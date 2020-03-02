Report

The malignant hand of Moss

This was one of those where the injustice will sting for a while, particularly if Everton miss out on Europe by a couple of points this season. If stoppage time in this one was the moment where the Blues could make up somewhat for not getting anything for their efforts at the Emirates last weekend, then it was doubly painful to have it ripped away by the officials… even if the celebrations were tempered immediately by the knowledge that the Video Assistant Referee was going to have the final say and that, deep down, you knew it wouldn’t go our way.

When the offside law was changed all those years ago so that players could be in line with the last defender, it was with favouring the attacker and boosting the chances of more goals being scored in mind. You know — goals, the be-all and end-all of this beautiful game we love but which is slowly being killed by VAR, that much-reviled introduction to the Premier League that appears designed to take goals away rather than protect them.

Retired referees are split on the incident involving Gylfi Sigurdsson and the deflected winner that was taken away from Everton this afternoon; even Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it was a difficult decision. But it’s depressing that the reflex is to disallow the goal rather than let the on-field decision stand. By the letter of the FA’s law, Sigurdsson was “obstructing the opponent’s line of vision” (in this case, goalkeeper David de Gea) but any common sense appraisal of the situation or application of the spirit of the law -- hah! That’s long since gone — would have led the VAR official to deduce that De Gea could see over Sigurdsson as he was sitting on the ground in the six-yard box and that, wrong-footed, he was never getting to the ball once it had irretrievably changed direction off Maguire and skidded over the line at his near post.

But then the VAR was Jon Moss, as despised a referee among Everton fans as any in memory for his consistent incompetence and that penalty decision at Brighton, again in the booth at Stockley Park, that the Premier League was later forced to admit had been had erroneously gone against the Toffees on the day. Not only was it nailed on that Moss would rule out the goal against Manchester United, it was no surprise that if he even gave the reason why Sigurdsson was on his arse in front of the goal in the first place more than a cursory glance (it's doubtful he did – the review period was too short) , Everton weren’t going to get a penalty out of it either.

Because that’s the other aspect of the controversy that has largely been overlooked by the pundits — Sigurdsson was taken out by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s desperate but late lunge after he had stabbed the ball goal-wards and should, by rights, have been awarded a penalty. The official line? Moss deemed it not to have been a “clear and obvious error” from Kavanagh, which is just a cop-out.

VAR nonsense aside, had Everton been awarded the goal, they might only have marginally deserved the three points because this was not a great performance, particularly in the first half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given them another perfect start, this time closing De Gea down and blocking his attempted kick downfield into the net with an outstretched boot with less than three minutes gone, but after the Spaniard had denied the striker a second with a fingertip save a minute later, United came roaring back.

In stark contrast to their performance in this game last season when they were thumped 4-0 and, to a lesser degree, their largely impotent display in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men moved the ball sharply and with penetration and they almost equalised in the seventh minute then Nemnja Matic rattled Jordan Pickford’s crossbar with a speculative drive.

With Ancelotti having fielded a somewhat curious midfield that strung Sigurdsson, Tom Davies and the returning André Gomes across the middle, Everton struggled at times to contain United in that area of the field and Anthony Martial dragged an effort wide, Matic would strike another from distance that narrowly cleared the bar, and Fred out-stripped Leighton Baines down the visitors’ right before crossing for Mason Greenwood but his header also flew over.

United’s leveller in the 31st minute came, however, from Everton’s own failings at trying to play out from the back. Djibril Sidibé, a replacement for the injured Seamus Coleman just a few minutes earlier, played a loose ball aimed for Theo Walcott that was easily cut out and worked to Bruno Fernandes who advanced a couple of paces before rapping a bouncing shot past Pickford from 25 yards out. It was another moment to forget for the goalkeeper who really should have got both hands on it to push it away to safety.

Richarlison would have the only chance of note before half-time when Baines whipped an excellent ball in from the left that the Brazilian threw himself at but couldn’t get enough on it to do more than just glance it past the far post with his head.

From a footballing perspective, United had been the better side on balance. Walcott looked rusty on his return to action following a brief lay-off with a knee injury, Davies was workmanlike but short on inspiration and the same went for Sigurdsson who again looked ill-suited to a wider on the left. Gomes, meanwhile, was combative but a little subdued as the nominal holding midfielder when you felt that he could just easily provide the kind of cohesion and attacking impetus that his compatriot, Fernandes, was giving to the visitors.

Nevertheless, supported by a terrific centre-forward’s performance from Calvert-Lewin who led the line superbly and almost without fault all afternoon despite being starved of service in the box, Everton gradually began to impose themselves as the second half wore on.

Sigurdsson planted a direct free-kick off the post from 20 yards after Calvert-Lewin had prompted Victor Lindelof to trip him on the edge of the box and Richarlison couldn’t react quickly enough to turn the rebound home.

That was followed by another free-kick opportunity that the former Swansea man fired off the defensive wall and then a steady stream of corners that usually found the head of Maguire rather than presenting the hosts with any clear scoring chances.

Having soaked up that pressure from dead-ball situations, United almost won it themselves in the 90th minute and probably would have done had it not been for another redemptive moment for the mercurial Pickford. Pawing Fernandes’s side-foot effort out of the air but only as far as substitute Odeon Ighalo, the keeper somehow made an instinctive save with his foot to divert the Nigerian’s goal-bound shot into the Park End from point-blank range.

Then came the elation of an injury-time winner and the agony following refereeing shenanigans as it was disallowed. The chance that led to the “goal” came about from one of Everton’s best moments of the game. Bernard lofted a superb pass into the penalty area to find Richarlison who had the presence of mind to control it and lay it into Sigurdsson’s path in a central position in front of goal.

The Icelander really should have scored before he was flatted by Wan-Bissaka; instead, his prodded shot was too close to the keeper and De Gea kicked off the line. Calvert-Lewin picked up the rebound, engineered space for a shot, Maguire stuck a foot out and deflected it heavily towards the other side of the goal than the one to which his keeper was moving and Sigurdsson, still sitting on the turf, simply pulled his legs out the way to allow the ball to roll into the net. You know the rest…

The takeaway, as has been the case for most of the past few weeks, is that Everton under Ancelotti continue to provide plenty of optimism for the future as the Italian’s methods take hold and for when he and Marcel Brands can add a few quality names to the squad. They continue to go head-to-head with the teams around them with confidence and purpose — that despite still being weak in midfield — and while they haven’t got the results they would have liked, progress is clearly being made.

That should be the focus even if it’s frustrating having the top five or six places in the Premier League and a chance to unexpectedly qualifying for Europe this season remain tantalising out of reach. It’s still not beyond the realms of possibility but with points likely to be very hard to come by in the next two games, it’s a dream that will probably have to wait until next season.

