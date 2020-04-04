PFA say lost tax on 30% paycut would impact NHS

Seasons2019-20Everton News
As the issue over pay in football, both in terms of non-playing staff and the Premier League's highly-paid stars becomes an increasingly hot topic of media conversation, the Professional Footballers’ Association is arguing that the Treasury stands to lose in excess of £200m in lost tax revenue if players are forced to take a 30% pay cut.
Top-flight clubs, the PFA and the League Managers Association have been in talks over how to proceed as pressure grows on players to accept either reduced salaries or agree to defer their pay to help clubs up and down the football pyramid through what is now an increasingly uncertain financial landscape as the coronavirus pandemic continues to push out the date on which matches can resume in England.
The PFA released a statement today, saying:
“All Premier League players want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times.
“Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis.
“The players are mindful that as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services — which are especially critical at this time.
“Taking a 30 per cent salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.
“The proposed 30 per cent salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over £200m to the government.
“What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the NHS? Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut?”
The next decade or so may not be the best time for any party to be in government, there's going to be massive fall-out from this tragic health crisis.
And as for that PFA statement about the NHS.
When you're in a hole - stop digging.
But - if the players save each club say £25M – then Sky demand and get it back. The whole thing is a waste of time.
We're all in this together is the theme. Everybody takes part of the hit, not all the money reverts to the biggest fish then just sits there.
Proper application is required. A proper scheme to target players millions to where it will do the most good now. In simple terms: Pay the mythical tea lady so the Government doesn't have to.
Most reds I know are appalled with what they've done, none of them are trying to defend it. They know FSG has shamed the city. LFC should know what scousers have been through down the years, how hard we have worked to get the city thriving in spite of tory rule, how we are proud of our city looking after its residents. And here they are shafting us left right and centre here because it's ultimately every working-class person paying for their greed.
Furlough is the one issue that I agree with from the tories. It's a great idea to help keep people in employment, keeping small businesses afloat like bars, restaurants, self-employed people etc and then you get a multi-million-pound business totally abusing the system.
I have no words at how angry I am with LFC right now, it would be the same if Everton did the same (thank god they haven't) because this reflects badly on every scouser. We are tarred with the same brush. It's a very dark day for Liverpool today.
It is an utter disgrace that the other lot across the park have not seen fit to respond in a like manner. It's likely that our team's weekly wage bill would pay a year's salary for all those staff. The point is, if we can afford to pay players wages, we can afford to pay the staff too.
The business decision across the park shows LFC for who and what they are. Their shareholders and fans should hang their heads in shame. This is Liverpool. We are one; in times of crisis, there is no red or blue – just scouse. We should shame them for their crass opportunistic... offer THEIR workers support. We are Everton. We are better than the norm.
Scousers have nothing to do with the running of their club in reality.
Say the 550 staff all earn £20k on average, that's £11m a year. But to put it back into perspective, that's two Schneiderlin's wages a year.
If a football club, even a Premier League one needs help. Why can't the Premier League give them a loan, an advance on the TV money? There's no need for the taxpayer to be funding the Premier League clubs.
Of course, get down to League One and it's a different story, but any loans there should again come from football and not the government.
I understand the comment, but their actions are crass, insensitive and demeaning to the city as well as their club. But we know this, sad but still surprising that they would be so insensitive to their employees, their fans and the city.
Everton are the community, sadly Liverpool just pointed their staff to the benefits office... says everything about the two clubs.
This notion that every club is detached from each other and does not have a joint responsibility to secure the well being of ALL the clubs is stupid. Every club depends on the league itself to exist. They have a shared responsibility to look after each and every club whether they like it or not.
No Premier League club should be relying on government handouts to its staff. That's a disgrace, where a club cannot pay then a fund has to be created within all the league to ensure staff are looked after.
Perhaps at the end of all this, it becomes a requirement of each club promoted that they commit monies to a fund to support each other in times of crisis and not depend on the taxpayer to bail them out or cut their overheads.
Almost as shameful as LFC resorting to government funding for furloughing staff when not a single higher earner at the club has taken a pay cut.
If a Premier League player does the same but the existence of club that employs him is not threatened, why should he? I'm not justifying their obscene salarles, nor am I saying that they shouldn't be making "sacrifices" but surely it's better to take the full salary and instead divert the 30% to the NHS and / or other worthwhile causes.
