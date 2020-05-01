Seasons2019-20Everton News
'No decisions taken' at Premier League meeting
The Premier League is no closer to knowing if and when the 2019-20 season can resume but clubs have been told that, if played, the games will be behind closed doors and at neutral venues.
After a meeting of the clubs earlier today, one which focused largely on the logistics of getting players back in training at their team's facilities, the League said in a statement it would "only return to training and playing with government guidance.
"No decisions were taken at today's meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding 'Project Restart'".
It's seven weeks since the Premier League was suspended following positive tests for COVID-19 at Arsenal and Chelsea but while all clubs remain committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of the current season, they acknowledge that strict medical protocols will need to be enforced.
There was no discussion about voiding the season or calling it over as has been the case in countries like the Netherlands, Belgium and France but the nature of the pandemic in England means that it is still impossible to set a date for when matches might resume.
According to reports, the member clubs were receptive to but not entirely agreed on the proposals presented as part of Project Restart, the core of which concerned restricting the remaining games to around 10 neutral venues in an attempt to reduce the numbers of fans who might congregate at them.
There will also be strict protocols around testing, with Premier League clubs believed to have invested in machines capable of turning around coronavirus test results in just a couple of hours, although the BBC suggest that tests would be carried out by health professionals at local drive-through NHS testing facilities.
The new rules would also stipulate that:
- Players must arrive at training grounds in kit and wear masks at all times.
- They must not shower or eat on the premises. If clubs want to provide players with food, it must be delivered as a takeaway to players' cars.
- Only essential medical treatment would be allowed, with all medical staff in full PPE.
- All meetings and reviews must take place virtually and off-site.
Reader Comments (16)
2 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:11:51
3 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:28:55
Looks like they will leave it as long as possible before making a decision. Cancel it now!
4 Posted 01/05/2020 at 16:52:35
If we're still playing the 19-20 season in the middle of the summer, with the title decided and just mostly meaningless games being played in neutral venues behind closed doors, how does that best serve the future of football?
Personally, I can't think of anything more soul-destroying for the average football fan, or professional footballer for that matter.
5 Posted 01/05/2020 at 19:52:24
It just all looks a non starter to me. I just can't see it not infecting at least one team and then what?
6 Posted 01/05/2020 at 19:59:09
Give Liverpool a "Good Try " Certificate from VAR, promote the top two in each Division so the Premier will have two extra teams for one season. OH, and just forget about European games for one season AND. just stop fiddling around with idiotic ideas that may or may not happen depending on Covid 19. Then we can all relax and hopefully enjoy the summer and look forward to next season If we are all healthy.
PS
I am surprised that the "Brains Trust " haven't come up with the most sensible plan. Play one aside and each team can also bring one supporter in a Team coloured face mask. We could have one Commentator giving the play by play while also refereeing the game. No Refs needed and no VAR.
7 Posted 01/05/2020 at 20:10:48
8 Posted 01/05/2020 at 20:57:16
Now maybe the government may do away with social distance before Premier League teams return to training, if not it will just allow the general public to ignore it, if they see footballers getting away with it.
This government minister is a clown and should be hauled over the coals for pushing this madness.
9 Posted 01/05/2020 at 21:05:12
10 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:18:41
How neutral are any grounds really for teams most premier league teams? People will be emboldened to ignore social distancing the minute they see a corner in a match.
It's stupid a reckless to try and get this going until lockdown is at least loosened quite significantly.
11 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:48:53
I may be in a minority, but I have my conscience and inner self to consider. I really don't know where this goes from here, I am hoping beyond hope really that good people in sport will conclude the business and prepare for a new tomorrow. Finish the season now.
12 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:56:38
13 Posted 01/05/2020 at 22:57:05
I don't imagine that the top six mentioned refers to those occupying those current league placings.
A suggestion to expand the 2020/21Premier League to 22 teams has not gone down well with the Championship although the report says they could agree if the English Football League is awarded the parachute payments that would have gone to the relegated clubs.
I think the PFA will be the most influential organisation in this sorry affair as they represent the players and are therefore responsible for their health and well-being.
14 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:04:36
How can any resumption of play occur with the financial situation resolved?
15 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:28:54
16 Posted 01/05/2020 at 23:43:11
The Premier League are without shame, integrity, decency and any respect for those who have died and those who tried to save them.
1 Posted 01/05/2020 at 14:19:58
Seems some support from Italy with the thought if another major league follows France that will be it.
The thing is should it really come from outside pressure? Do the halfwits here not see what’s happening in our own country?
I know a number of posters on the site are blaming and calling out the government regarding their handling of the pandemic, however, we shouldn’t forget the local authorities either.
Numerous people before, at the time and since have questioned the decisions to allow the RS Athletico game and Cheltenham to go ahead.
Money and greed