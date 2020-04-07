Gomes can't wait to get back to Finch Farm

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020







André Gomes admits that being isolated from his Everton team-mates and away from Premier League football is tough but he feels that the club is on the right track under Carlo Ancelotti for when the action finally resumes.

No sooner had the Portuguese made a remarkably swift recovery from a broken ankle than his season was he was forced to sit out for more time as Britain reels from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalls the welcome he got from Everton's fans on his first game back at Goodison Park following his horror injury and he aims to try and repay that love over time.

Premier League football has been shut down for almost a month now with no end in sight but Gomes says that he is looking forward to getting straight back to Finch Farm once restrictions have been lifted.

"I have had many really good moments at Goodison but I have to say this one [was the most special],”. Gomes explained during an Instagram Q&A with fans. "It was such a warm welcome. The fans have always been incredible with me.

"Hearing [the reception], I felt really confident and happy to have the support from them.

“I'm missing my teammates and the club and, of course, the first thing I want to do after the quarantine is to go back to the training ground.

“At Everton, we have a really nice dressing room environment. The fans have always been so amazing with me, too.

“It's a tough moment and we must all try to respect the rules. Enjoy movies, TV series, do exercise when you can. Help yourself and others.”

Gomes has played just a handful of matches under new manager Carlo Ancelotti but he feels as though Everton have appointed the right man to take the club forward.

"Carlo is a great human being. He is a really nice guy,” the midfielder continued. "He has great experience and he is helping the team a lot. Everton is doing a massive effort to make the team better.

"I believe Carlo trusts in the club, otherwise he wouldn't have come here.

"We want to make the fans proud and we are on the right way to do that. The fans are with us all the time.

"We are trying to be better and improve the club. We want to reach a high a level. We all love Everton and right now I think we are on a good track to reach our goal."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads