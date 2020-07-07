Report

Serial Let-Downs

Carlo Ancelotti is a man accustomed to the big stage and even given the predicament in which he found Everton when he took over in December, there must have been a part of him that felt he might be able to sneak the Blues into Europe this season.

Much of the talk coming into this “six-pointer” against Tottenham surrounded Everton’s record under the Italian which was among the best four in the Premier League since Christmas. It’s been Champions League-level form, albeit in a division littered with erratic teams that has been emerging from a three-month hiatus following the Covid-19 shutdown, but after today, it’s hard seeing this team gracing any Continental competition next season. Indeed, without some significant investment or, quite frankly, miraculous management by Ancelotti, Europe could remain elusive for a while to come.

That’s not to say that this Everton side doesn’t boast some talent. In Richarlison they have a genuine match-winner, a fact that wasn’t lost on Jose Mourinho who had clearly instructed his Tottenham charges to surround, harry and kick the Brazilian out of the game. He still almost produced a goal on the stroke of half-time at the end of what might have been the Toffees’ only incisive moment in 50 first-half minutes but he was effectively negated for the most part.

Mason Holgate and Michael Keane have formed an impressive partnership in recent weeks, conceding just once since ‘Project Restart’ got underway but it was a pairing that was broken up after half an hour when the former was forced off with an injury of his own making when he went in late on Giovani Lo Celso, not long after the latter had scored an unfortunate own goal that ultimately decided what was a dreadful contest.

Anthony Gordon, the lively, inventive and largely fearless teenager who stepped off the bench at the start of the second half and injected some much-needed life into the attack offers hope for the future but that is where the plaudits for this Everton side end because, apart from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ceaseless industry, there is precious little to get excited about.

At the heart of their problems is a black hole of a midfield, one devoid of guile, imagination and drive, where the first instinct is to go backwards because of an inability to play through an opposition press and the link between defence and attack is all too often a launched ball over the top, a risky flighted diagonal pass to the flanks or the safe option to lay it off to the centre-halves.

So much is expected of André Gomes but his rich pedigree and suave Iberian demeanour are increasingly deceit by way of flattery of the eye. The Portuguese continues to play within himself, seemingly frightened of trying anything riskier than a safe sideways pass and prone to stupid fouls outside his own area like the transparent challenge he left in on Son Hueng-Min as a half-hearted and ill-advised reminder of what the South Korean did to him in the reverse fixture at Goodison last November.

His long injury lay-off in between would be an obvious mitigating factor on his form but, truth be told, Gomes had become a source of frustration before his injury and if he is to remain the great hope in Everton’s midfield, he is going to need to demonstrate he can recapture his best form next season.

On today’s evidence, he isn’t worthy of even a starting role in what would, money permitting, be an entirely revamped midfield for 2020-21. Next to him, Gylfi Sigurdsson reverted to type after decent outings off the bench at Norwich and against Leicester in midweek. Slow, uncommitted and one-dimensional, the Icelander didn’t attempt a single tackle and made further mockery of his inflated price tag and six-figure monthly salary.

Tom Davies, making his 100th appearance for Everton despite being only 22, also lapsed back into the form that has raised question marks left, right and centre as to whether he is good enough to command even a regular spot on the bench let alone a routine starting role.

Then there was Alex Iwobi, a player who really only has one position — a free no. 10 role behind the strikers, one that doesn’t currently exist under. He had adapted well to a wide-right role in recent weeks but he found himself shunted out to the left this evening and struggled before he was taken off at half-time.

That it took a teenager to come on after the break and provide some of the thrust and invention that had been sorely lacking by his more experienced team-mates rather summed up Everton’s midfield but there is a general and persistent lack of spirit, fight and cohesion about the entire team that has infected this club for years.

Players, managers and directors of football have come and gone and yet Everton’s pitiful record on the grounds of the so-called “big six” just extends, season after season with no evidence in sight that they can find the collective stones to just go out and win one of these matches.

They had actually done alright prior to the Spurs goal which had come from the hosts’ first really incisive bit of play. For the first quarter of the contest, the respective teams had been effectively cancelling each other out with their pressing game and while it was perhaps a little conservative from Ancelotti given Tottenham’s potential fragility following a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last time out, it at least preserved parity until Lady Luck intervened.

Son had done his best to tease a couple of Everton defenders in the penalty area before finding Harry Kane whose shot was blocked but fell to Lo Celso. He wrong-footed Lucas Digne and sliced a shot that was heading off target but it stuck Keane in the midriff and bounced past Jordan Pickford.

It was an ugly goal, fittingly enough the winner of an ugly game, and it was one that Everton proved incapable of cancelling out.

Richarlison’s decent strike, set up by Yerry Mina, was about as close as the Toffees came to breaching Hugo Lloris’s goal in the entire game. Gordon had the game’s first effort on target, a low drive that made for a routine save five minutes into the second half and, thanks to a late but vain flurry by the visitors towards the end, Calvert-Lewin would test Lloris himself with an improvise heel-flick off a free-kick.

There was also time for Gordon to send a rising half-volley over and substitute Djibril Sidibé to rattle a stoppage-time shot wide but in the final reckoning and despite the introduction of Moise Kean and Bernard, Everton’s attacking efforts were pretty feeble.

At the other end, Pickford beat away a couple of shots from Son while the Spurs forward curled another effort past the far post.

With this first defeat in four games, Everton remain outside the top 10 — below Burnley and barely above Newcastle in the table — and while they still have five games to go, two of them against teams above them, they can probably kiss goodbye thoughts of qualifying for the Europa League.

That’s just as well; with Marcel Brands tempering hopes of a significant influx of talent during the upcoming transfer window, it’s likely that the bulk of this team will still be around next season and, frankly, they’re not yet worthy of Continental competition.

It will be a supreme test of Brands’s ability to find two or three players to really make a difference to a squad that again looks short on depth and quality and just as big an examination of Ancelotti’s managerial savvy and expertise to fashion a side capable of winning consistently and taking big scalps away from home next season.

Some introspection on the part of the players themselves wouldn’t go amiss either because there was opportunity here with discord in Tottenham's dressing room and Mourinho's start to life in North London not going to plan. Not for the first time, Everton couldn't rise to the occasion.

