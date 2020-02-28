Schneiderlin out for two months after knee operation

Morgan Schneiderlin could be out of action for two months after requiring surgery on a knee injury that he sustained in last weekend's match against Arsenal.

The Frenchman tore the meniscus in one of his knees in the 3-2 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium and had to be replaced around the hour mark.

Schneiderlin had worked his way back into the starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti following a spell on the sidelines in December with a minor soft-tissue injury but will now miss a chunk of the Blues' remaining Premier League fixtures while he recovers from his operation.

Schneiderlin's lay-off coincides with the return of André Gomes, who replaced him as a substitute last Sunday to play his first competitive minutes since making his own recovery from a fracture dislocation of his ankle last November.

There was better news comes for Ancelotti regarding Theo Walcott, however. The winger, who missed the game against his former team last weekend, is available for Sunday's clash with Manchester United at Goodison Park. Lucas Digne, who was also ruled out last time out, could also return to the side.

"Lucas is training individually," Ancelotti said. "He had a little problem with his calf. We are going to check tomorrow."

