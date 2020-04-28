Seasons2019-20Everton News
Uefa plans would bring 'closed shop' Champions League a step closer
The English Football Association have revealed plans under discussion with European football's governing body designed to limit the number of different clubs who can play in the Continent's elite tournament by basing qualification on four-year rolling performance in their domestic league.
It would mean that from 2024 onwards clubs like Everton would need to finish in the top four of the Premier League on a consistent basis in order to qualify for the Champions League, win the title outright or reach the semi-finals of an expanded 32-team Europa League.
Entry into the Europa League would be based on reaching the semi-finals of the forthcoming Europa Conference League or via domestic league position as usual.
The FA indicated in a statement that these proposals are not final and that they would continue to "work with all stakeholders to reach an acceptable position," but, tacitly at least, there appears to be broad agreement with the notion of protecting the revenue streams of Europe's biggest clubs:
“The aim of this proposal is to drive increased revenue opportunities, protect elite European club revenue streams, and meet the demands of a growing, international audience; however it would result in additional matches for English club (eight additional match days) in an already heavily-congested schedule, and would reduce the competition for a ‘top four' finish in the Premier League, which has become a key feature among the ‘big six' English clubs.
While the planned shake-up would appear to diminish the prospects of a breakaway European Super League, they represent significant steps towards closing the door to "smaller" clubs and ensuring that the current clubs enjoying dominance in the Continent's biggest leagues will continue to be represented in the Champions League on a regular basis.
It also increases the pressure on clubs like Everton to escalate their attempts to crack the top four and establish a foothold among the domestic elite, something that remains a key goal under owner Farhad Moshiri, Director of Football Marcel Brands and manager Carlo Ancelotti.
City 4/4
Liverpool 3/4
Utd 1/4
Arsenal 1/4
Chelsea 2/4
Tottenham 4/4
Only two ever presents in City and Spurs and United and Arsenal are fucked. Maybe they will tweak the rules a bit to allow them in. What will happen to FFP? If we're basically banned from Europe we may as well spend what we like and win the Premier League every year. Same with Newcastle after their takeover.
Long time in the making, which means collusion and concealment has been the order of the day..?
Or rapidly patched together in the 'wake' (and there has been 126,000+ of those in Europe alone) of the ongoing CV-19 crisis..?
Either way, it stinks.
This could be the death knell of many a club. It could also seriously backfire as it is, IMO, a backdoor way of introducing a European Super League which remains under the auspices of UEFA without a feared breakaway movement from the 'elite'.
I firmly believe a closed European Super League will never replace the attraction of the parochial national leagues.
National associations need to be strong and declare if something like this comes to pass, choose: stay loyal to your national league, or take your ball and play with your continental buddies with no option of returning to the fold.
Ultimately, it could also shake the tree of global football's administrative system. The very future of international football could be under threat as a European elite group mop up the world's most talented players and start refusing to release them for FIFA's international football or regional competitions.
This will stir up many a storm. It's good that it's out in the open too. 'Cos it's going to be 4-5 clubs versus the rest.
Let battle commence!
Let’s see how those loveable reds react to this. Will they stand shoulder to shoulder with us cos they’re always on crusades to save football, twenty’s plenty, footballs nothing without fans etc, etc $$hhhh
