Sidibé hoping to secure permanent move to Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 35comments  |  Jump to last

Djibril Sidibé has indicated his desire to stay at Everton beyond his current loan spell and appears to be encouraged by the signs he is getting from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Frenchman is on a season-long loan from Monaco and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, operating in fullback and wingback roles on the right side of the Everton team.

The club have a £12m option to buy him at the end of the season and Ancelotti will presumably used the rest of the campaign to assess whether Sidibé is worth retaining on a full-time basis.

“I have had a discussion with the Monaco board, they know my position, I know theirs," Sidibé reportedly told RMC in France.

"My aim is to play matches at a high intensity, which is what I have discovered in the Premier League.

"Concerning Everton, I have my position, I also know the coach's position. I can't say, but on my side everything is green lit.

"The coach likes me, he has faith in me. Then there are things that will count that I do not have control over — Monaco's position, Everton's position.

"My aim is to play the maximum number of games until the end of the season. EURO 2020 is coming. [Everton] really want to invest to reach the European places and that is something that is well on its way and that interests me, it is what I want, we will see what the future has in store.”

 

Reader Comments (35)

Frank Boyle
1 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:00:36
It's not April 1st, is it?...
Sam Hoare
2 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:11:54
He's not a terrible RB and as usual the reaction after a bad defeat has been somewhat disproportionate.

At £12M, he represents decent value for a full-back who is fast and strong can pass it well and puts in good crosses. He has the second-most assists in the team despite only playing half the matches and not taking set-pieces.

Having said that, I think we need better. Defensively, he is just a real liability with his positioning. I also think Kenny will not prove good enough. Max Aarons anyone? There's a few decent full-backs out there and we need someone who can attack well and defend well; a young Seamus Coleman, if you will.

Fran Mitchell
3 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:22:34
Not good enough. Has been caught out too many times.

His crossing is good. Pace is decent. But he is overall poor.

Max Aarons and Kenny competing with each other.

Michael Nisbet
4 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:39:35
I would prefer someone better. Defending isn't great and gives the ball away too many times.
Steve Shave
5 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:45:50
A no from me, pass. Sell Coleman too and agree that we should be looking to players like Aarons to compete with Kenny next season. While we are negotiating with Norwich we may as well take Buendia as well thanks very much!
Steve Guy
6 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:48:58
No thanks. He's a wing-back, not a right-back. We need a defender who can push forward, not the other way round.
Derek Thomas
7 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:56:05
I'm sure Brands has followed Kenny's every game and knows who he wants... but, then again, you never know with this lot.
Simon Smith
8 Posted 10/03/2020 at 12:56:26
They say timing is everything. that is typical Everton standard of timing.
James Stewart
10 Posted 10/03/2020 at 13:49:32
I like Sidibe, he has a lot of positive attributes, pace, power, commitment, but his positioning is something you just can’t get away with in the EPL. Especially when he’s next to Keane, recipe for disaster. So I can’t see any sense in keeping him even for the modest fee involved.
Patrick McFarlane
11 Posted 10/03/2020 at 13:56:09
Simon #8,

Everton didn't break this 'news' – it was the player speaking to a French TV company.

Have a go at the club when they do wrong, by all means, but I wish people weren't so quick to jump all over the club regardless, it's petty and not very interesting.

Jack Convery
12 Posted 10/03/2020 at 14:14:30
Unless he suddenly starts defending like a world-beater its a no from me. To keep him he would have to be coached on how to defend and a right-sided centre-back would have to be bought who has pace to burn to cover this guys mistakes.

For the derby Carlo may decide to play Holgate at right-back as he can defend.

Having gifted Chelsea 3 pts at the weekend lets hope they recriprocate in kind and we can buy Zouma in the summer.

Robert Tressell
13 Posted 10/03/2020 at 14:27:13
Despite his qualities, probs most cost-effective to let Sidibé go and give Kenny a run. If we can afford Aarons (along with centre-mid and right midfield – and maybe left-centre-back also) then great. Otherwise Kenny and Coleman for a season to see how that goes. I fear Sidibe losing motivation, pace etc if he gets a permanent contract and then its another big wage + older player deteriorating in value.
Tony Everan
16 Posted 10/03/2020 at 15:35:37
Sidibie has good points and bad points, we need a right back with just good points. Sidibie’s erratic positioning leaves us exposed too often. He is often careless with his passing, there has got to be a better option at 12-15m somewhere in Europe.

It would be interesting to know what Carlo thinks of Jonjoe.

Hopefully Mr Brands and our scouting network have a few alternative options to give to Carlo if necessary.

Jim Burns
17 Posted 10/03/2020 at 16:10:21
Sam @ 2- he was the key reason we lost the equalising goal against Man Utd and his performance – in the first-half especially – on Sunday was a joke. They all make the odd bad pass and get caught out of position – this guy is a habitual offender.

I'll bet he's keen on a transfer to us – there's your first warning sign right there. Get Jonjoe Kenny back and look elsewhere.
Dave @ 14 - could be worse mate - could be Jon Moss on the VAR.

John Pierce
18 Posted 10/03/2020 at 16:31:54
Is he really that bad? I think for whatever reason he gets too much of the blame when things go wrong.

For example Sunday he won 5 tackles, more than the entire midfield put together, and played the only penetrating pass all day to Walcott inside the full back. Can Coleman or Kenny do that? Nope.

His passing range is far superior to that of his direct competition, the pass to Calvert-Lewin in the league cup, the cross for Calvert-Lewin versus Burnley but to name a few.