If this is the reason why players are prevaricating - i.e. to seek reassurances about how their 30% cut is being used, then I can perhaps understand the delay. After all why boost a profitable club's revenue when charity sees nothing ?
Also, there must be some players (one I've heard at Liverpool) who are already diverting a large percentage of their wages to a charitable trust. Existing arrangements have to be taken into account too.
I refuse to believe that all Premier League players are uncaring, grasping mercenaries - though there are undoubtedly many.
I'd like to see a rule introduced next season, whenever that may be, that states that no club furloughing their staff during the crisis should be able to make any transfer signings. After all, if you haven't got the money to pay staff, how can you have £50m to spend on a player?
There should be a similar framework to stop large companies doing likewise. Time for wealthy people and shareholders to stump up instead of taking dividends and bonuses.
When the footballing authorities are shooting themselves in the foot and digging deeper holes now is the time our Club and players need to jump ship and lead the way.
Only when the forces suit them.
21 Posted 05/04/2020 at 09:46:59
Therefore, there has to be a consensus as to where the salary savings are to be paid.
If it is into a charity in support of the NHS, all well and good, otherwise, what is it to be used for?
How can any Liverpool FC supporter ever sing this song again?
This episode has negated their No 1 motivational tool, “You'll Never Walk Alone” has become an embarrassing joke.
Top post!
You have made an excellent point, just make a contribution after the tax has been reduced? The highest paid union official couldn't work that out? Then the NHS don't lose out on contributions. The players do appear to have finally, after 2 weeks of keeping up big rolls at home, made a move.
I'm sure Hugh's suggestion is not that straight forward but surely any top accountant can come up with a solution to this? Every club will use an accountant full time anyway.
I mentioned on another thread last week that the hit the big broadcasters Sky, BT, BBC, Amazon doesn't seem to have been mentioned anywhere? Are they exempt from this?
Why don't they contribute 30%? Or write off 30% of what they are owed? I wonder why the Government minister isn't mentioning them when he is discussing football's role to play.
Possibly Gordon Taylor could have used this platform to suggest the same, instead of his usual dawdling 'commit to nothing' stance.
Who else are you going to force to pay an additional 30% in taxes besides me???
If you impose it one one sector of society you should impose it on all.
I also get the PFAs reasoning that a 30% wage cut would be detrimental to the funding of the NHS due to the lost tax revenues, as most of the money clubs earn today is through TV money surely this should only be considered if the clubs lost out on revenues due to the season being lost?
Meanwhile Everton as usual seem to have the Corinthian attitude of paying all staff as normal, being at the forefront of the commercial collective time support this crisis, being the community club, and not a single word is talked about it in the media, at a time when some positive headlines for football might be needed. Priorities, eh?
I am going to go against the grain here and say that Taylor is absolutely right in what he says about the tax. The government will indeed lose vast amounts of tax revenue if players took a tax cut. It is the clubs who will get the benefit of that and so do you think they will donate the money to the NHS or to some other government or community service?
What the PFA should be doing is setting up a fund which players contribute to through a % donation of the money paid to players, from whatever source, because it will not all be from wages from the club. The PFA could then distribute money to a variety of places which could also include paying the wages of lower division/non league staff who really are struggling to make ends meet, donating to the NHS, work clubs etc.
One thing for sure the own goal scored by our despicable neighbours will never be forgotten.
Then, when his shift finished, he went home and was worried had he caught the virus while at work that he could pass on to his wife and kids. He said he was petrified everyday not knowing if he could catch the virus. This is someone putting his life and his family's life on the line every day, he said he wished he could stay at home like the government are asking but he can't.
I guess he will be on no more than £25,000 per year, yet we hear of businesses earning excess of £100 million clear profit in the last 2 years using government money to pay their employees 80% of their wages. For those saying they can understand why some clubs have done this, please explain to this nurse how you think that's right.
I hope when this is all over, maybe in 9-12 months time, we remember how these clubs decided to pilfer the public purse, when there was no need to.
Obviously the governments all around the world will have less money for schools and NHS and many other government funded projects when this is over. So I hope the public show their disapproval for the many who could have done something but chose instead just to look after themselves.
What is being asked for is players to take a cut in take-home pay of 30% × 55% = 16.5%.
