I'm a Yank), but while I do believe we're eventually gonna need a better keeper, I certainly wouldn't want any of those "candidates" replacing Pickford at Everton.
47 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:36:35
For those who do, every shot on target starts at 10% likely to score. It really was quite a save by JP.
(of course the one he let in had less than a 5% chance of being a goal, lol)
48 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:46:20
49 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:49:11
Most of us on here have seen Big Nev so that’s the bar.
50 Posted 09/02/2020 at 15:55:14
As for Roy's comment, the camera was on close-up, and even those basset-hound jowls couldn't obscure his words from even the most basic lip-readers.
51 Posted 09/02/2020 at 16:09:54
DCL missed a tap-in at the end which is quickly forgotten, but it could have been very important. A goalie makes an error and gets hung from the nearest lamp-post.
Picks has his faults but we need a balanced view of his deeds between the sticks.
52 Posted 09/02/2020 at 16:31:13
Pickfords problem, he is too comfortable simple no competition there, He has a few to many howlers in him however I will give him credit where it is due
He has a steely resolve and doesnt crumble which I have seen quite a few keepers do in the past, He has a real confidence in his own ability( a must have for a top keeper), He is still one of the best keepers in the PL, They all come with their own good and bad traits, I just feel he needs to be pushed harder and maybe dropping him for a few games will focus the mind
Not fit to tie Big Nevs bootlaces I am afraid but then again who was ?
53 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:08:39
54 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:25:46
55 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:28:39
56 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:45:08
Some good points well made in your posts. However I have to side with Mike G regarding the save Pickford made.
it was a show stopper, a game changer and if we are going to murder him for the goal (and we are). Then we have to be even handed and give him credit when he pulls one out of the bag
57 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:48:48
If I was playing in front of him he would make me a nervous wreck so Kudos to Keane, Mina and Holgate.
58 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:57:31
Jim was the steady Eddie and Nev the young pup who pulled of brilliant saves and then made a howler the next minute.
Most fans preferred Jim Arnold at first but when Neville Southall became consistant and cut out the young keepers errors he and us never looked back.
In Pickford we have a young keeper who as he matures will be remembered more for the game changing saves he makes rather than poor errors he is currently making.
Worth the admission money alone was Richies goal yesterday and that save from Pickford.
59 Posted 09/02/2020 at 17:58:10
I listened to my mate who questioned the coaching Pickford must be receiving, and for a kid with outstanding athleticism, then something is definitely going wrong with our goalkeeper right now?
60 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:30:02
It's a few years since Nigel Martyn retired, but he was awesome from the start all through his career, and I don't remember him making any defenders or the crowd edgy or panicky.
61 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:42:02
I've been watching them v Bayern and they are so full of vitality and have missed two sitters. I think there was a miscommunication and the reporter must have asked him what he had been doing since out of work and misunderstood his dull Glaswegian tone "drinking red bull and watching 'lipstick'", because it's night and day from West Ham.
They have a young left sided centre half that would be perfect for us but I'm not going to try and spell his name.
Ps Lookman on for the last ten minutes
62 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:45:20
63 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:47:02
It was clear at his age of 23 or 24, that he was going to be a top keeper. He was of course poached by Arsenal but he had been working with Bob Wilson at QPR and he continued to have him at Arsenal. A top keeper, who helped him develop.
Seaman reached his peak at around 30, but despite huge success and a reputation for penalty saves, he still had the odd howler. Who will forget Nayim from the halfway line?
The point is, that Pickford is at the stage that Seaman was when he moved to QPR. He is a young goalie and is sure to get better.
Perhaps we need a top keeper coach.
He is far from perfect but in time who knows?
64 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:53:21
And none of those three have ever played in front of a keeper as good as Picks, except Mina in his 5 games at Barcelona (ter Stegen and Cillessen). Mina's WC Colombia keeper was Ospina, who flopped in the Prem. Keane at Burnley played with Heaton, a mostly Championship keeper who couldn't crack England. Holgate played in front of Stek and Robles before Picks.
Jordan certainly makes us nervous, but he is pretty much the best keeper those three have ever played for, so it's hard to say credibly that they're dissatisfied.
65 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:56:57
66 Posted 09/02/2020 at 18:59:28
I always wondered why Lpool persisted with Grobbelaar, but he had Hansen and Lawrenson in front of him.
Right now, I don't trust him. And I'd wager our defenders don't, either.
67 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:03:53
I think when a team constantly concedes from set pieces as we do then questions will be asked of the keeper. There is no way any defender will come out and say Pickford makes them nervous, but there is definitely a nervousness in the crowd when we face a dead ball situation. I remember Hansen saying about Grobellar that he came for everything in the air and took a lot of pressure off the defenders for doing that. Hansen went on to say and because he comes for everything he will drop one from time to time but then we as defenders need to help him out when that happens.
