Thursday, 12 March, 2020



Robinson has not played for Wigan after the mooted transfer deal fell through 6 weeks ago when his medical in Italy revealed a form of arrhythmia — irregular heartbeat.The tall defender had been with the Everton Academy since age 11 and was eligible to play for both England and the United States, having been born and raised in Milton Keynes, England, to an American father from White Plains, New York.Robinson joined Wigan Athletic from Everton on a permanent deal believed to be worth around £2M in July 2019, after spending the previous season on-loan at the DW season, with many Everton fans hoping he would have made the step up to Everton's first-team. Robinson had shown good form under David Unsworth and had a very successful loan spell the season before at Bolton Wanderers, appearing for the US Mens National Team seven times, but he never played for the Everton first team.However, impressive form for The Latics during that first half-season as a permanent player at the DW Stadium had caught the eye of scouts from AC Milan, who tempted him to contemplate advancing his career with the Italian giants."During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm," he said."Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline."Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is obviously an issue that needs sorting before I can play again."Following consultation with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my hearth rhythm - a procedure called an ablation."He added on Twitter that it has been "One of the most frustrating periods of my life, I still feel fit and have been desperate to play! But everyone at Wigan has been so supportive and obviously health comes before football. Can't wait to be back playing with the boys."