Good point, but is this % to the good causes pot before tax or after? Haven't we reached the same point as discussed.
Eric @27,
Fair point but no-one is being forced to do anything here. They themselves have taken it upon themselves to do something positive, we are just discussing the merits and trying to find the most constructive and fair way of distributing a lot of wealth.
You're right in saying it shouldn't just be footballers who take a lead; with us all being football fans and proud Evertonians, we want to see the right thing done, I suppose.
Rugby Union, Rugby League, etc and their likes? It's up to them. I sincerely hope our club keeps its position on paying all staff, no matter how long this goes on; to follow Liverpool's lead would be an embarrassment.
They are not interested in any creative solutions regarding tax and charitable status. It was an ex-Stoke player who came up with this tax take idea, in the same vein as Gary Lineker and round the same time. The PFA have just latched on to his idea, which was given some favourable credibility in the media.
I suppose membership of the PFA has some sliding scale regarding fees according to wages.
Every little helps!
Where do you draw the line? The rich who are making fortunes from buying low in the stock market, executive of companies being paid millions?
As already suggested elsewhere the government to apply a temporary high rate of tax but they will not do that because it will affect a large number of their pals, party donors etc.
Proud to be an Evertonian in good and bad times!
But then again, I remember when the highest tax rate in UK was 95%, so I guess 70% isn't too bad.
There are plenty out there - like most NHS trusts!
The government will add 25% to make it 37.5% in the form of a tax rebate. High earners will then get a 25% reduction in tax on the 30% - so they could give that extra 7.5% and get a further 5.6525% tax rebate.
I think that means they could give 30% of their take-home pay, so someone on £50,000 a week has to live on about £19,000 take-home per week rather than £27,000 per week. I know it will be tough to survive on that amount but I am sure they could do it for a few weeks.
And then nobody has taken a pay cut - and that includes Gordon Taylor.
The idea that footballers are going to move from that, to 75% tax seems unlikely in the extreme.
I've never mentioned 30%
I agree with the principle of them paying tax first and then making a contribution if that is the clearest and most beneficial solution.
I agree with posters who say it isn't up to footballers to bail out the NHS, as a wealthy Country we should have a stronger more robust NHS to begin with.
The players after all have made their NI and Tax payments like the rest of us, and with their own club doctors, surgeons etc may never even use the service during their playing days.
At every level every club has a different financial decision to make.
Ideally a club who can't afford to pay their stewards, groundsmen etc could turn to their well paid players to help out. Their players help directly.
A club that can afford to pay their stewards etc pays them like Everton, their players help lower league staff, players, NHS.
A wealthy club like Liverpool and Tottenham that chooses to do neither but rely on public money is clearly not ethical.
Liverpool players will then be saying where is our contribution going.
That's if they care enough? As unlikable as Jordan Henderson is he seems to be trying to get the ball rolling.
Let's get down to the bones on this whole crap situation. The players are massively over paid. On TW we've all expressed this for donkey's years. A 70 per cent cut in their wages for 6 months would make f'ing sweet F all difference to their lifestyles and so, IMO, cut the bullshit and do what you should do you overpaid "xxxxs".
There, I got this off my chest. Does anybody else feel the same as I do on this?
48 Posted 05/04/2020 at 14:24:07
Rooney is on the BBC site, as I write, saying that many players perhaps can't afford a cut in wages.
At first view, this seems ridiculous, but, the old adage that people tend to live up to their income, is still true.
Some of them may be so committed to mortgage payments for they mansions and lease payments for their Ferrari's and Lambourghini's that they cannot afford a substantial cut in pay, without falling foul of the agreements they have signed.
Others too will also, no doubt, have gambling debts that they are paying off etc.
So, laughable as it sounds, many of them may not be able to take a wage cut without it having major impact on their lives.
51 Posted 05/04/2020 at 14:37:22
For me and my son, the current most important issue is how do we keep paying our 10 loyal employees. That is more important than paying ourselves. These people have become more than just employees, they're almost like family. I reckon we are not alone in this. Many small businesses will have the same kind of situation as we do. We are trying to understand the various government stimulus package to help us keep everybody employed. I'm a positive thinker and so I think we'll get through this crap. Just hope I am right for everybody in a similar position.
However, Eric (27) I was not necessarily advocating the pay cut, only saying how it could be quite easily administered.
