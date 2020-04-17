Seasons2019-20Everton News

Premier League clubs still aim to finish the season

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 17 April, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last
Top-flight football still has no firm resumption date but today's meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs brought broad consensus that the 2019-20 should be played to its conclusion.

All professional football has been suspended in England since 13th March as the scope of the novel coronavirus pandemic became clear and Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, tested positive for Covid-19.

A preliminary date of 4th April on which matches might resume was decided on at the time but that date had to be moved out to early May and it is accepted now that that new date is also unrealistic.

Currently, the League's clubs are committing to playing the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 season but have not put a firm date on completion; rather, they will discuss "possible scheduling models" which would enable them to finish the season over the summer.

While the majority and perhaps all those games are expected to be played in empty stadiums, what is unclear at the moment is how the Premier League's plan will square with Uefa's mandate that all European league seasons be completed by 30th June and what will happen with the contracts of those players whose deals expire on that date.

It could mean that some clubs — Everton would be among them, with the likes of Leighton Baines, and Oumar Niasse out of contract on 30th June and Djibril Sidibé's loan spell over — will lose players for any games played after that date.

A statement from the Premier League read:

In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios.

We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government. The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.

Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops.

The UK is still badly affected by the pandemic, with almost 15,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 so far and while the Government and their advisors feel that the country might be experiencing the peak of the outbreak, the national shutdown was just extended by a further three weeks.

Large gatherings like sporting events and concerts are expected to be out of the question for many weeks, perhaps months, to come

 

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Michael Lynch
1 Posted 17/04/2020 at 16:25:33
I had a meeting with my family today and our broad aim was to try to win the Euromillions lottery on Friday night. I have engaged with all the stakeholders, and my daughter says she'd like a unicorn and a trip to Mars if we do win the jackpot.
Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 17/04/2020 at 16:34:37
I've tried engaging with the steakholders, but every nice restaurant and butcher shop is closed. So my complex planning scenarios are down to whether I scramble my eggs or fry them.

I've also tried scheduling models, but none of them seem to want to come over to the house with my wife away.

Alan J Thompson
3 Posted 17/04/2020 at 16:39:18
I'd lay money that there is one decision they have not made, when to give up entirely on finishing this season. After all it would make the number of plans needed finite and would allow them to get on with the things they say they currently have no time to do.
Steve Brown
4 Posted 17/04/2020 at 16:54:04
They unanimously agreed to take it offline, try not to boil the ocean right now and to hope for a paradigm shift. If anything changes, they'll run it up the flag pole, see if they can move the needle, but at the end of the day they'll circle back to where they started.
Brian Williams
5 Posted 17/04/2020 at 17:18:39
I aim to accidentally bump into Amanda Holden whilst out on my government approved exercise. I aim to convince her I'm 100% healthy and talk her into coming back to ours for a party.
I also aim to get therapy for my inability to maintain an outlook grounded in reality, although I believe I'm making progress on that as I'd have once chosen Cameron Diaz, who as a person to bump into is obviously not realistic at all.
Chris Williams
6 Posted 17/04/2020 at 17:30:55
Brian,

I didn’t take my allocated exercise period today. Can I come with you, whilst observing social distancing protocols?

I have lots of antiseptic wipes!

