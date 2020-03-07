New structure and investment for Everton Women

Saturday, 7 March, 2020



Everton Women is to benefit from increased squad investment and a new leadership structure as the Club sets its sights on challenging for major honours.

As part of changes announced today, an injection of increased resources for squad development has been confirmed for Willie Kirk's side that will be supported by a new Strategic Leadership Team headed by Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

The Everton CEO will take on the role as Chair of the new leadership team focused on delivering success for Everton Women - mirroring the strategic vision plotted by the Club CEO for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Director, Sasha Ryazantsev, will also strengthen the Strategic Leadership Team's capacity by taking on the new role of Managing Director, ensuring Everton Women have senior representation in the Everton boardroom as the Club fully utilises its resources and back-office systems to provide a springboard for the women's team.

Completing the new Strategic Leadership Team will be Sarvar Ismailov, nephew of Farhad Moshiri's long-time business partner and co-owner of key Everton sponsor USM Holdings, Alisher Usmanov. Sarvar will move from his role as Global Partnerships Consultant at the Club to become Everton Women's first Sporting and Commercial Director.

It represents the latest example of the strengthening ties between Usmanov, his family and the Blues and a commitment to beef up the investment in Everton Women.

