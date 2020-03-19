Premier League moves resumption target back

Thursday, 19 March, 2020



Premier League matches won't resume until 30th April at the earliest as the country continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The league and its member clubs convened today to discuss their next move as the number of cases of novel coronavirus continues to climb in England and the decision was taken to delay the restart of fixtures four weeks beyond the original date 4th of April date.

The Football Association's rules stipulate that the season cannot finish later than the 1st of June in any given year but in light of the unusual circumstances and Uefa's decision to delay the European Championship finals until next year, those regulations are being relaxed, with the 2019/20 season extended indefinitely for the time being.

Uefa hopes that its member countries can work to have all matches concluded by 30th of June but much will depend on the degree to which the spread of the virus is contained in the coming weeks.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads