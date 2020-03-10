Sidibé hoping to secure permanent move to Everton

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020







Djibril Sidibé has indicated his desire to stay at Everton beyond his current loan spell and appears to be encouraged by the signs he is getting from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Frenchman is on a season-long loan from Monaco and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, operating in fullback and wingback roles on the right side of the Everton team.

The club have a £12m option to buy him at the end of the season and Ancelotti will presumably used the rest of the campaign to assess whether Sidibé is worth retaining on a full-time basis.

“I have had a discussion with the Monaco board, they know my position, I know theirs," Sidibé reportedly told RMC in France.

"My aim is to play matches at a high intensity, which is what I have discovered in the Premier League.

"Concerning Everton, I have my position, I also know the coach's position. I can't say, but on my side everything is green lit.

"The coach likes me, he has faith in me. Then there are things that will count that I do not have control over — Monaco's position, Everton's position.

"My aim is to play the maximum number of games until the end of the season. EURO 2020 is coming. [Everton] really want to invest to reach the European places and that is something that is well on its way and that interests me, it is what I want, we will see what the future has in store.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads