Seasons2019-20Everton News
Anclelotti: Everything was wrong
Carlo Ancelotti took no positives from Everton's drubbing at Chelsea this afternoon and appeared to take some responsibility of his own for a flawed setup that got taken apart by Frank Lampard's improving team.
The Toffees were hoping to end a 26-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge but instead served up more pain and embarrassment for their travelling fans with an utterly abject display that ended with a 4-0 defeat.
Short on options in midfield to begin with, Ancelotti deployed his twin-striker formation and persisted with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies in midfield alongside a visibly off-the-pace André Gomes and watched as his side were overrun in the middle of the park during a chastening first half.
Everton conceded a pair of goals in each half as Chelsea, led by 18-year-old Premier League debutant Billy Gilmour and a motivated Ross Barkley, played through the visitors' defences with ease and Ancelotti conceded that while his players weren't ever in the game, his tactics might not have helped.
“What was wrong? Everything was wrong,” Ancelotti said ruefully afterwards. “From the first minute to the end, we were not in the game. We were slow, we weren't compact… it's difficult to say something because everything was wrong today.
“So we we have to be focused t try to analyse the game, what we did wrong and to look forward. We think we can compete to fight for Europe over the next season. With this type of performance we have to forget that.
“We were too slow, we lost a lot of duels in midfield. Of course, we were not in the game. Usually, we are used to playing a different game [but] today we were not good enough.
“We didn't fight. Everything was wrong today — the strategy, the attitude, the fighting spirit so we have to look forward to another game. It will be difficult but it can give us motivation because it's a derby and we'll try and do our best.
Asked how the team can bounce back, Ancelotti said that, “everyone has to take their responsibility and try to do better.”
All true but why??
Surely he can see that Siggy has to be dropped for starters. Andre needs energetic runners alongside him to give him space- is he ready yet for games like this?
Tom is not quick, Bernard is too easily shrugged off the ball, Walcott is poor, Iwobi has to play in the middle and not wide left or right. Holgate and Beni are options for CM who will get stuck in, work and fight and provide energy. Richi could drop back and if we still go two up top give Moise a proper go.
The answers are at Finch Farm but quite why he was given this sort of performance is beyond me and why he couldn’t sort them out at half time is curious.
What has gone on to result in crap like today??
1 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:25:12
There will be no takers for Bernard., Sigurdsson, Walcott, Iwobi, Tosun, Sandro and Schneiderlin, given their huge wages... What a piss-poor run club we are.