Knee injury could scupper Tosun's Palace hopes

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020







Cenk Tosun might have played his last game of the season and could miss the European Championships after suffering what has been described as a "serious knee injury".

The Turkey international is currently on loan at Crystal Palace and was hoping to secure a permanent move to Selhurst Park at the end of the season, having fallen down the pecking order at Everton.

Palace have an option to purchase Tosun for £20m this summer if his loan move proves successful but with just one goal in a spell that has already been disrupted by a hamstring strain, he might not get the chance to further impress the Eagles.

According to The Athletic, The 28-year-old suffered the injury in training and is being assessed to see whether he will be fit in time for Euro2020 but it looks as though his Premier League campaign is over.

