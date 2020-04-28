Uefa plans would bring 'closed shop' Champions League a step closer

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020



The English Football Association have revealed plans under discussion with European football's governing body designed to limit the number of different clubs who can play in the Continent's elite tournament by basing qualification on four-year rolling performance in their domestic league.

It would mean that from 2024 onwards clubs like Everton would need to finish in the top four of the Premier League on a consistent basis in order to qualify for the Champions League, win the title outright or reach the semi-finals of an expanded 32-team Europa League.

Entry into the Europa League would be based on reaching the semi-finals of the forthcoming Europa Conference League or via domestic league position as usual.

The FA indicated in a statement that these proposals are not final and that they would continue to "work with all stakeholders to reach an acceptable position," but, tacitly at least, there appears to be broad agreement with the notion of protecting the revenue streams of Europe's biggest clubs:

“The aim of this proposal is to drive increased revenue opportunities, protect elite European club revenue streams, and meet the demands of a growing, international audience; however it would result in additional matches for English club (eight additional match days) in an already heavily-congested schedule, and would reduce the competition for a ‘top four' finish in the Premier League, which has become a key feature among the ‘big six' English clubs.

While the planned shake-up would appear to diminish the prospects of a breakaway European Super League, they represent significant steps towards closing the door to "smaller" clubs and ensuring that the current clubs enjoying dominance in the Continent's biggest leagues will continue to be represented in the Champions League on a regular basis.

It also increases the pressure on clubs like Everton to escalate their attempts to crack the top four and establish a foothold among the domestic elite, something that remains a key goal under owner Farhad Moshiri, Director of Football Marcel Brands and manager Carlo Ancelotti.

