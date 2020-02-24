Report

Not your average Emirates defeat

If you dared to dream a little over the winter break and viewed this run of four games against the so-called “big six” as being pregnant with possibility rather than a daunting sequence that could remove European qualification as a likely option for the season, then this result at Arsenal will have come as a bit of a gut punch.

It’s that much more painful when you consider Everton got off to the best possible start with a goal inside the first 60 seconds… but then perhaps it was almost inevitably going to be a case of scoring too soon, particularly given the defensive vulnerabilities that continue to plague this side. It takes a certain kind of team to score that early away from home and keep the boot on the opposition’s neck and Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t have the personnel yet.

Even so, despite the fact that they conceded three times, the Blues should count themselves as hugely unfortunate not to have taken something back to Merseyside by way of points. They certainly had the opportunities in the second half but a combination of bad luck, oh-so-close misses from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the form of Bernd Leno ensured that it was Mikel Arteta and not Ancelotti taking the plaudits in the battle of the new bosses.

Calvert-Lewin held his hands up afterwards in a message on social media, accepting that he probably should have converted one of the chances that fell his way after half-time. The striker twice almost got a crucial touch to square passes from Richarlison across the face of goal but they were tricky opportunities, particularly the first under heavy pressure from David Luiz. His best chance to double his tally would be Everton’s last, a stoppage-time header that he rose well to meet off Bernard’s cross following a corner but could only nod inches past the far post.

They were the kind of moments that will perpetuate the conversation over whether he is prolific enough but take nothing away from the predatory instincts that saw him hand Everton the lead after Richarlison was fouled just 17 seconds into the contest. Luiz headed the ball awkwardly into the air in his own box and Calvert-Lewin threw a boot at it with a kind of bicycle kick motion and flicked it home with the outside of his boot.

It was the beginning of what was a strong and purposeful start from Ancelotti’s side that featured a number of changes from two weeks ago, one that almost saw Alex Iwobi find the net on his return to The Emirates with an ambitious effort from the angle that whistled past the angle of crossbar and post. But, almost inevitably, Arsenal soon found their feet and began testing Everton’s weakness down the right flank where there was little protection when the press in midfield wasn’t there and Djibril Sidibé’s positional lapses are a known issue.

Initially, the Gunners found more joy from their right where Hector Bellerin drove high into the stands, Shkodran Mustafi planted a set-piece header over the bar, Eddie Nketiah also shot too high and Nicolas Pepe curled a tame effort into Jordan Pickford’s arms. It was the change forced upon Arteta, however, where he had to withdraw Sead Kolasinac and replace him with Bukaro Saka after 18 minutes that felt a little ominous and which paved the way for the equaliser.

The exciting young full-back whipped a 27th-minute ball in from near the touchline that fell right between Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate where Nketiah simply guided a side-foot finish past Pickford.

Six minutes later, the game had been turned on its head and the travelling Evertonians who haven’t seen a Blues victory on Arsenal’s home turf for 24 years found themselves back in familiar territory. This time, Sidibé showed too much space inside for Luiz to pick a pass behind him that released Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into space behind the defence and he just had to pick his spot and bend the ball around Pickford to make it 2-1.

Everton are proving to be nothing if not resolute under Ancelotti, though, and after Richarlison had miscued with a header from a free-kick in the 44th minute, the Brazilian popped up in a poacher’s role to grab an equaliser for the visitors in first-half stoppage time. Sidibé, who had underlined the conundrum over his selection with a lung-busting run down the right flank, won a corner that was only cleared as far as Gylfi Sigurdsson outside the box, his bobbling shot was knocked on by Mina and Richarlison got a touch on it to prod it over the line.

With memories of what happened at Watford fresh in the mind where the Toffees had clawed their way back to parity on the stroke of half-time and set themselves up for the second half, Ancelotti no doubt wanted to use the interval to settle his men down and prepare them to go again. He would find himself dealing with another set-back less than a minute into the second period, however, with his charges switching off as Nicolas Pepe was afforded time and space to clip the ball across from the Arsenal right and find Aubameyang unmarked in the middle to head home.

This was no capitulation like days of old, though, and after Calvert-Lewin had just failed to make contact of the first of those passes from Richarlison following a trademark burst down the left on the counter-attack, André Gomes made his welcome comeback from a four-month lay-off and, bolstered by Bernard’s introduction in place of Iwobi, immediately transformed the midfield.

From that point on, apart from one late gaffe by Pickford that almost gifted Nketiah a game-killing second goal but the forward slammed his shot off the crossbar, if there was to be another goal it was going to come from Everton because they had all the chances.

Unfortunately, the Blues didn’t get the goal their efforts deserved. Calvert-Lewin fired a shot straight at Leno in the 64th minute and the disappointing Sigurdsson lashed a wild shot well off target shortly afterwards but the former must have thought he’d levelled things up with 18 minutes to go when the ball dropped at his feet just a few yards from the goal line.

The enterprising Bernard had connected with Richarlison with a cross from the right and Leno parried it straight to Calvert-Lewin but the keeper did well to leap forward and stop the striker’s shot with an outstretched hand from point-blank range. And the German came to Arsenal’s rescue again when Richarlison shot under his body from inside the six-yard box but the keeper made a save with his trailing foot.

As the game entered the closing stages and Arteta had thrown Mattéo Guendouzi on to shore up his midfield, Arsenal became more emboldened and started to press Everton back at every opportunity. Nevertheless, they fashioned that one chance in injury time but Calvert-Lewin couldn’t steer his header home.

As Ancelotti will know all too well, you don’t get to Europe if you can’t defend and his post-match comments were more forthright than they have been up to this point when it came to criticism of his side’s propensity to ship goals. He described the Blues’ defending as “terrible” and indicated that that was where the focus will be in training this week as he prepares for the visit of Manchester United next weekend.

He will have been hugely encouraged by Gomes’s 30-minute cameo which was a shining light in an otherwise uninspiring central midfield where Sigurdsson again failed to impress, Fabian Delph was workmanlike but unspectacular and Morgan Schneiderlin was adequate and, perhaps, unfortunate to be the one t make way for Gomes.

The Portuguese was robust with and without the ball, clearing one potential psychological hurdle from his ankle fracture, and demonstrated just how key he will be to Ancelotti’s strategy of playing on the front foot with vertical passing through the lines with what was some wonderful passing at times.

In that sense, while the result was disappointing and it offered a reality check on those dreams of cracking the top five, there was plenty to be encouraged about in terms of next season, by which time Marcel Brands will hopefully have been able to strengthen the squad with more players of Gomes’s calibre. If he can do that then this side can be a forced to be reckoned with.

