Koeman undergoes urgent heart surgery
Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman had to have heart surgery this weekend after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.
The Dutch FA confirmed that the current Netherlands head coach's surgery was a success.
"Ronald Koeman was hospitalised on Sunday evening after chest complaints," a statement from the KNVB said.
"The 57-year-old national team coach of the Dutch national team has undergone a successful cardiac catheterisation and will return home tomorrow.
"We wish Ronald a lot of strength and improvement."
