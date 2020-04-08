Everton submit outline planning application for Goodison Legacy Project

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020



The club's plans for a community-led legacy development on the site of its current ground aim to provide a range of community assets in Liverpool 4 which, as stated on evertonfc.com, will allow them "to build on the life-changing and life-saving work of ... Everton in the Community, could include high quality and affordable housing, a multi-purpose health centre, community-led retail spaces, a youth enterprise zone, office and business facilities and green space which could include a lasting tribute to the Club's achievements at Goodison Park.

Everton hope that in combination with the new stadium project on Liverpool's waterfront, the Goodison Legacy Project could help contribute a £1bn boost to Merseyside's economy, create up to 15,000 jobs, attract 1.4m visitors to the city each year and deliver an additional £237m of societal value.

The planning applications for Bramley-Moore Dock and Goodison Park will be reviewed by the local council with decisions on both expected this summer.

Everton CEO, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, said: “Everton is a football club deeply rooted in its community and the Goodison Park Legacy Project is a symbol of our ambition, desire and commitment to Liverpool 4.

“We've been delighted by the support of the local community to our plans and the acknowledgement that we are creating facilities to empower and equip local people for generations to come.

