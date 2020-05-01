Seasons2019-20Everton News

'No decisions taken' at Premier League meeting

The Premier League is no closer to knowing if and when the 2019-20 season can resume but clubs have been told that, if played, the games will be behind closed doors and at neutral venues.

After a meeting of the clubs earlier today, one which focused largely on the logistics of getting players back in training at their team's facilities, the League said in a statement it would "only return to training and playing with government guidance.

"No decisions were taken at today's meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'".

It's seven weeks since the Premier League was suspended following positive tests for COVID-19 at Arsenal and Chelsea but while all clubs remain committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of the current season, they acknowledge that strict medical protocols will need to be enforced.

There was no discussion about voiding the season or calling it over as has been the case in countries like the Netherlands, Belgium and France but the nature of the pandemic in England means that it is still impossible to set a date for when matches might resume.

According to reports, the member clubs were receptive to but not entirely agreed on the proposals presented as part of Project Restart, the core of which concerned restricting the remaining games to around 10 neutral venues in an attempt to reduce the numbers of fans who might congregate at them.

There will also be strict protocols around testing, with Premier League clubs believed to have invested in machines capable of turning around coronavirus test results in just a couple of hours, although the BBC suggest that tests would be carried out by health professionals at local drive-through NHS testing facilities.

The new rules would also stipulate that:

  • Players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times.
  • They must not shower or eat on the premises. If clubs want to provide players with food, it must be delivered as a takeaway to players' cars.
  • Only essential medical treatment would be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE.
  • All meetings and reviews must take place virtually and off-site.
 

John Keating
1 Posted 01/05/2020 at 14:19:58
I see the French government are lobbying the sports authorities of England, Spain and Italy to follow their lead in calling off this season.
Seems some support from Italy with the thought if another major league follows France that will be it.

The thing is should it really come from outside pressure? Do the halfwits here not see what’s happening in our own country?

I know a number of posters on the site are blaming and calling out the government regarding their handling of the pandemic, however, we shouldn’t forget the local authorities either.
Numerous people before, at the time and since have questioned the decisions to allow the RS Athletico game and Cheltenham to go ahead.
Money and greed

Ron Sear
2 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:11:51
I can't help but wonder if spitting will be banned given the potential danger of sliding along with sputum laden grass in your face. It has to be admitted it's a pretty filthy habit among some players who seem to do it without need and I vaguely remember some attempts to stop it in the long distant past. Perhaps the FA will penalise it with a very strong frown from the referee, three frowns meaning a yellow card.
Mike Benjamin
3 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:28:55
The Premier League released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.

Looks like they will leave it as long as possible before making a decision. Cancel it now!

Michael Lynch
4 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:52:35
I understand, though don't agree with, this concept of "maintaining the integrity of the competition", but I can't really understand why the Premier League sees this so-called integrity as the most important factor going forward.

If we're still playing the 19-20 season in the middle of the summer, with the title decided and just mostly meaningless games being played in neutral venues behind closed doors, how does that best serve the future of football?

Personally, I can't think of anything more soul-destroying for the average football fan, or professional footballer for that matter.

Ian Bennett
5 Posted 01/05/2020 at 19:52:24
Germany now delaying football by a week, and Cologne have just announced that they have come down with the virus.

It just all looks a non starter to me. I just can't see it not infecting at least one team and then what?

John Boon
6 Posted 01/05/2020 at 19:59:09
Just read about the Friday meeting of the mindless. From the sublime to the absolutely ridiculous. Not only behind closed doors but also NEUTRAL grounds. We are in a very serious health crisis and to show common sense AND integrity to the public and the players just cancel the season.

Give Liverpool a "Good Try " Certificate from VAR, promote the top two in each Division so the Premier will have two extra teams for one season. OH, and just forget about European games for one season AND. just stop fiddling around with idiotic ideas that may or may not happen depending on Covid 19. Then we can all relax and hopefully enjoy the summer and look forward to next season If we are all healthy.
PS

I am surprised that the "Brains Trust " haven't come up with the most sensible plan. Play one aside and each team can also bring one supporter in a Team coloured face mask. We could have one Commentator giving the play by play while also refereeing the game. No Refs needed and no VAR.

Steve Pugh
7 Posted 01/05/2020 at 20:10:48
Just a thought on Neutral venues. If Wembley is selected, will Spurs be allowed to play there? I isn't that long since it was their home ground.
John Keating
8 Posted 01/05/2020 at 20:57:16
Seems to me the government would have to give the Premier League the okay to ignore social distance, which all experts say is a core defence against the virus.

Now maybe the government may do away with social distance before Premier League teams return to training, if not it will just allow the general public to ignore it, if they see footballers getting away with it.

This government minister is a clown and should be hauled over the coals for pushing this madness.

Michael Lynch
9 Posted 01/05/2020 at 21:05:12
If they really want to finish the season, and still keep it exciting, they should take a leaf out of the lower leagues' book and get the top four to play off at Wembley for the title. I mean, a team in the Championship can finish 25 points above another team, but still have to beat them in the play-offs to get promoted - and it's usually the most nail-biting part of the season, so why not introduce it to spice up the Premier League season?
Chad Schofield
10 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:18:41
Michael Lynch @4 is completely right, it will be largely a waste of time and (although it's a minuscule violin for footballers and their wages) players are people too, having your nose and throat scraped twice a week and running about wearing a mask is going to take it's toll... and eventually players will flaunt the rules (much to the delight of the papers).

How neutral are any grounds really for teams most premier league teams? People will be emboldened to ignore social distancing the minute they see a corner in a match.

It's stupid a reckless to try and get this going until lockdown is at least loosened quite significantly.

Neil Hutchinson
11 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:48:53
I think that the whole season should end now. It's money that's driving it, and as a sporting tribute, I believe that it should commemorate all the people who have been taken prematurely by this virus and remembered as the year that never was in sporting terms. The winning of trophies, championships, promotions and relegation would be an empty chalice, and I believe the fans and those affected personally by this at least would have a moment in history of this episode in human tragedy rather than a trophy in a cabinet. It needs to be stated.
I may be in a minority, but I have my conscience and inner self to consider. I really don't know where this goes from here, I am hoping beyond hope really that good people in sport will conclude the business and prepare for a new tomorrow. Finish the season now.
Paul Hewitt
12 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:56:38
How hard can it be. Give the RS there title, then void the season.
Patrick McFarlane
13 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:57:05
According to the Mirror the top six clubs are pushing for the completion of the season with the rest wanting it to be curtailed.

I don't imagine that the top six mentioned refers to those occupying those current league placings.

A suggestion to expand the 2020/21Premier League to 22 teams has not gone down well with the Championship although the report says they could agree if the English Football League is awarded the parachute payments that would have gone to the relegated clubs.

I think the PFA will be the most influential organisation in this sorry affair as they represent the players and are therefore responsible for their health and well-being.

James Flynn
14 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:04:36
Wonder if this means the networks (Sky, etc), the EPL, and the PFA have an agreement on the money. Haven't read anything about that.

How can any resumption of play occur with the financial situation resolved?

Simon Dalzell
15 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:28:54
Has to be scrapped. A massive palaver for something very few desire.
Andy Crooks
16 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:43:11
The attempts to try and finish the season are shameful and disrespectful. Are there no depths to which they will not sink? This the lowest point in the history of football.

The Premier League are without shame, integrity, decency and any respect for those who have died and those who tried to save them.

