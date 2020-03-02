Video: Gomes on his fear, hard work and joyous return from horror injury

Monday, 2 March, 2020



The midfielder has produced a video looking back on his recovery from the ankle fracture dislocation he suffered in November, a journey he says may have felt short to outsiders but was, in reality, a long one for him.

"I don't have enough words to explain how thankful I am for the big support I received from you! To all the massive football fans, Evertonians, ex-players, my team-mates, to Everton, to my family and friends, from the bottom of my heart... thank you. It feels good to be back at home."

