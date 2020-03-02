Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti facing fine following FA censure
The Football Association have charged Carlo Ancelotti with misconduct after he confronted referee Chris Kavanagh over the controversial decision to strip Everton of a goal at the end of yesterday's match against Manchester United.
Kavanagh showed Ancelotti a red card for demanding an explanation over the Video Assistant Referee's decision, the first time a manager has been sent off under new FA directives.
The Italian has the opportunity to appeal the decision, specifically over a breach of Rule E3, but, according to the BBC, won't face a touchline ban for this weekend's trip to Chelsea if he agrees to pay an £8,000 fine and accepts the charge. It was initially thought that Ancelotti would be banned on Sunday regardless.
An FA statement said: "It is alleged the Everton manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the PL fixture against Manchester United FC amounts to improper conduct. He has until Thursday to provide a response.”
If only the FA would charge match officials, for poor decision making, week after week. That definitely amounts to improper conduct in my book!