Paul (49), I was only pointing out that - irrespective of how high a wage might be, many people will still spend up to the limit of their income.
I have just read that Rooney piece.
The overall effect he gives no matter how many valid points he makes is one of multi millionaire footballer whingeing.
He needs to be careful with his choice of words
A Disgrace he calls it, Footballers being picked on, there is lots of disgraces going on Wayne.
This isn't one of them.
Jermaine Jenas again coming off as the spoilt brat calls it a " joke"
They should give Gary lineker a call before putting their foot in it.
Aren't professional footballers always taught to take the rough with the smooth?
The bad press with the good press?
Your fantastic lifestyle, your wages, the adulation, the travel, the endorsements, the healthcare, this is the smooth Wayne.
This feeling of victimhood? A little bit of the rough. Suck it up and come up with a better alternative.
One: How much will the NHS lose through Government funding that is being used to pay 80% of all these peoples wages? Not just now, but in the long term as well.
Two: Have the politicians, like Hancock, taken a pay cut? They may not earn as much as footballers but they earn far too much for what they do.
57 Posted 05/04/2020 at 15:05:26
At the end of the day, all players have a right to be certain that their pay cuts / contributions are going to worthy causes and not just into their employer's bottom line - unless the very survival of their club is at stake.
I think that that is all Rooney, Defoe and Danny Rose are trying to say, although some of the language used may not be helpful to their arguments.
I bow down to your superior knowledge.
I wish I had known you when I was a self employed joiner!!
Like I said back at 24, it seems the logical route to take and is a good point, a route that seems to have escaped the very well paid individuals at the PFA.
Whilst LFC bad news I’m not currently happy with our players.
I’ve seen Kenwright give huge sums to charity and perhaps some do it more quietly but now is time for our players (and coaches) to step up and see what they do as a collective. I’m not going to criticise them yet . but if nothing happens I will find it hard to support them in future. People are dying, people losing their jobs, we support the players through thick and think / time for them to step up.
Reading Rooney's column the only thing I agree with it is his reference to young and lower league players who do not earn the premier league players wages, but on the other hand they do earn more than the average worker who has been laid off and will have to try for unemployment.
The greed of the beast kills most things, it’s why this virus has got on top of the world’s leading nations, who have been getting warned for years, but haven’t really bothered because their didn’t seem to be any profit in it for them?
How they are all going to suffer now because of a failure to prepare, but how can we expect people to pull together, when it’s hard enough getting them to agree?
68 Posted 05/04/2020 at 15:50:58
Moral and fair aren't usually given much creedence in a high earners lexicon so there's little reason why it should appear now even in such circumstances.
Let the clubs who can afford it pay the salaries to the players and allow the players to make their own decisions about how they distribute their wealth. If they don't happen to deliver what we'd like to see then we have our choices too as set out above.
You are right regarding life style and probably this is where most of the resistance is coming from. Also you have all the players entourage of paid support and Lastly you have fees paid to the PFA.
It extraordinary how may different life style exist, even outside the rich and famous. Naturally people made judgements in terms of their own lifestyle, unaware of the differences.
But the players are facing a PR disaster and possibly the industry they work in financial difficulties. You would think the leadership should be trying to come up with solutions, rather than using problems, to avert these implications.
My father use to say to me when I was a wage earner , never use your wages like most people use a Credit Card. A lot of footballers have. .
Yeah, the NHS needs more funding, it always has, but putting it on footy players is the wrong call, there is plenty of other millionaires out there, let them decide what to do, it's their money.
I'd love nothing more than to see them all give to the current crisis, but what about MP's? Corporations? Oil companies? Betting Companies? I could go on, as I said earlier, scrap foreign aid, 13 billion a year, imagine how many more hospitals and equipment we'd have to sort out this crisis. Where's the money that should repair our roads? Etc etc. fuck knows we've all paid enough tax to up-keep them.
Point being, plenty of others to point the finger at too.
I wonder how the rs loving media will cover this?
Not to mention the civil list
1 Posted 04/04/2020 at 20:43:32
The money FSG have been raking in the last few seasons then this. Shame on them.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see a tyre screeching u-turn on this tomorrow morning and an expertly crafted excuse from their PR department.
Too late, their colours have been nailed to the mast.