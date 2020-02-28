Seasons2019-20Everton News

Schneiderlin out for two months after knee operation

Friday, 28 February, 2020 12comments  |  Jump to last

Morgan Schneiderlin could be out of action for two months after requiring surgery on a knee injury that he sustained in last weekend's match against Arsenal.

The Frenchman tore the meniscus in one of his knees in the 3-2 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium and had to be replaced around the hour mark.

Schneiderlin had worked his way back into the starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti following a spell on the sidelines in December with a minor soft-tissue injury but will now miss a chunk of the Blues' remaining Premier League fixtures while he recovers from his operation.

Schneiderlin's lay-off coincides with the return of André Gomes, who replaced him as a substitute last Sunday to play his first competitive minutes since making his own recovery from a fracture dislocation of his ankle last November.

There was better news comes for Ancelotti regarding Theo Walcott, however. The winger, who missed the game against his former team last weekend, is available for Sunday's clash with Manchester United at Goodison Park. Lucas Digne, who was also ruled out last time out, could also return to the side.

"Lucas is training individually," Ancelotti said. "He had a little problem with his calf. We are going to check tomorrow."

 

Reader Comments (12)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Robert Tressell
1 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:49:35
Baningime - it's now or never. They'll never be a better chance to get yourself a spot in the first 11
Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 28/02/2020 at 17:55:02
I know he was subbed off, but I didn't see him limping. Wow.
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:03:31
Tough luck on Schneids. He's looked a half decent player of late. Still, at least we've got SIggy!
Jerome Shields
4 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:11:30
Explains him not getting tackles in just before he came off. Wish him a speedy recovery.
Tony Abrahams
5 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:28:00
He looked in very good spirits, after looking at his picture and reading his tweet on Twitter, loads of 💪 and a promise to come back stronger, but I didn’t get a sense of any real disappointment at having to miss a crucial part of the season, and this is the reason why I’m not disappointed by this news.
Colin Glassar
6 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:30:38
Stick Iwobi in central MF. It might make a man out of him. I had high hopes for Schneiderlin when we got him from Man U but he’s been a massive disappointment imo.
Steve Shave
7 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:48:31
I'd play Holgate in CM until the end of the season. Oh and tie him down to a new contract too.
Dennis Stevens
8 Posted 28/02/2020 at 18:50:00
He'll be like a new player next season!
Lennart Hylen
9 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:17:49
Hope you will have a speedy recovery, Morgan.
Duncan Adams
10 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:18:56
A very Schneiderlin thing to do. Show a modicum of form then get injured. Obviously not his fault but I can't help but think it's never going to work out for him at Everton. I just hope we don't over-work Gomes as a result.
Bill Watson
11 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:28:26
Just our luck; one back in and one out.
Paul Birmingham
12 Posted 28/02/2020 at 19:57:08
Sod’s law, he’s played better under Carlo.

I’d get Benni, at least on the bench but I reckon Tom Davies, may be called up, we need a good full match press and get in their faces., and rattle their defence.

Definitely winnable, and a must win game.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads