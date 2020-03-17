Uefa push back European Championships by a year

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020







The move by European football's governing body opens up a window this summer whereby the Continent's leagues can try to finish their domestic seasons if the outbreak of the virus subsides in time.

The Premier League took the decision late last week to suspend the 2019-20 season until 4th April, which, in the short term, postponed the Merseyside derby that was due to be played yesterday, but medical experts doubt that the virus will have been sufficiently contained in the United Kingdom by that point.

The number of cases of Covid-19 has risen by over a thousand since the domestic season was suspended, with the Government now advising people to "socially distance" themselves from each other and avoid non-essential travel.

This year's Copa America has also been postponed but as of now, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, in which the gold medal match in football was due to be played on the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League season, is still officially going ahead.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads