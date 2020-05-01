'No decisions taken' at Premier League meeting

Friday, 1 May, 2020



The Premier League is no closer to knowing if and when the 2019-20 season can resume but clubs have been told that, if played, the games will be behind closed doors and at neutral venues.

After a meeting of the clubs earlier today, one which focused largely on the logistics of getting players back in training at their team's facilities, the League said in a statement it would "only return to training and playing with government guidance.

"No decisions were taken at today's meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'".

It's seven weeks since the Premier League was suspended following positive tests for COVID-19 at Arsenal and Chelsea but while all clubs remain committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of the current season, they acknowledge that strict medical protocols will need to be enforced.

There was no discussion about voiding the season or calling it over as has been the case in countries like the Netherlands, Belgium and France but the nature of the pandemic in England means that it is still impossible to set a date for when matches might resume.

According to reports, the member clubs were receptive to but not entirely agreed on the proposals presented as part of Project Restart, the core of which concerned restricting the remaining games to around 10 neutral venues in an attempt to reduce the numbers of fans who might congregate at them.

There will also be strict protocols around testing, with Premier League clubs believed to have invested in machines capable of turning around coronavirus test results in just a couple of hours, although the BBC suggest that tests would be carried out by health professionals at local drive-through NHS testing facilities.

The new rules would also stipulate that:

Players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times.

They must not shower or eat on the premises. If clubs want to provide players with food, it must be delivered as a takeaway to players' cars.

Only essential medical treatment would be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE.

All meetings and reviews must take place virtually and off-site.