Our midfielders are so poor that if the ball is not quick and decisive Sidibé will always get caught out. He is a direct vertical player, ball retention is not his game. I think he has the second most assists this season! Yet the criticism is waaaay over the top compared to players whose performances are genuinely troubling; Keane, Sigurdsson and Davies for example.

He's not a right-back, he's clearly a wing-back, who at every opportunity looks for a forward run or pass. Football has moved on to the point were a defensively-minded side is outdated. Everton under Ancelotti are not going to sit back. He is far more suited to Ancelotti's ways than Coleman, who has completely lost his ability to affect things in the final third, and Kenny, who is unproven.

I personally think we will sign him, and Ancelotti will sign players who can maximize his strengths.

He absolutely needs to be more aware but his overall package and output is much more than Kenny or Coleman. Both were getting killed defensively in the last 18 months but produced next to nothing going forward. So what's it to be?

Probably we sign someone completely different! 😭

Geoff Williams
19 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:07:41
I'm not even why this is being debated. Of course he has made some telling passes and made some great tackles as I would expect any professional footballer to be able to do but he has absolutely no positional sense. Let's be realistic, he isn't very good and shouldn't be signed on a permanent basis.
David Doran
20 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:15:31
He is definitely not a right back,his positional sense is non-existent and being coupled with Keane is a recipe for disaster.Send him back to Monaco.
Nicholas Ryan
22 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:53:32
We need to ask ourselves the question: 'What are we buying him for?' If it's to be the starting full-back, for a whole Premier League season, then I suspect the answer's No; he's just not a solid enough defender.

However, if we go and spend £30m on some rising young superstar; and Sidibe is to be the 'experienced cover' then I think the answer's Yes: where else are we going to get a skillful, marauding wing-back, who has a World Cup winner's medal, in the prime of his career, for £12 million?!

Simon Smith
23 Posted 10/03/2020 at 17:59:24
So sorry to bore you Patrick
Bill Gienapp
24 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:14:13
To be fair, he's looked outstanding at times this season, particularly in attack... though the inconsistency is maddening. Also, it's one thing to have the occasional subpar match, but he went completely off the boil against Chelsea. That level of performance is simply unacceptable.
Dave Williams
25 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:15:03
We have to stop wasting money on players who are not good enough. A good right back must be able to defend first and foremost and Sid can’t. It doesn’t matter that he can be decent going forward- he is a poor defender and we can get better so it has to be a “ no”. There has to be better in the Championship and Kenny has to be given a chance too.
Tony Hill
26 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:24:23
I thought he was going to be a top player for us but his recent performances have been alarmingly poor and I would not buy him. Nor is Kenny the answer.

We need to find a new right back, along with 6 or 7 other players. Good luck Marcel.

Barry Lightfoot
27 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:47:56
Hardly surprising when he sees what we pay bang average and useless players.
Gavin Johnson
28 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:49:13
I personally don't think we'll buy him. I think we might buy someone else and then let Kenny stay in Germany for another loan fee and get a final year out of Coleman before brining Kenny back the following season.

I won't be moaning if we buy Sidibe for £12m. Offensively he's worth a lot more than that. His positional awareness is awful. I would be disappointed if we bought him and missed out if a better RB came available somewhere.

Isn't the tall Belgium lad from PSG out of contract this summer?? Forgotten his name but we've been linked with him on numerous occasions.

Anton Walsh
29 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:51:52
No please. Hope Kenny can step up or Aarons will be great if we could get him.
Paul Hewitt
30 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:53:08
Need to start pulling your socks up lad if you can find them.
Alex Winstanley
31 Posted 10/03/2020 at 18:59:01
If we are as ambitious as moshiri, brands and ancelloti are making out we need to be aiming higher than this bang average (at best) player!
Jay Harris
32 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:20:51
2 months ago it would have been a no brainer but his form has fallen off a cliff recently. Unless he recovers his form its a no from me.
John Pierce
34 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:22:06
Gav,

Maybe. Thomas Meunier

Ken Kneale
35 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:33:51
he fits in too well with most of the current squad, namely overpaid, poorly performing and lucky to ever get near the shirt. I can only hope CA in my wavelength
Paul Jones
36 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:42:40
If Ancelotti preferred formation is 4-4-2 then too much of a defensive liability and no great improvement on Kenny who actually appears to have had a better season on loan.
Martin Mason
37 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:42:43
We're obviously being prepared for this becoming reality but is it really so bad? £12MM for a squad player who can cover 2 positions? As long as he isn't first pick then I see it as OK. For me it's a no brainer to get JJK back as first choice as he is already our player. One day we may find that we need better but we should solve that problem if it comes up. If we can solve the midfield catastrophe we may also find that the defence problem goes away so if we can find first a couple of good midfield players and start to play a better game we may see a lot of the problems disappear. The worst thing we can do is try to solve problems 5 at a time, the way is one position at a time, a round peg in a round hole and we have the professionalism at the club to do it now.
Robert Tressell
38 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:43:04
Nicholas Ryan @22. Doesn't Kenny also have world cup winner's badge? Obviously its a youth team thing and worth rather less but my point is that we have decent cover at RB. And if Kenny wasn't already on our books the amateur scouts (like me!) would be saying we should bring in that Kenny lad because the age profile and credentials are really good. Older recruits like sidibe and delph (good value both) haven't really added a great deal and (with their injury problems on top) have a pretty limited shelf life too.
Brian Hennessy
39 Posted 10/03/2020 at 19:44:42
Has delivered a couple of good crosses that resulted in goals, but they seem to have dried up.

Terrible at defending, can't pick a pass, not great in the air, so we will probably buy him for 12 -15 Million and give him a 4 year contract.

