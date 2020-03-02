Seasons2019-20Everton News

Ancelotti facing fine following FA censure

Monday, 2 March, 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last

The Football Association have charged Carlo Ancelotti with misconduct after he confronted referee Chris Kavanagh over the controversial decision to strip Everton of a goal at the end of yesterday's match against Manchester United.

Kavanagh showed Ancelotti a red card for demanding an explanation over the Video Assistant Referee's decision, the first time a manager has been sent off under new FA directives.

The Italian has the opportunity to appeal the decision, specifically over a breach of Rule E3, but, according to the BBC, won't face a touchline ban for this weekend's trip to Chelsea if he agrees to pay an £8,000 fine and accepts the charge. It was initially thought that Ancelotti would be banned on Sunday regardless.

An FA statement said: "It is alleged the Everton manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the PL fixture against Manchester United FC amounts to improper conduct. He has until Thursday to provide a response.”

 

Reader Comments (5)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Derek Knox
1 Posted 02/03/2020 at 19:56:40
Can't imagine Carlo using improper language, surely he's too much of a gentleman, and too wise to do that, but have seen many Managers using expletives, that you didn't have to be a lip-reader to decipher them.
Steve Guy
2 Posted 02/03/2020 at 20:11:42
Didn’t waste any time did they ?! BBC saying different BTW if he accepts charge and a fine of £8000, then he won’t get a ban
Lynn Maher
3 Posted 02/03/2020 at 20:24:58
To be perfectly honest, I admire Carlo Ancelotti for daring to question the decision.
If only the FA would charge match officials, for poor decision making, week after week. That definitely amounts to improper conduct in my book!
John Pierce
4 Posted 02/03/2020 at 20:46:13
We all know the fans would crowd fund that fine in a heart beat.
Tony Abrahams
5 Posted 02/03/2020 at 20:51:05
Hopefully Carlo accepts the ban, but only as long as Moss, is left to gather Moss, and he gets an explanation for receiving a red card, and another explanation telling him how the same ref, only gave Fred a yellow card, for pushing into him.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads