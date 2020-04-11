Tosun says he may be sidelined for 6 to 7 months

Saturday, 11 April, 2020



Cenk Tosun says he doesn't expect to be back in action until late this year after rupturing an anterior cruciate knee ligament in February.

The Turk, who joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal in January with a view to making the move permanent at the end of the season, made just five appearances for the South London side before suffering the knee injury in training.

Tosun's loan with the Eagles was cut short and he returned to Everton for treatment following surgery to correct the problem but he told Sporx that he is still on crutches and won't return to full training until late autumn.

“I am getting better and better," said Tosun who is at home with his family for four weeks. "A month ago, I underwent surgery and now I'm feeling fine. It looks like the whole situation will likely continue for around 6 to 7 months. I'm still on crutches but I am making progress every single day.”

Tosun, a £21M signing from Besiktas in January 2018, has a reported £60,000-a-week contract with Everton that doesn't expire until June 2022.

