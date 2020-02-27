Brands has clarified Unsworth’s role at Everton

David Unsworth has welcomed the adjustment to his responsibilities at Everton, saying that they allow him to fully focus on developing players within the Under-23s set-up.

The former player and current U23s manager used to count player recruitment among his job descriptions and was key in the signing of players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Sheffield United, but the Blues' Director of Football, Marcel Brands, has now assumed control over the acquisition and relinquishing of players at all levels.

While Unsworth will still have input over signing players and remains an important part of the decision over which players to loan out for experience, he has been freed up from the logistics of dealing with contracts, agents and the like.

Unsworth has guided Everton to two Premier League 2 titles and one Premier League Cup in his time as Under-23s boss and he is now overseeing the next generation of youth prospects hoping to break into the senior squad.

"Marcel and I have a brilliant relationship and speak all the time," Unsworth said in an interview with the Liverpool Echo for their Royal Blue Podcast.

"He's at most of the games which is great for me, that you have a director of football that wants the players to do well.

"We speak, I'm on the loan committee, so we speak about young players, we speak about the next window coming up on what we've got, who's going to be available to go out on loan so we speak all the time.

"He's been great for me. It's great to have somebody at that level at the club actually taking an interest in your job and in the players you're working with every day at the club.

"That's been a great help for me.

"Obviously Marcel does all the contracts and will speak with all the agents so I can really concentrate on the coaching side of it," he continued.

"In that respect my job has changed, so I concentrate solely and purely on the players and the coaching."

