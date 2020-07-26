Report

Everton end awful season in typically dour fashion

Everton 1 - 3 Bournemouth

An empty Goodison Park, another weak and uninspiring performance and a fifteenth Premier League defeat of the campaign that condemned Everton to their lowest league finish since 2004. Hardly a fitting occasion for one of the finest players of the modern era to bow out and yet a result entirely in keeping with this wretched season.

Leighton Baines came on as a 70th-minute substitute, made one last goal-denying tackle and then called time on his magnificent career after the game. He will leave the Blues having never won a trophy but he departs with the adoration of Evertonians everywhere.

Baines won’t be a part of what comes next at Everton but in some ways he might feel like he’s better off out of it because unless Carlo Ancelotti is able to effect more than just the “evolution” he promised by this week, there is more frustration ahead with this collection of players.

Granted, the Blues had little to play for beyond the £2.5m in merit payments on offer if they could hold on to 11th place but you’d have hoped that mere pride or one last chance to impress the manager would have inspired a bit more than the pedestrian display they served up.

By the end, fans will have solidified the list of players they would love to see jettisoned this summer but they’ll be all too aware that a number of them will still be around on 12th September when the new season starts because few teams will either want them or be able to afford them.

In the final reckoning of this match, one that condemned Bournemouth to relegation despite them recording the league double over Everton for the first time in their history, the only positives came from a trio of youngsters. Jarrad Branthwaite, deputising again for Mason Holgate, again exhibited poise and cool beyond his tender years; Anthony Gordon came off the bench to inject the urgency that had generally been lacking at that point of the second half; and Moise Keane showed some lovely touches and distribution while also notching his second goal in Royal Blue with a simple tap-in late in the first half.

On the other side of the coin, despite playing in a more favoured role, Gylfi Sigurdsson ambled his way through 90 minutes of pointing and generally slowing everything down; Theo Walcott weighed in with an assist but wasted almost every other opportunity to make something happen in the final third; Tom Davies never ascended above adequate; and André Gomes reverted back to the deeper-lying, ineffective presence in the centre that has made him such a disappointment since the post-lockdown resumption of play.

Then there was Jordan Pickford, once again playing Jekyll and Hyde in goal; a seeming lost cause but a millstone around Everton’s necks unless another club comes in for him during the upcoming transfer window. England’s “number 1” — that title looks highly tenuous now — pulled off another excellent save in one half but committed another glaring error in the second, weakly allowing the ball to slide underneath him for the Cherries’ third and decisive goal with 10 minutes left.

In his post-match interview, Ancelotti explained that he had told the players who will remain this summer — hope springs eternal from that statement! — that they will need to show more motivation next season but you can’t help but feel that the avuncular veteran boss won’t quite be able to light the requisite fire under the backsides of players like Sigurdsson who don’t appear to have any remaining desire.

If finances are to be as tight as many expect, the Italian won’t be able to replace almost all of his midfield, sign a new goalkeeper and fill the other roles that badly need attention this summer, but if he and Marcel Brands can add some genuine quality in key areas, it will help. Whether it will be enough to build a bridge to the top six in 2020-21 remains to be seen and may depend to a large extent on Ancelotti’s own managerial talents.

If there were players playing for their Goodison futures it didn't look like it￼. Bournemouth, on the other hand, were fighting for top-flight survival and, not surprisingly, that was largely reflected over the 90 minutes. The Cherries began on the front foot and were ahead inside 13 minutes, not long after Pickford had pulled off a terrific stop to deny Callum Wilson what looked to be a certain opener with a strong outstretched hand.

Josh King had already prompted a more routine stop from the England international and Aaron Ramsdale had parried away an effort from Seamus Coleman at the other end but it would be King who opened the scoring via the penalty spot. Richarlison was penalised for an obvious handball defending a free-kick and after a check by Video Assistant Referee, Graham Scott, the on-field official, Chris Kavanagh, confirmed the award of a penalty. Pickford guessed the right way but couldn’t reach the shot and the visitors had the lead.

Bournemouth appealed for a second spot-kick just three minutes later when the ball struck Lucas Digne’s hand but this time the officials, rightly, waved them away and it was at that point that Everton briefly came to life.

Kean was displaying some lovely touches and purposeful running and when he chased down a long ball towards the corner flag and picked out Richarlison, the Brazilian was unfortunate to see his effort charged down. A minute later, Kean dinked a perfect pass into Walcott but the winger couldn’t force the ball past Ramsdale.

Despite some sloppy distribution at times — it’s amazing how careless this Everton team is with the ball — Ancelotti’s side were enjoying the better of the contest by this stage and they counter-attacked promisingly 10 minutes before the break but Sigurdsson blasted a decent chance to test the keeper well over the crossbar.

Still, six minutes after that, the equaliser arrived. Sigurdsson passed to Coleman on the edge of the Cherries’ box, Walcott held his run until the Irishman flicked the ball into his path and then rolled it across the face of goal for Kean to convert simply at the back post.

Two minutes after that, Kean was handed a great chance to double his tally but he despatched a disappointing header into the keeper’s arms and then, in first-half stoppage time, Bournemouth reclaimed the lead.

Davies committed a foul in a dangerous spot outside his own box, no one managed to adequately track Dominic Solanke or Jefferson Lerma and the former was the one who got his head to Diego Rico’s free-kick to steer the ball into the far corner.

If there was a collective urge in the Everton ranks to salvage the game and avoid losing to three of the bottom four clubs on home ground this season, it was rarely evident. Wilson had a chance to further the visitors’ lead a couple of minutes after the break but his half-volley was pushed away by Pickford and Kean put another tame header into the keeper’s arms but there was very little in the way of goalmouth incident in the second half.

Everton should have at least had a potential penalty incident reviewed by VAR for a rather obvious-looking handball in the Bournemouth box but it didn't look like there was any communication between Kavanagh and Scott. Par for the course where Everton have been concerned with VAR so far.

Gordon came on and immediately gave Bournemouth more to think about on their left side than Walcott had provided, although the teenager’s cause wasn’t helped by Djibril Sidibé who did the defensive stuff well enough but routinely let the side down with his final ball in attack. The pair almost combined 15 minutes from the end but the Frenchman slightly overdid his cross and Gordon couldn’t get proper purchase on it.

Instead of a late push by the Blues after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had replaced the tiring Kean and Bernard had come on for Davies, it was Bournemouth who scored next. Everton had cleared an 80th-minute free-kick after Keane had chopped Wilson down outside the box and picked up a yellow card for his troubles but Eddie Howe’s side retrieved it and it ended up at the feet of Junior Stanislas.

The forward loves scoring against Everton but even he couldn’t have anticipated the gift he would receive from Pickford as the keeper flapped over his fairly innocuous shot and it ended up in the back of the net to make it 3-1. And that was mostly that.

You would think that a team bearing Ancelotti’s fingerprints can’t possibly keep playing this badly but they have managed it right up to the final game and it doesn’t bode well for a 2020-21 campaign that will also start without fans inside the grounds.

The Italian’s post-match assertion that, "I want a better team. We want a better team. We will have a better team. I want to see more fight,” represent all the right noises but it’s hard from this current vantage point to believe it until there is evidence of it from the players.

Competition for places will help, as would the sale of certain players who currently take up valuable space in the squad. There is ability there but a combination of low confidence, poor decision-making and simple lack of heart make an injection of new ideas and fresh talent as important as ever. Once again, Everton go into a vitally important transfer window, with long-term irrelevance beckoning if they can’t get it right.