I will admit not many keepers playing in the Premier league come and dominate their 6 yard box, the only keeper that I have seen of late who does is Pope of Burnley. Now if Ancelotti decided Pickford was not to his liking I would have Pope all day long. I think he will be pushing Pickford for his England spot when England play next.
68 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:17:51
Brian #67, I think the questions about our brutal set piece defending have been asked and answered. It has been the product of horrendous coaching (improved by Carlo) and poor defensive execution, not the keeper. I think anybody expecting Pickford to come out and take the ball off the heads of the attackers repeatedly left unmarked by our floundering defense over the past three years is borderline delusional. Picks has his issues, but -- with one or two exceptions -- he could not remotely be held responsible for our recurring set piece disasters.
69 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:28:35
I guess you have already forgotten Newcastles opening goal the other week. Pickford came and flapped at a corner didnt clear the 6 yard box and it ended up in the back of our net. The 2nd Newcastle goal he was at least a yard behind the goal line how the hell did he think he could possibly make a save from that position. I would remind you of what the late great Brian Clough said after signing Peter Shilton, this is one of the most important positions in a team and this lad will save us more points to help us win trophies. He also said show me a team that wins the league without a top class keeper.
Yes defenders are also responsible in conceeding from dead ball situations but in my view Pickford is as culpable as any of our defenders.
70 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:45:24
71 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:46:11
72 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:46:50
73 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:55:58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/46333097
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42508636
74 Posted 09/02/2020 at 19:56:10
Playing for England he displays less erratic performances. It's probably because he has more confidence in his defence. Since he's been with us, and definitely at Sunderland, he's always had way too little to be confident about, and he's still a young goalie with time on his side to approach excellence.
75 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:21:51
He makes mistakes in every single game. Also, do you really think that anything will diminish the confidence of this clown? He really is utterly crap.
76 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:26:18
Don #74, wife and family still quarantined in Wuhan with no end date yet projected. Stressful time.
77 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:28:55
There are only 5/6 truly world class keepers around now, for me Oblak and Ederson lead the way.
Pickford reminds me of lloris at spurs. Capable of the sublime but also a ricket. The fact his place in the French national team is beyond reproach and also his position at spurs has been nailed on, has probably prevented lloris from going up to the truly top level.
Let’s hope somebody comes along to really push Jordan! Both at national and club level.
78 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:46:29
Conor, that’s the point exactly with Moyes, because he comes out like he’s a student of the game and full of knowledge, but as Kevin, said on that other thread, you get found out in the end?
I would love to see a team go down the Leipzig rout, especially if it was Everton, because although experience is needed, you can’t beat hungry youngsters imo, but that’s the problem in this country, the vultures come and take the hungry ones off you, because these type of players always want to win.
Wenger was close so many times, but although Arsenal made loads of money, and built a new ground by qualifying for the champions lge every season, he could never keep hold of his best players, which meant they usually fell just a little bit short, but Moyes knows better I’m sure!
79 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:46:47
80 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:54:58
81 Posted 09/02/2020 at 20:56:00
Who would you prefer in front of Pickford, Englands 2 central defenders or ours
82 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:01:59
More importantly, hope you're all re-united soon.
83 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:11:11
Also, I would like to revise my post @ 75. I do not rate Jordan Pickford as a goalie. He is not, though, " utterly crap" and I would like to withdraw that unfortunate comment.
84 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:18:03
85 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:26:52
Gordon West did ok.
Everton great seemingly.
Not sure what his save % was mind.
86 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:30:46
87 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:32:16
88 Posted 09/02/2020 at 21:50:53
I think Arsenal might be at it again as they have bought all these youngsters recently and there is talk Arteta is getting rid of Ozil,Auba and Lacazette in the summer and going that way. Like you I would love to watch a team of Blues playing like kamikazes, attacking from all angles.
89 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:08:34
90 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:16:39
Pickford makes great saves and makes terrible errors. He might improve and mature with age.
My litmus test is often asking friends who support other clubs what they think. None of them would go near him.
91 Posted 09/02/2020 at 22:16:54
When I were a lad he might well have benefitted from a boot up the arse, but that's so last century these days I'm told.
92 Posted 09/02/2020 at 23:17:34
There's also been much debate over how good Pickford actually is as a shot stopper, invoking all sorts of complex stats. Normally I dig stats, but in this case I think I'll defer to the eye test, which tells me there have been countless times this season Pickford has saved our bacon with big-time saves, often in one-on-one situations. He has his issues, no doubt, but let's be fair.
