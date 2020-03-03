Report

U23s v Chelsea 02/03/20

The EBB stadium in Aldershot plays host to their National League games and hosts Chelsea U23s. As a Toffee based locally it gives me an annual opportunity to go along to my local team and see the Blues youngsters and last night was as interesting as ever.

Just one aside, Aldershot's entire annual budget is less than we have played Niasse to do nothing other than do shuttles at FF for a year!

Firstly, the facts. We lost 1-0 to a late penalty which, in true style, was dubious;Loftus-Cheek going down in the box when the wind changed direction with Baningime in close proximity.

Everton had been marginally the better team in the first half, Chelsea in the 2nd and overall the game was a typical Academy fixture.

Over the last five years I have seen this fixture and referenced Baningime, Robinson, Liam Walsh and JJK as the stand-out youngsters. Sadly, for various reasons, none are troubling the first team.

Last night saw a young Everton team take on the league leaders and they gave a good account. However, they rarely troubled Chelsea's keeper playing a well-organised but defensive 4-5-1 until the late penalty.

Two general comments based just on this one game and performance:

nobody on the Blues team (likewise Chelsea) could be considered to be near the first team on this showing. Even Loftus-Cheek was largely anonymous, albeit after loads of injuries.

As a regular watcher of the National League (Division 3 effectively), many of them would be welcomed into that world and it would be really beneficial. The same can be probably said for the higher leagues in some cases; U23s is a completely different game to proper league football.

I will not give a score to each player as that doesn't seem right on one game, just a few comments.

The best player on the night was Markelo. Worked really hard, tidy on the ball and competitive in the centre of midfield alongside Beni. Could definitely play somewhere around Championship/L1 as a loan.

Baningime: to be honest, a bit disappointed. Expected to see a real standout ready for the PL but not on the night. Worked hard and decent on the ball but, in my view, hasn't moved forward too much from 3-4 years ago.

Iversen (Central Midfield): Quick and direct a few times, worked hard but not game-changing yesterday.

Tyrer (GK): Did nothing wrong all night, made some good saves in 2nd half as Chelsea pressed. Didn't see him roll the ball out from the back once-presumably as part of the game plan.

Astley (RB): Very tidy, generally good defensively and occasionally going forward. Worked well with John in front of him.

Foulds (LB): Decent defensively and occasionally going forward. Very good left foot and, in view of Aldershot's left back crisis, would welcome him back tomorrow. Good attitude

Branthwaite (CB): Solid, good on the ball and Maguire esque on one run forward in the first half. He has come from L2 and Gibson is on loan in L1 so presumably ahead in the queue for the first team?

Ouzonidis (CB): Solid, less good on the ball than his partner but sound defensively. Physically the strongest looking player in the team

John (Wide Right midfield): Worked very hard defensively with Astley, very disciplined but few glimpses of attacking play

Adeniran (Wide Left Midfield): Disappointing. Clearly strong and quick but occasionally seemed a bit disinterested? Played out of position I think and, as he has been in and around the first team, maybe a poor day at the office.

Simms (On his own up front): Worked hard but sometimes as isolated as an EU Fishing Minister in Peterhead. The game plan was hit it long to hold up (average) or occasionally over the top. He has real speed and harried defenders but I don't think he got a shot at goal all night.

Mampassa/Onyango: Came on late and improved our forward efforts immediately. Would have liked to see both 20 minutes earlier.

Unsworth: Seemed as keen as ever, constantly instructing players and cajoling more effort. Set the team up in a really organised but not threatening formation for most of the game. This worked until the penalty and the young lads worked hard for him. Seemed to be on Adeniran's case more than others, possibly greater expectations.

Overall an interesting night and, if I knew the Chelsea players, my report would have been broadly similar.

There is a huge chasm for these young players to fill between PL and U23s and it seems to me that, other than exceptionally, loaning out to learn their trade is essential.

As an example, there is no comparison between Simms and Calvert Lewin. That is not to say that he will not make it, I think he is only 17-18, but those advocating to "give him a go" are a bit wide of the mark currently.

Apart from my pilgrimages to Goodison (2-2 Newcastle) and trips to Southampton, Brighton, London etc this keeps me involved as a southern blue. There were a few there last night and i would encourage others to take the opportunity at any time.

Here's to Europe and getting a better result at Stamford Bridge on Sunday than last night!

