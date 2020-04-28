Seasons2019-20Everton News

Premier League could resume in mid-June

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
English clubs are discussing plans that could see the 2019-20 season restart on 13th June, albeit behind closed doorsas the nation remains in the grip of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League has been shut down for more than six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has, according to Government figures, claimed the lives of more than 20,000 Britons over the past two months and made the prospect of playing top-level football matches unthinkable.

With the possible threat of millions of pounds of default payments due because of lost broadcast revenue, the top flight clubs have committed to finishing the campaign rather than voiding it entirely but there is still little scope at the moment for holding matches, even without fans in attendance given the testing requirements of players and the estimated two to three hundred people needed on site at each game.

According to The Mirror, however, the League has pencilled in the middle of June as a possible date on which matches might resume, with the season running into August if necessary so as to clear the backlog of 90-odd fixtures.

Uefa are pressuring each of its member leagues to furnish them with plans for either completing or calling the current season by 23rd May.

Clubs will meet again on Friday to discuss "Project Restart" further.

 

