Ancelotti facing fine following FA censure

Monday, 2 March, 2020



The Football Association have charged Carlo Ancelotti with misconduct after he confronted referee Chris Kavanagh over the controversial decision to strip Everton of a goal at the end of yesterday's match against Manchester United.

Kavanagh showed Ancelotti a red card for demanding an explanation over the Video Assistant Referee's decision, the first time a manager has been sent off under new FA directives.

The Italian has the opportunity to appeal the decision, specifically over a breach of Rule E3, but, according to the BBC, won't face a touchline ban for this weekend's trip to Chelsea if he agrees to pay an £8,000 fine and accepts the charge. It was initially thought that Ancelotti would be banned on Sunday regardless.

An FA statement said: "It is alleged the Everton manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the PL fixture against Manchester United FC amounts to improper conduct. He has until Thursday to provide a response.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads