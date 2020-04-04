PFA say lost tax on 30% paycut would impact NHS

As the issue over pay in football, both in terms of non-playing staff and the Premier League's highly-paid stars becomes an increasingly hot topic of media conversation, the Professional Footballers’ Association is arguing that the Treasury stands to lose in excess of £200m in lost tax revenue if players are forced to take a 30% pay cut.

Top-flight clubs, the PFA and the League Managers Association have been in talks over how to proceed as pressure grows on players to accept either reduced salaries or agree to defer their pay to help clubs up and down the football pyramid through what is now an increasingly uncertain financial landscape as the coronavirus pandemic continues to push out the date on which matches can resume in England.

The PFA released a statement today, saying:

“All Premier League players want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times.

“Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The players are mindful that as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services — which are especially critical at this time.

“Taking a 30 per cent salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.

“The proposed 30 per cent salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over £200m to the government.

“What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the NHS? Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut?”