93 Posted 09/02/2020 at 00:10:16
94 Posted 10/02/2020 at 00:22:15
Im not saying hes a bad keeper just that he is a bag of nerves.
You only have to watch him and see his expressions to know he panics every time a ball comes in his six yard box.
I think he is better than a lot but certainly not top six material and I think it will be a long time before he matures.
95 Posted 10/02/2020 at 03:10:43
Pumped up is how I would characterise it, supercharged on adrenalin. Problem is that you need that adrenalin for peak performance.
Not channelling that ‘buzz’ in the right way is a common issue for young players.
I’m with Mike G. I think people are overly critical of many of his mistakes and unaware of how ‘dodgy’ pretty much all of the likely alternatives really are so to prioritise replacing someone who could still significantly improve with maturity doesn’t seem the best use of the club’s resources.
96 Posted 10/02/2020 at 03:52:48
The guy hasn't just 'played for England', as you, apparently so incredulously, state - as it obviously just doesn't fit your world-view - he is EVERTON and ENGLAND's NUMBER ONE because he makes the saves he does, and the MANAGERS - not 'No, he's just shit' merchants like you - see that EVERY SINGLE DAY THEY WORK WITH HIM!!!
97 Posted 10/02/2020 at 05:36:45
Re: Robles, I honestly wasn't responding to any specific post, I'd just seen his name crop up a few times in various threads and felt the need to pump the brakes on that sort of silly talk, LOL.
98 Posted 10/02/2020 at 09:22:13
However, the real problem with both of them is that they do not create a sense of calmness in their fellow defenders. The truly great keepers, Southall, Jennings, Banks, created confidence and calm around them.
Pickford does also remind me of Gordon West, especially in his early days. West matured into a much better keeper in 1969-70 than he was in 1962-63. Let's hope Pickford learns to reduce the errors.
99 Posted 10/02/2020 at 13:28:12
Pity we didn't play Holgate and would love to see our front three start for every game of Rich, Moise and D.C.L, potentially a dangerous trio that could easily fire us into the Europa League.
100 Posted 10/02/2020 at 14:40:02
Sorry to hear about your family.
Hope it resolves itself soon and positively.
101 Posted 10/02/2020 at 14:56:38
As for Everton, the question is, can that high profile be monetarised? If we can "cash in", then I'd sell him. But by cashing in, I'd want to be able to pocket some money after buying a decent replacement. If his reputation is shaken right now, then his price will have fallen. So, I'd keep him. I think he's turned the corner and his performances now are improving again. I would expect him to start for England, and if they have a decent tournament then Pickford's price will rise as a result, and then we could sell him. If not, keep him and play him unless we find a bargain replacement. The reason I'd be happy to keep him is to give Joao Virginia time. He's meant to be a top young keeper and could save us a fortune. I say meant to as he made a load of errors in just 2 games for Reading and then was less than impressive for our u23s. I hope he can come through his own mini-crisis. Otherwise, why not see if Newcastle will part with Woodman?
I note some talk above about Dubravka, I would ask those guys how much they have seen of him. Very erratic keeper for my money. He's the most error strewn keeper in the Premier League this season, according to the official stats. Pickford has made less errors, the exact same as Pope.
I could post a load of xG against stats if anyone is interested, but they effectively say Pickford is slightly above average.
102 Posted 10/02/2020 at 17:49:23
103 Posted 10/02/2020 at 22:48:51
xGA, since you brought it up:
–Dubravka's is 46, meaning he should have allowed 10 more goals than he has.
–Pickford's is 33, meaning he should have allowed 4 fewer goals than he has.
Goals Conceded (36 vs 37)
Saves (103 vs 63)
Save % (74 vs 63)
Clean Sheets (7 vs 6) - one of Pickford's was vs. Burnley, who didn't register a shot on target that game.
Passing/Distribution Completion % (51 vs 56) **
Accurate Long Balls (213 vs 218) **
Punches (12 vs 11)
Clearances (26 vs 18)
Sweeper Clearances (8 vs 7)
High Claims (12 vs 11)
Whoscored Rating (6.9 vs. 6.4)
As far as errors leading to goals, Dubravka does have more than Pickford. 3 vs 2 (and yet has still given up 1 less goal, so it's a wash). Using that to make the case he's "the most error strewn keeper in the Premier League" is pretty much ridiculous, mate.
** Pickford has played 90 more minutes.
** Everton also averages 50% possession vs. Newcastle's 39%
104 Posted 10/02/2020 at 23:03:29
1 Posted 08/02/2020 at 18:23:53