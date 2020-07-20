Report

Signs of life from Everton as they thwart Sheffield United

With little to play for other than the maximum possible Premier League merit payment by virtue of league position — not an insignificant factor given football and Everton’s uncertain economic climate — this was the kind of match where you wanted to see something on which to pin your hopes for next season.

Signs that there is enough in this Toffees side that it won’t require a complete overhaul (not that one is possible, of course), that there is fight and passion in the ranks, and that a rediscovery of their attacking mojo was possible. Evertonians saw plenty to inspire hope on all those counts this evening as Carlo Ancelotti’s men edged Europa League-chasing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since Blues fans reacted in anger at the Blades’ 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park last September. Everton have gone though another managerial crisis, appointed one of the game’s most decorated managers and yet still managed to this point to end the campaign with a whimper. Sheffield United, of course, emerged as the surprise package of the season; at one stage occupying the top four and looking for long stretches as though a top-six finish was very much on the cards.

As such, this fixture had morphed from being a potentially comfortable away day for an Everton outfit that initially had designs on European qualification themselves into being a somewhat daunting date on the calendar and probable defeat, especially given the fact that the Toffees came into this evening winless in four games and bearing all the enthusiasm for completing the season of death-row inmate awaiting his last meal.

How refreshing, then, that not only did Everton win their second away game since the post-lockdown restart but they did it with the kind of defensive resilience and resurfacing attacking enterprise that they will need in order to make 2020-21 a much more successful endeavour. The second half, in particular, will have demonstrated to the manager and the fans that there is enough of a foundation in place on which to add what we hope will be the targeted quality names to be added in the coming weeks, particularly when the mentality of the team is right.

With young Jarrad Branthwaite visibly growing into his role alongside Michael Keane in the heart of a defence that gave the Blades precious little by way of goalscoring opportunities, André Gomes building on those last few minutes against Aston Villa as he rediscovers his talents going forward, and Richarlison weighing in with an excellent striker’s goal, there is cause for optimism once more as thoughts remain with what next season might hold.

Importantly, there was an intensity about Everton from the first whistle this evening, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin setting the tone for an effective pressing game that restricted United’s ability to play through them. With the Blues struggling to play out from the back themselves in the early going, it made for a fairly uneventful contest for the opening quarter of an hour until Jordan Pickford was called into action for the first time.

Everton got caught trying to pass their way out from the back, Lucas Digne ended up fouling Sander Berge and Pickford helped Oliver Norwood’s curling free-kick on to safety with his palm.

But then, in the 20th and 24th minutes came glimpses of the Toffees’ abilities to pick their way through the lines, first when Gomes played Theo Walcott in down the right channel with a nicely-weighted pass but the winger could only drag a shot across face of goal and, second, when Gomes curled a pin-point ball behind the defence from the touchline to meet Calvert-Lewin’s run but the striker’s first touch was too heavy and it got away from him.

As the first half was coming to a close, Branthwaite’s errant pass ended with Pickford palming Chris Basham’s cross away and Pickford having to save a deflected shot from Ben Osborn. In between, however, Everton should really have gone ahead. Richarlison won the visitors’ first corner, Dean Henderson punched Gylfi Sigurdsson’s delivery out to the other side of the box where Walcott clipped a teasing cross back into the far post. Calvert-Lewin rose well over his marker but could only plant his header onto the post.

It would take Everton less than a minute to find the net following the start of the second half. Gomes was fouled midway inside Sheffield’s half and Sigurdsson improved on the flat delivery that had only found the head of the first defender in first-half stoppage time by picking out Richarlison with a sweeping free-kick.

The Brazilian steered it expertly beyond the goalkeeper with a header to score his 15th of the season and what proved to be the winning goal.

Gomes then sent Walcott away down the right again but while the former Gunner’s cut-back looking for a Blue shirt was disappointing, it was heartening to see Everton starting to create openings again.

Branthwaite prevented an early reply from the hosts by David McGoldrick when he charged down the forward’s shot after Tom Davies had run into trouble near the touchline and been dispossessed but the Blades wouldn’t really get another chance to threaten Pickford’s goal until five minutes from the end when George Baldock headed a decent chance over from about eight yards out.

In the intervening 35 minutes, Everton had stuck to their task diligently, stifling a Chris Wilder team that is normally difficult to repress – this was the first time they had been restricted to no shots on target at home this season – particularly in the closing stages of matches, and it was the Blues who could have added to the scoreline.

Calvert-Lewin, playing at Bramall Lane for the first time since leaving the Steel City for Everton four years ago, did well to out-muscle John Egan and made a bee-line for goal but his shot was partially blocked by the covering defender and Henderson was able to beat it away.

With 10 minutes to go, Everton’s best passing interchange of the match on the edge of United’s box ended with Walcott firing in a cross that was too far ahead of Richarlison before Gomes raked a 20-yard effort narrowly wide. Then, in stoppage time, substitute Anthony Gordon and Calvert-Lewin sprinted away into what was, briefly, a two-on-one situation but the teenager’s cut-back went straight to a red-and-white shirt and the ball was cleared.

If Ancelotti has been unmistakably frustrated with his charges since the win over Leicester at the start of the month, this performance will have given him much more encouragement. It was also pleasing to see some flexibility from the manager in terms of the formation, with Sigurdsson appearing to play in a more central role behind the strikers. Again, the ingredients were here to make up the kind of side that had, until that soporific defeat at Spurs, one of the four best records in the top flight since the Italian came on board.

It wasn’t perfect by any means — the repeated attempts to play out from the penalty area and cycling of the ball back from the fullbacks to Pickford get a little mind-numbing and, occasionally, heart-stopping; Davies suffers from occasional lapses in judgement in dangerous areas that put the defence under unnecessary pressure; the way they so often go to pieces in the final third is maddening; and Calvert-Lewin’s ongoing goal drought could become a psychological hurdle if it goes on too much longer.

But as evidence for optimism for next season it’ll do, particularly if Bournemouth can be despatched in some style on the final day next Sunday.

