IFAB recommends tweaks to rules starting next season

Saturday, 11 April, 2020



Rule changes set to come into effect next season could see greater clarification of the handball rule and pitch-side monitors used more frequently in the Premier League.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have been reviewing some of the more controversial aspects of the game, ones that have become particularly acute since the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and have recommended further tweaks to the Laws of the Game.

Under the new mandates, handball will be determined if the ball strikes a player below the armpit and goals will only be ruled out if an attacking player handles the ball immediately before the goal is scored.

That would theoretically prevent goals being disallowed for handballs that are missed by the on-field match officials and where the infringement occurred earlier in the move.

IFAB are also considering changes to the offside law to prevent "armpit" offsides by introducing a greater margin of error in what are currently hairline VAR decisions.

The rule-making body have also moved to ensure that referees undertake reviews of controversial incidents on monitors rather than leaving the decision up to VAR officials as has been the case in the Premier League this season where pitch-side reviews have been almost non-existent.

“Where a reviewable incident is subjective, the expectation is that the referee will undertake an ‘on-field review',” the IFAB said in a statement, suggesting that offside decisions, a more objective ruling, might still lie with VAR but penalty and red card decisions will return to the match-day official's purview.

Finally, going forward, penalty kicks will only be taken for encroachment by the goalkeeper if the kick is saved.

