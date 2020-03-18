Blues players training at home during Coronavirus isolation

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020



Everton's players are keeping their fitness up with individualised training programmes while the club remains in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Finch Farm has been closed for the past few days and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future as the number of Covid-19 infections continue to rise in the United Kingdom, surpassing the 2,500 mark today.

🤪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YK5AVfJpqj — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) March 17, 2020 Richarlison has been keeping his followers entertained with clips of him playing football in his garden and singing his own terrace chant while washing his hands for the recommended duration!

While Uefa and Europe's leagues have targeted 30th of June as the date by which all remaining fixtures will be completed, the Premier League remains in a wait-and-see posture as the 4th of April date by which time they hoped to resume games approaches.

Most experts believe it is inconceivable that matches will be able to resume in just a fortnight's time but in the interim, the Blues' players are keeping in shape in their home gyms.

"It is a strange and difficult situation but we tried to react immediately,” Francesco Mauri, the Everton's Head of Physical Conditioning,” said on evertonfc.com. “We decided to prepare a programme where the players have different training sessions for one week, but they can repeat those routines during subsequent weeks.

“We used our technology to send a programme with videos and descriptions of activities to the players. The training is focused on aerobic conditioning, strength and mobility.

“Our goal is to avoid loss of physical condition and some of the exercises are centred on injury prevention.

“We have given them their usual gym programmes added to aerobic work they can do at home with a bike or treadmill, or in a safe outside space.

“The players follow individual gym programmes during the season, so the work they are doing is a continuation of that.

“We have not given them any football-specific training for now and everything they are doing is as safe as possible in terms of avoiding injury.

“Motivation is never an issue and there is some novelty for the players, they are at home and in their own gyms, so that benefits us in the short-term."

