Sidibé hoping to secure permanent move to Everton
Djibril Sidibé has indicated his desire to stay at Everton beyond his current loan spell and appears to be encouraged by the signs he is getting from Carlo Ancelotti.
The Frenchman is on a season-long loan from Monaco and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, operating in fullback and wingback roles on the right side of the Everton team.
The club have a £12m option to buy him at the end of the season and Ancelotti will presumably used the rest of the campaign to assess whether Sidibé is worth retaining on a full-time basis.
“I have had a discussion with the Monaco board, they know my position, I know theirs," Sidibé reportedly told RMC in France.
"My aim is to play matches at a high intensity, which is what I have discovered in the Premier League.
"Concerning Everton, I have my position, I also know the coach's position. I can't say, but on my side everything is green lit.
"The coach likes me, he has faith in me. Then there are things that will count that I do not have control over — Monaco's position, Everton's position.
"My aim is to play the maximum number of games until the end of the season. EURO 2020 is coming. [Everton] really want to invest to reach the European places and that is something that is well on its way and that interests me, it is what I want, we will see what the future has in store.”
2 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:11:54
At £12M, he represents decent value for a full-back who is fast and strong can pass it well and puts in good crosses. He has the second-most assists in the team despite only playing half the matches and not taking set-pieces.
Having said that, I think we need better. Defensively, he is just a real liability with his positioning. I also think Kenny will not prove good enough. Max Aarons anyone? There's a few decent full-backs out there and we need someone who can attack well and defend well; a young Seamus Coleman, if you will.
3 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:22:34
His crossing is good. Pace is decent. But he is overall poor.
Max Aarons and Kenny competing with each other.
4 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:39:35
5 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:45:50
6 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:48:58
7 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:56:05
8 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:56:26
10 Posted 10/03/2020 at 13:49:32
11 Posted 10/03/2020 at 13:56:09
Everton didn't break this 'news' – it was the player speaking to a French TV company.
Have a go at the club when they do wrong, by all means, but I wish people weren't so quick to jump all over the club regardless, it's petty and not very interesting.
12 Posted 10/03/2020 at 14:14:30
For the derby Carlo may decide to play Holgate at right-back as he can defend.
Having gifted Chelsea 3 pts at the weekend lets hope they recriprocate in kind and we can buy Zouma in the summer.
13 Posted 10/03/2020 at 14:27:13
16 Posted 10/03/2020 at 15:35:37
It would be interesting to know what Carlo thinks of Jonjoe.
Hopefully Mr Brands and our scouting network have a few alternative options to give to Carlo if necessary.
17 Posted 10/03/2020 at 16:10:21
I'll bet he's keen on a transfer to us – there's your first warning sign right there. Get Jonjoe Kenny back and look elsewhere.
Dave @ 14 - could be worse mate - could be Jon Moss on the VAR.
18 Posted 10/03/2020 at 16:31:54
For example Sunday he won 5 tackles, more than the entire midfield put together, and played the only penetrating pass all day to Walcott inside the full back. Can Coleman or Kenny do that? Nope.
His passing range is far superior to that of his direct competition, the pass to Calvert-Lewin in the league cup, the cross for Calvert-Lewin versus Burnley but to name a few.
Our midfielders are so poor that if the ball is not quick and decisive Sidibé will always get caught out. He is a direct vertical player, ball retention is not his game. I think he has the second most assists this season! Yet the criticism is waaaay over the top compared to players whose performances are genuinely troubling; Keane, Sigurdsson and Davies for example.
He's not a right-back, he's clearly a wing-back, who at every opportunity looks for a forward run or pass. Football has moved on to the point were a defensively-minded side is outdated. Everton under Ancelotti are not going to sit back. He is far more suited to Ancelotti's ways than Coleman, who has completely lost his ability to affect things in the final third, and Kenny, who is unproven.
I personally think we will sign him, and Ancelotti will sign players who can maximize his strengths.
He absolutely needs to be more aware but his overall package and output is much more than Kenny or Coleman. Both were getting killed defensively in the last 18 months but produced next to nothing going forward. So what's it to be?
Probably we sign someone completely different! 😭
19 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:07:41
20 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:15:31
22 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:53:32
However, if we go and spend £30m on some rising young superstar; and Sidibe is to be the 'experienced cover' then I think the answer's Yes: where else are we going to get a skillful, marauding wing-back, who has a World Cup winner's medal, in the prime of his career, for £12 million?!
23 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:59:24
24 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:14:13
25 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:15:03
26 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:24:23
We need to find a new right back, along with 6 or 7 other players. Good luck Marcel.
27 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:47:56
28 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:49:13
I won't be moaning if we buy Sidibe for £12m. Offensively he's worth a lot more than that. His positional awareness is awful. I would be disappointed if we bought him and missed out if a better RB came available somewhere.
Isn't the tall Belgium lad from PSG out of contract this summer?? Forgotten his name but we've been linked with him on numerous occasions.
29 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:51:52
30 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:53:08
31 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:59:01
32 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:20:51
33 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:20:51
34 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:22:06
Maybe. Thomas Meunier
35 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:33:51
36 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:42:40
37 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:42:43
38 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:43:04
39 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:44:42
Terrible at defending, can't pick a pass, not great in the air, so we will probably buy him for 12 -15 Million and give him a 4 year contract.
