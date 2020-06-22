Report

Derby luck remains elusive but Everton make champions-elect look ordinary

Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool

If you’ve been less than enthused about the prospect of the Premier League returning to empty stadiums, perhaps the only thing capable of stirring your Blue blood for Everton’s first match in more than three months was that it was a derby. And if the Toffees’ record in this fixture has long since beaten the optimism out of you, there is always that flicker of hope in your heart (based on the law of averages, if nothing else) that Everton could finally beat Liverpool for the first time in a decade.

For a heart-stopping moment in the 80th-minute of an often tedious match, it looked as though the Blues might have done it, too. A driving run from Richarlison, a cheeky heel-flick goal-wards from Dominic Calvert-Lewin pushed into the path of Tom Davies and, with the far corner of the goal beckoning, the young midfielder tucks a shot past Alisson Becker.

Ordinarily, a packed Goodison Park would have held its collective breath, ready to erupt in jubilation. As it was, Evertonians up and down the country and across the globe froze on their sofas as Joe Gomez got a crucial deflection on the shot, diverting it onto the post. Just when Everton needed a touch of luck to end a sorry Merseyside derby record, it didn’t arrive and the wait for bragging rights has been extended for another few months.

As the cliché goes, you make your own luck and in football, that means creating enough chances to increase the odds of fortune falling in your favour and Everton didn’t really do that, even though they came out of the game having carved out the better opportunities to win the contest.

Under normal circumstances, it would have been more frustrating but emerging from a three-month suspension of the season with no competitive action since that harrowing defeat at Chelsea in March, the performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s men should be viewed in context. This goalless Goodison derby, the third in a row now, was played out between two rusty-looking teams, often with the feel of a pre-season friendly or exhibition game.

Yet, despite the general lack of attacking fluidity, there were elements of this display to admire from Everton, not least in defence where Mason Holgate was outstanding, Michael Keane pleasingly dependable and Seamus Coleman rolled back the years with a tenacious performance worthy of his status as club captain.

It was clear that Ancelotti had drilled into his charges a game plan based on containment for the first hour at least, one that succeeded in making the media darling, champions-elect look decidedly ordinary. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of the Blues’ wide players, with Alex Iwobi tucked into a wing-back style role providing plenty of protection for Coleman but without much license or ability to get forward into attacking positions. The Nigerian is a much better player operating centrally behind the striker but in a 4-4-2 system (even one that was supposed to pivot to 4-3-3 when Everton had the ball), he looks a few levels short of what the team needs.

On the other flank, young debutant Anthony Gordon was game and showed flashes of what he is capable of but he, too, was somewhat stymied by Everton’s disjointed and ineffective possession of the ball. Often, the most productive route was a high ball searching out Calvert-Lewin or one down the channel for either he or Richarlison to chase, leaving Gordon and Iwobi largely peripheral. In central midfield, Davies and André Gomes sat in, charged with choking Jürgen Klopp’s much-vaunted attack and rarely ventured forward, robbing the home side of a link man between midfield and attack.

It made for a very tepid first half, one that started well enough with Richarlison prompting Alisson to push his shot behind as early as the fourth minute before lapsing into something a lot less attractive on the eye. Takumi Minamino hammered one wide from distance after Gordon had been dispossessed in midfield, Joel Matip headed wide when he might have hit the target following a free-kick and Roberto Firmino also shot wide after referee Mike Dean somehow elected not to award a foul on Gomes.

Everton briefly roused themselves with a decent move 10 minutes before half-time when Gordon back-heeled Calvert-Lewin’s pass into Richarlison’s path but the Brazilian’s effort was blocked. The half finished, however, with Holgate making an excellent lunge to charge down a Minamino chance.

With no changes from Ancelotti at the half-time interval, the pattern continued into the second half, with Everton seemingly waiting for Liverpool to score in order to find the impetus they needed to make a breakthrough of their own. Naiby Kaita half-volleyed past Jordan Pickford’s post and Virgil van Dijk headed tamely at the England ‘keeper before the hosts gave the visitors a warning sign of how they might end up unlocking their back line and nicking the points.

Calvert-Lewin sent Richarlison into space down the channel with a beautiful ball over the top but the Brazilian’s shot from the angle was wild and well off target. A minute later, Dean unfathomably gave a free-kick and showed a yellow card to Lucas Digne for a perfectly-executed tackle just outside Everton’s penalty box but, thankfully, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s direct effort caught the wall and flew over.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had replaced Gordon by this point and the much-maligned Icelander’s introduction had the effect of making the Blues stronger on the ball and more assured in midfield where they had hitherto been overrun at times. And for the last half hour, apart from another Alexander-Arnold free-kick in injury time, it was Everton who looked the more likely to win it.

Davies agonisingly hitting the woodwork was as close as they would come but Calvert-Lewin went close by throwing himself at a cross from the ensuing corner and a minute later, Richarlison popped up on the left side of the reds’ box again but having delayed to allow reinforcements to arrive, he ignored Iwobi in a better position and went for goal from a tight angle, only for Alisson to beat his shot away.

Bernard came on the the last six minutes or so and Moise Kean got literally a run onto the field before Dean called time and both sides had to be content with a point.

With Europe already slipping away prior to the lockdown, this last quarter of the season was always bound to be one of further discovery for Ancelotti and by blooding Gordon and deploying Iwobi in a different role, he is learning more about the capabilities of his squad.

The boss will take heart from an impressive defensive display, even allowing for some early sloppiness in distribution, but the team remains uncomfortably short of quality in attacking midfield, something that will hopefully be addressed in the summer.

For now, attentions turn to relegation-threatened Norwich who were soundly beaten at home by Southampton on Friday. Three points there and Ancelotti’s men might be able to gather some momentum in what will effectively be pre-season for 2020-21 given the way the schedule is likely to go.

Follow @Everton1an

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer