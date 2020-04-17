Premier League clubs still aim to finish the season

Friday, 17 April, 2020



All professional football has been suspended in England since 13th March as the scope of the novel coronavirus pandemic became clear and Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, tested positive for Covid-19.

A preliminary date of 4th April on which matches might resume was decided on at the time but that date had to be moved out to early May and it is accepted now that that new date is also unrealistic.

Currently, the League's clubs are committing to playing the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 season but have not put a firm date on completion; rather, they will discuss "possible scheduling models" which would enable them to finish the season over the summer.

While the majority and perhaps all those games are expected to be played in empty stadiums, what is unclear at the moment is how the Premier League's plan will square with Uefa's mandate that all European league seasons be completed by 30th June and what will happen with the contracts of those players whose deals expire on that date.

It could mean that some clubs — Everton would be among them, with the likes of Leighton Baines, and Oumar Niasse out of contract on 30th June and Djibril Sidibé's loan spell over — will lose players for any games played after that date.

A statement from the Premier League read:

In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government. The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows. Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops.

The UK is still badly affected by the pandemic, with almost 15,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 so far and while the Government and their advisors feel that the country might be experiencing the peak of the outbreak, the national shutdown was just extended by a further three weeks.

Large gatherings like sporting events and concerts are expected to be out of the question for many weeks, perhaps months, to come

