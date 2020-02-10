Pickford: Criticism hurts but I just get on with it

Monday, 10 February, 2020







Jordan Pickford has reacted to the criticism he feels England players get, admitting that while it pisses him off he is learning to live with it.

The goalkeeper was speaking after Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in which he atoned for a glaring error to make an excellent point-blank save to deny Christian Benteke a second equaliser and keep the Toffees on course for victory.

Pickford explained that the shot that flew under him from Benteke for Palace's goal, “was a foot save and I have led with my hand. I couldn't get my leg out. It was stuck. It happens.”

He insisted that while he was disappointed, neither he nor his team-mates allowed the incident to affect them and he had the same thoughts about the stick he gets from pundits and the speculation that his England place is under threat from the likes of Sheffield United's Dean Henderson.

“[It] doesn't really affect me,” Pickford said. “He'll do what he'll do and I'll do what I'll do.

“The press and everybody, the punters — look at Gary Neville… They just want to come for England players. Everyone gets stick. That's part of being an England player. You have to live with it, you've got to learn.

“You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself, on the pitch and in training. Every England player gets stick. Some get a lot more praise than others. Look at Joe Hart when he was No 1. He got pelters every week.

“It's easy to see. Everyone hates you, for some reason. I just get on with it. I know what I'm capable of and I know what I'm good at. Yeah, it hurts.

“I know I have been good for England. It's funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England, but then you go back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. I don't let it affect me. But it does piss you off."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads