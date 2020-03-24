Everton to pay directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual workers during coronavirus shutdown

Everton FC and Everton in the Community have committed to paying all directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual workers unable to work due to the coronavirus crisis.

All the club's directly engaged matchday workers will be paid for the remainder of the Premier League season based on their existing terms of engagement and frequency of work previously undertaken. Casual matchday workers will also be paid for any rescheduled fixtures they work when the season resumes.

Non-matchday casual workers, directly engaged by the club, will be paid for at least the next month based on their existing terms of engagement and frequency of work previously undertaken. This will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Matchday and non-matchday casual workers are an integral part of the Everton Family, and Everton are committed to ensuring that nobody engaged by the club is disadvantaged financially at this challenging time.

The club is also encouraging its partners and suppliers to follow the Club's lead in paying casual workers during this time.

This move is part of Everton's wider commitment to the ‘C-19 Business Pledge' — a national scheme led by former Cabinet minister, Rt Hon Justine Greening, encouraging businesses to help their staff, customers and community through the coronavirus crisis and the UK into recovery.

All casual staff members across Everton, Everton Women and Everton in the Community will be contacted by the club in the next 10 days to finalise arrangements.

