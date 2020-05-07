'Homebird' Kenny spreading his wings in Germany

Jonjoe Kenny says that a desire to play week-in, week-out and to prove that he was ready to perform regularly at the top level is what spurred him to go out on loan to Schalke 04 this season.

The 23-year-old has made a very positive impression on the Bundesliga after leaving his Merseyside roots for a year in Germany and he spoke with The Guardian as he prepares to resume action when that country's league resumes behind closed doors this month following the coronavirus shutdown.

Expected, perhaps, to follow in the footsteps of his fellow scouser, Tony Hibbert, and work his way gradually into a first-choice role at Everton, Kenny has found his way blocked for now by club skipper, Seamus Coleman.

Having already tasted plenty of Premier League action deputising for Irishman over the past few seasons, Kenny eschewed the prospect of playing understudy for another season and, with the blessing of Director of Football, Marcel Brands, and former Blues boss, Marco Silva, he linked up with former Huddersfield Town manager, David Wagner, at Schalke.

“I was always a homebird,” Kenny said, lending credence to some raised eyebrows when the quiet local lad became the latest English export to the Bundesliga last summer. “I always wanted to stay at home with family and I wasn't massive on going away on long trips when I was younger. Even though I've been on a lot with England (youth), it wasn't my favourite thing to do.

“But I haven't been home for four months now and it changes you as a person. Not everything is easy and that's exactly what I needed to progress: to come out of my comfort zone, learn a new language, learn how new people work.”

Kenny's adventure on the Continent has been a successful one so far. He scored his first professional league goal earlier in the campaign and has impressed Wagner, to the extent that there is speculation that Schalke will ask to renew his loan for another season in 2020-21 and that the player himself would be keen.

“I wanted to come here to prove a point to people, but also to myself,” Kenny explained. “I don't want to be a player who plays a couple of games and does well. I wasn't happy to be sitting on the bench, or part of the team when I wasn't playing. I want to play football and express what I've got.”

“I knew I could get forward and show what I've got up the field as well. [Wagner] gave me the confidence to do that and make different kinds of run, not just straight down the line, and it all just came together. I just needed to have the belief that I could get up there and deliver more chances.”

