Clubs told to prepare to lock out fans over virus fears
Premier League clubs are being advised to make contingencies for playing matches behind closed doors amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus.
Though the UK has reported just 319 cases of COVID-19 so far, there are fears that the government may follow Italy's lead in mandating that matches be played in front of empty stadiums.
Representatives of the top-flight clubs were summoned to a meeting held by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport today, where the assessment was that, while there is no immediate threat to Premier League games, clubs were told to make sure they are prepared.
According to The Mirror, among the other proposals discussed were less easily enforced measures like restricting attendances to set numbers and also stopping fans over the age of 70, the age group most at risk to the virus, from going to games.
A statement later from DCMS read: “Based upon the current scientific advice from the Government's medical experts, there is no rationale to close or cancel sporting events as things stand.
“We will remain in regular dialogue with sports governing bodies and broadcasters, ensuring they are in receipt of the most up-to-date guidance from the health authorities.”
Should a ban on spectators be enforced, the FA may consider lifting restrictions on live TV coverage of traditional 3pm Saturday kick-offs.
