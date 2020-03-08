Seasons2019-20Everton News

Anclelotti: Everything was wrong

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 8 March, 2020 8comments  |  Jump to last

Carlo Ancelotti took no positives from Everton's drubbing at Chelsea this afternoon and appeared to take some responsibility of his own for a flawed setup that got taken apart by Frank Lampard's improving team.

The Toffees were hoping to end a 26-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge but instead served up more pain and embarrassment for their travelling fans with an utterly abject display that ended with a 4-0 defeat.

Short on options in midfield to begin with, Ancelotti deployed his twin-striker formation and persisted with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies in midfield alongside a visibly off-the-pace André Gomes and watched as his side were overrun in the middle of the park during a chastening first half.

Everton conceded a pair of goals in each half as Chelsea, led by 18-year-old Premier League debutant Billy Gilmour and a motivated Ross Barkley, played through the visitors' defences with ease and Ancelotti conceded that while his players weren't ever in the game, his tactics might not have helped.

“What was wrong? Everything was wrong,” Ancelotti said ruefully afterwards. “From the first minute to the end, we were not in the game. We were slow, we weren't compact… it's difficult to say something because everything was wrong today.

“So we we have to be focused t try to analyse the game, what we did wrong and to look forward. We think we can compete to fight for Europe over the next season. With this type of performance we have to forget that.

“We were too slow, we lost a lot of duels in midfield. Of course, we were not in the game. Usually, we are used to playing a different game [but] today we were not good enough.

“We didn't fight. Everything was wrong today — the strategy, the attitude, the fighting spirit so we have to look forward to another game. It will be difficult but it can give us motivation because it's a derby and we'll try and do our best.

Asked how the team can bounce back, Ancelotti said that, “everyone has to take their responsibility and try to do better.”

 

Reader Comments (8)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


David Connor
1 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:25:12
Let's hope we haven't wasted even more money by appointing Carlo. Getting rid of the huge amount of dross we have won't be easy. We need to lose at least 10 players from our squad, even if it means letting most of them go for free.

There will be no takers for Bernard., Sigurdsson, Walcott, Iwobi, Tosun, Sandro and Schneiderlin, given their huge wages... What a piss-poor run club we are.

Rob Sachro
2 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:36:06
"Everything was wrong"...?? No, everything was EMBARRASSING!! No fight, no spirit, no PLAN! Only chance created was DCL's... and he fluffed it... big time. I've never said this before... but we got what we deserved - NOTHING! Which is hard to say, because we have improved but today was just... embarrassing.
Dave Williams
3 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:36:57
So he admits we didn’t fight, we weren’t compact and we were too slow. The strategy, attitude and fighting spirit were wrong.
All true but why??
Surely he can see that Siggy has to be dropped for starters. Andre needs energetic runners alongside him to give him space- is he ready yet for games like this?
Tom is not quick, Bernard is too easily shrugged off the ball, Walcott is poor, Iwobi has to play in the middle and not wide left or right. Holgate and Beni are options for CM who will get stuck in, work and fight and provide energy. Richi could drop back and if we still go two up top give Moise a proper go.
The answers are at Finch Farm but quite why he was given this sort of performance is beyond me and why he couldn’t sort them out at half time is curious.
What has gone on to result in crap like today??
Rob Sachro
4 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:39:59
And I had to sit through that with one of mates... who's a Chelsea fan... Great afternoon I had!! Thank god for beer...
Jack Convery
5 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:40:01
Offer Matic a 2 year deal with an option of another year. MU have only offered him an extra 12 months. The guys class, just what we need in front of that defence and Carlo knows him very well. After today Carlo must know there is no future at Goodison for Siggy, Sidibe, Keane, and Walcott. Davies is on borrowed time and so is Bernard - squad players at best. Carlo appears to be giving lots of players enough rope to hang themselves with and they are obliging him. Only Schneiderlin benefited from today and he wasn't playing ! Spot on report as always. If only the team was as consistent.
Michael O'Malley
6 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:43:36
He could start by binning Sigurdson who was woeful,Sidibé was piss poor and Zouma and Rudiger has DCL and Richarlison in their back pocket, and I thought he should have started Walcott who at laeast has a pit of pace, Bernard is better on left with Digne, Gilmour looked like the one with 100 plus appearances he showed how limited Davies is and Gomes doesn’t look fit enough and when are we going to keep a clean sheet we are minus 9 GD,Pathetic display
Christy Ring
7 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:50:50
We have no ball winner, or physical presence in midfield, and Carlo how Sigurdsson is keeping his place is a mystery to me, what does he offer, absolutely nothing.
Damian Nolan
8 Posted 08/03/2020 at 18:52:17
David, don’t forget to add Besic and Bolasie to that coterie of footballers. The dilemma will always remain this - all signings are a gamble. To attract players to a club not offering UEFA based football means you have to offer a series of market-busting inducements which adds up to long contracts at inflated rates. Then, when they don’t perform (see the list above) you are stuck with them. It is a financial horror show.

